May 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1222

Presidential Politics Thread – May 25th, 2020
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Transition Going into Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
— Flags Half-Staff in Remembrance of American Fallen Heroes —
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Lord Almighty, blessed is the one who trusts in you. ” 🌟
—-Psalm 84:12
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump
✅ Amb. of Germany and Acting DNI Richard Grenell has been superb in ODNI and will be stepping down as Amb Germany, too…Is FBI Dir. next??
✅ They finally developed a Backbone…RNC, NRCC, CAGOP, is suing CA Gov Newsom for illegal voting-by-mail
✅ Allen West is stable, might go home today, has concussion, several fractures, and multiple lacerations
✅ Ohio judge ruled Ohio lockdown is illegal
✅ Even more Voter Fraud is uncovering..keep praying, Treeper Prayer Warriors
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they go to #1)Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington and to #2)Fort McHenry Memorial ceremony.
(#1)Dep WH 9:45am –ceremony 10am ***Arr At WH 10:30am /// #2) Dep WH 11:15am—Ceremony 12 Noon ***Arr back in WH 1:30pm)
— for those who are working over the 3-day holiday to keep America Safe
— for MAGA candidates in upcoming primaries and General election
— for the original Flynn 302 form to show up soon
— for all “Red Citizens” living in “Blue States”
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 38.6M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay The Course”
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 187/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for Hong Kong citizens
— for everyone in the TreeHouse and other Trump Supporters–for a safe and meaningful 3-day weekend
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flu–for quick healing
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ To Our Fallen…With Love ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Our fallen warriors gave their last breath for our country and our freedom. Today, let us pause in quiet reverence to reflect on the incredible dedication of these valiant men and women and their families, invoking divine Providence as we continue pursuing our noble goal of lasting peace for the world.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, May 25, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 162 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
——————————-Looking ahead this week for President Trump:
-Monday: Wreath laying at Arlington and Memorial Day Ceremony at Ft. McHenry
-Tuesday: Swearing in of John Ratcliffe as DNI
-Wednesday: Attends manned SpaceX launch at Kennedy Space Center
-Thursday: Briefing on 2020 Hurricane Season.
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/24/may-24th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1221/comment-page-1/#comment-8248502)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 5/23/20 – (See link above.)
– Jeff Rainforth posts 2 videos of Fisher land prep on mountain at Project 1.
– Jeff Rainforth posts short video from April of last year when Airman Kolfage, Kris Kobach & Jeff went on a scouting trip to the property in Sunland Park, NM
– Beautiful photo at Project 1.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 5/24/20
– Flashback… The first Fisher Industries promo video for Project 1 over Memorial Day weekend (2019). This came after months of the leftist anti-wall trolls saying nothing would ever get built and wall supporters were wasting their money on a scam. This video came 3 days into the construction of the wall.
– 2 older wall videos from Project 1 after the wall was completed. These videos are from Fisher Industries YouTube channel. Fishers versions have the 2160p resolution option which WeBuildTheWall’s channel does not.
– WeBuildTheWall promotional giveaway post.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven segments and will be painted black.
(Project: Tucson Package 3), (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M (800 feet) and the 1.28B (42 mile) contracts for wall in Arizona; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Flashback…
The first Fisher Industries promo video for Project 1 over Memorial Day weekend (2019). This came after months of the leftist anti-wall trolls saying nothing would ever get built and wall supporters were wasting their money on a scam. This video came 3 days into the construction of the wall.
Originally posted May 27, 2019. (Reset to 720p.)
Project 1 promo, 3 days into wall construction
Video – Posted June 13, 2019.
(Reset to 2160p.)
Fisher Border Wall Project 1 – (2:24)
“On April 29th, 2019, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. was contacted by We Build the Wall to construct a half mile of fence in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The location was deemed “Unbuildable” by government agencies due to the harsh construction conditions. In just over one month of being notified of this project, Fisher procured and fabricated the bollard fence panels and finished all construction within two weeks. ”
Video – Posted June 25, 2019.
(Reset to 2160p.)
Fisher Border Wall Project 1 (Extended Cut Version) – (4:56)
Included commentary from Tommy Fisher and his sons.
Post.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
