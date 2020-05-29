Friday May 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

18 Responses to Friday May 29th – Open Thread

  Whistling_Past says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:16 am

    source: icr.org

    Whistling_Past says:
      May 29, 2020 at 12:17 am

      Andraé Crouch’ s words and music should not be forgotten.
      “Soon and Very Soon (We Are Going To See The King)”

  citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:17 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:19 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:19 am

  Garrison Hall says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:29 am

    The first classical guitar record I ever bought wasn’t really “classical” in the formal sense. It was instead a jazz recording of Bossa Nova music by Charlie Bird who used a classical technique and played an Ignacio Fleta guitar. I was captivated. Growing up in a Bob Will world, I’d never heard anything like this before. Listening to this again reminds me that this LP showed me that there was a whole other world out there that I could go investigate. So I did.

  Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Evolution And Sin

    by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now” (Rom. 8:22).

    Modern evolution, of course, denies the Bible account of the fall and has much to say about “the ascent of man,” but evolution fails to account for, indeed, assiduously evades, that which lies at the very root of all man’s troubles: sin. It fails to explain adequately why man finds himself weak, poor, miserable, distressed, corrupt, perishing, and it fails to explain why he is so utterly helpless to lift himself from this state. It fails to explain his inherent sense of blameworthiness; indeed insists he has no cause for a “guilt complex.”

    Every man feels within himself a disorder, a positive dislocation of things, which science — and certainly the theory of evolution — is unable to explain. Only the Bible account of the fall explains it and shows how all man’s trouble and distress arise from his own nature, which is fallen and corrupt.

    “…BY ONE MAN SIN ENTERED INTO THE WORLD, AND DEATH BY SIN; AND SO DEATH PASSED UPON ALL MEN, FOR THAT ALL HAVE SINNED” (Rom. 5:12).

    It is most important for the unsaved to learn this lesson; to learn that it is not merely our sins, but our sin that makes us unfit for the presence of God; not merely our deeds but our nature; not merely what we have done, but what we would do because we are essentially sinful as the children of Adam.

    How profoundly grateful we should be, then, that God loves us despite our sins and our sinful natures, and that… “…God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:8).

    “In whom we have redemption, through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/evolution-and-sin/

  Garrison Hall says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Truth. . .

  cheryl says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Sci-Tech Nature Zone
    @scitechnature9
    Amazing everything is possible

  cheryl says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:48 am

    Dad stole the young guy’s thunder
    Quarantine dance

  noswamp says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:18 am

    Can’t wait to hear what Trump announces tomorrow about China and Hong Kong. Some, not all, students from China need to go back home. This is very important.

    Many of them with Chinese gvt scholarships are sent to the USA to procure information. The ones studying Finance and Economics and basket weaving are not all working for China’s interests. Especially if their parents are paying. But that is not the case with those that are studying PHD PHYSICS AND CHEMISTRY AND NUCLEAR SCIENCE and other fields.

    The FBI has known about this for years.

  Lucille says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:30 am

    Oldie but goodie….

    Herman’s Hermits “There’s A Kind Of Hush” 1967

  letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:57 am

    They’re holding a belated Memorial Day celebration in Minneapolis tonight, complete with fireworks and a bonfire for roating weenies and S’mores:

    https://mobile.twitter.com/DannySpewak/status/1266210009744105473

