Thursday June 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
source: icr.org
LikeLiked by 1 person
Evie’s words and music should not be forgotten.
“Unfailing Love”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone have the transcript of hrc’s testimony yesterday ? Anyone ?
Crickets………….
LikeLike
June 03, 2020
HEATED: JUDICIAL WATCH VS HILLARY CLINTON OVER EMAILS AT DC COURT OF APPEALS HEARING – AUDIO ONLY
https://www.judicialwatch.org/videos/jw-hrc-court/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday….
LikeLike
This Couple Found A Stray Pit Bull In Their Truck The Dodo Pittie Nation
Published on Jan 11, 2020
LikeLike
Call Me Crazy
by Pastor Kevin Sadler
“For whether we be beside ourselves, it is to God…” (2 Cor. 5:13).
The Greek word translated as “beside ourselves” means, in this context, to be out of one’s right mind, insane, or mad. Because of his zeal for the truth and constant drive to live for the Lord and get the gospel out to the lost, the Apostle Paul was viewed as being crazy. With his fervor for serving the Lord, he seemed like a man out of balance and fanatical to the world.
In Acts 26:4-23, we learn how Paul shared the testimony of his conversion before Governor Festus and King Agrippa. In verse 24 of this passage, we read that “Festus said with a loud voice, Paul, thou art beside thyself; much learning doth make thee mad.” This statement put Paul in the best of company. People also said our Lord was “beside Himself” and “mad.” Mark 3:21 tells us, “And when His [the Lord’s] friends heard of it, they went out to lay hold on Him: for they said, He is beside Himself.” Likewise, in John 10:20: “And many of them said, He hath a devil, and is mad….”
Being called crazy for the sake of Christ is not an insult, but a compliment for the believer. If people think we’re crazy because we live for the Lord, that’s a good thing. It shows we’re following the Lord and His Word. Following the Lord and living by His Word will make us appear different to the world because we’re not going with the flow and we are not living “according to the course of this world” (Eph. 2:2), and so it seems to them that we’re a bit off and crazy.
Dogmatism, belief that the Bible is absolute truth, also makes people think you’re crazy. Dogmatism is uncommon and unacceptable in a society that demands tolerance. When you say that, based on the Word of God, something is the absolute truth, the world will think you’re crazy. The Word of God, however, is an absolute. It is our authority. When it says that there is only one way to God, and it’s through the Lord Jesus Christ, that’s the truth, and we must proclaim it, even if people call us crazy.
As we follow Paul as he followed Christ (1 Cor. 11:1), we too, like Paul, should have a deep-seated devotion for the Lord, consumed with a zeal for the things of God, living for unseen, eternal things. This will make people think you’re out of your mind, but that’s good. It’s good to be called crazy for the Lord. Like Paul, we remember that if we appear to be out of our right mind because we hold nothing back and are zealous and dogmatic, “it is to God,” it’s to please, honor, and glorify Him.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/call-me-crazy/
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers! The powerful love and loyalty that Pitbulls feel for humans is often abused by ignorant or cruel people. But, when they are with people who love them them the very qualities that make them vulnerable to abuse allows them to become wonderful companions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We found a pit pup that had been abandoned as he was epileptic. With treatment he was with us for three years before a seizure finally took him but he was one of the best and most loving dogs we’ve ever had.
LikeLike
June 02, 2020| – JUDICIAL WATCH
Fraud is so rampant in the nation’s taxpayer-funded food stamp program that the government is spending more than $5 million to help curb it.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/fraud-infested-food-stamp-program-gets-5-million-to-strengthen-integrity/
LikeLike
This take a knee crap is disgusting. Why would I take a knee for what happened? I was not there and had nothing to do with what happened? Should I take a knee because I have to atone for something? Do I take a knee because I am white and automatically am guilty of some racial animus?
In my opinion, taking a knee is the same as agreeing I am guilty of something the radicals are accusing me of. I will not do it and despise those who do simply to signal they will willingly appease the mob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Show’s you’re the agitator’s bitch is what it does. I’m disgusted, but not surprised, at all of the chiefs-of-police who are taking a knee – they’re politicians more than they’re cops anyway, hence the disgust but not surprise.
LikeLike
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
LikeLike
This Day In History….
Ten years ago today John Wooden died at age 99. “Coach” led the coaching staff for UCLA Basketball from 1948-1975.
John Robert Wooden (b. October 14, 1911 d. June 4, 2010)
Walton and Wooden
If memory serves, UCLA Basketball games were taped and then televised later Saturday night on KCAL, Channel 9 in Los Angeles. I never watched a game unless I’d already listened to sports news and knew who won. LOL! Couldn’t stand the tension; so knowing who won made it possible to watch calmly. Hahahaha!
LikeLike
LikeLike