May 23rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1220

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 5 people
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Transition Going into Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
— Flags Half-Staff in Remembrance of Victims of Chinese Wuhan Virus —
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Better is one day in your courts than a thousand elsewhere;
I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God
than dwell in the tents of the wicked. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 84:10-11
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team is having a Respite to embrace the Memorial weekend
✅ Thank You, Lord for Acting DNI Wolverine Richard Grenell bringing truth out from the Demons’ Cave–I thought him brave but it looks like Grenell is having fun as well
✅ More than 5 in 8 Americans is against Coronavirus aid for illegal aliens
✅ Biden and Democratic Party showing their true colors by disrespecting our Black Americans–very sad but at least the truth is out in the public forum now–Remember..no matter the color of American skin, we all bleed Red, White and Blue under President Trump’s MAGA Banner. All of us is….. The Movement….The Second Revolution
✅ More Voter Fraud is being reported..keep praying, Treeper Prayer Warriors….
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for those living in shutdown states who are being punished for being Real American Patriots and Freedom Fighters
— May ‘Truth wins’ for General Flynn and Sidney Powell
— for the original Flynn 302 form to show up soon
— for safety of our communities in America and our allies.
— for all “Red Citizens” living in “Blue States”
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— America says “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 38.6M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay The Course”
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 187/450-500 miles of WALL
— for everyone in the TreeHouse and other Trump Supporters–for a safe and reflective 3-day weekend
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flu–for quick healing
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “Truth Will Win ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Since the first shots fired in the Revolutionary War, Americans have answered the call to duty and given their lives in service to our Nation and its sacred founding ideals. As we pay tribute to the lives and legacies of these patriots on Memorial Day, we also remember that they sacrificed to create a better, more peaceful future for our Nation and the world.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, May 23, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 164 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 9 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen !
LikeLike
From Rhi, in addition to Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
And may He protect and comfort all our brothers and sisters throughout the world from every nation kindred and tongue, in the Name above all names and at whose name every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen. Hong Kong needs your prayers.
LikeLike
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying !
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/22/may-22nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1219/comment-page-1/#comment-8240465)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 5/21/20 – (See link above.)
– ConstructionDive article: Fisher Sand and Gravel wins $1.3B border wall job
– Press Release: Chairman Thompson Statement on $1.3 Billion Border Wall Contract
– – – – –
Friday night update – 5/22/20
– Jeff Rainforth post w/ photo of giant gate at Project 2.
– 7 photos & 1 video comparing how individual bollards and panels are loaded on different racks designs and held/secured to CAT hangers. (Project 2 in Texas & 7.6M contract modification in Arizona.) (Currently only 1 photo available showing rack from Arizona project.)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven segments and will be painted black.
(Project: Tucson Package 3), (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5, as well as the 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier that Fisher is currently building in AZ (mentioned below); that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… It looks like Fisher Industries has been given the opportunity to demonstrate their wall construction ability by building 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the 400M contract to build 31 miles of border wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. And fortunately, Fisher is getting paid $7,633,085 (modification to original 400M contract) to build it. (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
– “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
– “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
– “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
– “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
– “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 5/21/20
“Giant gate at our second border wall in Mission, Texas. It’s 3.5 miles long, right on the Rio Grande River. The first ever border wall built on the river bank. The gate is so the owner can get to a giant water pump for the sugar cane plantation. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”
WeBuildTheWall: Check out this giant gate at our second border wall project in Mission, Texas. It’s right on the Rio Grande River. Our photographer Jeff Rainforth was there filming in February & he’s working on several videos of the wall now. We will be releasing them soon. Thanks for everyone’s support! You made this happen! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fisher innovations
– 7 photos & 1 video comparing how individual bollards and panels are loaded on different racks designs and held/secured to CAT hangers.
– This is a continuation of previous post on this topic.
1: Photo of individual bollard being positioned onto rack.
2: (Image taken from video in article below.)
Note: See video on following link to older January article. It shows crews loading the rack.
https://www.expressnews.com/news/us-world/border-mexico/article/Private-border-wall-in-the-Rio-Grande-Valley-15001735.php#photo-18930780
0:27 Shows how Fisher crew hoisted and loaded individual bollards on rack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
3: CAT excavator positioning to pick up load off rack. (individual bollards) (Project 2 in Texas.)
(Compare to how CAT positions to pick up load on photo #7 in Arizona.)
4: Close up of how individual bollards are secured to the CAT hanger. (“Butterfly” shaped fasteners are rotated vertically, pulled through the space between the bollards, rotated horizontally, and then tightened down, securing 2 bollards at once against the angular grooves on the hanger.) (Project 2)
5: From another angle.
6: Side view showing securing mechanism and angular grooves on hanger. (Project 2)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reposting photo of CAT positioning for a new load. This is the only photo I’ve been able to find of the new rack design for the 30 foot panels used on the 7.6M contract modification in Arizona. I would imagine that the bollard panels are secured to the CAT hanger in a similar manner to how individual bollards were secured in the photos above from Project 2 in Texas.
7: Scaffolding/rack holding 4 panels (for 30-foot wall) being secured to CAT hanger. (Arizona)
– I enlarged the photo and it looks like this rack uses a similar securing mechanism. Need to see a higher resolution photo from the front though. (Compare to how CAT positions to pick up load on photo #3 in Texas.)
– The video shows 3 crew on the second level of the rack.
Source video (@6:28): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3A_x59_YOQ
LikeLiked by 2 people
So fascinating how they do it and hubbie and I so appreciate you so faithfully following the WALL updates and posting them. I had to stop read Brian Kolfage’s news as I had too much to follow but hubbie still does or at least he tries, so he really appreciates what you’re doing here. Thank You and Bless you, Stillwater.
LikeLike
Praying !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
…. karens, you ignorant sluts.
LikeLike
She is brilliant at her new job.
Thank you God, for this beautiful effective press secretary.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Citizen, thank you for these awesome posts. I’m not on Twitter etc. so I’m grateful you share with us here at The Treehouse!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow. Let us know what you think of Jeff Sessions, Mr. President. I’m with you on this one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have never believed for a minute that Jeff Sessions was part of the coup. So that has led me to conclude that he was clueless or cowardly or both. That saddens me greatly. Sessions stood by Trump when few others would even let their names be said in conjunction with his. Sessions gave up a valuable Senate seat that likely was his for the remainder of his life, a reliable conservative vote, something in short supply.
This is just a sad, sad episode in the life of this man. Sad for Trump, sad for Sessions, sad for Alabama, sad for America.
LikeLike
This whole hoax comes apart with Gen. Flynn’s exhoneration. How much you wanna bet the rotten Sullivan plays the race card? It’s way past time for this to stop.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If the ACLU needs to endorse anyone, it should be our President.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/22/naacp-responds-to-joe-biden-comments-we-never-endorsed-him-or-anyone/
LikeLike
Love how Parscale and his team seize opportunity to grab strategic website names and slogans
Between him and his team, guaranteed there are some incisive public-relations wits there pulling such cunning stunts
Yay!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The thug posted a dozen videos of himself beating up elderly women and men. YouTube never took down his videos!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That tells you all anyone needs to know about the people who run You Tube. Vile humanoids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy wasn’t a nurse! He was a damn mental patient. He had been in some group home thing but GOT CORONA VIRUS AND THE STATE SENT HIM TO THE NURSING HOME!!!!
https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/father-of-20-year-old-patient-who-beat-elderly-man-at-detroit-nursing-home-says-son-shouldnt-have-been-there
So many people need to go to jail over this, there is no way in hell, NO WAY IN HELL the staff did not know those people had been beaten.
There is no reason this person should have been sent to that nursing home. This nation has become a hell on earth.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Good and bad news from Down Under:
The bad news is that since our Xi’s Disease lockdown began 23,000 Australians have died.
The good news is that of those 23,000 only 100 are due to Xi’s Disease.
One hundred.
We shut down hundreds of thousands of businesses, completely destroyed our tourism industry and threw 6 million people out of work for 100 people, nearly all of whom were over 75 and severely ill already.
Many more than that will kill themselves in the coming months.
LikeLike
If it helps, many western nations are doing the same stupid thing. #strengthinstupidity. 😒
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Britain enduring the same kind of immigration treason we are here in the US
Nigel Farage has the goods on France-Britain coast guard collusion to traffic illegals into Britain
French coast guard escorts immigrant small boats into British waters, British Coast Guard takes the hand-off and escorts them the rest of the way to England.
Farage’s boat threatened by both the French (we’ll put you in prison) and Brits (hey, don’t be filming this hand-off, mind you)
Exclusive: Farage’s French Migrant Escort Ship Also ‘Handed Over’ Pett Level Migrants Last Week
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/05/21/transponder-data-proves-farage-right-on-french-handover-of-illegals/
French ship:
Transponder tracking of French and British ships:
Map composite showing the Fourmentin meeting the Speedwell in the mid-channel on May 20th 2020 / image generated by Breitbart London with data from myshiptracking.com and open-source imagery.
The Fourmentin comes to within four and a half miles of the British coast and meets with an RNLI all-weather rescue boat on Saturday 16th May 2020 / image generated by Breitbart London with data from myshiptracking.com and open-source imagery.
LikeLike
Cherry-picking Britt Hume’s twitter feed:
In Pennsylvania, more people over 100 years of age have died from Corona virus, than under 45.
In Pennsylvania, more people over 95 years of age have died from Corona virus, than under 60.
In Pennsylvania, more people over 85 years of age have died from Corona virus, than under 80.
You getting the gist?
Of people in nursing homes, nationwide, 2% have died from Corona virus.
Of people not in nursing homes, aged 65+, .035% have died from Corona virus.
Again, you getting the gist?
In an average year, 700 children and 150 babies die from influenza (the flu).
This year, 17 children and 17 babies have died from the Corona virus.
We Conservatives should resist, strongly, the faulty assumptions about the world promulgated by leftists. People are not all the same. We knew, months ago, that this virus was deadly to the elderly, but relatively harmless to the young. The Left found this truth unacceptable. We absurdly quarantined the young and healthy, while ideologues like Andrew Cuomo left the elderly obscenely exposed.
The Left are wrong, most of the time, about mostly everything. Start there, at all times. Start there.
LikeLike