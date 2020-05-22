May 22nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1219

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
… and the press clamors to know if he’ll wear a mask a the Ford Plant
geez, if they’re so desperate to get a photo of PresTrump wearing a mask, why don’t they just frikkin’ photo-shop one on? over it already
amirite or amirite?
That’s gonna need Band-Aids!
Yep. And, take a gander at who is on the Board of Fox News. None other than Paul Ryan. That’s right the Speaker of the House that KNEW there was nothing to that Ethics complaint against Nunes, but stood back and watched as Nunes was forced to step down from the Chair of the HPSCI.
Yep. And, take a gander at who is on the Board of Fox News. None other than Paul Ryan. That’s right the Speaker of the House that KNEW there was nothing to that Ethics complaint against Nunes, but stood back and watched as Nunes was forced to step down from the Chair of the HPSCI.
LikeLiked by 12 people
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Transition Going into Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
—————- MAGA Fireworks Still Exploding in May —————
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Hear my prayer, Lord God Almighty; listen to me, God of Jacob.
Look on our shield, O God; look with favor on your anointed one. ” 🌟
—-Psalm 84:8-9
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH from Michigan
✅ Pres. Trump approval ratings: Repub Party-96%…and from Hill/HarrisX poll-50%
✅ And from Battleground States–Pres. Trump is leading Biden 50.2% to 45.5%
✅ Pres. Trump and Admin plans to end outsourcing of medicines to foreign manufacturers
✅ GOP TX Rep John Ratcliffe has been confirmed by Senate to be next DNI (49-44)
✅ Kenneth Braithwaite has also been confirmed by Senate for Sec of Navy
✅ DC Circuit is giving Sullivan til June 1st to explain why Gen. Flynn’s case is not dismissed yet
✅ Cities are flipping to Repub control, like Staunton, Virginia!
✅ More Voter Fraud is being reported..keep praying, Treeper Prayer Warriors….
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for Sec Pompeo and others being falsely attacked by Opposition–May Opposition get boomerang treatment
— for General Flynn and Sidney Powell ongoing injustice against corrupted “Judge” Sullivan and his thugs trying to shut down Gen Flynn
— for the original Flynn 302 form to show up soon
— for safety of our communities in America and our allies.
— for all “Red Citizens” living in “Blue States”
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— America says “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 38.6M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met (Remember, we were warned by Kudlow and Hassett that it will get worse before it gets better–so grit our teeth and keep praying for them)
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay The Course”
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 187/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flu–for quick healing
— for all our Keyboard Warriors, including Sundance….challenging lies and correcting them
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “We Ride At Midnight” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “This is not a financial crisis, this is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world..”
(March 11, 2020- spoke to the nation about Chinese Wuhan virus)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, May 22, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 165 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
I repeat that for Hong Kong people.
May the Good Lord protect them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s been nice seeing you so early A2. 🙂 (Still keeping guard.)
Donald’s Bible
Praying !
and Amen !
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/21/may-21st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1218/comment-page-1/#comment-8236788)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 5/20/20 – (See link above.)
– Breitbart article: Fisher Sand & Gravel awarded $1.28B for border wall construction
– AP article: Largest yet: $1.3 billion contract for border wall awarded
(Includes quotes from Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.)
– kfyrtv(Bismarck, ND) article & video: ND construction firm receives $1.28 billion border wall contract
(Includes statement from Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. & Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D)
– Reposting photo of 13 CAT excavators taken at location of 7.6M contract modification for 800 linear feet of wall near Yuma, Arizona.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 5/21/20
– ConstructionDive article: Fisher Sand and Gravel wins $1.3B border wall job
– Press Release: Chairman Thompson Statement on $1.3 Billion Border Wall Contract
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28 billion border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven segments and will be painted black.
(Project: Tucson Package 3), (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5, as well as the 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier that Fisher is currently building in AZ (mentioned below); that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… It looks like Fisher Industries has been given the opportunity to demonstrate their wall construction ability by building 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the 400M contract to build 31 miles of border wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. And fortunately, Fisher is getting paid $7,633,085 (modification to original 400M contract) to build it. (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
– “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
– “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
– “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
– “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
– “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Good article.
Fisher Sand and Gravel wins $1.3B border wall job – 5/21/20
https://www.constructiondive.com/news/fisher-sand-and-gravel-wins-13b-border-wall-job/578391/
Excerpts:
– The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $1.3 billion border wall contract to Fisher Sand and Gravel, the Arizona Daily Star reported. The Associated Press said that Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, where the contractor is headquartered, confirmed the deal.
– Fisher’s scope of work includes 42 miles of barrier construction from Nogales, Arizona, to the eastern edge of the Tohono O’odham Nation reservation, which is situated across three counties — Pinal, Pima and Maricopa. A 38-mile westward stretch will have small gaps separating six segments, and a four-mile piece will be built east of Nogales. Fisher will also build a small section, measuring 0.2 miles, at or in close proximity to the nearby Santa Cruz River.
– The Army Corps told the AP that it has not yet determined a start or completion date.The average cost of this part of the wall is $30 million per mile, even though the average cost per mile for other wall projects in the same area is approximately $20 million per mile.
– Fisher was the low bidder out of a pool of 12 contractors that the Army Corps selected in May 2019 to compete for wall work. The companies also include BFBC, an affiliate of Barnard Construction Co.; Texas Sterling Construction Co.; Bristol Construction Services LLC; Burgos Group LLC; Gibraltar-Caddell JV; and Southwest Valley Constructors Co., an affiliate of Kiewit. They will compete for $5 billion of border wall work during the next five years.
– Cramer told the AP that the wall Fisher builds will be painted black for aesthetics and to make the fence too hot to climb for those trying to get into the U.S. outside the authorized points of entry.
– As for the construction of the barrier itself, there are no details about Fisher’s design, but other wall segments in the area use a 30-foot bollard fence topped with a steel plate.
– Cramer said the project would take Fisher over “rough terrain.”
– Thompson expressed his dissatisfaction at having to learn of the award from the media because the federal government did not issue its standard press releases announcing border wall contracts.
– “If the administration cared about anything besides political optics and maximizing miles of fence in the run-up to an election, they wouldn’t have awarded this contract,” said Thompson in a statement published on his website. “The facts remain that the DoD (Department of Defense) Inspector General has yet to determine if the December contract to the same company was properly awarded — and the country is facing a pandemic with no end in sight.
– “Given the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing investigation into Fisher, the Administration should pause construction and contracting decisions until the investigation has concluded favorably and it is safe to resume non-essential construction projects,” he said.
Press Release.
Chairman Thompson Statement on $1.3 Billion Border Wall Contract – 5/20/20
(WASHINGTON) – Today, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, released the following statement on news the Trump Administration awarded a $1.3 billion contract – the largest ever – for wall construction to a company, Fisher Sand and Gravel, that lacks the proper experience. The Federal government is still investigating the Administration’s previous contract with the company. The Administration also did not announce the award.
“If the Administration cared about anything besides political optics and maximizing miles of fence in the run up to an election, they wouldn’t have awarded this contract. The facts remain that the DoD Inspector General has yet to determine if the December contract to the same company was properly awarded – and the country is facing a pandemic with no end in sight. It speaks volumes to the Administration’s lack of transparency that they didn’t announce this award – the largest ever – and we continue to learn about contracts to companies without a proven track record from the media. Given the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing investigation into Fisher, the Administration should pause construction and contracting decisions until the investigation has concluded favorably and it is safe to resume non-essential construction projects.”
https://homeland.house.gov/news/press-releases/chairman-thompson-statement-on-13-billion-border-wall-contract-
What hasn’t been a reason to stop wall construction for Democrats?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good point. Anything to stall/stop wall construction. Throw whatever they can against the wall and hope something sticks.
– Maybe USACE will continued to carve up the 400M project into smaller pieces (like they did w/ the 7.6M modification for 800-feet) while is still under IG audit. At the moment I don’t know if the DoD IG trying to delay or not. He was sort of forced into doing the audit by Rep. initial letter in Dec 2019.
– One positive about audits is they don’t talk about them while under review. So maybe somethings going on in the background.
– If the IG was to conclude that the 400M contract was appropriately awarded to Fisher then I wonder if Rep. Thompson had other avenues to pursue to stall it. So stretching the audit out may be beneficial. Meanwhile Fisher continues to build wall experience on Federal projects on the 7.6M contracts modifications as well as the new 1.28B, 42 mile project. Just a guess.
Edit: “…forced into doing the audit by Rep. Bennie Thompson’s initial letter…”
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Melania’s message to students.
Class, elegance, beauty, grace.
That’s my FLOTUS!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mine too !
The BEST ever!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really lovely!
The President should start wearing a mask… With the logo on it….in bog bold type that says…
Old Lives Matter…. Watch how fast mask wearing stops…
DO IT
He did at the Ford plant. I saw the pictures.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He wore and O L M mask?
No a US type logo mask. Dark blue with the presidential seal I think. It was a shot from the Daily Mail. I do not now if it still on their site.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! Can’t believe he said that!!!! Yes I do!
I’ve seen the videos. Biden never sniffs black people’s hair. He needs to become more diverse in his hair sniffing, so people will say: There’s Joe, a hair-sniffer of the people!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and he needs must practice his grip, when lil girls squirm away, he looks dismayed, poor thing. With some luck he could deftly insert a finger, proudly proffer it to the press to sniff.
LikeLike
How many more have been abused?
We can’t trust Michigan AG to investigate that facility.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can it be construed as a federal offense?
Not that I trust the FIB either…
How is the victim doing?
That thug wiped the the bright red blood of his victim on the sheet that the elderly victim/patient was lying on.
I hope the Michigan AG is as upset about this as she was Pres Trump coming to Michigan and not wearing a mask.
I am sick over this…I help to design wonderful spaces for these senior living campuses. How could any one do this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
In her own words,
DWS worries about signature fraud and chaos w/mail-in ballots…
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes I saw the pictures.
Video on vaccines — my favorite topic as of late:
16 minutes in length.
The video weaves together Dr. Stanley Plotkin of The Wistar Institute, Planned Parenthood, Bill Gates (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), Inovio (pharmaceutical company creating vaccines), Event 201 and Covid-19.
The interrogation of Dr. Plotkin in the beginning of the video is chilling. I had heard that aborted fetuses were used to create vaccines. Dr. Plotkin admits that this is true.
And then there’s good, old Bill Gates — raising the alarm that we need 7 Billion vaccines as quickly as possible.
Yes I liked Mr Rocket man Trump getting rid of the Prestitudes
I much preferred his comment on opening churches (without any prompt)however and then the rama dam question from the fake media was as expected.
We have the same scrum running Scotland. Our little Pelosi wannabe Nicola Sturgeon has finally said something about opening up Scotland. We can golf from next Thursday but no mention of any church’s opening.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I made it 13 seconds of the first video with Lindsey talking about going on offense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
#winning
Doug Collins on Nadler, Mueller probe documents…
Fortunately, HK, Taiwan dodged that bullet. Why does no one cite these successful efforts at mitigation and trace and test? Neither place locked down.
I believe this will not happen in the US. We have a freedom of thought like no other, and a DNA to fight back.
And we we shall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They always do! 😷
Has anyone with an iPhone noticed the iOS 13.5 update “Speeds up access to the passcode field on devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask and introduces the Exposure Notification API to support COVID-29 contact tracing apps from public health authorities”?
😅😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Closing the wagons?
And circling then wagons!
I have much more to post on the two sessions in PRC And the implications on Hong Kong and the US. However I am posting this podcast as a very good and simple explanation about Xi Jinping and his rise to power. ‘ on the trail of Xi Jinping’
Worth a listen treepers.
https://shorensteincenter.org/podcast-on-the-trail-of-xi-jinping/
THE WIND BLOWS IN BOTH DIRECTIONS
Bill Binney blew the whistle on NSA violating all applicable laws and regulations in how it spied on US citizens, but today he is helping our President — and could help our President confiscate $100 trillion stolen from the public — by leveraging the NSA data base against white collar criminals on Wall Street.
The Deep State Swamp is being exposed by patriotic warriors like Bill Binney
-Ben Garrison
(Northern California upper middle class suburb.)
ABC News: Suicides on the rise amid stay-at-home order, Bay Area medical professionals say
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — “Doctors at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek say they have seen more deaths by suicide during this quarantine period than deaths from the COVID-19 virus….”
“ADVERTISEMENTSCROLL TO CONTINUE READING
“Personally I think it’s time,” said Dr. Mike deBoisblanc. “I think, originally, this (the shelter-in-place order) was put in place to flatten the curve and to make sure hospitals have the resources to take care of COVID patients.We have the current resources to do that and our other community health is suffering.”
“The numbers are unprecedented, he said.
“We’ve never seen numbers like this, in such a short period of time,” he said. “I mean we’ve seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks.”
[The suicide attempts are younger, and intentional. Social isolation?]
https://abc7news.com/6201962/
Includes short video.
Would like some feedback on a FB post from a friend below. If true, Trump would already know of course…
Really good message from my Facebook friend _________. It bears checking out.
Just in case there’s anybody out there that still doubts this Pandemic wasn’t planned and intentional…..
Those little spikes that come out of the Coronavirus and make it attach inside our lungs so efficiently are called, Spike Glycoproteins, better known as S-proteins for short.
Well the Covid-19 strain that’s currently going around has S-protein 120 spikes. S-protein 120 is only found in one other virus known to man, HIV. Meaning the current Covid-19 strain was indeed genetically modified by the insertion of these HIV proteins into the Coronavirus and therefore weaponizing it.
So here’s the kicker and nail in the coffin. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the first person to identify, isolate and PATENT Spike Glycoprotein S-120. What more needs to be said? What other evidence do you need me to present?
Do you really still think these are all coincidences?
SnarkyRedElephant
Replying to @wall620and @w_terrence
That’s why you get nothing.
7:23 PM · May 21, 2020
I’ve heard a proven treatment for TDS is hot vinegar enemas, twice a day for a month, while watching re-runs of Stacey Abrams speeches.
Of course, this is only anecdotal.
But have you heard she has committed to resigning as Governor of Georgia if Biden chooses her as his VP?
A new badge has been created which will allow you to go back to work, to travel in your state, to fly, catch a train or bus, and to buy and sell.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3476760292340588&set=a.263756736974309
This message is sooooooo important!! Have you ever wondered if…
– The widespread growth of the LGBT movement
– Erosion of our parental rights
– Removal of God from our schools
– Liberal indoctrination at universities
– The breakdown of the family
… are intentional, planned, premeditated steps meant to destroy the America we know and love?
Too far fetched for you?
WATCH this video!!
Awful.
I’m sure the Director of the FBI, Chris Wray, will have at least 50 FBI agents there by tomorrow.
Be careful what you wish for.
