Sunday May 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
Andraé Crouch’ s words and music should not be forgotten.
“We Need To Hear From You”
The Ministry Of Comfort
by Pastor Paul M. Sadler
Scripture Reading:
“Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort.”
— II Corinthians 1:3
Since the entrance of sin into the world, the way of man has been anything but easy. Job seemed to have his finger on the pulse of the matter when he wrote, “… man is born unto trouble, as the sparks fly upward.” It is interesting though, that when calamity strikes, men are quick to blame God, or to ask why He allows such occurrences in their lives. But shall we blame God for what man has brought upon himself? God forbid! Man is a product of his own folly.
“Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned” (Rom. 5:12).
Some claim that if they had been back in the garden everything would have been different. I certainly have no reason to doubt them. In all probability, they would have pushed Adam aside to reach the forbidden fruit before he did! You see, God saw the entire human race in Adam, as only He could do. So when Adam stretched forth his hand to partake of the forbidden fruit, each of us were reaching for it as well — we are his posterity, thus we share in his guilt. God could have condemned the whole human race to the Lake of Fire and have been perfectly justified in so doing. Thankfully, we did not receive what we justly deserved, for “The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy” (Psa. 103:8).
HOW GOD COMFORTS US
“Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God” (II Cor. 1:4).
Here, of course, the Apostle refers to believers. Our heavenly Father knows that we are frail creatures of dust, overwhelmed with sorrow, sickness and even death; not to mention the spiritual upheavals that come our way. Always sympathetic to our plight, He walks with us every step of life’s journey comforting us in all our tribulations. The tribulation cited here by the Apostle Paul is not a reference to the Tribulation Period known as The Time of Jacob’s Trouble. Paul is speaking of the personal tribulations he had encountered due to spiritual conflicts and poor health. Personal trials come in all forms: criticism, rejection, financial setbacks, sickness, bereavement, etc.
When sorrow overwhelms us like an ocean tide the Lord in His goodness is always present to comfort us in our time of need. But exactly how does God comfort us in the dispensation of Grace? We know for instance that the heavens are silent and that neither the Lord nor any of His angelic host visibly appear to minister to the saints today. During the administration of Grace the Lord, first of all, comforts us through His Word.
For example, some years ago death took my great-grandmother. She always held a very special place in my heart and even to this day I get choked up sometimes when I think of her. My sense of loss would be difficult to bear except for the consolation I have received from the Word of God. The Lord has shown me that I need not sorrow as others who have no hope. Some day soon the trump will sound and the dead in Christ will be raised. Then we will be caught up together with all those departed loved ones who were saved, and so shall we ever be with the Lord! Little wonder Paul says, “Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”
Another way the Lord comforts us is by bringing someone into our lives at just the right moment to encourage us in those times of despair. Surely we have a precedent for this in the life of Paul himself. The intensity of the spiritual warfare at Ephesus and Macedonia had taken its toll on the Apostle, both physically and spiritually. “Nevertheless God, that comforteth those that are cast down, comforted us by the coming of Titus” (II Cor. 7:5-7). The arrival of Titus was a direct result of Divine intervention to not only encourage Paul, but also that he might lend assistance in the work.
Finally, God does not comfort us to make us comfortable, but rather that we might comfort others. It has been given to us to carry on a ministry of encouragement to those who are in any trouble. Think of it, having already been the recipients of God’s consolation, He uses us to put our arm around that dear Christian friend who is perhaps facing his first surgery and tell him, “we too had this same surgery a few years ago and the Lord saw us through it.” With hope we can face any thing. That’s why God has revealed to us the Blessed Hope that one day soon we shall be with Him. Truly He is the Father of mercies and the God of all comfort. AMEN!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-ministry-of-comfort/
OMG……the Fox news bottom of the hour news lady with the weird eyes just reported that up to 42 people in Missouri “may” have been infected with COVID-19 (the worst plague ever!) by a hair salon employee! 😲 (I’ll pause while everyone regains their composure). If you got your hair cut in Missouri, please, lock yourself away and wait for contact tracers wearing plague masks to come and, hopefully, save you from the corona invasion.
This is from our “conservative” news channel. 😒
As Eleanor always said, “It’s better to look good than to feel good.”
Of course, she failed to take her own advice.
Have a blessed Sunday Treepers . . . 🙂 It’s always interesting to watch the early 40’s musicals and know that in just a very short time the world would be consumed by a world war.
Garrison. I lnew I could find you here.
I’m not sure if I have 65 thumbs, or 65 yr. old thumbs.
Can you find P. Seagar, “What Did Learn in School Today”?
Some news about “The Gates of Hell…”
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/snopes-covers-for-bill-gates-wife-for-wearing-satanic-inverted-cross-during-media-appearance/
She looks like a man with a wig.
Thanks for the green light. I wanted to say, “No wonder she wears the Contraposition Cross – she looks like Hell.” 👿
Oldie but goodie.
Add Allen West to your list of prayers…
https://www.foxnews.com/us/allen-west-former-florida-congressman-injured-in-motorcycle-crash-reports
I was reading Reddit posts and this one fascinated me. Anybody have personal knowledge of this? I posted one of the comments after it that said the paint made it possible. I would like to see this myself someday.
“I was working at an airfield and parked these guys during the day. By the end of my shift it had grown dark. The pilots returned to depart and I escorted them to where I had parked the birds. I can’t understate this enough…they were 100% invisible until you got about 5 feet from them.
No reflection from metal. No lights. No anything. I only knew they were there because I put them there and looking at the space where I placed them felt like staring at a black hole. There was just a void. The eerie part was no light from behind them. You couldn’t see trees, stars, the normal things you see in the moonlight, it was just pure nothingness. To top it off, when they spin up they don’t sound like they’re coming from the place they are, rather the sound seems to issue from everywhere at once. Imagine starting a car that you can’t see in the dark that simultaneously sound like it is right in front of you, behind you, and in your garage.
I don’t know how to elocute how bizarre and unsettling it is to see complete nothingness where something should be. It wasn’t the absence of something, it was the absence of everything. It was such an unimportant mundane thing, too. If they cared even a little bit they wouldn’t have landed at a public airfield. It makes me wonder what sort of bananas shit the military has that they don’t want us to know about.”
“Vanta black is all the explanation you need. That stuff is awesome. And makes total sense to put it on military aircraft and other vehicles. I wonder how well it absorbs light outside the visible spectrum.”
I forgot to say he was talking about Blackhawk helicopters. Sorry
