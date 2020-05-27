NASA SpaceX Crew Dragon – Falcon 9 Rocket Launch – 4:33pm EDT Livestreams…

History will unfold today as NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station. This mission marks the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from U.S. soil. Targeted Launch Time 4:33pm EDT – Livestreams Ongoing
NASA and SpaceX are providing live coverage from launch to arrival at the space station. Teams are targeting 4:33 p.m. EDT for the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station at 11:29 a.m. Thursday, May 28.
NASA Livestream Link – SpaceX Livestream Link – CSPAN Livestream Link
Godspeed.
Stupid WordPress won’t let me Like your comment unless I add a reply.
A reply is the sincerest form of a “Like”!
brave shields (the lion icon on the menu bar ) ‘off’ fixed that prob for me
Is there anyone already there running the place or is it unmanned?
It’s been continuously manned for quite some time.
How’s the weather now?
Rainy, thunder. Just got a tornado warning.
Cape Canaveral, FL
Wednesday 1 PM • Humid and Partly Cloudy
Special Weather Statement
77°F/ C
Humidity: 95%
Wind: 11 MPH SE
Its been rainy with intermittent thunderstorms all morning. Normal weather this time of year. I’m a bit over 50 miles due west from Cape Canaveral.
Right now the clouds are lifting and the sun is coming out. Very hopeful for a launch.
I’m lucky in that I can step outside and see the rocket and the first separation and I can hear the initial launch, even from 50 miles away.
If you have never been at the Cape for a launch I highly recommend it! It is a heart pounding sound…something you’ll never forget. just utterly amazing.
Yes! Gods speed to the CrewDragon…rocket on!
I am in South Florida, you are getting the weather we had earlier. There should be an hour window of decent weather for you coming soon. This will be close from a weather standpoint. I grew up during the shuttle era and it was one of the coolest things to following as a kid. Team USA is back!
I’m a bit older than you and took my young boys to a launch or two. Early morning was the best….the kids were so excited. One of them had hot chocolate…was sitting on the top of the car and spilled in down through the open sun roof..lol
😲😲😲
Televised starting at 3 ET on National Geographic Channel
first ever manned commercial space flight, way cool!!!
Ouiai!
Combining a start-up with a government bureaucracy? What can possibly go wrong.
Cut out of the budget. 0 campaigned on continuing the shuttle program. Immediately after election funding was cut.
This was supposed to go under CountryDoc’s question
This is so exciting!!!👨🚀🚀
I know. I woke up thinking about it this morning and been watching the NASA tv feed for about two hours now.
Indeed it is! We belong out there.
Can someone tell or point me to the rationale that Obama used to take down NASA. What was the reason given by proponents on paper? What do we think was the real reason? How has this affected the country? Where did all that intellectual engineering experience go?
Any Treepers with experience in both the history of NASA and the current state of the space frontier?
How is all this related to Trump’s Space Force?
I recall there was some sort of initiative to use NASA for muslim outreach. I’m sure obamagate was only ever interested in the transfer of technology/money to his people, similar to the Iranian deal.
Obummer was keen to minimize anything the USA had a technological advantage with. Think of all the tech given (and stolen) to China.
As to SpaceX…do you trust Elon Musk?
Praying there is no disaster…
He had a successful previous mission to the space station.
Many. 😎
Doc — here is one reason Obama & NASA didn’t exactly see eye-to-eye:
https://www.westernjournal.com/flashback-remember-when-obama-wanted-nasa-to-make-muslims-feel-good/
There are other reasons, but Obama’s Muslim outreach is the one I remember most.
Obama’s rationale? It’s fairly obvious.
“And third, and perhaps foremost, he wanted me to find a way to reach out to the Muslim world and engage much more with dominantly Muslim nations to help them feel good about their historic contribution to science, math and engineering.”
Easy and short assignment, although this list might not make them feel so good::
http://www.jewishmag.com/99mag/nobel/nobel.htm
Space Force is a military branch of the DOD.
I think liberals hate the Space program. They see it as all dollars that could be going to social causes.
As a kid I loved Apollo, but they eventually bored me to death with the Space Shuttle. Onwards to Mars!
They don’t want America to lead, unless it’s “leading from behind”. They hate American Exceptionalism, specifically as it relates to the US being at all superior.
I agree. Onward to Mars!
Maybe now that private, innovative people are going into space, someone will build a space station that has artificial gravity like was conceptualized back in the 1950s rather than the weightless, debilitating to occupant cans that are floating around up there now. As it stands, staying weightless for extended periods is hazardous to your health.
Gravity is my kryptonite, so I’d like a nice retirement community on Luna.
Don’t tell Dr Falsi…he will try and cancel the launch.
If the people on the moon are within 6 feet of each other you should still wear a mask inside your helmet. Then you should be OK.
Just in case, we will be laying out tape to mark the safe social distance.
Moon walking is considered good exercise but only if following the OFFICIAL Micheal Jackson moon-walk. Any OTHER, non-essential moon-walking should be avoided and may be considered unlawful.
What about golfing?
Thanks for the links, Sundance.
1965 deja vu.
Gemini 3 Launched 23 March 1965
Gus Grissom and John Young
Splashdown 23 March 1965
Gemini 4
Launched 3 June 1965
James McDivitt and Ed White
Splashdown 7 June 1965
Gemini 5
Launched 21 August 1965
Gordon Cooper and Pete Conrad
Splashdown 29 August 1965
Gemini 6A
Launched 15 December 1965
Walter Schirra and Tom Stafford
Splashdown 16 December 1965
Gemini 7
Launched 4 December 1965
Frank Borman and Jim Lovell
Splashdown 18 December 1965
Gemini 8
Launched 16 March 1966
Neil Armstrong and David Scott
Splashdown 16 March 1966
Gemini 9A
Launched 3 June 1966
Tom Stafford and Gene Cernan
Splashdown 6 June 1966
Gemini 10
Launched 18 July 1966
John Young and Michael Collins
Splashdown 21 July 1966
Gemini 11
Launched 12 September 1966
Pete Conrad and Richard Gordon
Splashdown 15 September 1966
Gemini 12
Launched 11 November 1966
Jim Lovell and Buzz Aldrin
Splashdown 15 November 1966
So exciting!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Godspeed guys!! Proud.
POTUS has arrived!
I sure hope Dr. Fauci and Dr. Brix gave Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley written permission to get within 6 feet of each other and not wear masks or Joe Biden will be very upset and want to beat up Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley behind some school yard.
I have been watching for a few hours now and I am loving it but then Air Force with President Trump aboard flew over and my heart soared.
We have the best President ever, I doubt the founding generation were more proud of General George Washington then I am of President Trump.
Ronald Reagan would be proud — private enterprise rescuing his space program.
https://history.nasa.gov/reagan84.htm
Note how many times Wiki mentions Reagan in their ISS pages:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Space_Stationand
and
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Space_Station_program
Excerpts of President Reagan’s State of the Union Address, 25 January 1984.
Our second great goal is to build on America’s pioneer spirit…and that’s to develop that frontier. A sparkling economy spurs initiatives, sunrise industries and makes older ones more competitive.
Nowhere is this more important than our next frontier: space. Nowhere do we so effectively demonstrate our technological leadership and ability to make life better on Earth. The Space Age is barely a quarter of a century old. But already we’ve pushed civilization forward with our advances in science and technology. Opportunities and jobs will multiply as we cross new thresholds of knowledge and reach deeper into the unknown.
Our progress in space, taking giant steps for all mankind, is a tribute to American teamwork and excellence. Our finest minds in government, industry and academia have all pulled together. And we can be proud to say: We are first; we are the best; and we are so because we’re free.
America has always been greatest when we dared to be great. We can reach for greatness again. We can follow our dreams to distant stars, living and working in space for peaceful, economic, and scientific gain. Tonight, I am directing NASA to develop a permanently manned space station and to do it within a decade.
A space station will permit quantum leaps in our research in science, communications, and in metals and lifesaving medicines which could be manufactured only in space. We want our friends to help us meet these challenges and share in their benefits. NASA will invite other countries to participate so we can strengthen peace, build prosperity, and expand freedom for all who share our goals.
Just as the oceans opened up a new world for clipper ships and Yankee traders, space holds enormous potential for commerce today. The market for space transportation could surpass our capacity to develop it. Companies interested in putting payloads into space must have ready access to private sector launch services. The Department of Transportation will help an expendable launch services industry to get off the ground. We’ll soon implement a number of executive initiatives, develop proposals to ease regulatory constraints, and, with NASA’s help, promote private sector investment in space.
Editorial note- President Ronald Reagan directed NASA to build an international space station “within a decade” in his State of the Union address on 25 January 1984.
PPS — my first professional job, while in graduate school, was at Hughes Space Systems, as a programmer on the Surveyor Lunar Lander. Cool stuff — first American spacecraft to LAND, as opposed to CRASH, on the Moon, as Ranger did. Surveyor success rate was 5 out of 7. And with a VACUUM TUBE camera (vidicon)!!
Air Force official local forecast only gives a 50-50 chance of liftoff today.
https://www.patrick.af.mil/About-Us/Weather/
Honor the President’s request and put the press on the rocket anyway.
Yes put the press on board. They can sit in the airlock bay hoho
Praying for these men and their support teams. Good luck and Godspeed.
Wonder why they replaced Tom with Doug.
There is nothing about this space event on the Microsoft News home page. There is an article from ABC NEWS titled “NYC probing Central Park incident involving white woman, black man.” (Fake news article fails to mention that the whiny woman is a Hillary fan who this time around backed Mayor Pete for president.)
Anyone know if they have American flags on their spacesuits? Are they going up representing America or as a global endeavor?
Not too diminish this historic event, but one never knows with Musk
Musk is most of the good news in space these days for us isn’t he?
President Trump said it best. Must is a national treasure. We need to protect him, and guys like him. He is the exact opposite of affirmative action. He is the real deal.
Spell check screwing me up. Musk not must.
Yes they have American flags on their suit
Weather is still bad here. I am just miles from the Cape, in North Melbourne.
Wonder why they launch these things where the weather is known to be “iffy”? You would think they would pick somewhere as in the high-desert.
T one hour GO FOR LAUNCH
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Discovery’s SCIENCE CHANNEL on cable has been running a 3-hour live special leading up to today’s scheduled launch (channel 284 on DirecTV).
Cocoa Beach is crowded with beach combers waiting for the launch
LikeLiked by 4 people
Awesome!
Watching NASA you tube channel..Almost 1,000,000 viewers….Awesome!
comments from all over the world.!!
I’m about 100 miles south of there and it is 3:49 PM. Pouring pouring rain and big lightning. Enough to take my power out which I’ve never had happened before even during the last hurricane. So I’m thinking it’s not gonna be good for the SpaceX screw to takeoff today.
looking at the radar…its gonna be close for sure.
For now, they said weather was trending the right direction
I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.
My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth.
He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber.
Psalm 121:1,2,3 KJV
Weather wise it looks like it’s a go. Just high clouds, the leftover from previous T-storms. I’ve checked both hi-def radar and hi-def satellite and it looks like a go. They are loading propellant right now. It’s crunch time!
GOD SPEED BOYS!
so psyched
Fingers crossed
https://aviationweather.gov/radar/site?product=NCR&id=MLB
The best feed is through SpaceX Youtube channel. Excellent. They are now looking at a storm south of the cape but I don’t think its going to come into play for launch but it could be a problem while loading propellant. Getting my camera and long lens reading.
CAn anyone refresh my memory as to why Southern CA was not chosen for space launches–no tornadoes, hurricanes,no high temps in day with freezing temps at night….was it a lobbying effort by FL or is there a scientific reason?
Southern Fla is closer to the equator, so you maximize the free velocity the spinning earth gives the rocket.
SpaceX is not so much launching with NASA, but in spite of NASA. Orion is NASAs baby. You want to talk deep state burocracy? That’s NASA. SpaceX has fought physics, the financial system, and Government burocracy to get to this point. God speed to SpaceX
ahhh … neither of those guys is wearing a mask … OMG …
