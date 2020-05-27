May 27th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1224

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Transition Going into Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Truth shall spring out of the earth,
And righteousness shall look down from heaven.” 🌟 —-Psalm 85:11
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ In just 3 months former Acting DNI Grenell streamlined and reformed IC, saving the taxpayers $19 million
✅ Who is WH Press Sec. Kayleigh’s “punching bag”?….Fake Media
✅ Larry Kudlow: “We are poised for Great American Comeback.”
✅ Even tho it will be going up and down for a while Stock Market shot up today
✅ 90% of the unemployed worker said it is temporary
✅ Economists expected a sharp decline in sales of new homes for April. Instead, sales actually rose from March.
✅ Japan PM Abe has declared Chinese Wuhan virus started in China
✅ Even more Voter Fraud is uncovering..keep praying, Treeper Prayer Warriors
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they g to Kennedy Space Center, FL All ET– (Dep WH 12:20pm–Arr 2:35 inFL, Tour at 3pm, Viewing at 4:25pm, Speak at 6pm ***Arr at WH 9:15pm)
— for ideal weather at the SpaceX launch today–good land-air-ocean conditions
— for safety for America
— for MAGA candidates in upcoming primaries and General election
— for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell and original Flynn 302 form to show up soon
— for “Judge” Sullivan’s evasive move to boomerang back on him.
— for all “Red Citizens” living in “Blue States”
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— Americans not be fooled by a new political-correct phrase describing Voting-by-mail—it is Voting At Home–
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 38.6M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 194/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for strength and healing for Rush Limbaugh..he is struggling during the 2nd Week of 3rd cycle treatments
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flu–for quick healing
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Bounce Back Bigly ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Nothing will ever stop me from fulfilling my solemn duty to America’s seniors. I’ll use every power at my disposal to lower drug prices, and my administration will always protect Medicare and Social Security — and pre-existing conditions.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, May 27, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 160 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
——————————-Looking ahead this week for President Trump:
-Thursday: Briefing on 2020 Hurricane Season.
LikeLiked by 9 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you Grandma 🙏
LikeLike
Lord, help us to walk by faith, not by sight, knowing that You are aware of every trial and tribulation.. You, our ever present help, will give us the strength to overcome and the courage to persevere. Amen. (contributed by Bethabcd)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying for all the above!
Amen !
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/26/may-26th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1223/comment-page-1/#comment-8255755)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 5/25/20 – (See link above.)
– Memorial Day post w/ video.
– Memorial Day post w/ photo.
– Tweet w/ article: The Wall Went Up Memorial Day Weekend
– Tweet w/ photo of David Niño Rodriguez at Project 1.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 5/26/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven segments and will be painted black.
(Project: Tucson Package 3), (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M (800 feet) and the 1.28B (42 mile) contracts for wall in Arizona; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying and Praising !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Popcorn farmer from Indiana. Best corn growers in the world. MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful!!!
How do they DO this So. Perfectly. !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent observation, PT!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boring but very nasty , like a lot of people I’ve known !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if BHO knew Biden knew too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you seen the Trump campaign’s merchandise especially the one with the pentagram , the headless and clawless eagle on the hat? Please refer to BP Earthwatch for details.
LikeLike
What?
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
A
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spent the weekend in Pensacola Beach, Florida – people everywhere – young, old, in between – about the only place we saw masks were in Walmart, fast food joints, and sit down restaurants (in-house dining was available, and we availed ourselves of it).
We’ve vacationed there maybe four times in the last decade, and other than the restaurant tables being spaced out farther than normal, and there being no seats at the bar, it felt very much like it always has.
I suppose COVID could resurge somehow, but I’m going about my life increasingly as I did before March 2020 – it appears that many, many others are doing the same.
People are tired of throwing away the rest of their lives (jobs, savings, businesses, etc) just to stay alive.
While I want to live a long life, I don’t want to live a life that is reduced to a bare minimum of existence that forces me and my family lose everything in exchange for a government check.
That’s not living.
The consent of the governed is being withdrawn, more and more every day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/05/obama-administration-scandals-coming-to-light-legacy-in-tatters/
The Obama administration is over, but mementos of the massive corruption of his time in power keep washing ashore like relics of a lost civilization.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next job for Ric Grenell. Needs no senate confirmation………GOP chairman. Makes sure no funny business goes on.
While that letter to senator Warner was much needed and I loved it, it pretty much halts any future senate confirmation. Would need at least 60 totally MAGA/KAG senators after the election.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank goodness for Judicial Watch. They are persistent, patient and focussed. This at least is a start though alternative methods of cheating will probably come into play.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/california-and-los-angeles-county-to-remove-1-5-million-inactive-voters-from-voter-rolls-settle-judicial-watch-federal-lawsuit/
LikeLike
haha. Hope this gains traction. Wouldn’t it be great if the Dems removed themselves from Twitter?!?!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
MLB and MLBPA unable to reach an accord. So we might not have baseball in 2020 and if we do it will look strange with so many ‘sanitation’ rules.
To play football with similar rules, players best just wrap themselves in cellophane.
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/05/26/players-call-mlb-economic-proposal-extremely-disappointing/
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/05/17/new-mlb-rules-shower-at-home-dont-spit-mr-met-stay-away/
LikeLike
PRC digging giant holes and making friends everywhere🤣👇
LikeLike
LikeLike
Having to do with the lockdown, here is a positive video celebrating a grandfather’s 100th birthday with a quarantine parade:
LikeLike