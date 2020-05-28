May 28th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1225

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
I love Lou Dobbs but I worry about his temper lately. He has been very quick to shut down and or interrupt his guests lately even allies like Dr. Peter Navarro if he senses any minute disagreement.
Richard Grenell@RichardGrenell
16h
After spending years peddling a Russian collusion hoax, but under oath admitting you saw NOTHING, forgive us if we ignore your new warnings.
Quote Tweet
Samantha Power@SamanthaJPower
· 17h
Rubio sounds alarm that peddling (Trump) conspiracy theories does Russia’s disinfo work. “It’s imprtnt to remind everyone that Putin is not a Republican or a Democrat,” Rubio said. “What he seeks more than anything else is to put us at each other’s throat”
Although the depth of corruption within the DOJ, the FBI and the rest of the Deep State federal bureaucracy more than a little astonishing, what is really placed in high definition relief by these revelations is just how badly the soft coup has failed. And as Sundance shows here, the more we find out, the more we can see just threatening these guys were to the president. There is, however, an old saying that fits here; If you are going to attack a king you better make damn sure you kill him. In their arrogance the Deep State conspirators believed their own propaganda and thought President Trump would be easy to get rid of. But, instead of having insight into Trump, the plotters actually had absolutely no idea just who they were dealing with. Now they are about to find out.
If they don’t know yet, Trump’s EO against social media should let them know that the hunt is on.
Is bird watching sheltering in place?
