May 26th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1223

It’s clearly part of the Dem plan to disrupt the President’s re-election campaign “by whatever means necessary.” The Governor needs to stall preparations for only a little while to force the GOP into scramble-mode. He is earning his DS varsity letter.
The President cannot allow the Convention to be hijacked by the Lockdown Mafia in a Slave State.
I lived for many years in the totally corrupt, democrat run city of Charlotte. Almost the entire population is democrat. The newspaper, The Charlotte Observer is so far to the left it would even lift the eyebrows of Karl Marx.
I can positively assure you that the city officials will do EVERYTHING they can to cause a problem if the convention is held there. They will likely throw in every impediment such as making it impossible for people to park their cars and backing violent far left protests.
Holding the convention in Charlotte is a mistake on a massive scale. That city is a hornets nest of democrats and idiots. A friend who still lives there said that the city even banned a pro Trump gay float in the cities gay parade a while back. Again, Charlotte is a BIG mistake.
The streets will be filled with democratic party posters for whoever the DNC replaces Biden with after they kill him which I believe will happen in the next month or two as he could never debate President Trump. They will have a nice big tearful funeral to soften peoples hearts and have him ordained as a saint before unleashing his replacement.
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Transition Going into Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
——— To Our Fallen Heroes…We Will Never Forget You ———
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “I will hear what God the Lord will speak,
For He will speak peace To His people and to His saints;
But let them not turn back to folly.
Surely His salvation is near to those who fear Him,
That glory may dwell in our land..” 🌟 —-Psalm 85:8-9
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is safely back in the WH from his trips to Arlington and Fort McHenry
✅ Swearing in of John Ratcliffe as DNI is today at 12:45pm-Thank you, Amb.Richard Grenell for your loyalty. You are the best Truth FlameThrower ever. FBI next??
✅ Allen West is now home. PTL
✅ Even more Voter Fraud is uncovering..keep praying, Treeper Prayer Warriors
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for safety for America
— for MAGA candidates in upcoming primaries and General election
— for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell and original Flynn 302 form to show up soon
— for “Judge” Sullivan’s evasive move to boomerang back on him.
— for all “Red Citizens” living in “Blue States”
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— Americans not be fooled by a new political-correct phrase describing Voting-by-mail—it is Voting At Home–
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 38.6M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 187/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for safety for Hong Kong citizens-pray Int’l community condemns China’s aggressive move against Hong Kong
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flu–for quick healing
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ America, The Land We Love ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Today, we honor the heroes we have lost. We pray for the loved ones they left behind. And with God as our witness, we solemnly vow to protect, preserve, and cherish this land they gave their last breath to defend and to defend so proudly.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 161 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
——————————-Looking ahead this week for President Trump:
-Wednesday: Attends manned SpaceX launch at Kennedy Space Center
-Thursday: Briefing on 2020 Hurricane Season.
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
Thank you Grandma. 🙏
Stay safe, A2. The potential for this to go sideways is far greater than for it to go well.
Amen to all these prayers! Thank you, Grandma.
It’s awesome to reflect on how many people pray for our President every day and how many prayed for his 2016 victory. Together, we will pray him to the finish line..winning 2020 and draining the Swamp even more.
Wonderful Lord Jesus. You are our way, our truth and our life! Awesome in all Your ways, and the source of our continual peace. Amen.
Lord, help us to walk by faith, not by sight, knowing that You are aware of every trial and tribulation.. You, our ever present help, will give us the strength to overcome and the courage to persevere. Amen. (from Bethabcd)
Praying !
Donald’s Bible
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/25/may-25th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1222/comment-page-1/#comment-8252185)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 5/24/20 – (See link above.)
– Flashback… The first Fisher Industries promo video for Project 1 over Memorial Day weekend (2019). This came after months of the leftist anti-wall trolls saying nothing would ever get built and wall supporters were wasting their money on a scam. This video came 3 days into the construction of the wall.
– 2 older wall videos from Project 1 after the wall was completed. These videos are from Fisher Industries YouTube channel. Fishers versions have the 2160p resolution option which WeBuildTheWall’s channel does not.
– WeBuildTheWall promotional giveaway post.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 5/25/20
– Memorial Day post w/ video.
– Memorial Day post w/ photo.
– Tweet w/ article: The Wall Went Up Memorial Day Weekend
– Tweet w/ photo of David Niño Rodriguez at Project 1.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven segments and will be painted black.
(Project: Tucson Package 3), (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M (800 feet) and the 1.28B (42 mile) contracts for wall in Arizona; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Post.
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post
Tweet with long article.
The Wall Went Up Memorial Day Weekend – 5/22/20
“Happy Wall Weekend! One year ago today a group of American patriots broke ground on the largest and most ambitious GoFundMe of all time under the leadership of triple-amputee war veteran Brian Kolfage. The project to crowdfund segments of border wall on private land had been viciously attacked and ridiculed across the media for months. The ubiquitous narrative was that we would never be able to get the job done and that the whole thing was a scam.
They didn’t know what we were planning and we were trying to keep it that way. After raising about $20 million dollars in late December the globalist media had waged an unrelenting smear campaign against everyone associated with the project. Despite his sacrifice to our country, Brian was taking the brunt of it and pressure to strike back by revealing our plans was growing. We continued to keep our heads down because our strategy depended on the element of surprise. So we let them attack and we kept working to our goal while keeping our plans within a very tight circle of less than 10.”
Continued: https://www.americafirstprojects.com/news/the-wall-went-up-memorial-day-weekend/
Praying and Praising and Thanking !
Tweet.
Tweet with photo.
*FIFY….
Thanks, Ad rem ~ 🙂
What happened to the 5/22 reveal post? Did I miss this? Yes, I have contributed a couple of times $$$.
The “reveal” ended up being the WeBuildTheWall promotional giveaway post which I posted yesterday.
It was sort of anticlimactic for me after the “reveal” tease. I was hoping it would be something about Project 3 on the other side the mountain from Project 1 as it would have been timely to unveil it on Memorial Day weekend as well. But I knew WBTW hadn’t fully ramped up yet due to the shutdown
But I guess those promotional type things are a necessary par of marketing.
All my Trump political music video links gathered together. Streaming off my site is higher quality.
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/songvids/politicssong.htm
Just going to leave these tweets here. I believe this guy (former FOX reporter) was the first person to say the unmasking story was coming, and he said a week ago (I think) that more criminal referrals were coming (before Nunes announced the same). He has sources. We’ll see what happens.
That’s the last of them.
Thanks!
Adam H and I are right about Mr Fib Wray.
Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Burr…
Yeah we know Adam, that’s why we voted for the outsider Trump. Let the chips fall where they may.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As Sundance has pointed out for forever, Rod Rosenstein is dirty and definitely implicated in ObamaGate. I’ve felt that Barr wanted to protect him (IMO, for Rosey helping Barr shut down the Special Counsel’s “obstruction” witch hunt), but maybe the dam is finally going to break on Dirty Rosey and the rest. It should. If people are (correctly) mad at Jeff Sessions, they should also be furious with Rod Rosenstein.
Based on what I’ve seen, I feel Rod Rosenstein got bullied into helping the coup. But it doesn’t matter. If someone bullies you into help rob a bank and you do it, you’re as guilty as they are.
Plus, Sundance has pointed out that Rosey seems guilty of abetting Team Obama in their Stasi-like surveillance operations previously. So he has no real defense, and it’s time for him to face justice. Just like the rest of them should.
The scope memos are the Rosenstein smoking gun. He’s definitely part of it. Plus, he offered to wear a wire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. He deserves to go down with the rest of the coupsters.
The Nike “swoosh” on the pants is a nice touch. 😀
Trump Retweet
Joe can’t sniff hair. Must bother him. No kids to paw in the basement either. And he has yet to inform us what color black people will become if they don’t vote for him.
😂😂😂😂😂
ETA…..Do ya think we could get him a drive a tank too?
⚠️ Do NOT take the BLUE-pill!! 😁
Perfect! Thanks!
Jack seems to have a lot of information today. Maybe this will be a great week
Tomorrow we get the pleasure of another Kayleigh smackdown of the press. At 2pm ET. Don’t miss it, Lil’ Chris Wallace!
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-daily-guidance-and-press-schedule-for-tuesday-1843664533
👇👇
Read this if you have any questions about what the CCP recent moves On Hong Kong mean. It takes you through all the developments
A 13th Procrastination: The Nuclear Option
In which Beijing presses The Button
https://antd.substack.com/p/a-13th-procrastination-the-nuclear
( source documents embedded. I have posted all of them here for those interested).
At the end of the article are previous posts, a good review of how events unfolded.
I didn’t know nothin brigade
China threat: British academics being used in Chinese coronavirus propaganda, MPs warn
CONCERNS have been raised that the Chinese government controlled state broadcaster is using British academics to support its “propaganda” and provide cover for the Communist regime over coronavirus.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1286403/china-news-propaganda-coronavirus-chinese-media-CGTN-british-academics
👇👇
Apparently a robbery and murder.
Was talking about this with a friend today.
People in Africa who are paying attention know what China is up to there. It’s not benevolent.
Poll: Up to 94 Percent of Americans Want Economic Nationalist Overhaul in Wake of Chinese Coronavirus Crisis
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/24/poll-up-94-percent-want-economic-nationalist-agenda/#
Excerpt:
Up to 94 percent of American voters say they want an economic nationalist overhaul of the United States’ economy in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, a survey reveals.
A survey conducted by FTI Consulting finds that American voters overwhelmingly want economic nationalist policies implemented — including more tariffs on foreign imports, mandatory country-of-origin labeling, and a requirement that goods be made in the U.S.
The 2020 election should be a referendum on China rather than a referendum on how POTUS handled the virus.
China did this. They need to be confronted, and China Joe and China Hunter won’t do it, as we all know.
They could have shut it down, but they didn’t want to. They wanted everyone else to have to deal with what they were dealing with because of their own incompetence.
Trump boat parade today in Newport Beach. Another very good sign for 11/3.
COVID-19 Tyranny Agenda Updated.
The best that I can figure out, this is the Democratic Socialist / Leftist / Progressive Platform (Slogan: “No Borders, No Walls, No USA at All” or “Illegal Aliens & Refugees First!”)
1) Open Borders
a. Refuse to pay for Building the Wall and fight any attempt by President Trump to declare an Emergency and/or reallocate money from other government departments to Build the Wall,
b. Need to “re-imagine mission” of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) & Border Patrol by Deemphasizing Controlling the Border and Deportation in favor of Increased Diversity (Our Strength) which will require hiring more Lawyers and Social Workers,
c. Decriminalizing (Not Deporting) Repeat Drunk Driving by Illegal Aliens,
d. Illegal Aliens immediately qualified for all types of Government Social Welfare programs (Medicaid, Food Stamps, Welfare, etc.)
e. Give Illegal Aliens COVID-19 Stimulus Money.
2) Sanctuary Cities & States
a. Releasing Criminal Illegal Aliens from Jail without notifying ICE,
b. Driver Licenses for Illegal Aliens with Automatic Voter Registration,
c. Sanctuary Cities & States Remain Eligible for All Federal Government Grants, etc. No discrimination permitted on basis of Sanctuary status.
3) The Dreamers
a. Legalize Continuously with Work Permits,
b. Push for Rapid Path to Citizenship.
4) Extend into Infinity Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Foreigners from Somalia, Yemen, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sudan, South Sudan & Syria (Remember: Diversity is Our Strength!).
5) Abortion on Demand for Any Reason up to and immediately after Birth
a. Fight ANY Restrictions to Abortions On-Demand
b. Keep pushing for Federal Government Funding of Abortions,
c. Keep pushing for Funding Abortions Worldwide through Foreign Aid,
d. Keep pushing for Funding Planned Parenthood through any means necessary.
6) Elections – Stop “People of Color” Voter Suppression!
a. Eliminate the Electoral College. National Vote Wins (Crooked Hillary would have won),
b. No Identification Needed, you just say who you are,
c. Everybody allowed to vote by mail (or picked up by a designated “Harvester”) OR On-Line Voting Over the Internet.
d. Extend Early Voting period everywhere.
7) With 300-500 cable channels and NetFlix and myriad Streaming Services available, Fund National Public Radio (NPR) / Public Broadcasting System (PBS).
8) Heavily Fund Federal Government Social Justice Grants (Free Money) (e.g., National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities, Peace Corps, State Department for “Migration and Refugee Assistance.”)
9) Outlaw All Guns, but call it “Common Sense Gun Violence Control”
a. Begin by outlawing “Assault Rifles” / “Assault Weapons” i.e. AR-15s, AK-47s and All “Scary Looking” Rifles,
b. Then Outlaw ANY Semi-Automatic Weapon (which includes virtually All Hand Guns),
c. For all remaining Guns (single shot pistols and shotguns) make Gun Registration Mandatory,
d. Then Confiscate All Registered Guns, making the 2nd Amendment Null & Void.
10) Green New Deal
a. End Oil and Natural Gas extraction and production in the USA
b. By 2030 – 100% Clean Energy produced by Wind & Solar
c. No diesel or gas combustion engine transport including airplanes, trains, trucks and cars
d. All of which will magically generate Millions of New High Paying Green Jobs ;-D
11) Free Stuff! (and More Free Stuff to come!)
a. Current Student Loan Debt Forgiven (should get the current & recent college vote)
b. Free attendance at four-year public colleges and universities for families earning up to $125,000 a year
c. Age to Qualify for Medicare reduced to 60
12) COVID-19 Tyranny Agenda
a. Create Civilian Army of Public Health Workers to Test, Track & Trace, Isolate, Quarantine & Vaccinate.
b. Maintain the Lockdown / House Arrest of the American People and the resulting Economic Destruction (Non-Essential Businesses Closed) as long as possible. The More Pain the American People Feel the More We Gain.
c. Demand that the Federal Government Pay for the consequences, including loss of Tax Revenue, of State and Local Government Decisions (Lockdown / House Arrest, Closing Non-Essential Businesses and Churches).
d. If you really want to Terrorize your constituents – Use Police to harass, threaten, arrest and jail people for violating Social Distancing recommendations! It’s Great Fun!
e. Wear Face Masks in Public to Virtue Signal (Display Moral Superiority).
13) Congressional Investigations of everything President Trump says and does and tweets hoping to Impeach President Trump Some More.
I do NOT believe that this platform is what most Americans want.
With the virus starting to fade (although it could well return in the fall), IMO the biggest needle that POTUS has to thread going forward is how to punish China for their actions regarding the virus without wrecking the markets from doing so.
If POTUS can handle this, I think he’ll be in good shape headed towards the election. Despite the current turmoil for POTUS because of the virus (“Trump fault” nonsense).
Joe is such a weak candidate that it won’t take much to beat him. Without the virus having been unleashed, my guess is POTUS would have gotten 350+ electoral votes. But I’ll take 270+ and another four years, just the same.
