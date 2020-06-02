June 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1230

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” President Trump, The American Warrior ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.
Put on the full armor of God,
so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes..” 🌟
—-Eph 6:10-11
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is proving he is a Fearless Warrior of America (as always)
✅ Thank You, Lord, for continuing to protect President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ 82nd Airborne is in DC to help enforce Law and Order
✅ Pres. Trump will send military if inept states can’t/won’t follow Law and Order
✅ “Judge” Sullivan loses again and now trying plot “H”–Sullivan reminds me of a rat trying to get out of the maze while acting like King Rat.
✅ Truth is coming out–The Hammer is coming–Opposition going batty
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for Guardian Angels surrounding President Trump & MAGA Team at all times.
— America just hang on. It’ll be a wild ride this week.
— for extra layer of protection for our Police, Secret Service, Military, National Guards for upcoming days
— for protection and safety in America–Deep State and their demons are on the loose
— for protection for our historic landmarks– Pray for Americans’ hearts, that we will withstand Evil.
— all fires be put out immediately thru-out our land.
— all enemies of America be captured this week
— America admit BLM, ANTIFA, Democrats and Fake News ARE the enemy of all Americans
— all Dems using proxy voting/remote voting, be shamed
— Remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..
— for Flynn’s case be dismissed soon..the case is now trapped at a cul-de-sac
— for “Judge” Sullivan to get another boomerang on his knucklehead
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 41M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met, and not be tempted to remain unemployed if they do have a job waiting for them
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 194/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for strength and healing for Rush Limbaugh and others fighting cancer
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Rule Of Law Coming ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “My fellow Americans: My first and highest duty as President is to defend our great country and the American people. I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation, and that is exactly what I will do.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 154 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
——————————————————————-
Note:
I saw Sundance
In a C.E.R.T. hat
Repairing a Wall
In Santa Monica, CA
Serious, I did see a guy on TV, just like my silly poem describe it.
Feeling pretty good about things after today
https://mobile.twitter.com/MikeKGilmore/status/1267662863335780353
Ugh
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
It’s tough to watch the level of organized anarchy in our country…and especially in Washington DC. Tough to hear about all the fires so near the White House, including historic St. John’s Church. Glad firefighters got that fire under control.
We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessings, mercy, healing, compassion. Restore our nation, Lord and bring Revival.
“The Lord is slow to anger but great in power; the Lord will not leave the guilty unpunished. His way is in the whirlwind and the storm, and clouds are the dust of his feet.” Nahum 1:3
(contirbute by bethabcd)
Donald’s Bible:
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/01/june-1st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1229/comment-page-1/#comment-8283220)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 5/31/20 – (See link above.)
– 4 photos (tweeted 4/27/20) of wall going up in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona.
– 1 enlarged portion of a photo marked up to show new innovative hydraulic designs and other CAT/hanger features.
(Includes descriptions of each feature.)
– 1 photo with closeup of external control console, probably for operating the 2 hydraulics on the hanger, and possibly the main CAT boom hydraulics as well from outside the cab. This would allow the operator a better view to maneuver panels into trench and easier communication w/ ground crew at the trench.
– 2 photos Project 1 to showing the steps/platforms Fisher has build up to keep the ground level for the CATs so they can position their load of bollard panels properly. Fisher added the 2 hydraulics on the hanger after learning from the difficulties they experienced on Project 1.
– 1 Photo with closeup showing bollard securing mechanisms.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 6/1/20
Note: Today’s posts cover the location of Fisher’s 1.28B, 42 mile project, awarded on May 6.
• The project “starts near Nogales and runs west for 38 miles along the Coronado National Forest and Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge until it reaches the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation, with small breaks separating the segments.”
• “Another 4 miles of wall will go up about 10 miles east of Nogales. A section of wall measuring two-tenths of a mile will go up at or near the Santa Cruz River.”
– 2 CBP maps showing Fisher’s 1.28B, 42 mile project location in Arizona.
• CBP map with larger view showing surrounding area, including the Tohono O’odham Nation reservation to the west.
• CBP map of Fisher’s project location, enlarged and marked to show the individual segments/sections of the project.
• Excerpts from 2 articles about Fisher’s project location.
– 2 Google maps of same location. One map is in “map” mode and the other map is in “terrain” mode. Users may zoom in/out to see different views of the surrounding towns, cities, or terrain. Compare with above CBP maps for location of Fisher’s 42 mile project.
• Google map (“map” mode). Larger view showing Tuscon, Nogales, Sasabe, & the Tohono O’odham Nation reservation.
• Google map (Screenshot in “terrain” mode). Shows the rugged, mountainous terrain.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot, the 400M/31 mile, and the 1.28B/42 mile contracts for wall in Arizona; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
CBP maps of Fisher’s 42 mile (1.28B) border wall project
• Contract awarded May 6.
• The CPB site states… “Project Length (Approximate): 44 Miles Pre-Construction & 25 Miles Under Construction.” (Not sure why the articles state that the project is 42 miles and CBP site states it is 44 miles.)
• Location in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• Previous map posts for Fisher’s 31 mile (400M) project.
1: CBP map with larger view showing surrounding area, including the Tohono O’odham Nation reservation to the west.
2: CBP map of Fisher’s project location, enlarged and marked to show individual segments/sections of the project.
Refer to map…
(A) – 38-mile westward stretch will have small gaps separating six segments. (I count possibly 7 segments in the 38 mile stretch)
(B) – a four-mile piece will be built east of Nogales
(C) – a small section, measuring 0.2 miles, at or in close proximity to the nearby Santa Cruz River.
Article excerpts about Fisher’s project location.
Construction Dive excerpts (Link):
– Fisher’s scope of work includes 42 miles of barrier construction from Nogales, Arizona, to the eastern edge of the Tohono O’odham Nation reservation, which is situated across three counties — Pinal, Pima and Maricopa. A 38-mile westward stretch will have small gaps separating six segments, and a four-mile piece will be built east of Nogales. Fisher will also build a small section, measuring 0.2 miles, at or in close proximity to the nearby Santa Cruz River.
Arizona Daily Star excerpts (Link):
– The funds will go toward building about 42 miles of border wall, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation…
– The May 6 project includes seven segments. The bulk of the project starts near Nogales and runs west for 38 miles along the Coronado National Forest and Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge until it reaches the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation, with small breaks separating the segments.”
– Another 4 miles of wall will go up about 10 miles east of Nogales. A section of wall measuring two-tenths of a mile will go up at or near the Santa Cruz River.
– A bridge was built over the river last year to help Border Patrol agents drive through the area.
Google maps are provided for those who wish to pan or zoom(in/out) to see different views of the surrounding towns, cities, or terrain. Compare with above CBP maps for location of Fisher’s project.
3: Google map (“map” mode). Larger view showing Tuscon, Nogales, Sasabe, & the Tohono O’odham Nation reservation.
4: Google map (Screenshot in “terrain” mode). Shows the rugged, mountainous terrain. Copy/paste link in description to use this map on google site.
