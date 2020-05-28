COVID Madness – Montgomery County, Maryland, Provides Nonsensical Rules for Opening…

On a regular basis, long before the Wuhan virus surfaced, Maryland was always one of the most leftist and regulatory states in the nation.  So it doesn’t come as a big surprise to see officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, present some of the most nonsensical rules to reopen their economy.  [Quite Remarkable Video Announcement below]

Pictured: Montgomery County Residents Listen to County Official Marc Elrich

After an extensive study and review by local scientists and public officials, you can go to a barber shop and/or beauty salon and get your “hair styled”, as long as the ‘styling’ doesn’t involve the actual cutting of the hair.   Apparently, in phase-1 the COVID virus can identify when scissors are present and the virus will attack with increased severity.

You can go to a church, as long as the going to church doesn’t involve the actual going into a building that would be identified as a church.  Worship services can only be provided outdoors, because the virus lurks in the building…… unless the building contains vegetables and is called a supermarket, and then the virus cannot enter the premises.

According to the local scientists who have analyzed the risks, you can now wash your car; however, it is only safe to wash the outside of the car.  If you attempt to clean the inside of your vehicle the virus will hunt you.  Interior car cleaning is forbidden.  No actual word on how you get your vehicle to a car wash without being inside it… but minor details are still a work in progress and will likely be addressed in phase-2.

You are now permitted to open retail businesses, but you cannot sell things from inside retail businesses.  Apparently the Maryland officials have discovered the virus is building and content specific. Therefore retail sales can safely happen at the curbside of the building; but patrons are forbidden from entering the establishment.

Purchasing a new pair of pants becomes less dangerous when the pants are not in a building.  Unless, duh, the building sells vegetables and pants, and then the virus doesn’t attack the pant purchaser because they are protected by the surrounding vegetables.

You are allowed to open and attend daycare and summer camps, as long as the camps remain outside.  During phase-1 of the opening, if a spring and/or summer storm starts, it is less dangerous to run around dodging lightning strikes outside – than if you were to enter a building or cabin where the virus is waiting to attack.

Given the hair salon scissor restrictions, in combination with rules for summer camps, running with construction scissors outside while dodging lightning is another undefined detail.  However, if you happen to be picking vegetables, you are immune from being attacked.  Vegetable picking inside or outside with scissors is therefore allowed.

Restaurants are allowed to open, but again all actual eating of food must take place outdoors.  To accommodate this safe dining approach, restaurants are encouraged to put all their tables in the street.

The Montgomery County dept. of transportation is organizing road closures to assist with the roadway dining.  So you might not be able to drive to where the restaurants are, but the outdoor dining experience should justify hiking to your table for the asphalt ambience.

Now, right about this point, if you are a person of reasonable constitution, you’re probably thinking this is so ridiculous it cannot really be what the Montgomery County plan is; all I can say is please watch the two short videos below.

Montgomery County executive Mark Elrich was visibly frustrated and perplexed that local citizens did not appreciate the wisdom of the panel of COVID compliance scientists that put together the reopening plan.  His announcement was a little less than well received.

WATCH:

.

The local news outlet did their best to help make sense of the madness; but judging by the looks on their faces, well…. I digress.

.

 

103 Responses to COVID Madness – Montgomery County, Maryland, Provides Nonsensical Rules for Opening…

  2. sundance says:
    May 28, 2020 at 10:46 pm

  3. crossroadscanvas says:
    May 28, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    I knew it, I knew it, I knew it… Maryland has stolen some of whitmers brain trust.
    bastahd terps!

  4. TwoLaine says:
    May 28, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    All total b.s.

    RIP Maryland

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      May 28, 2020 at 11:02 pm

      So those black lights the barber keeps the tools of the trade under are just for show. Kind of sciency looking, but with no real effect on microbes.

      We’ll just have to trust the Party of Science on this one.

      I guess when the dominant political class has spent the last forty years using the education system to wipe out any belief in common sense, just telling the people to go about their business and use their best judgement could be a scary concept for them. Clearly, micromanagement is in order.

    • oldumb says:
      May 28, 2020 at 11:24 pm

      We the employees that are making the rules, stop getting paid, the rules will change. That dumb bastard gets his check on a regular basis, so he cannot feel their pain.

  5. TradeBait says:
    May 28, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    I. Can’t. Stop. Laughing!

    Thanks, sundance. Priceless.

  6. adam says:
    May 28, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    The emperor is not naked: Our “leaders” are actively sabotaging our society and we’re letting them.

    Liked by 4 people

    May 28, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    They’ve lost their damn minds.

    Liked by 12 people

    • sundance says:
      May 28, 2020 at 11:09 pm

      I thought the same. It’s silly.

      Liked by 9 people

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      May 28, 2020 at 11:13 pm

      That very fact makes it difficult, at best, to explain the condition to them.

      Liked by 3 people

    • evergreen says:
      May 28, 2020 at 11:26 pm

      You can’t lose what you don’t possess. There has to be another explanation.

      Reply
    • FreyFelipe says:
      May 28, 2020 at 11:27 pm

      Dan Quayle — What a waste it is to lose one’s mind.Or not to have a mind at all. How true that is.

    • mr.piddles says:
      May 29, 2020 at 12:01 am

      I’m beyond that now. I think they’re all just effin’ with us now. I think they’ve gotten a little taste of what absolute control is like, and they’re sitting in meeting rooms giggling amongst themselves, scheming their insanity.
      Governor Hogan: “Ok, people, let’s see how far we can push this thing. What’s the most RIDICULOUS thing you can think of? Karen… Bob… GO!… what ya got?!? I’m all ears!”
      County Official Bob: “Well, a couple of us have been thinking about car washes…”
      Governor Hogan: “Car washes! Excellent! Excellent! This should be good…”
      County Official Bob: “… yes, thank you, sir. Yes… well, this was really Phyllis’ idea… but we’re working on a ‘external washing only’ clause to the Reopening Plan…”
      Governor Hogan: “[Laughs] Oh, that’s RICH! External only! Can we do that?!? Bah!!! Keep me in the loop on that, you two, will ya? I want to see where that ends up… Karen! Hit me!”
      County Official Karen: “Ok, so we’ve been looking at hair saloons, sir. They seem to be a hot topic lately…”
      Governor Hogan: “Oh, so right! Ripped from the headlines…”
      Count Official Karen: “… yes, all over the news, that’s right… So we’re thinking washing, drying, and perms only. No actual cutting of any kind… only ‘shaping’… ”
      Governor Hogan: “[Snort-Laugh] Shaping only! Man, you guys are KILLIN’ IT today! I haven’t had this much fun since we put my roommate’s bed in the middle of the quad!”
      etc.

  8. theoldgoat says:
    May 28, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    It is clear why past politicians never tried to do something like this in response to a wide spread illness, like the flu, or polo, or any other diseases… the people back then would have ignored them. People weren’t as stupid and sheep like as we seem to be these days.

    When I read in the Bible that right would be called wrong, I often wondered how could that ever truly become true, yet we see it all the time now, and hear the lies from the propagandist media refuting the direct words of whomever they are targeting, twisting the meaning on it’s ear, and yet the media are far too often believed.

    I just don’t understand this total disconnect with reality.

  9. Magabear says:
    May 28, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    When I first saw the headline of this article, I thought it was about Montgomery County, PA. And it could have just as well been, because after you read Tom Wolf’s yellow and green phase “reopenings”, you’ll be as perplexed as you are reading about this Maryland “reopening”!

    This is all a slow walk of the economy until November 3rd. It’s to give the appearence of taking the boot of people’s neck while not really taking the boot off.

    I really do look forward to having my favorite chicken parm & spaghetti meal in the parking lot at my favorite diner soon. The ambience of diesel fueled trucks whizzing by and honking horns will no doubt make it a once in a lifetime event. 😒

    Liked by 3 people

  10. RyderLee says:
    May 28, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    While Driving About Today I Saw a BIG
    Hand Painted Sign that Said (on Both Sides !) :

    *I’m a Citizen NOT a Subject !*

    *LIKE 😜

  11. blazingnash says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    This. Is. Utter. Madness. And apparently, it’s going over like a lead balloon. Something’s got to give soon, and I think it’s only a matter of days until it simply won’t be save anymore for these people to show their faces in public.

    Liked by 7 people

  12. 4sure says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    This group should take up being professional stand up comedians.

    Would you use road flares for candle light dining to enhance that asphalt ambience?

    Liked by 5 people

  13. XO says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    It would have been better for the County Executive if his mouth didn’t open until at least Phase 3.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. lida rose says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Watch the Sign Language guy.
    Bwahahahahaha

    Liked by 7 people

  15. Bogeyfree says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Maybe we should send this video to every registered voter instead of the mail in ballots?

    These people are totally nuts and it shows every time they open their mouth.

    Liked by 7 people

  16. FreyFelipe says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    It’s simply a test. A test to see how obedient the Cattle/Sheeple People are. The more ridiculous things they can get them to obey, the more subservient they show themselves to be to their masters.

    Any garden variety dictator can get people to obey commands that make sense, but to get people to obey commands that make no sense takes real power and gains those people real admiration from the other dictators.

    Liked by 6 people

  17. Raptors2020 says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Barbers and hairstylists have been the leading critics/protestors to all of this, across the country.

    Their reward? They get the most inane/draconian of rules to work under. You can style hair, but you can’t cut hair? It doesn’t make sense, it’s not supposed to. It’s supposed to hurt and punish the critics of big government, nothing more.

    The Gordian knot remains in place: how can indoor restaurants ever open, if you must wear a mask? There is no solution. That may be why the lockdown will continue, even beyond the breaking point of totalitarians.

    The speakeasy will be reinvented, with rich Democrats eating covertly behind locked doors. The poor? No McDonalds for you!

    Liked by 4 people

    • Rhoda R says:
      May 28, 2020 at 11:26 pm

      Mc Donalds is shooting themselves in the foot here in Florida. Not only did they NOT open up their indoor dining when DeSantis allowed it, they won’t until 1 June. And just this week they started with the nonsense of shoving the card reader in your face so that they don’t have to handle your icky card. I am TIRED of being treated like a plague carrier.

      Liked by 2 people

      • sturmudgeon says:
        May 28, 2020 at 11:30 pm

        There ARE alternatives to McD

        Liked by 1 person

      • Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
        May 28, 2020 at 11:35 pm

        FYI, the McDonald’s operators were given a 50 page store/lobby reopening manual from the Corporation that will cost the franchisee big bucks and cost them much more labor and supplies just for lobby cleaning and maintenance. They are up in arms about it!

        Liked by 2 people

        • laurisand says:
          May 29, 2020 at 12:11 am

          I went to get my teeth cleaned today. They texted me and said, “wait in your car and let us know when you’re here.” I did so. They replied, “we are sanitizing your chair right now. we’ll text you when you can come in.” Then when I got the text, I had to have my temp scanned and I got two shots of hand sanitizer. After the cleaning, the dentist comes over and does small talk – he’s a good guy. Said he had to have all new air filtration put in, and some other stuff just to re-open, but he had money put aside for a rainy day so he was ok to go forward with it.

          How on earth will other small establishments handle all of the extra precautions they must have in order to reopen? Here in Washington State, Jay Inslee, our governor, is barely getting phase one going. He tried a restaurant fiasco .. five people per table, each five feet apart?? .. and people pushed back HARD, so he abandoned that idea.

          But waiting on the phone to his office, I heard, “if you see your neighbors doing something wrong, dont call 911, call this other number. And if you see businesses doing something wrong, dont call 911.. call this other different number.” He wants to pit everyone against each other – and the public who doesn’t call his office to complain will never know. Just unbelievable stuff going on everywhere with blue state governor’s.

          Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        May 28, 2020 at 11:43 pm

        There are other fine dining choices.

        Like

    • WSB says:
      May 28, 2020 at 11:45 pm

      I expect fabulous new hair styles!!! Hurricane Razor!

      Liked by 1 person

  18. listingstarboard says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    And Montgomery County is one of the wealthiest counties in the country, brimming with Federal government employees of the highest ratings, basking in their elitist superiority, assured that they know so much better than the rest of the crude uneducated masses.

    Liked by 7 people

  19. SW Richmond says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Don’t yell at them. Laugh at them. And then do what you want.

    Liked by 7 people

  20. bullnuke says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    Unfortunate for those private business folks. Maryland is a lost cause, too many government employees that never lose a paycheck so they always vote for the leftist.

    Liked by 5 people

  21. L4grasshopper says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Just an aside….Montgomery County Maryland is the richest county in the state. It borders DC to the northwest. It is chock full of pompous leftist asses.

    Liked by 2 people

  23. Fringe Dweller says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    The face on the sign language interpreter pretty much sums this up.

    Liked by 5 people

  24. billrla says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    Comedy gold.

    Liked by 2 people

  25. sunnydaze says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    Here’s an updated version from Montgomery County, to clear up any of the earlier confusion:

    Liked by 5 people

  26. Rj says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Why can’t anyone ever name these “Scientists” ? No matter if it’s climate “Scientists” or medical they never are named. Could it be there are no true “Scientists” anymore and there all just political and no longer based on true science ?
    Harvard and the New England medical journal just released a report saying masks (Nuisance) and social distancing does not work. If someone cranks up a cigarette or joint and blows it in your face will you smell it ? If you stand over chemicals or gasoline will you smell it ? Viruses enter thru your mouth nose and eyes and are people covering there eyes ?

    Liked by 2 people

  27. WSB says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    So…are my vegetable scissors in or out? Oh wait, I live in NYS.

    I told our School Board Clerk we received a yellow post card that advised all registered voters would be receiving an ‘absentee’ ballot for the upcoming school budget, only returnable through the mail, prepaid postage. No other voting option.

    I asked her why would we be receiving these? I told her we are not absent.

    Reply
  28. sunnydaze says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    Oh come on, people. I can’t believe y’all don’t know that scissors are a huge vector for transmitting viruses, and , furthermore can NOT be sterilized.

    Sheesh!

    Like

    • jay says:
      May 29, 2020 at 12:08 am

      The article is hilarious – but only because I live in FL – I would not be laughing were I a MD resident.

      It reads like an old SNL from 1978 when John Belushi was still alive. I could see John playing the part of this court yard jester. In another time, the court yard jester would have been hit with tomatoes and ripe fruit for spewing such BS.

      John would have been great! No hair cuts! Only cheeseburger! While dodging fruit and tomatoes.

      And tables on the streets?? to protect patrons! That virus has these politicians doing some wild and crazy things!!! Yeah. Right business will be booming on with happy customers as they roast on the roads in the hot summer sun. Hilarious. Based on their dictates You know that not one of these politicians has EVER run a successful business with paying customers.

      Like

  29. Joebkonobi says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    This is real? OMG! I sure hope there a several lawsuits filed tomorrow. These beaurocrats have no clue, while THEY still collect their paychecks. Intervention needed.

    Like

  30. James Urso says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    Comedians are sweating bullets right now. Nothing they can come up with comes close to the comedy we are witnessing live. SNL just threw in the towel and said we can’t compete with these nutjobs.

    Liked by 1 person

  31. Mr e man says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Hair styling but no hair cutting. That has to be one of the more stupid things I heard from this smug, condescending, elitist, that, as they said, still gets a paycheck.

    And the article above. Very funny and sobering. Vegetables and pants, just like Elrich.

    Like

  32. MIKE says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Yup, that’s my world, alright.
    A few years back, we had a chance to get out, but opted to stay and fight.
    The moon battery you witnessed is generational now , and it’s very real.
    TDS is almost overpowering; when you meet new people you must size them up before you decide to engage with them in just normal conversation, let alone any talk about politics.
    The good news is all the President’s supporters are well aware of the situation, and when you meet one there is a feeling of relief and a hearty laugh, knowing you have another ally.
    One more thing; listen to the dialect of the protesters, and you should be able to discern who is hardest hit in this region because of the DC influenced politics. They’re the ones not getting a full, if any, paycheck and they’re the ones who do not take advantage of snap and ebt cards, rent supplements, etc.
    And there was very few of them present because they are the minority now, good people who must work extra hard to support Erlichs constituents through increased taxes, and boy howdy they get real creative when it comes to new taxes(rain, flush, eg.,) .

    Like

  33. margarite1 says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    After this maybe people will pay for attention next time they vote.

    Liked by 2 people

  34. Joe Blow says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    This has nothing to do with a virus. This is social engineering, plain and simple.

    Liked by 1 person

  35. boogywstew says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    What would happen if a church congregation held a service in a supermarket?

    Like

  36. sunnydaze says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    2nd vid in the post is about hashtags? (ie. not MD.)

    Like

    • sunnydaze says:
      May 29, 2020 at 12:02 am

      Man, that was so weird. Never seen anything like that before. The vid. below was 2 young “reporters ” from San Diego talking about hashtags- even tho the front YT picture showed the “correct” vid of the guy in MD. making the announcement.

      The correct vid. is back now. Bizarre.

      Like

  37. Yadent says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:04 am

    And I thought 1984 was just a novel………

    Like

  38. JPinBalt says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Wish some would wake up, this is full-blown Communism, collectively or dictatorially by emergency decrees, yes collectively or by dictates making decisions on what can do like cutting my hair. It is essential to have liquor stores open and sell lottery tickets, but churches closed. The government knows better than individuals. Maybe we should lower the speed limit to 5 mph to save lives. It should be illegal to take risks. No driving while it is snowing, Full blown communism.
    Zero people in Maryland under 9 years old have died from Covid-19 and a single person 10-19, https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/ , so K-12 school age risk is 00.00% but all schools closed, more kids killed crossing the street than Covid-19, so guess by same logic should ban all cars or ban any kids from walking outside to save lives. Working except for or by gov approval is illegal. Mao and Po Pot would be so proud.

    Government “solutions” usually make things worse. The current emperical estimate is that lockdowns and shelter in place orders besides causing the biggest unemployment since Great Depression, with cause 7x the number of deaths in terms of life years than direct Covid-19 deaths (not otherwise Covid-19 lives saved which there is little evidence) by nonessential medical things cancelled like cancer diagnostics, late pacemakers to put in, higher suicide rates. Communism kills every time despite the bs “saving lives” rhetoric.

    Like

  39. mr.piddles says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:09 am

    @2:41 in the first video: “So, for the people that are actually interested…”

    Pretty much says everything you need to know. “These rules are nonnegotiable… but, in any case, protesting is a non-essential activity… so… deal with it.”

    Like

