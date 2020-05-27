NASA SpaceX Crew Dragon – Falcon 9 Rocket Launch – 4:33pm EDT Livestreams…

Posted on May 27, 2020 by

History will unfold today as NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station. This mission marks the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from U.S. soil.  Targeted Launch Time 4:33pm EDT  – Livestreams Ongoing

NASA and SpaceX are providing live coverage from launch to arrival at the space station. Teams are targeting 4:33 p.m. EDT for the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station at 11:29 a.m. Thursday, May 28.

NASA Livestream LinkSpaceX Livestream LinkCSPAN Livestream Link

.

.

81 Responses to NASA SpaceX Crew Dragon – Falcon 9 Rocket Launch – 4:33pm EDT Livestreams…

  1. jbowen82 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Godspeed.

  2. Harlan says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Is there anyone already there running the place or is it unmanned?

  3. L. E. Joiner says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    How’s the weather now?

    • bearsgrrr says:
      May 27, 2020 at 2:19 pm

      Rainy, thunder. Just got a tornado warning.

    • Reserved55 says:
      May 27, 2020 at 2:22 pm

      Cape Canaveral, FL
      Wednesday 1 PM • Humid and Partly Cloudy
      Special Weather Statement
      77°F/ C
      Humidity: 95%
      Wind: 11 MPH SE

      • bcsurvivor2 says:
        May 27, 2020 at 3:03 pm

        Its been rainy with intermittent thunderstorms all morning. Normal weather this time of year. I’m a bit over 50 miles due west from Cape Canaveral.
        Right now the clouds are lifting and the sun is coming out. Very hopeful for a launch.
        I’m lucky in that I can step outside and see the rocket and the first separation and I can hear the initial launch, even from 50 miles away.
        If you have never been at the Cape for a launch I highly recommend it! It is a heart pounding sound…something you’ll never forget. just utterly amazing.
        Yes! Gods speed to the CrewDragon…rocket on!

        • 1footballguru says:
          May 27, 2020 at 4:02 pm

          I am in South Florida, you are getting the weather we had earlier. There should be an hour window of decent weather for you coming soon. This will be close from a weather standpoint. I grew up during the shuttle era and it was one of the coolest things to following as a kid. Team USA is back!

  4. Reserved55 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Televised starting at 3 ET on National Geographic Channel

  5. waicool says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    first ever manned commercial space flight, way cool!!!

  6. Robster says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    Combining a start-up with a government bureaucracy? What can possibly go wrong.

  7. Lady in Red says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    This is so exciting!!!👨‍🚀🚀

  8. CountryDoc says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Can someone tell or point me to the rationale that Obama used to take down NASA. What was the reason given by proponents on paper? What do we think was the real reason? How has this affected the country? Where did all that intellectual engineering experience go?

    Any Treepers with experience in both the history of NASA and the current state of the space frontier?

    How is all this related to Trump’s Space Force?

  9. FL_GUY says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Maybe now that private, innovative people are going into space, someone will build a space station that has artificial gravity like was conceptualized back in the 1950s rather than the weightless, debilitating to occupant cans that are floating around up there now. As it stands, staying weightless for extended periods is hazardous to your health.

  10. Tl Howard says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    Thanks for the links, Sundance.

  11. FreyFelipe says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    1965 deja vu.

    Gemini 3 Launched 23 March 1965
    Gus Grissom and John Young
    Splashdown 23 March 1965

    Gemini 4
    Launched 3 June 1965
    James McDivitt and Ed White
    Splashdown 7 June 1965

    Gemini 5
    Launched 21 August 1965
    Gordon Cooper and Pete Conrad
    Splashdown 29 August 1965

    Gemini 6A
    Launched 15 December 1965
    Walter Schirra and Tom Stafford
    Splashdown 16 December 1965

    Gemini 7
    Launched 4 December 1965
    Frank Borman and Jim Lovell
    Splashdown 18 December 1965

    Gemini 8
    Launched 16 March 1966
    Neil Armstrong and David Scott
    Splashdown 16 March 1966

    Gemini 9A
    Launched 3 June 1966
    Tom Stafford and Gene Cernan
    Splashdown 6 June 1966

    Gemini 10
    Launched 18 July 1966
    John Young and Michael Collins
    Splashdown 21 July 1966

    Gemini 11
    Launched 12 September 1966
    Pete Conrad and Richard Gordon
    Splashdown 15 September 1966

    Gemini 12
    Launched 11 November 1966
    Jim Lovell and Buzz Aldrin
    Splashdown 15 November 1966

  12. susandyer1962 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    So exciting!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  13. Kristin DeBacco says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Godspeed guys!! Proud.

  14. bearsgrrr says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    POTUS has arrived!

  15. FreyFelipe says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    I sure hope Dr. Fauci and Dr. Brix gave Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley written permission to get within 6 feet of each other and not wear masks or Joe Biden will be very upset and want to beat up Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley behind some school yard.

  16. Betty says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    I have been watching for a few hours now and I am loving it but then Air Force with President Trump aboard flew over and my heart soared.

    We have the best President ever, I doubt the founding generation were more proud of General George Washington then I am of President Trump.

  17. fred5678 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    Ronald Reagan would be proud — private enterprise rescuing his space program.

    https://history.nasa.gov/reagan84.htm

    Note how many times Wiki mentions Reagan in their ISS pages:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Space_Stationand

    and

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Space_Station_program

    • fred5678 says:
      May 27, 2020 at 3:09 pm

      Excerpts of President Reagan’s State of the Union Address, 25 January 1984.

      Our second great goal is to build on America’s pioneer spirit…and that’s to develop that frontier. A sparkling economy spurs initiatives, sunrise industries and makes older ones more competitive.

      Nowhere is this more important than our next frontier: space. Nowhere do we so effectively demonstrate our technological leadership and ability to make life better on Earth. The Space Age is barely a quarter of a century old. But already we’ve pushed civilization forward with our advances in science and technology. Opportunities and jobs will multiply as we cross new thresholds of knowledge and reach deeper into the unknown.

      Our progress in space, taking giant steps for all mankind, is a tribute to American teamwork and excellence. Our finest minds in government, industry and academia have all pulled together. And we can be proud to say: We are first; we are the best; and we are so because we’re free.

      America has always been greatest when we dared to be great. We can reach for greatness again. We can follow our dreams to distant stars, living and working in space for peaceful, economic, and scientific gain. Tonight, I am directing NASA to develop a permanently manned space station and to do it within a decade.

      A space station will permit quantum leaps in our research in science, communications, and in metals and lifesaving medicines which could be manufactured only in space. We want our friends to help us meet these challenges and share in their benefits. NASA will invite other countries to participate so we can strengthen peace, build prosperity, and expand freedom for all who share our goals.

      Just as the oceans opened up a new world for clipper ships and Yankee traders, space holds enormous potential for commerce today. The market for space transportation could surpass our capacity to develop it. Companies interested in putting payloads into space must have ready access to private sector launch services. The Department of Transportation will help an expendable launch services industry to get off the ground. We’ll soon implement a number of executive initiatives, develop proposals to ease regulatory constraints, and, with NASA’s help, promote private sector investment in space.

      Editorial note- President Ronald Reagan directed NASA to build an international space station “within a decade” in his State of the Union address on 25 January 1984.

      • fred5678 says:
        May 27, 2020 at 3:29 pm

        PPS — my first professional job, while in graduate school, was at Hughes Space Systems, as a programmer on the Surveyor Lunar Lander. Cool stuff — first American spacecraft to LAND, as opposed to CRASH, on the Moon, as Ranger did. Surveyor success rate was 5 out of 7. And with a VACUUM TUBE camera (vidicon)!!

  18. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Air Force official local forecast only gives a 50-50 chance of liftoff today.

    https://www.patrick.af.mil/About-Us/Weather/

  19. WineTaster2 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Praying for these men and their support teams. Good luck and Godspeed.

  20. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:11 pm

  21. MicD says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Wonder why they replaced Tom with Doug.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      May 27, 2020 at 3:53 pm

      There is nothing about this space event on the Microsoft News home page. There is an article from ABC NEWS titled “NYC probing Central Park incident involving white woman, black man.” (Fake news article fails to mention that the whiny woman is a Hillary fan who this time around backed Mayor Pete for president.)

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Anyone know if they have American flags on their spacesuits? Are they going up representing America or as a global endeavor?

    Not too diminish this historic event, but one never knows with Musk

  23. simplewins says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Weather is still bad here. I am just miles from the Cape, in North Melbourne.

    • fangdog says:
      May 27, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      Wonder why they launch these things where the weather is known to be “iffy”? You would think they would pick somewhere as in the high-desert.

  24. waicool says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    T one hour GO FOR LAUNCH

  25. delighteddeplorable says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Watching now and there seems to be something in my eyes. What in the world?! Good grief!

  26. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Discovery’s SCIENCE CHANNEL on cable has been running a 3-hour live special leading up to today’s scheduled launch (channel 284 on DirecTV).

  27. booger71 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Cocoa Beach is crowded with beach combers waiting for the launch

  28. bcsurvivor2 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Watching NASA you tube channel..Almost 1,000,000 viewers….Awesome!

  29. tinamina49blog says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    I’m about 100 miles south of there and it is 3:49 PM. Pouring pouring rain and big lightning. Enough to take my power out which I’ve never had happened before even during the last hurricane. So I’m thinking it’s not gonna be good for the SpaceX screw to takeoff today.

  30. JG3 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.

    My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth.

    He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber.
    Psalm 121:1,2,3 KJV

  31. JAS says:
    May 27, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Weather wise it looks like it’s a go. Just high clouds, the leftover from previous T-storms. I’ve checked both hi-def radar and hi-def satellite and it looks like a go. They are loading propellant right now. It’s crunch time!

    GOD SPEED BOYS!

  32. JonS says:
    May 27, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    SpaceX is not so much launching with NASA, but in spite of NASA. Orion is NASAs baby. You want to talk deep state burocracy? That’s NASA. SpaceX has fought physics, the financial system, and Government burocracy to get to this point. God speed to SpaceX

  33. lackawaxen123 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    ahhh … neither of those guys is wearing a mask … OMG …

