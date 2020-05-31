May 31st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1228

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 6 people
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Pray For America ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will abide in the shadow of the Almighty.
I will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust..” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:1-2
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH from Florida
✅ Patriots are defending President Trump against battery of lies
✅ SpaceX successfully took off in a beautiful path to “heavens”
✅ War of the Words…Twitter Patriots fight back with truth
✅ Truth is coming out!
✅ AG William Barr: “The Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis.”
✅ Dana Boente was forced to resigned-Wray next? Sundance wants Wray to stay put and squirm for a while
✅ Voter Fraud still being exposed…keep praying, Treeper Prayer Warriors..
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for Guardian Angels surrounding President Trump & MAGA Team at all times.
— for extra layer of protection for our Police, Secret Service, Military, National Guards for upcoming days
— for safety in America–Deep State and their demons are on the loose
— all fires be put out immediately thru-out our land.
— America acknowledge that BLM and Antifa are also enemies of all Americans
— Safe trip and successful docking for SpaceX at Int’l Space Station
— all Dems choosing to stay home using proxy voting/remote voting, be shamed
— Remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..Patriots, let your lazy Reps know they should not be paid for not showing up for work
— for original Flynn 302 form to show up soon
— for “Judge” Sullivan to get boomerang treatment
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 41M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met, and not be tempted to remain unemployed if they do have a job waiting for them
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 194/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for strength and healing for Rush Limbaugh and others fighting cancer
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flu–for quick healing
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Good Vs Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “In America, justice is never achieved at the hands of an angry mob. I will not allow angry mobs to dominate.
It is essential that we protect the crown jewel of American Democracy—the rule of law and our independent system of justice. Every citizen, in every community, has the right to be safe in their workplace, safe in their homes, and safe on our city streets. This is the sacred right of all Americans that I am determined to defend. My administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, May 31, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 156 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 5 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
And this is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask any thing according to His will, He heareth us:
And if we know that He hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of Him. 1 John 5:14,15 KJV (contributed by JG3)
LikeLiked by 1 person
A prayer by Charlie Daniels, especially appropriate for these tumultuous times.
Lord, stay the hand that brings destruction in the name of justice, that commits crimes in the name of equality, that flaunts the law of the land and tramples on the rights and destroys the posessions of the very people they claim to defend. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing to do with George Floyd. Everything to do with George Soros.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Furher O is behind all this!
He has declared war on America
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/30/may-30th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1227/comment-page-1/#comment-8273286)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 5/29/20 – (See link above.)
Note: All of today’s posts are about Fisher’s continued work in on the 400M, 31 mile project in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona. Some of the mountain footage may be in question as to whether it is Fisher. I believe they are but I can’t yet explain some of discrepancies described below.
– Article (April 28) posted to help determine whether all of the photos/videos below are of Fisher’s crews. The mountain footage is in question:
New Drone Footage Shows Damage From Trump’s Wall in Remote Arizona Wildlands
– Maps of Fisher’s 400M, 31 mile border wall project in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and surrounding area.
• 2 CBP maps and a Google map. (I marked one map, noting the location of the 31 mile project as identified, though not explicitly named, by CBP.)
– Aerial photos and videos of Fisher’s crew clearing land, building roads, and constructing border wall on above project.
(Courtesy of open borders group, Center for Biological Diversity.)
• 2 high quality drone videos for above project (links only). 1st video on the flat and 2nd in the mountains.
• 1 Facebook post with part of the 2nd video above.
• 11 photos from above project.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 5/30/20
– Tweet w/ photos of wall in Arizona
– Reposted photo of rack.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot, the 400M/31 mile, and the 1.28B/42 mile contracts for wall in Arizona; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet). (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 1 person
Older anti-wall tweet w/ photo. – 4/25/20
– Photo #1 is the original. Photos #2-5 are enlargements portions of the first photo.
– This is the first photo of a wall section looking directly south into Mexico. The terrain in the background may help with identifying the location.
Russ McSpadden: Spring at Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona. Note the horrendous border wall construction in the distance.
1: 3 sections of wall. It looks like Fisher has split up the CATs between 2 of the sections.
2: Far right section. I count 7 CATs holding bollard panels (right side) & 1 empty CAT in the middle approaching the rack for a reload.
3: Crane loading rack with bollard panels. I’ve never seen a Fisher use a crane before but these are tall panels so I guess it helps if the crane is behind the rack to avoid congestion.
LikeLike
4: The last CAT appears to be holding a single panel.
5: Center wall section of original photo. 2 CATs holding panels on the right. 1 CAT further to the left but I can’t tell if this CAT has a hanger or just a bucket.
6: Reposting rack photo for comparison to Photo #3 above. See prior post discussing the racks and how Fisher crews likely load them with bollard panels.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gosh, Frey probably threw the first bottle, like the first ceremonial pitch at baseball.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear CNN,
When in a hole, first stop digging.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
80% of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE.
Might want to double check on that. Just saying sir.
LikeLike
Adam Shiff says almost all of them are from Russia.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
MN Gov. Walz: We Estimate 80% of the Rioters Are from out of State.
Might want to double check on that. Just saying.
LikeLike
Others say that is WAY to high.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Diversity is our greatest strength!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
What do losers do after so much losing?
THEY CRACK
That’s what you are seeing
LikeLike