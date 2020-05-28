Thursday May 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
LikeLike
Andraé Crouch’ s words and music should not be forgotten.
“The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now *that’s* a family that’s gonna have a Lifetime of Fun singing together!
I wanna go to *their* house for Christmas Caroling around the piano!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yup, citizen817 – “this” deserves a facepalm. 🙄🤦
LikeLike
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Dog Is Completely Obsessed With His Duck Brother
The Dodo Odd Couples
LikeLiked by 1 person
C.S. Lewis wrote the following:
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive.
It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be “cured” against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”
I’m not one to imbibe on too many conspiracy theories, but I must concede that (in their minds) the ruling class has been gifted with phenomenal and prophetic intuitions and insights. (They truly are the chosen ones)
I can understand every country, every community to have some kind of emergency action plan, in case of tsunami or earthquake, I get it, but ultra-rich, ivy league educated, well connected globalist Karens are taking it to the next level.
Consider this link from the Rockefeller Foundation as a result of a think tank they performed back in 2010.
https://vdocuments.site/scenarios-for-the-future-of-technology-and-international-development.html
Here a group of our betters have brought it upon themselves to be the arbiters of a blueprint to respond to their supposed dooms day scenarios. By coincidence (or not), if you go to page 18, you will see how this group of well-connected billionaire funded do-gooders just happen to imagine a scenario almost exactly like the one we are witnessing right now with this supposed pandemic.
Here’s the opening line from the scenario entitled “Lock-Step”:
“In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit”.
Notice how they use the word “anticipating,” almost with salacious glee. They could have used words like “dreaded” or “feared,” but I think was a Freudian nuance with the emphasis on delight for opportunity.
The scenario is only a few pages long, so it isn’t too difficult to plow through, but I suggest reading all of their scenarios, not just the one titled Lock-Step.
Next, by coincidence, we have this Event 201 conference that took place just a few months before this whole stupid Covid thing hit.
Click on this link and at least watch the first video, the “highlights reel.”
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
It doesn’t take too long, but again, it is a repeat, almost exactly, of the Rockefeller Foundation scenario which was made in 2010 by the same types of globalist Karens.
The whole thing is must see TV so you can roughly figure out the battle plan of these think tankers, but what I found most chilling started at around the 8:23 time stamp. This is where they talk about censoring the internet and media to the point of actually turning it off so that we don’t get information that doesn’t fit their narrative, thus not fit for us to consume… after all they know so much more than the rest of us… don’t they?
One major theme I found consistent through both of these as a whole was a very limited or non-existent United States of America. Instead they substitute international philanthropic organizations that have the care, wisdom, and character to do so much better than the leading nation in the free world that has done nothing but bend over backwards to feed, clothe, and house the poor around the world, only to be taken for granted and abused for all the generosity we’ve shown.
Now, what I’m not saying is that I think they started the COVID. I’m not saying that Bill Gates is going to inject us with the number of the Beast so we can worship Satan. I’m not saying that the Illuminati have descended with secret ceremonies to sacrifice children.
What I am saying is that there are a bunch of opportunists in both parties (but more so the Ds), the deep state, and the media (but I repeat myself) that are vying for total control over the population of the best country that has ever existed in the history of the world, not perfect, but the best. They have used this current stupid COVID “crisis” either as a rough draft for further scenarios, whittle away at true normal to give us a more authoritarian new normal… or… you name it, I still can’t figure it out… mail in elections maybe so they can manipulate the outcome? Who knows.
I’ll paraphrase the original C.S Lewis quote… Only Karen knows what’s good for you and she can’t wait to prove it.
LikeLike
Mark,
Excellent.
LikeLike
Chicom19 ground report.
My daughter went into the doctor today with an issue. After she was checked out, she called my wife and asked if we would come in and pick her up since she was running a fever, and the nurse/doctor did not want her to drive. They gave her a prescription for her issue, but never tested for Chicom19. Smartly so since she had no other symptoms.
We drove in and I dropped off my wife while I hurried home since supper was on the stove. My wife and daughter got home shortly later. My wife said when she went into the clinic, some of the nurses were not wearing masks. Some civilians there were wearing masks. My wife told the nurse she would just wait where she was since she did not have a mask. The nurse told her it was OK, she could go back to where my daughter was. My wife said there were signs up warning that if you were exhibiting certain symptoms, you should be wearing a mask.
Interesting how this medical facility is treating people like adults.
On another note. I have been spray painting in an enclosed space the past couple days. The first day, I only had the usual mask you see lots of people wearing. They look like old surgical masks with the strings you tie behind your head. After the first day, I had paint dust on both sides of my nose where from breathing, the paint dust got behind the mask anyway.
Today, I wore a KN95 Chicom mask. It was the only one my wife could find at a hardware store after checking several. The KN95 mask had two elastic loops to go around my ear, and a pouch-like covering for my mouth and nose. After painting again, I now not only had paint dust on both sides of my nose, but on my lips as well.
Although I am no medical expert, if paint dust can get past these masks, I assume a virus can as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Highest Expression Of Faith
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In Rom. 8:26 we read what our hearts must often confess to be true:
“…We know not what we should pray for as we ought…”
But the Apostle hastens to explain that the Spirit makes intercession for us according to the will of God, adding:
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose” (Rom.8:28).
Believers may not receive whatever they ask for in the darkness of this age, but
“God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work” (II Cor. 9:8).
We may not receive whatever we ask for, but by His grace we may have so much more than this, that the Apostle, in contemplating it, breaks forth in a doxology:
“Now unto Him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,
“Unto Him be glory in the Church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen” (Eph. 3:20,21).
In the light of all this the highest expression of faith today is found in the words of Paul in Phil. 4:6,7:
“Be careful [anxious] for nothing — but in everything — by prayer and supplication — with thanksgiving — let your requests be made known unto God — and…”
“And” what?
“And whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive”?
NO!!
“…and the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep [garrison] your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-highest-expression-of-faith/
LikeLike
“In the light of all this the highest expression of faith today is found in the words of Paul in Phil. 4:6,7:“Be careful [anxious] for nothing — but in everything — by prayer and supplication — with thanksgiving — let your requests be made known unto God — and…” “And” what? “And whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive”? NO!!“…and the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep [garrison] your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.””
Further context: “And in the morning, having come back into the city, He became hungry. And having seen one fig tree along the road, He came to it and found nothing on it except only leaves. And He says to it, “Never let there be any more fruit from you, to the age.” And the fig tree withered immediately. And having seen it, the disciples marveled, saying, “How did the fig tree wither so quickly?” And Jesus answering said to them, “Truly I say to you, if you have faith and not do doubt, you will do not only this of the fig tree, but even if you should say to this mountain, ‘Be you taken away and be you cast into the sea,’ it will come to pass. And all things, as many as you might ask in prayer, believing, you will receive” (Matthew 21:18-22).
Scripture did not record instances of those disciples rearranging physical tree groves or mountain ranges in such a manner. Could it be that as with the withering of the physical tree pointed to a spiritual occurrence (widely connected with national Israel of the time), the event spoke to the need for and efficacy of faith in prayer, as Jesus had noted previously in the case of the widow and the unjust judge (cf. Luke 18:1-8)?
John wrote the following in one of his letters:
“I have written these things to you, the ones believing in the name of the Son of God, so that you may know that you have eternal life. And this is the confidence that we have toward Him, that if we might ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we might ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked from Him” (1 John 5:13-15).
Rather than solely ascribing a significant addition for prayer answer expectations to a timeline difference between this letter writing and the words of the Lord from Matthew 21:18-22 (also John 14:12-14, 16:23-24), it is reasonable to conclude that the qualifier of things asked of the Lord “according to His will” was applicable in each instance.
Notably, there is again a focus on the efficacy of faith and the importance of confidence versus doubt as far as how believers present their requests to God. Moreover, even as Jesus encouraged His disciples to ask anything of Him in His name (cf. John 14:12-14), He gave them His peace (cf. John 14:27) and reassured them in like manner per John 16:33: “I have spoken these things to you so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation. But take courage; I have overcome the world.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday, Treepers! When I see stories about people who rescue abandoned dogs with a disability one thing almost always stands out—they usually describe a love-at-first-sight connection between themselves and their new dog.
LikeLike