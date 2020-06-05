Friday June 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
Evie’s words and music should not be forgotten.
“He Loves Me!”
“White Houses Matter”
Proverbs 26:3
“As a whip for a horse and a prod for a donkey, so is a rod for a lawless nation.”
Senator Mike Lee just skyped in to Fox News late night special coverage and said that the crazy mayor of DC told the National Guard that their troops there could no longer stay in any local hotels. Now brass is scurrying to try to house them at local armories. Is she just begging the president to bring in the Marines? If so they will take over the mayor’s office for a temporary HQ and set up an encampment nearby.
Maximo Diego Pujol is an Argentine composer. He’s also a fine player. His music is for the most part composed in a modern lyrical idiom and only occasionally hinting at his South American origins. I like just about everything he’s ever written.
Memories
Some golden daybreak the trump is going to sound and the dead in Christ shall rise first and we who are alive and remain shall be caught up to meet the Lord in the air. Then: “We must all appear before the Judgment Seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad. Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men…” (II Cor. 5:10,11).
When I stand at the Judgment Seat of Christ
And He shows me His plan for me;
The plan of my life as it might have been
Had He had His way, and I see
How I blocked Him here and checked Him there
And I would not yield my will,
Shall I see grief in my Savior’s eyes;
Grief though He loves me still?
Oh, He’d have me rich, and I stand there poor,
Stripped of all but His grace,
While my memory runs like a hunted thing
Down the paths I can’t retrace.
Then my desolate heart will well-nigh break
With tears that I cannot shed.
I’ll cover my face with my empty hands
And bow my uncrowned head.
No! Lord of the years that are left to me
I yield them to Thy hand.
Take me, make me, mold me
To the pattern Thou hast planned.
—Author Unknown
May God give us the strength to redeem the time wisely. Only one life; ’twill soon be past. Only what’s done for Christ will last.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/memories/
After being held in Iraq for 683 days, Navy veteran Michael White is on his way home to the U.S.
For comparison, the prisoners in Iran were released after 444 days (Nov. 4, 1979 – Jan. 20, 1981). Remember, January 20 is the inauguration of the president. In that year it was Ronald Reagan. Because even Iran knows you don’t mess with a No Bull Shit president.
God bless America.
Dear reader, what have YOU done today to make America great?
NYC: Obama analyst who got Hamas-linked CAIR scholarship and Soros fellowship goes bail for bomb-throwing lawyer
June 4, 2020 5:00 PM By Robert Spencer
All the forces arrayed against free society are coming together in these riots.
The Soros Fellowship is here. And here yet again, note that the New York Post refers to Hamas-linked CAIR as “an organization that critics call anti-Israel and supportive of terrorism but which describes itself as “America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization.” That’s much better than most establishment media coverage, which usually goes only with how CAIR describes itself. But the Post’s Bob Frederick misleads when he suggests that CAIR’s unsavory ties are only allegations of its “critics.”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/06/nyc-obama-analyst-who-got-hamas-linked-cair-scholarship-and-soros-fellowship-goes-bail-for-bomb-throwing-lawyer
