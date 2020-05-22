President Trump Holds A Press Briefing – 1:30pm ET Livestream…

Posted on May 22, 2020 by

The White House has added a press briefing by the President to the schedule today.  President Trump is expected to give remarks between 1:30pm and 2:00pm ET.

White House Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamPBS Livestream Link

26 Responses to President Trump Holds A Press Briefing – 1:30pm ET Livestream…

  1. Dave Crawford says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    There are so many great things happening the past few weeks. The press conference hasn’t started yet but I’ll bet it’s going to be a DOOZY!!!!!!!!

  2. Brian in PA says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    In short, all places of worship can open. Per the President, “we need more prayer and not less in our country.”

  3. Dekester says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Short, sweet and direct!

    No fluff..gotta love PDJT

    Birx on now, T.V. Is off…my goodness she is a bore.

    God bless PDJT

  4. Bogeyfree says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    I hope it’s to announce the firing of Wray and the appointment of Grenell as Acting FBI Director.

  5. realitycheck6 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    watch the run back …, just admit you and fauci screwed up in your recommendations and it was insanity to shit the country down

  6. Landslide says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Awesome!!! “If the governors don’t comply, I will override the governors!” “We need more prayer in America, not less.” Amen, Mr. President.

    All churches open this weekend!

  7. Jenevive says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    He is declaring all Houses of Worship..essential and they are to be open
    right away.. If Govenors don;t he will….

  8. jmclever says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    I hope he does an executive order to re open the entire US to override certain tyrannical mayors and governors

  9. scrap1ron says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    All workers, businesses, and services are essential. Every single one. Quarantine the sick, protect the vulnerable, get America back to work.Time is the most precious commodity any of us will ever have. When it’s gone you can’t get it back. Get out of our way, leave us alone, we have a life to live.

  10. realitycheck6 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    Birx …. maintain social distance but bring your ask along IN CASE YOU CANT MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE !!! …… It is not wear a mask all the time when you are out

  11. Dora says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    Short and to the point!

  12. Reserved55 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Time to shed Bricks.

  13. Winky says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Turned off when I heard biatch birx mention contact tracing. That is just it for me

  14. Liberty Forge says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    So, Dr. Birx can sometimes wear a mask, and sometimes not — in the same setting?

    This face mask draconian measure is so over-the-top, and in a lot of ways.

    She can also take her ‘marked balls’, and shove them!

  15. Reserved55 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Democrats hate God and the 1st amendment.

  16. Henry says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Is that appropriate…….azzzhat

  17. booger71 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Dr Scarf…the President did not say to check with local health departments to open up Churches.

  18. Reserved55 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    joanie can’t science.

