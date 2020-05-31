Sunday May 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
Andraé Crouch’ s words and music should not be forgotten.
“My Tribute: To God Be The Glory”
COVID-19 Tyranny Agenda Updated.
The best that I can figure out, this is the Democratic Socialist / Leftist / Progressive Platform (Slogan: “No Borders, No Walls, No USA at All” or “Illegal Aliens & Refugees First!”)
1) Open Borders
a. Refuse to pay for Building the Wall and fight any attempt by President Trump to declare an Emergency and/or reallocate money from other government departments to Build the Wall,
b. Need to “re-imagine mission” of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) & Border Patrol by Deemphasizing Controlling the Border and Deportation in favor of Increased Diversity (Our Strength) which will require hiring more Lawyers and Social Workers,
c. Decriminalizing (Not Deporting) Repeat Drunk Driving by Illegal Aliens,
d. Illegal Aliens immediately qualified for all types of Government Social Welfare programs (Medicaid, Food Stamps, Welfare, etc.)
e. Give Illegal Aliens COVID-19 Stimulus Money.
2) Sanctuary Cities & States
a. Releasing Criminal Illegal Aliens from Jail without notifying ICE,
b. Driver Licenses for Illegal Aliens with Automatic Voter Registration,
c. Sanctuary Cities & States Remain Eligible for All Federal Government Grants, etc. No discrimination permitted on basis of Sanctuary status.
3) The Dreamers
a. Legalize Continuously with Work Permits,
b. Push for Rapid Path to Citizenship.
4) Extend into Infinity Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Foreigners from Somalia, Yemen, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sudan, South Sudan & Syria (Remember: Diversity is Our Strength!).
5) Abortion on Demand for Any Reason up to and immediately after Birth
a. Fight ANY Restrictions to Abortions On-Demand
b. Keep pushing for Federal Government Funding of Abortions,
c. Keep pushing for Funding Abortions Worldwide through Foreign Aid,
d. Keep pushing for Funding Planned Parenthood through any means necessary.
6) Elections – Stop “People of Color” Voter Suppression!
a. Eliminate the Electoral College. National Vote Wins (Crooked Hillary would have won),
b. No Identification Needed, you just say who you are,
c. Everybody allowed to vote by mail (Mail-In Voting with Harvesting)
d. Extend Early Voting period everywhere.
7) With 300-500 cable channels and NetFlix and myriad Streaming Services available, Fund National Public Radio (NPR) / Public Broadcasting System (PBS).
8) Heavily Fund Federal Government Social Justice Grants (Free Money) (e.g., National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities, Peace Corps, State Department for “Migration and Refugee Assistance.”)
9) Outlaw All Guns, but call it “Common Sense Gun Violence Control”
a. Begin by outlawing “Assault Rifles” / “Assault Weapons” i.e. AR-15s, AK-47s and All “Scary Looking” Rifles,
b. Then Outlaw ANY Semi-Automatic Weapon (which includes virtually All Hand Guns),
c. For all remaining Guns (single shot pistols and shotguns) make Gun Registration Mandatory,
d. Then Confiscate All Registered Guns, making the 2nd Amendment Null & Void.
10) Green New Deal
a. End Oil and Natural Gas extraction and production in the USA
b. By 2030 – 100% Clean Energy produced by Wind & Solar
c. No diesel or gas combustion engine transport including airplanes, trains, trucks and cars
d. All of which will magically generate Millions of New High Paying Green Jobs ;-D
11) Free Stuff! (and More Free Stuff to come!)
a. Current Student Loan Debt Forgiven (should get the current college and recent graduate vote!)
b. Free attendance at four-year public colleges and universities for families earning up to $125,000 a year
c. Age to Qualify for Medicare reduced to 60
12) COVID-19 Tyranny Agenda
a. Create Civilian Army of Public Health Workers to Test, Track & Trace, Isolate, Quarantine & Vaccinate Non-Compliant Citizens.
b. Maintain the Lockdown / House Arrest of the American People and the resulting Economic Destruction (Non-Essential Businesses Closed) as long as possible. The More Pain the American People Feel the More We Gain.
c. Demand that the Federal Government Pay for the consequences, including loss of Tax Revenue, of State and Local Government Decisions (Lockdown / House Arrest, Closing Non-Essential Businesses).
d. If you really want to Terrorize your constituents – Use Police to harass, threaten, arrest and jail people for violating Social Distancing recommendations! It’s Great Fun!
e. If you Really, Really want to Terrorize your constituents mandate that COVIID-19 patients be transferred to Nursing Homes (Way To Go Governors Cuomo, Whitmer, Wolf & Newsome!)
f. Due to COVID-19 fears, release criminals from prison to commit more crimes.
g. Virtue Signal by wearing a Face Mask in Public (which does absolutely nothing to protect anyone, but does display Moral Superiority).
13) Congressional Investigations of everything President Trump says and does and tweets hoping to Impeach President Trump Some More.
I do NOT believe that this platform is what most Americans want.
How Long is Long?
by Pastor Ricky Kurth
Speaking of his salvation, the Apostle Paul said,
“Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on Him to life everlasting” (I Timothy 1:16).
But if the word “longsuffering” means to suffer long with someone, how can Paul say that Christ showed forth “all longsuffering” to him? As Saul of Tarsus, he didn’t join the rebellion against God until Acts 7:58, less than a year before he was saved. God certainly hadn’t suffered with Paul for very long!
But in saving Saul, the Lord didn’t just show longsuffering to him alone, He showed it to all mankind. In the past, “the longsuffering of God waited in the days of Noah” (I Peter 3:20), but it only waited 120 years (Gen. 6:3). After God judged mankind with the flood, He started all over again with Noah, the father of all nations (Gen. 10:1-32). God endured those nations for 200 years, showing more longsuffering. But when they built a tower in rebellion against Him, He saved Abraham, and made his seed His favored nation, putting up with them for 1500 years. Even more longsuffering!
After God sent His only begotten Son to His favored nation and they crucified Him and stoned His prophet, you would think that God’s longsuffering would have been exhausted. You would think God would have given up on mankind and judged us with the worst judgment the world had ever seen, the Great Tribulation (Mt. 24:21). Instead He saved Saul of Tarsus, the leader of the world’s rebellion against God, to show forth all longsuffering. Paul’s salvation was the culmination of all the longsuffering God had shown in all human history. It was one small step of longsuffering for a man, one giant leap of longsuffering for mankind.
But God did not show forth this longsuffering merely as the culmination of all His longsuffering in the past. He also showed it forth “for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on Him to life everlasting” in the future, and the longsuffering the Lord showed Paul is the same longsuffering He has shown to mankind ever since.
“For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another. But after that…” (Titus 3:3,4).
After that, what? After that you’d think the wrath of God would fall on us, just as you would have thought it would have fallen on the world when they stoned Stephen. Instead we read, “after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared” (v. 4)—and it’s still appearing some 2,000 years later! Now that’s “all long-suffering!”
Have you believed on Him to life everlasting? The Lord Jesus died to pay for your sins and rose again (I Corinthians 15:3,4), and all He asks is that you believe He died to pay for your sins. Why not “believe on the Lord Jesus Christ” right now “and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-long-is-long/
Andrew Breitbart……ahead of his time. “WAR”. There is a link between Andrew and President Trump. Not much has changed since Andrew was alive:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/5/andrew-breitbarts-iconic-war-cry-finds-context-tru/
Best analogy:
“To fight back in this war you need to use asymmetric tactics. You need to throw everything you have every day and be ready for the next battle as soon as the last one has been fought because they’ll just keep coming. And the real target in this war is the will and spirit of the American people.”
