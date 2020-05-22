President Trump Holds A Press Briefing – 1:30pm ET Livestream…

The White House has added a press briefing by the President to the schedule today. President Trump is expected to give remarks between 1:30pm and 2:00pm ET.
White House Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream – PBS Livestream Link
There are so many great things happening the past few weeks. The press conference hasn’t started yet but I’ll bet it’s going to be a DOOZY!!!!!!!!
In short, all places of worship can open. Per the President, “we need more prayer and not less in our country.”
Short, sweet and direct!
No fluff..gotta love PDJT
Birx on now, T.V. Is off…my goodness she is a bore.
God bless PDJT
same
FREEDOM OF RELIGION; an essential service?
Hold my diet coke!
I’m waiting to hear Kayleigh the CRACKEN take questions. Should be a killer today.
No idea why POTUS ever listened to these idiots. When in the history of pandemics did we quarantine healthy people??? Never. We quarantine elderly and unhealthy people. We keep healthy people in the population living their lives and working their jobs. Birx seems like she is trying to get us out of the Fauci lockdown.
Birx is a TOTAL A-HOLE wearing a mask under those circumstances.
I hope it’s to announce the firing of Wray and the appointment of Grenell as Acting FBI Director.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oooh! Ya! Totally!
watch the run back …, just admit you and fauci screwed up in your recommendations and it was insanity to shit the country down
Awesome!!! “If the governors don’t comply, I will override the governors!” “We need more prayer in America, not less.” Amen, Mr. President.
All churches open this weekend!
He is declaring all Houses of Worship..essential and they are to be open
right away.. If Govenors don;t he will….
I hope he does an executive order to re open the entire US to override certain tyrannical mayors and governors
soon
All workers, businesses, and services are essential. Every single one. Quarantine the sick, protect the vulnerable, get America back to work.Time is the most precious commodity any of us will ever have. When it’s gone you can’t get it back. Get out of our way, leave us alone, we have a life to live.
Birx …. maintain social distance but bring your ask along IN CASE YOU CANT MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE !!! …… It is not wear a mask all the time when you are out
I can’t listen to that woman, it’s like hitting my thumb with a hammer. It feels so good when I stop.
Short and to the point!
Time to shed Bricks.
Turned off when I heard biatch birx mention contact tracing. That is just it for me
So, Dr. Birx can sometimes wear a mask, and sometimes not — in the same setting?
This face mask draconian measure is so over-the-top, and in a lot of ways.
She can also take her ‘marked balls’, and shove them!
LOL…I thought she said moth balls
Democrats hate God and the 1st amendment.
Is that appropriate…….azzzhat
Dr Scarf…the President did not say to check with local health departments to open up Churches.
joanie can’t science.
