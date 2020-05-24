May 24th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1221

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
See, I’ve been telling everyone that they found a cure for death, it’s called life!
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Transition Going into Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
— Flags Half-Staff in Remembrance of Victims of Chinese Wuhan Virus —
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “For the Lord God is a sun and shield;
the Lord bestows favor and honor;
no good thing does he withhold
from those whose walk is blameless. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 84:11
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump played a well-deserved Golf game, first time since March
✅ More Voter Fraud is being reported..keep praying, Treeper Prayer Warriors
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for those who are working over the 3-day holiday to keep America Safe
— for speedy recovery for Allen West who was in a motorcycle accident and was airlifted to a hospital
— for the original Flynn 302 form to show up soon
— for all “Red Citizens” living in “Blue States”
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— America says “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 38.6M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay The Course”
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 187/450-500 miles of WALL
— for everyone in the TreeHouse and other Trump Supporters–for a safe and reflective 3-day weekend
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flu–for quick healing
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ God * Family * Country ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “As Americans, we will always defend our freedom and our liberty. When those principles are threatened, we will respond with uncompromising force and unparalleled vigor. Generation after generation, our country’s finest have defended our Republic with honor and distinction.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, May 24, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 163 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
From Rhi, in addition to Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
And may He protect and comfort all our brothers and sisters throughout the world from every nation kindred and tongue, in the Name above all names and at whose name every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
AMEN
Praying !
Donald’s Bible
Now, we are getting somewhere.
Corruption!
Will be praying for Burgess Owens.
When is Utah primary election date?
I saw Mar 3 and June 30 ?
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/23/may-23rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1220/comment-page-1/#comment-8244594)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 5/22/20 – (See link above.)
– Jeff Rainforth post w/ photo of giant gate at Project 2.
– Fisher Innovations – 7 photos & 1 video comparing how individual bollards and panels are loaded on different racks designs and held/secured to CAT hangers. (Project 2 in Texas & 7.6M contract modification in Arizona.) (Currently only 1 photo available showing rack from Arizona project.)
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 5/23/20
– Jeff Rainforth posts 2 videos of Fisher land prep on mountain at Project 1.
– Jeff Rainforth posts short video from April of last year when Airman Kolfage, Kris Kobach & Jeff went on a scouting trip to the property in Sunland Park, NM
– Beautiful photo at Project 1.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven segments and will be painted black.
(Project: Tucson Package 3), (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M (800 feet) and the 1.28B (42 mile) contracts for wall in Arizona; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Video.
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 5/23/20
“One year ago today we were chewing up a mountain to build the first ever border wall on private property with donations from American citizens. I was hoping that ledge wouldn’t collapse because it would be quite a tumble! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”
Q: Thank you I’m in Kentucky and Me and my 93 year old mother loves to see these pictures
A: That’s awesome, Barbara! Glad your mom loves them!
Q: Show us before and after pictures
A: Barbara, OK, I’ll get some up tomorrow!
Video filmed April 2019.
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 5/23/20
“Here’s a short video from April of last year when Airman Kolfage, Kris Kobach & I went on a scouting trip to the property in Sunland Park, NM where we would eventually build the border wall. This is the mountain we transformed. We started construction late the next month. Property co-owner Jeff Allen is also in this video.”
Q: What did he have in his hand?
A: James, it was a rock with a cool pattern in it. I found a few with crystals all over them during the wall build. There’s little bits of gold up there, too.
Beautiful photo at Project 1.
Source: https://twitter.com/dontreadthis97/status/1263363786603474944
Praying !
Post.
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 5/22/20
“THIS Sunday at 12pm Eastern Time we’ll reveal right here on this page!”
Praying with Betsy Ross and all the Treepers!
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Keep digging? Forensics?
Lori’s family may actually get closure from a medical examiner who DIDN’T get arrested for collecting human body parts in a storage locker. He had a human brain in a leaking container full of formaldehyde. Fake news will call that a conspiracy theory even though it’s on record.
Trump Retweet
Sheryl Atkinson, “pick one good thing (about Joe Biden). President Trump, uhhhhhhhhh………. 😂😂😂😂😂
Give poor old Joe a clue and tell him which yesterday. The yesterday before he decided to run for President of America or the yesterday before he decided to run for the Senate in South Carolina?
uuh…Got it!
I think we are mostly overthinking the drama concerning Judge Sullivan. I’m looking at his age, and quite frankly, his race. Judge Sullivan is 72 years old. He graduated from D.C. public schools in 1964. I went to kindergarten in Broward County in 1965. To get there, we drove through the black area on Pembroke Road everyday. Back then, black folks in Broward lived in wooden shotgun shacks maybe 15′ x 15′, sitting up on concrete blocks, with wood stoves. No electricity, no running water. In 1965. This is not out of a history book, I saw this with my own eyes. And I’m not that old. Blacks were not equal members of society in those days.
Somebody like Sullivan, who rose out of inner city D.C. and attended Howard University, was probably given every break possible along the way. Think Doug Wilder/Allen Iverson. So his foundational education might not be that great. This was necessary if you wanted to bring blacks into mainstream society. Every black citizens who managed to rise up paved the way for others to rise with them. Black lawyers that Presidents could nominate for the federal bench were in such short supply that Judge Sullivan got appointments from three consecutive presidents, Reagan, Bush and Clinton.
His tenure as a judge was probably fine, until this case, when he found himself in the position of being part of the machinery that might destroy the legacy of the first black President, someone whom I would bet he is extremely proud of. And so he just won’t do it. And now he’s in way over his head. I know black people from his generation, in particular members of a pioneer Broward family named the Philparts. Been in Broward for more than a hundred years. I went to a little celebration they had the night Obama was elected, I’ve never seen so many adults weeping and sobbing uncontrollably. They didn’t think such a thing was possible in their lifetime. And to this day, I would never disparage Barack Obama in their presence. He means too much to them.
Yes. Racism can be a tricky thing.
Obama could have come out Feb 2017 and said “Look, in the last days of my administration, I learned of a plot to sabotage the peaceful transfer of power to President Trump, and I nipped it in the bud. I’m sorry that Mrs Clinton and her supporters in the FBI could not accept the results of the election, and you all know I do not support the policies of President Trump, but I could not let the threat of treason harm this great country.” He would have been a modern hero for the history books, actual reason in our lifetimes.
But he didn’t. He did nothing. And we are left wondering if he and WH legal orchestrated the whole thing.
If true, the damage to Obama’s legacy was self-inflicted. Obama squandered that racial pride, and his legacy will be marred forever. Our question now is, are we as a society prepared for the harsh truth, that our nation’s first African-American president ran a treasonous espionage operation to entrap staff of an incoming President, with the intent to impeach and overthrow the government?
Well, your explanation is possible, esp it might affect his pension, as well.
But……..
What about an innocent man who lost everything to defend himself?
Nope, I don’t care what Sullivan possible excuses would be, Sullivan knew he did something very wrong. Sullivan had a chance to right a wrong but he now made his choice today….. the wrong one that America will never forget. Sullivan will be the man who went along with the crime, instead of putting a stop to this despicable false charges. All he had to say is one simple word…… “Dismissed”.
Also, I pray that group in pioneer Broward family you are referring to has now realized that President Trump is the better man than Corrupted Obama ever was.
MAGA
I’m not making any excuses for Sullivan, Grandma. He’s made his own bed. He looks to me like a man who’s lost his way, and is now in way over his head. I don’t buy into some of the exotic deep state conspiracies I’ve read on these pages. I think he’s both stubborn and principled, but that misguided principle has now got him in deep s***. I’ve seen that happen to people. He’s just a human.
LikeLike
No principled judge would allow an innocent man get tangled in legal traps laid out by Obama and his thugs.
Sullivan is friends with Obama. Remember a photo of them together? Buddies. He knew and he is protecting something or somebody….his buddy?
.
So you’re intimating that – because he was “socially promoted” all through life – he’s not technically capable of writing the response demanded by the appeals court?
… and so must hire an outside attorney to do that heavy lifting?
Not looking to put words in your mouth, but you’ve done a lot of alluding in that direction without saying so clearly.
… in reply to starfckr’s 3 consecutive comments above
That’s entirely possible. We had an election supervisor here in Broward named Miriam Oliphant. Jeb Bush suspended her for screwing up elections. I went to a yard sale she had, she lives over in Victoria Park. She couldn’t write me a receipt. She had a master’s degree. She had served on the school board. And had been County election supervisor. It happens
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think Sullivan was socially promoted. I just don’t think his foundation was that strong. Common sense can fill in for formal education in lots of ways. He seems to have done a serviceable job as a judge, but he just exposed himself, and it’s going to be tough to get off that island.
Thx for the reply, star
The other main point that struck me hard from your comments was this:
“His tenure as a judge was probably fine, until this case, when he found himself in the position of being part of the machinery that might destroy the legacy of the first black President, someone whom I would bet he is extremely proud of. And so he just won’t do it. And now he’s in way over his head”
So even if he is technically capable of writing the reply to the Appeals Court, he’s made enough missteps by now that he’s frozen up, seized up …. he can’t move.
Out of his respect for Obama’s legacy he simply hasn’t made the rulings what were honestly warranted in the case and won’t make the final ruling that’s honestly warranted: dismissal.
And as Grandma has pointed out, there’s an innocent defendant at the other end of his weakness / corruptioin / misplaced loyalty.
The sad thing about these people who may have gotten jobs thru affirmative actions and may not have been deserving of it, has actually made things worse for other blacks who are really very much qualified and gifted to be hired, but might not get the/a job.
Not true, Grandma. These were the best America had to offer at that point in time. When you don’t give kids great Elementary education and teach them the code they can’t learn much after that point. The few who struggled up from that are to be commended, it never was fair for them. Remember, they lived Jim Crow. It’s not a history book, it was their life. And that lack of a solid foundation doesn’t give them the analytical skills to override the sense of justice that a President Obama represents. Sometimes it’s a good thing to put yourself in the shoes of somebody else with a different experience. I tend to be harshly judgemental in my comments on these pages. I’m not a fan of Judge Sullivan. But I think I understand how he’s gotten himself in this pickle. Like I said, he made his own bed. I don’t care what his outcome is. But is he some Skull and Bones deep stater? Hardly. He went to Howard.
Grandma, one of the really stinking myths of conservatism is that prior to the Civil Rights Act there was some stable prosperous Black America. That’s a crock of s***. They had no standing in society. They had no opportunity, educational or employment wise. Very tough to bring fellow citizens forced into living in almost Aboriginal life into the mainstream. But we’ve done it, for the most part. That the elders that suffered that abuse harbor some resentment that clouds their judgment at critical times may not be excusable, but it’s understandable.
Here’s a Body Language analysis of Dr. Judy Mikovits talking about Dr Fauci..I can’t find the video for the actual interview.
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2020/05/22/body-language-dr-judy-mikovits-phd/
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
The progressive-fascist governors and mayors have given the American people a preview of how they want to restructure the lives of free Americans in order to achieve their utopian goals. We’ve seen how easily they move the goal-posts, first wanting to “bring down the curve” and now wanting to keep draconian restrictions on business and individuals in place until “there is a cure”. And, if and when there’s a cure of some sort, they’re already planning on a phase-shift to climate change.
This is how totalitarians always work. We should always keep in mind that The Left in American is not socialist—it’s fascist which means that progressive politicians are only too happy to reward oligarchs who put their wealth in cost-plus service of the authoritarian state. Having been given a now 3 month long lesson in how progressive-fascist politics actually works we can only hope that America’s largely under-informed, disinterested “moderates” will now understand just who those honey-voices “progressives” really are. We can only hope. Go Trump!!!
Although they try to slip it all in under another guise
To all their action most foul we must still be wise
Despite the avalanche of bigger and bigger lies
Dancing in the democrats evermore fascist eyes!
So what’s the deal with this sessions election?
I see people saying Trump is bad mouthing Jeff S. to get Dems to vote for him.
Then I notice the MSM isn’t smearing jeff which makes me think the Dems really want him and Trump is being literal in his tweets- not sending coded messages.
Pa. congressional candidate calls for investigation into Gov. Wolf
Hey Treepers, I love this community of Patriots! Thank you so much for being here.
I made a video this week (first in a series) explaining why I love Trump. Have a look:
John Adams in a speech to the military in 1798 warned his fellow countrymen stating,
“We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion . . . Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Maybe folks don’t know, but there 85k US citizens in Hong Kong
