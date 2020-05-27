Wednesday May 27th – Open Thread

Posted on May 27, 2020 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

12 Responses to Wednesday May 27th – Open Thread

  1. Whistling_Past says:
    May 27, 2020 at 12:16 am

    source: icr.org

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 12:16 am

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    May 27, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Roxane is up to 5 million plus views of her splendid performance of Clair de Lune

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      May 27, 2020 at 12:30 am

      Just amazing… what a beautiful performance.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      May 27, 2020 at 12:31 am

      Here are some guitar player’s comments on Roxane’s performance . . .

      If I didn’t see it done, I would have said it was impossible- this is the best classical guitar playing I’ve ever heard in my life. When you were at the end I said to myself “she’s not going to go for the ultra high octave harmonic, is she? That’s got to be so precise to come out that it’s ridiculous!” And then sure enough you did it. As far as the m concerned, you’re the new Segovia, bravo!!!

      I just looked at my guitar. I swear it’s laughing at me.

      Oh, I’ve wasted my life.

      its like we dont even play the same instrument

      let me tell you. this piece has never been and will never be played like this. perfection is what you achieved.

    • GB Bari says:
      May 27, 2020 at 12:39 am

      Clair de Lune is my #1 favorite composition of all time. Bar none.

      I believe that you previously posted Roxane playing this piece in a different setting. She’s as magnificent here as before.
      The dynamic range of emotion she generates in her playing this particular arrangement is unusually strong.

  5. Lucille says:
    May 27, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Treepers…

    “Ms. Mars” Sunflower

    “Strawberry Blonde” Sunflower

  6. Skidroe says:
    May 27, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Something that is really bothering me and no one seems to be talking about is Killer Cuomo and The nursing home scandal. The number of deaths are skewed. If a person dies in a nursing home From the China Plague, they count that as COVID-19 death but if a person has cOVID-19 in the nursing home and goes to a hospital and dies they do not count that as a nursing home death. There are way more nursing home deaths than are being reported. The real number needs to be released to the people. Killer Cuomo is a perfect examples of “figures lie and liars figure“. Are the Governors doing this in PA, NJ,and the other Blue States?

