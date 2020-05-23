Saturday May 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andraé Crouch’ s words and music should not be forgotten.
“I Come That You Might Have Life”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you enjoy old British spy shows, I’ve remade a music video for The Professionals, a show from the late 70s. It starred Gordon Jackson as the spymaster Crowley, and Lewis Collins as Bodie and Martin Shaw as Doyle, the spy partners. “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor focuses on Bodie, who had been previously a paratrooper and SAS soldier. Very fast-paced and much into shooting.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Caturday!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
💕
LikeLike
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Caterday!!
LikeLike