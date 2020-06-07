June 7th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1235

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Honor our Military-76th Ann of D-Day ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare
and from the deadly pestilence.
He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge;
his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.” 🌟 —-Ps 91:3-4
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for continuing to protect President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Pres. Trump’s approval rating with Repub Party is still 96%
✅ 41% of Blacks approves of Pres. Trump
✅ Vote President Trump = Jobs—-Vote Biden = Mobs
✅ 65% of Americans oppose Defunding the Police, only 16% say yes.
✅ Sundance caught fake victim (old man) trying to “skim/clone” police electronic info and before he fell down (push?-nah)
✅ Michigan Supreme Court ruled 7-0 for Barber against Gov Whitmer
ANTIFA threatened a northern Calif town, Placerville. Bikers for Trump said, Bring it on. ANTIFA whimpered and changed their minds–lol
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for Guardian Angels surrounding President Trump & MAGA Team at all times
— the protesters get tired of protesting and go home…America is tired of them
— for protection for our Police, Secret Service, Military, National Guards
— for protection and safety in America–Deep State and their demons are on the loose
— for protection for our historic landmarks– Pray for Americans’ hearts, that we will withstand Evil.
— enemies of America be captured soon
— for 2 police officer in Buffalo, NY in trouble for “pushing” old man after old man tried to skim/clone police electronic info
— for new venue for RNC Convention.
— all Dems using proxy voting/remote voting, be shamed
— Remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M unemployed Americans, mainly the unessential workers, to have their basic needs met
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for strength and healing for Rush Limbaugh and others fighting cancer
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Jobs…Not Mobs ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ By far, our greatest days lie ahead. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, June 7, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 149 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 12 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen Grandma!
2 Timothy 3
King James Version
3 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
Are we there yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
—Resilience & Determination—
LikeLiked by 7 people
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 4 people
As always, thank you, Grandma!
Praying for all those affected by violence – recent and past, near and far.
Praying for all veterans, military, National Guard and police in these difficult times.
Praying for families of victims of these riots those who’ve lost businesses.
Praying for all those fighting the good fight, especially our President Trump and all of his MAGA team.
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.”
Numbers 6:24-26
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you Grandma🙏🙏
Carry on with martyrs’ mission’: Hong Kong cardinal urges as city marks Tiananmen anniversary
https://hk.appledaily.com/us/20200605/54Y6FFCLB2HW54W2XN4KZBA4AM/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankfully no rioting/looting in DC that I know of tonight (Saturday)
but…..
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many innocent people overall? Way too many.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A young relative has had her understanding of the world altered by the riots, in a positive way. Thank you God. I love her so much and do not want for her to support evildoing, but I think that she did, before she saw what this has done to her friends and people she has done business with… many of them small business owners whose shops have been burnt and looted. She was crying as we spoke.
May all be made whole again. May our country unite in sanity against those who incite hatred, mayhem and destruction
LikeLike
Amen. Yes, Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/06/june-6th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1234/comment-page-1/#comment-8311242)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 6/5/20 – (See link above.)
– WP article: People are sawing through and climbing over Trump’s border wall. Now contractors are being asked for ideas to make it less vulnerable.
(The usual warning about WP’s anti-wall bias applies. Interesting info about USCBP’s request for information notice, with language seemingly tailored to WBTW/Fisher Industries.)
– Link to CBP request for information notice.
– 4 screenshots of President Trump at St. John’s Church. (1-4 of 14.)
(I’ll be posting the rest over the next few days.)
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 6/6/20
– Breitbart article: DHS Proposes ‘Private Party Construction’ of Border Wall
– USA Today article: Trump administration wants input on private border wall construction
– CBP’s 4 page request for information.
– WeBuildTheWall post commenting on USA Today article above.
– 3 screenshots of President Trump at St. John’s Church. (5-7 of 14.)
(I’ll be posting the rest over the next few days.)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, and the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 6 people
Article.
DHS Proposes ‘Private Party Construction’ of Border Wall – 6/5/20
“The Department of Homeland Security is asking companies if they would like to build stretches of the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The proposal may result in the fast-track construction of border walls by teams of private contractors, likely aided by government lawyers who can quickly settle legal disputes over environmental claims.”
Continued: https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2020/06/05/dhs-proposes-private-party-construction-of-border-wall/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweet with article.
Trump administration wants input on private border wall construction – 6/5/20
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/06/05/trump-administration-input-private-border-wall-construction/3161177001/?fbclid=IwAR0wwliO6p7UTjAf1F1Ueuplwgw7mVrLBL8oW78hLrYPLiFasmMVv9OIPFk
Excerpts:
– President Donald Trump’s administration is looking into the possibility of allowing private companies to buy land along the U.S.-Mexico border and build their own private border wall, according to a request the federal government made to private contractors.
– U.S. Customs and Border Protection — the agency responsible for securing the nation’s borders — issued May 29 a request for input from contractors about how to improve anti-climb and anti-breach features of the 30-foot bollard fencing that construction crews have been installing all along the southwestern U.S. border, KJZZ first reported.
– As part of the request, CBP also signaled its openness to let private companies take a lead in the multi-billion dollar effort to fulfill one of Trump’s signature campaign promises.
– “CBP recognizes that private entities and nongovernmental organizations also have an interest in supporting the mission of border protection, by deploying private wall solutions,” the request said. “Mainly, those parties that can arrange private financing, and private acquisition of land may have an interest in devising a wall structure that is consistent with government specifications.”
– The four-page request for information includes a list of 30 sites along the U.S.-Mexico border, totaling more than 250 miles, as possible locations for private border wall construction.
– Contractors have until June 12 to present their submissions on private construction efforts and improvements to the bollard fencing design.
– Tom Tancredo, a former Republican congressman from Colorado and an advisory board member for We Build the Wall, said he welcomed Customs and Border Protection’s request soliciting input about private wall construction. He said their experience can serve as a model for other efforts.
– “We’re cheaper and we’re quicker, and we’re more effective and efficient,” Tancredo said. “And so it’s only logical that if you want something done right, you will let private contractors do it.”
– Tancredo said some challenges, such as the opposition from certain groups or local governments, were expected and unavoidable given how contentious the issue of border security has become, and are likely to persist.
– “That’s just a problem we have to deal with and I don’t know how the federal government can help us with that,” he said.
– Thompson also issued a statement Friday criticizing Customs and Border Protection’s request for input on private border wall construction.
– “There is zero reason for CBP to be outsourcing construction to private groups. In fact, it would likely turn into a fiasco, just as we saw in Texas last year,” Thompson said. “There is just not enough oversight of construction with private money on private land to ensure federal and international law are followed, environmental impact is minimized, and operational needs are met.”
– Scott Amey is the general counsel for the Project on Government Oversight (POGO), a nonpartisan government watchdog. He warned that the privatization of border wall construction could open the door to inappropriate influence and government corruption.
– Tancredo pushed back against those concerns. He said privatizing construction would not lead to more corruption because there are processes already in place to root it out. He pointed to the review of border wall contracts by the Pentagon’s inspector general.
– He added that private entities, such as We Build the Wall, must meet higher standards than the federal government, because they do not have access to many of the tools the government uses to facilitate construction.
– “We have to deal with all the same things that the federal government deals with,” Tancredo said. “Sometimes the federal government has the ability to waive a lot of those restrictions, there’s a law that actually allows them to do that. We don’t have the same law, so therefore we have more to deal with than than the federal government.”
– The request for information published May 29 is aligned with previous efforts to seek improvements, Customs and Border Protection said.
– “CBP recognizes that industry, other agencies, and other private entities may have interesting, innovative, and creative ideas that could be implemented to enhance and or improve future border barriers,” the statement read. “This is the most sophisticated border wall system we have ever built, but we will never disregard innovative and creative ideas that could continue to enhance border barriers.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
CBP request for information mentioned in above article.
(Request: May 29)(Submission Deadline: June 12)
LikeLiked by 3 people
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 6/6/20
LikeLiked by 3 people
Photos of President Trump at St. John’s Church. I took many screenshots which I’ll probably post in sequence over the next few days.
🌟 Blessed is that man that maketh the LORD his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
~ Psalm 40:4 🌟
🌟 Cast thy burden upon the LORD, and he shall sustain thee: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.
~ Psalm 55:22 🌟
5 of 14:
6 of 14:
7 of 14:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kroger Corp. is apologizing for it’s -apparently- racist past. If they *really* want to help the black people out, maybe they should put there money where their mouth is and build QFCs, Krogers, Fred Meyers, etc. every few blocks in all the burned out looted neighborhoods.
Or better yet, put some big bucks towards helping small black-owned businesses rebuild.
Think they’ll do either of those things to atone for their previous sins?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fact check: true
Largest gathering of the day looked like the Philly one. Have to look at it again but someone estimated maybe 20-25,000 people in that one space. That’s the protesters “optics image” for the day.
As I said earlier today, Philly is still in full lockdown (or just ended it yesterday). So people are dying to get outside and have an excused reason to do so. So that demonstration may not be reflective of actual support.
From looking at videos and reports all day, the numbers in DC (I was not on the ground there) look like between 15-30,000 people. Just a guess. Far below what they thought they would get. We’ll see how it looks tomorrow. The annual March For Life (pro-life) gets, I believe, maybe 200,000+ people. Or at least 100K, I think.
Panic seems to be setting into the Resist crowd. Word tonight that Bush won’t support Trump’s re-election and may endorse Biden (from NYT). The Virus didn’t work, Mattis didn’t work and now this. They’re running out of tricks fast. And Bush’s influence is long gone. Still, it will have to be dealt with and my guess is this news is coming out now (during the George Floyd moral panic moment) to help prop up people like Murkowski so they pull away from POTUS.
One final note. The White House put up the video of Ivanka Trump’s commencement address (cancelled by a cowed college administrator in the George Floyd moral panic moment) that was pre-recorded some time ago. The paid trolls have not actively participated in the comments of White House videos in a long, long time. But they’re back in the comments of her video. Clearly the all-hands-on-deck message has been sent out across the Resist spectrum, both its Dem and GOP outlets.
Just have to ride this out until Wednesday, I believe. After the last Floyd funeral, not sure how much energy will be left in this staged crisis session.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bush and Romney not supporting the President is a net gain. No sarcasm here. It didn’t work in 2016 and it won’t work in 2020.
I’d actually be disappointed if they did endorse him.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree. It again sets POTUS up as the anti-establishment candidate. That works for him; he gets to run as an outsider.
Bush is a traitor, though. He was against POTUS until he needed his boy Kavanaugh to get on SCOTUS. Once he got that, he was free to turn on POTUS again. Clown. But just like the rest of the Establishment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is absolutely a plus. It may help to convince the unbelievers that there truly is a Uniparty and that President Trump is the ONLY alternative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just confirmed it. Philly came out of the “red phase” (full lockdown, basically) on Friday, June 5th. The day before the big protest today. So people were dying to get outside.
https://6abc.com/pennsylvania-stay-at-home-order-reopening-reopen-philadelphia/6231292/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also on Bush, there was just an announcement of a super PAC named “43 For Biden” that is Bush alumni raising money for Biden. I did not read the article from NYT about Bush not supporting Trump, but curious if that information could have come from the “43 For Biden” crowd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I was reading one of your sentences I thought you said:
“They’re running out of bricks fast.
But you actually said:
They’re running out of tricks fast.
Both work I guess. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
ha!
LikeLike
Just have to let them punch it out i guess
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you enjoy the Rioting, Mass Looting, Brick & Bottle Throwing, Thievery, Vandalism, Burning Buildings, Brutality, Cruelty and Anarchists creating Chaos around you?
Do you enjoy watching everything that is meaningful to you and that you cherish about your city or town being destroyed and reduced to piles of broken glass, debris & rubble?
Keep on Voting for the Democrat Party and you’ll get all you can handle and more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Vote Dem: It’s a Riot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very astute, may it go viral.
LikeLike
This is a petition to defund Ad rem. His posts can kill you. Avatars matter too!
*lob <- casting first stony grimace
We want community policing! We want it now, or we will cry, we want OUR jackboots on the necks of intelligent posters. Mental superiowity is wayciss.
LikeLike
Ex-Intelligence Dir: Exposing What The Deep State Is | Richard Grenell | POLITICS | Rubin Report
Nice interview with Grenell. First interview since he left DNI. The beginning, on deep state stuff, is pretty general (DC protects itself, the need to relocate some agencies elsewhere in the country, etc). I’d come in around the 18:00 mark midway where he talks about declass, agency reform, Russia hoax, why he is taking a break, etc if interested, but time limited.
Hope we hear more from Grenell again. He’s just too valuable to America right now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rubin’s a great interviewer. Asks a question, then lets the person ANSWER.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great. Interview.
Everyone needs to see this. Sounds like he’ll be getting a lot of “pressure” to run for Gov. of CA. in the future. And I can see why sane Californians would want that.
But I want Grenell to continue in D.C. in the Trump Admin!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coup attempts:
1) Russia Collusion Delusion, Part I, Christopher Steele “Pee Pee” Dossier, bought and paid for by the Crooked Hillary for President Campaign and the DNC,
2) Russia Collusion Delusion, Part II, Trump Tower meeting organized by Fusion GPS, bought and paid for by the Crooked Hillary for President Campaign and the DNC,
3) Russia Collusion Delusion, Part III, FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation based on “Pee Pee” Dossier and other unsubstantiated rumors (George Papadopoulos).
4) Russia Collusion Delusion, Part IV, Mueller Investigation with 18 Angry Democrat Prosecutors,
5) Russia Collusion Delusion, Part V, Mueller Report – No Collusion, No Obstruction of Justice.
6) Ukraine Extortion Delusion -> Impeachment by House results in Acquittal in Senate.
7) Coronavirus PANIC-demic Hoax and the Shut Down of the Economy by Democrat Governors and Mayors.
8) Color Revolution (in America’s case Black for Antifa and BLM) that we are in the middle of right now.
BTW: All these Coup Attempts have Failed Miserably, but there has been collateral damage, i.e., lives ruined, such as Paul Manafort, General Michael Flynn, and Roger Stone. Of course, there have also been multiple causalities of the Color Revolution that we are in the middle of right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A possible number 9 is the one to be the most concerned about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
10) kinetic coup
LikeLike
“byu/SKF1993
1 day ago
A military coup?
Is it possible that the coordinated riots and destruction (antifa and others), liberal law enforcement and mayors not enforcing the law, (DC mayor forcing guardsmen to leave DC) and the destruction of the economy all a coordinated effort to oust Trump before the election? I didn’t think that at first but these retired generals (mattis) and army officials telling the military to disobey Trump is making me kind of worried. Sibel Edmonds, who has predicted coups in the past, and she is now saying we are in the midst of an actual military coup. Especially, with past military officials coming out against Trump. Many officers and military men may do what they (mattis, etc.) say out of respect. We have already seen national guardsmen literally bowing to the protesters. Sibel has the steps of coups broken down into various steps on her twitter and her videos. She says we have just entered phase 3 of the coup.
If a military coup or something close to it is actually happening right now, what do we do to stop it? What could we possibly do? It sort of seems like a hopeless situation, but I hope I’m wrong here.”
Personally, I think the odds are against it, but it can not be ruled out and it was the Founding Father’s greatest fear and the greatest reason for the Second Amendment..
When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
– Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
-James Madison
LikeLike
You don’t “do what they say out of respect” in the military.
You follow orders, and only orders from your superior officers and higher ranking officials.
If you really think they’ll go rogue because a retired General says he doesn’t like the President, you are naive.
The traitors in the military would need a much more legitimate excuse. They need it to look legal.
PDJT plays by the rules, and so they have no way to accomplish their coup.
LikeLike
“The traitors in the military would need a much more legitimate excuse. They need it to look legal.”
Does the Steele Dossier ring a bell? Rosenstein, the FBI and Mueller/Weismann ran with that as legal and for three years. But ignore the Founding Fathers as totally silly and completely paranoid if you wish. It’s still a free country. Sort of anyway.
LikeLike
As more evidence presents itself I am becoming increasingly convinced that We, the United States of America are in the midst of an orchestrated, planned, funded, choreographed Color Revolution. In the United States, the Color of Our Revolution / Overthrow / Coup is Black for Antifa & BLM. Think in terms of of the recent overthrow of the Ukraine government in their Euromaidan Revolution or Ukrainian Coup, (21 November 2013 – 23 February 2014). When the Revolutionaries wanted to kick things into high gear they started shooting both sides – the Protestors in the Maidan & the Police protecting government buildings in the Maidan (our BLM Plaza).
LikeLike
We did see the Secret Service Counter Sniper team deploy today.
LikeLike
So no coup tonight.. I think we are seeing riot fatigue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I tawt I taw a Pussy Hat.
“Elmer Fudd will not have a gun in ‘Looney Tunes’ reboot”
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/501503-elmer-fudd-banned-from-having-a-gun-in-looney-tunes-reboot
The new series “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” which premiered last week on the streaming service HBO Max, will feature the cartoon’s characteristic violence – using sticks of dynamite, booby traps and the iconic anvils and bank safes dropped onto characters
Antifa pipe Bombs, Molotov Cocktails, and Bike Locks IN. Second Amendment OUT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I challenge anyone to make conservative values exposed by Little Bushy Jr. His belief was out liberal liberals to take issues off the table.
After that he involved us in two long term treasure and life sucking wars that were unwinnable. He sold American lives for nothing.
He lied Americans DIED
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with getting us into the wars, but the Democrats worked hard to screw up Iraq didn’t they?
LikeLike
IMHO our country has been in a long drawn out active coup attempt since PDT took office. They will not stop until PDT loses the election. If he wins they will not stop. Ever. They are so desperate I believe they are willing to completely ruin our country in order to get him out. They are fighting to win. The hate for our President runs very deep and now our military is turning on him as well. There are very powerful people that want him out. These people have the power and the means to do accomplish their goal.
I also notice we are in June and AG Barr/Durham have taken zero actions. I am not holding my breath:( I wish PDT would just clean house. At this point he really has nothing to lose as things are going to get much worse. He needs to get rid of Wray at minimum.
Stay frosty and stay tuned………….things are about to get interesting here in September/October.
LikeLike
I’ve come to the revolting conclusion that none of the people who committed the ooup will go to jail largely because the GOPe won’t ever support or defend Donald Trump. They’re just waiting for this intrusion to be over and meanwhile making sure no one will ever again have the courage to interfere in their kingdom.
LikeLike
Yes, one or two flunkies will get stitched up to take the fall. But all the chief coup leaders will get a stern talking-to. So there’s that comfort. /s
When you spend 4 years 24/7 tending and watering a lie, it becomes very hard to uproot. More than half the country still believe Russia conspired with PDJT. Because they want to believe.
The truth is now bursting forth, but the minds are closed.
LikeLike
Very well said.
LikeLike
The Insurrection Act of 1807 has been used many times by many US Presidents to restore order within the United States.
Date of invocation Invoking President
April 19, 1808 Thomas Jefferson
August 23, 1831 Andrew Jackson
January 28, 1834 Andrew Jackson
October 17, 1871 Ulysses S. Grant
September 15, 1872 Ulysses S. Grant
May 13, 1874 Ulysses S. Grant
October 7, 1878 Rutherford B. Hayes
July 7, 1894 Grover Cleveland
April 28, 1914 Woodrow Wilson
July 22, 1943 Franklin D. Roosevelt
September 24, 1957 Dwight D. Eisenhower
September 30, 1962 John F. Kennedy
June 11, 1963 John F. Kennedy
September 10, 1963 John F. Kennedy
July 24, 1967 Lyndon B. Johnson
April 5, 1968 Lyndon B. Johnson
April 7, 1968 Lyndon B. Johnson
April 7, 1968 Lyndon B. Johnson
September 20, 1989 George H. W. Bush
May 1, 1992 George H. W. Bush
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Oh come on, this case has surpassed shady!
| 2 Minneapolis ex-cops charged in George Floyd death were rookies, attorney says |
“Two of the ex-Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd’s death were rookies with less than one week’s time as full-fledged officers, a defense attorney representing one claimed in court Thursday.”
“… He claims that his client, as well as ex-officer J. Alexander Kueng, had only been officers for four days by the time Floyd died.”
https://www.foxnews.com/us/ex-cops-charged-were-rookies
Meanwhile none of Chauvin’s neighbors knew he was a cop! One couple across street thought he was in real-estate. Not one ever saw him in a uniform or a police car. 🙄
LikeLike
Very weird…but why would he let himself be set up to be arrested for murder – doesn’t make sense.
LikeLike
LikeLike
So we have BLM and Antifa causing all manner of chaos this week, but what does Fox having running on their crawler all night long? Something about the Proud Boys. You can’t even make this s**t up anymore.
Great show by Watters at least.
Oh, and for our gun enthusiasts here, here’s my choice for my first hand gun. Didn’t even know they made pistols with 15 shots per magazine! 🔫 😯
LikeLike
Crap, forgot the link……
https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/Ruger-Security-9-Semi-Auto-Pistol
LikeLike
I just read that the pandemic has affected the census results. I had also read earlier this week that Obama and I think Clinton were going to do or recommend redistricting of districts. Makes sense now that the census of 2020 has been effected. It will be the same with the votes this year.
LikeLike
I wonder if the Trump admin has reached out to BLM ? Start some dialogue? I’m not sure it would help but it sure would piss off the Democrats and if they decline the invite it would show they really don’t want “ change “ . #TRUMP2020🇺🇸❤️🤍💙
LikeLike
first minute is commercial.
The point is as by now, most here know, HCQ+Zinc makes even the perceived need for a vaccine moot, and on top of that cure, there is Ivermectin which is even more efficacious and also has a stellar safety record of decades and is even used for children.
The need for a lockdown was sold by Fauci. Fauci is a criminal on the order of the worst in world history. That is not being hyperbolic. Imagine having that sort in his position in our Gruberment, with a discretionary budget of $6 billion in research money, yearly. More than monstrous, epic evil.
So, the point is that Covid is curable, fast, safe, even flu is curable with those two drugs and they are cheap. Vaccines on the other hand are and have been contaminated and will be because of how they are made.
By God’s will, may the noon day sun’s light of truth cleanse the Pandora’s open box unleashed by Fauci and the criminally run $BigPharma syndicate.
LikeLike
What in the blue blazes is THIS? The Obama Foundation tweeted the image of George Floyd on May 17 – GF died on May 25….
LikeLike
Five months away from a presidential election and the democrat party is imploding. I am sure there was permission given to start the riots by the DNC, but once this got started the script has been thrown out the window. They are now turning on their own, and pushing the party to the far left. Even their candidate for president has to kneel to the radicals. The violence has driven women and independents to the right. I am sure the party understands how horrible the optics are right now, but they don’t have enough control to fix anything.
Second. Best. Election. Ever
LikeLike