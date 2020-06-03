June 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1231

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
In other news, President of the Philippines, Duarte did a 180. Gee I wonder why.
US welcomes PH decision to suspend VFA termination
‘ MANILA, Philippines — The United States on Tuesday welcomed the move of the Philippines to suspend the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), adding that it looks forward to the two nations’ continued security and defense cooperation.
“On June 1, the Government of the Philippines notified the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines of its decision to suspend termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement,” the embassy said in a statement
https://globalnation.inquirer.net/188107/us-on-suspension-of-vfa-termination
Some people just take longer to realize they’re about to be eaten by the big dragon in front of them.
Another interesting development was that thePRC declared the would not buy pork or soybeans from the US. Twelve hours later, it was posted that the signed contracts for tonnes of soybeans.
Dragon speak with forked tongue.
ICYMI – FYI — The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS) has sued the FDA to End Its arbitrary restrictions on HCQ.
