Friday May 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
Andraé Crouch’ s words and music should not be forgotten.
“I Didn’t Think It Could Be”
Stephanie: It is a biblical name derived from the word stephanos with the meaning “crown” 💕
When you reach the end of your rope, you will find the hem of His garment.
Live…Q&A with Hitler, Stalin, Greta, and the Big Guy. Don’t miss it.
Well I know which one I wouldn’t want to go to lunch with.
Wow, ho ho, ho! Ronnie Spector back up by Phil Spector’s famous “Wall Of Sound” recording technique.
I was in 10th grade in Germany, we had about two hours a week of good rock & roll on AFN radio and got most of our music by listening to the pirate broadcasting ships.
And then, just a few years later, Ronnie does “Be My Baby” again only with “Ronetts” Belinda Carlisle and Grace Slick singing backup. Wow!
Contextualizing the Gospel
by Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“I have a question regarding something I believe is called contextualizing of the gospel message…I would like to understand more about this….”
The contextualizing of the gospel is a concept that has been popularized by the emergent churches out west, which in itself is a cause for concern. It is essentially an attempt to accommodate social change, culture, tradition, and religious views of other so-called faiths when presenting the gospel. The Word of God is then conformed, as needed, to adapt to these areas more effectively to minister to others.
For example, the Muslim holds a monotheistic view of Allah. That is, there is only one true God. Contextualizing theology asks the question whether this is compatible with Christianity since it also holds to a monotheistic view of God. With what appears to be common ground they feel they have an open door to advance the gospel. While this is only one facet of contextualizing, it is a practice that is questionable at best, and in some cases heretical.
The Word of God stands alone as the final authority in all matters of faith and practice. It does not need the assistance of concepts, which only serve to undermine the Scriptures. There is one true and living God whose name is Jesus Christ, “For in Him dwelleth all the fullness of the Godhead bodily” (Col. 2:9). All other gods or views of gods are false!
WaPo is posting that it has information the Beijing is going to unilaterally impose its national security laws on Hong Kong. Those laws were supposed to be passed by the Hong Kong legislature but protest by Hong Kong citizens have slowed the process to a crawl, ‘irritating’ the CCP.
Over the months China’s moved troops to the Mainland/Hong Kong border, beefed up military staging sites in Hong Kong and had Chinese military figures make ‘unofficial’ threats against the protestors. If China does impose those national security laws it’s sure to cause more demonstrations and further yank on the dragon’s tail.
China’s been worried about foreign reactions to its hardlining Hong Kong but as the COVID pandemic has strained China-West relations to a near breaking point China’s had a few military and government figures openly discuss the possibilities of a limited military confrontation between China and the West, especially the US. They aren’t talking all-out nuclear war but more of a limited conventional confrontation – many believe in the South China Sea between US naval forces pushing the idea of the Sea being international waters and China’s claim that it belongs to them. The imposition of the security laws on Hong Kong, the West’s reactions to China’s reactions to the inevitable protests and China’s desire to push its status in the matter on top of the fallout from the COVID pandemic just might cause an incident that could easily spiral out of control.
I’m waiting to see what Japan starts saying through its unofficial outlets.
Personally, I don’t trust these guys 👇🏼
«Coronavirus tracking in iOS 13.5 and Google»
“The new API feature, which can be found by going to Settings > Privacy > Health > COVID-19 Exposure Logging, remains turned off until users install approved apps from public health authorities. As Apple and Google have stressed with their privacy focused approach, engagement in contact tracing is voluntary. Users are not being tracked without permission just because they have downloaded iOS 13.5.“
(https://www.cultofmac.com/711804/what-exactly-does-coronavirus-tracking-in-ios-13-5-do-cleaning-up-the-confusion/)
Would like to Gina shoutout to Treeper ‘Freepetta’
👋 Hope all is well with you. Maybe we visit and post here at different times, but I haven’t seen you in a while. Again, hope you’re well.
Miss you!
Would like to GIVE, not Gina! 😯 Darn autocorrect. 😟
Hilary Hahn performs Beethoven Violin Concerto in D, Op.61 – 3rd Movement – Rondo
Sayaka Shoji performs Beethoven – Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61- 3rd Movement – Rondo
Anne-Sophie Mutter performs Beethoven – Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61- 3rd Movement – Rondo
