June 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1231

Posted on June 3, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

123 Responses to June 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1231

Older Comments
  1. A2 says:
    June 3, 2020 at 2:22 am

    In other news, President of the Philippines, Duarte did a 180. Gee I wonder why.

    US welcomes PH decision to suspend VFA termination

    ‘ MANILA, Philippines — The United States on Tuesday welcomed the move of the Philippines to suspend the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), adding that it looks forward to the two nations’ continued security and defense cooperation.
    “On June 1, the Government of the Philippines notified the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines of its decision to suspend termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement,” the embassy said in a statement

    https://globalnation.inquirer.net/188107/us-on-suspension-of-vfa-termination

    Like

    Reply
  2. A2 says:
    June 3, 2020 at 2:25 am

    Another interesting development was that thePRC declared the would not buy pork or soybeans from the US. Twelve hours later, it was posted that the signed contracts for tonnes of soybeans.

    🤣

    Like

    Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    June 3, 2020 at 2:31 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. Dan Dan says:
    June 3, 2020 at 2:40 am

    ICYMI – FYI — The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS) has sued the FDA to End Its arbitrary restrictions on HCQ.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s