Sunday June 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood – Rachmaninov – Vespers
In 1881, Tsar Alexander II was fatally wounded in St Petersburg by political nihilists. In 1883, his son, Alexander III, began construction of this privately funded Russian Orthodox cathedral over the place where his father was assassinated. “On Spilled Blood” refers to that murder. The cathedral was completed in 1907, under Tsar Nicholas II. Today it’s a museum.
The music is parts 6 and 15 from Rachmaninov’s Vespers.
Sorry, thought I’d fixed that. Church, not cathedral.
Evie’s words and music should not be forgotten.
“Jesus Was There All the Time”
The Purpose Of The Law
“Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in His sight…”
(Rom. 3:20).
It is strange that so many sincere people can so misunderstand God’s written Word as to suppose that He gave the Law “to help us to be good” or “as a rule of life.” The Law was not given to help us to be good, but rather to show us that we are sinners and need a Savior. Rom. 3:22,23 says that “there is no difference, for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” How foolish, then, to look to the Law for help. Though the Law provides for just trial it does not help the criminal; it condemns him. Thus the Bible teaches that the Law was given:
“That every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may be brought in guilty before God” (Rom. 3:19).
“For by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Rom. 3:20).
“The law entered that the offense might abound” (Rom. 5:20).
“That sin by the commandment might become exceeding sinful” (Rom. 7:13).
“It was added because of transgressions” (Gal. 3:19).
This leads us to St. Paul’s great conclusion:
“Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in His sight” (Rom. 3:20).
This makes sense, for doing a few “good” things cannot right the wrongs we have done. Good is what we should do, hence we should not expect to be rewarded for it.
But, thank God, “Christ died for our sins” (I Cor. 15:3) and “by Him all who believe are justified” (Acts 13:39).
“Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law” (Rom. 3:28).
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-purpose-of-the-law-2/
Romans 3:20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
Romans 3:22 Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference:
23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God.
Romans 5:20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
Romans 7:13 Was then that which is good made death unto me? God forbid. But sin, that it might appear sin, working death in me by that which is good; that sin by the commandment might become exceeding sinful.
Galatians 3:19 Wherefore then serveth the law? It was added because of transgressions, till the seed should come to whom the promise was made; and it was ordained by angels in the hand of a mediator.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Acts 13:39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
Romans 3:28 Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Have a blessed Sunday, Everyone. Always know that Our Lord is always watching over us. Always.
Where We’ll Never Grow Old
The Church Sisters: Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
