May 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1218

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Free At Last!
“…”The general public would be harmed if an injunction was not granted,” Lucci writes. “There would be a diminishment of public morale, and a feeling that one unelected individual could exercise such unfettered power to force everyone to obey impermissibly oppressive, vague, arbitrary, and unreasonable rules that the director devised and revised, and modified and reversed, whenever and as she pleases, without any legislative guidance. The public would be left with feelings that their government is not accountable to them.”…”
https://reason.com/2020/05/20/ohio-judge-deems-the-states-covid-19-lockdown-arbitrary-unreasonable-and-oppressive/
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Hospitalizations are declining and the Karen’s came out of the woodwork to cry about testing.
How does Lower hospitalizations Corellate to a lack of testing?
Science and logic are not liberal strong points
The Redstste article raises a lot of questions. The more that gets declassified….the more muddled it gets.
I get the feeling that we may be in the middle of a variation on an Agatha Christie murder mystery. The Orient Express. Poirot discovers that everybody on the train did it. Right now Ric Grenell seems to be our Poirot. May he continue to pull back the curtain for a long time!
TarsTarkas,
Have you noticed that everywhere Poirot shows up – there are dead bodies?
I often wonder if he and Sherlok Homes are the murderers.
Ok – I’m a conspirisist.
A true creature of the mall
Has her dental work done at The Gap
Cornrollavirus-2020
Somebody said that her teeth were social distancing.
Ha!
cheryl and Vito, youse guys are killin’ me!
hadn’t heard those
Besides having her rear end handed to her by McEnanay, that reporter looked silly sitting there wearing a mask with no one sitting near her while the WH press secretary stands before everyone without one.
Really amazing that according to these Democrats so many people can shop without fear in Costco and Walmart but can not go down and vote.
Again I was in Walmart today, basket to basket in the produce aisle with a few other shoppers not paying any attention to the 6 foot cootie law they are trying to impose on all of us.
Every one also going the wrong way down every aisle.
A lot of the live free or die attitude out there now days, and very glad to see it.
Kayleigh kicked her butt. It was great!
Same thing for me in Walmart the other day. People are over it. It is great to see the “wolverines” attitude. USA is coming back strong!
And yes, we can go vote. No mail in ballots needed.
Lee Smith in Tablet just explained it all.
Must read. Must post article
Here ya go..
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/russiagate-obama-iran
Funny during the lead up to Iran Deal the Obama cabal took out one of the demons biggest opponents Senator Bob Menendez. Just long enough to force him to be on their side.
Great article.
This should dispel any remaining doubts that Hussein was in fact virulently anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-Israel, anti-transparency, and anti-Michael Flynn.
On the other hand, it proves his troubling pro-Iran and pro-Muslim sentiments.
Probably the most disturbing aspect of this police state regime is that he found so many willing to aid and abet his criminal intent and criminal acts.
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/russiagate-obama-iran
How Russiagate Began With Obama’s Iran Deal Domestic Spying Campaign
Michael Flynn posed a threat to the former president’s legacy and was made to pay for it
By Lee Smith
“….If the smear campaign targeting Iran Deal opponents as rich, dual-loyalist, right-wing warmongers was the public face of Obama’s push for the deal, there was an even less savory component hidden within the advanced technology of the U.S. Intelligence Community: The administration was spying on its domestic opponents, American legislators, and pro-Israel activists. Noah Pollak—formerly head of the Emergency Committee for Israel, a nonprofit organization that opposed the nuclear agreement with Iran—says, “I was warned that my conversations with senior Israeli officials were possibly being monitored.”
Speaking to me for my 2019 book The Plot Against the President, Pollak said that “the administration did things that seemed incontrovertibly to be responses to information gathered by listening to those conversations.” He continued: “At first we thought these were coincidences and we were being paranoid. Surely none of us are that important. Eventually it simply became our working assumption that we were being spied on via the Israeli officials we were in contact with.”…”
The epitome of “The best defense is a good offense.” They went on an all out assault offense.
Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy Tell their story. So very much yet to know….
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-trey-gowdy-podcast/id1509074854?i=1000475074096
Let’s instead:
Flatten the Karens
Beat the Spread
Go the Distance
Vote the Bastards out
Be Abbie Normal
Beat the spread!
We would be in this together if the government were shutdown.
Reddit quarantined The Donald subreddit and then purged the moderators a while back so I guess they packed up and moved to their own website. I find their Trump articles and memes fun and refreshingly non-PC. I am not a member but I enjoy reading it and maybe you will too.
https://thedonald.win/
If my memory is correct, Reddit was bought by a Chinese company a while back…
“Sir, they’re gonna know we spied on them.. Okie dokie then write a memo.”
https://thedonald.win/p/FftlvkEF/sir-theyre-gonna-know-we-spied-o/c/
Reddit will continue to be subsidized by China… until it isn’t. Then, poof… It’ll be like all the other 90s internet startups that never did anything. whatever happened to squidD, or whatever it’s name was?
This is interesting.
An article from The Atlantic, dated May 20, 2014 — 6 years ago — entitled “Scientists Are Creating New, Incurable Diseases in Labs. Is that reasonable?”
FTA: “Lab accidents like that are extremely rare. Still, two scientists are now arguing that it’s not worth continuing to create new, transmissible versions of deadly viruses in labs because the risk that the diseases will escape and infect the public is too great.”
“The H5N1 avian flu killed two dozen people in Hong Kong in 1997. It has only killed about 400 people worldwide since then, though, because it doesn’t pass easily from human to human.”
“In recent years, scientists have found a way to make H5N1 jump between ferrets, the best animal model for flu viruses in humans. They say they need to create a transmissible version in order to better understand the disease and to prepare potential vaccines.”
I’m not sure its such a great idea to ‘create’ deadly viruses in a lab. We’re playing with fire. And for what? To create a vaccine for something lab-created to begin with?
This is nonsense and deadly.
???
DW News
@dwnews
Could a 4-day work week boost the economy after the #coronavirus pandemic? New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern seems to think so. Here’s why:
For those of you tired of the SCAMdemic and the BS social distancing and house arrest, how many recall signatures of registered voters have you collected to get rid of your state tyrants at every level? If what they’ve done to the economy and your personal finances is not enough to spur you to action, what will?
The Senate passes bill that could block Chinese firms from U.S. securities exchanges. Good call, as PRC companies have exempted themselves, citing PRC law from full disclosure, as required by every other company who lists on the exchanges.
