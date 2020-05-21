May 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1218

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

124 Responses to May 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1218

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 21, 2020 at 1:23 am

    Free At Last!

    “…”The general public would be harmed if an injunction was not granted,” Lucci writes. “There would be a diminishment of public morale, and a feeling that one unelected individual could exercise such unfettered power to force everyone to obey impermissibly oppressive, vague, arbitrary, and unreasonable rules that the director devised and revised, and modified and reversed, whenever and as she pleases, without any legislative guidance. The public would be left with feelings that their government is not accountable to them.”…”

    https://reason.com/2020/05/20/ohio-judge-deems-the-states-covid-19-lockdown-arbitrary-unreasonable-and-oppressive/

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 1:24 am

    Trump Retweet

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 1:25 am

    Trump Retweet

  4. L&L says:
    May 21, 2020 at 1:26 am

    Hospitalizations are declining and the Karen’s came out of the woodwork to cry about testing.

    How does Lower hospitalizations Corellate to a lack of testing?

    Science and logic are not liberal strong points

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 1:28 am

    The Redstste article raises a lot of questions. The more that gets declassified….the more muddled it gets.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      May 21, 2020 at 1:34 am

      I get the feeling that we may be in the middle of a variation on an Agatha Christie murder mystery. The Orient Express. Poirot discovers that everybody on the train did it. Right now Ric Grenell seems to be our Poirot. May he continue to pull back the curtain for a long time!

      • Patrick Healy says:
        May 21, 2020 at 2:05 am

        TarsTarkas,
        Have you noticed that everywhere Poirot shows up – there are dead bodies?
        I often wonder if he and Sherlok Homes are the murderers.
        Ok – I’m a conspirisist.

  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 21, 2020 at 1:49 am

    • coloradochloe says:
      May 21, 2020 at 2:09 am

      Besides having her rear end handed to her by McEnanay, that reporter looked silly sitting there wearing a mask with no one sitting near her while the WH press secretary stands before everyone without one.

      Really amazing that according to these Democrats so many people can shop without fear in Costco and Walmart but can not go down and vote.

      Again I was in Walmart today, basket to basket in the produce aisle with a few other shoppers not paying any attention to the 6 foot cootie law they are trying to impose on all of us.

      Every one also going the wrong way down every aisle.

      A lot of the live free or die attitude out there now days, and very glad to see it.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        May 21, 2020 at 2:30 am

        Kayleigh kicked her butt. It was great!

        Same thing for me in Walmart the other day. People are over it. It is great to see the “wolverines” attitude. USA is coming back strong!

        And yes, we can go vote. No mail in ballots needed.

  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 1:53 am

  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 1:55 am

  10. Zimbalistjunior says:
    May 21, 2020 at 1:59 am

    Lee Smith in Tablet just explained it all.
    Must read. Must post article

      • Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
        May 21, 2020 at 2:35 am

        Funny during the lead up to Iran Deal the Obama cabal took out one of the demons biggest opponents Senator Bob Menendez. Just long enough to force him to be on their side.

        Like

      • cheering4america says:
        May 21, 2020 at 2:52 am

        Great article.

        This should dispel any remaining doubts that Hussein was in fact virulently anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-Israel, anti-transparency, and anti-Michael Flynn.

        On the other hand, it proves his troubling pro-Iran and pro-Muslim sentiments.

        Probably the most disturbing aspect of this police state regime is that he found so many willing to aid and abet his criminal intent and criminal acts.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 21, 2020 at 2:12 am

      https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/russiagate-obama-iran

      How Russiagate Began With Obama’s Iran Deal Domestic Spying Campaign

      Michael Flynn posed a threat to the former president’s legacy and was made to pay for it

      By Lee Smith

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        May 21, 2020 at 2:23 am

        “….If the smear campaign targeting Iran Deal opponents as rich, dual-loyalist, right-wing warmongers was the public face of Obama’s push for the deal, there was an even less savory component hidden within the advanced technology of the U.S. Intelligence Community: The administration was spying on its domestic opponents, American legislators, and pro-Israel activists. Noah Pollak—formerly head of the Emergency Committee for Israel, a nonprofit organization that opposed the nuclear agreement with Iran—says, “I was warned that my conversations with senior Israeli officials were possibly being monitored.”

        Speaking to me for my 2019 book The Plot Against the President, Pollak said that “the administration did things that seemed incontrovertibly to be responses to information gathered by listening to those conversations.” He continued: “At first we thought these were coincidences and we were being paranoid. Surely none of us are that important. Eventually it simply became our working assumption that we were being spied on via the Israeli officials we were in contact with.”…”

      • cheering4america says:
        May 21, 2020 at 2:57 am

        The epitome of “The best defense is a good offense.” They went on an all out assault offense.

        Like

  11. DesertRain says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:07 am

    Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy Tell their story. So very much yet to know….

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-trey-gowdy-podcast/id1509074854?i=1000475074096

  12. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:13 am

  13. cheryl says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:20 am

    Reddit quarantined The Donald subreddit and then purged the moderators a while back so I guess they packed up and moved to their own website. I find their Trump articles and memes fun and refreshingly non-PC. I am not a member but I enjoy reading it and maybe you will too.
    https://thedonald.win/

  14. Liberty Forge says:
    May 21, 2020 at 2:54 am

    This is interesting.

    An article from The Atlantic, dated May 20, 2014 — 6 years ago — entitled “Scientists Are Creating New, Incurable Diseases in Labs. Is that reasonable?”

    FTA: “Lab accidents like that are extremely rare. Still, two scientists are now arguing that it’s not worth continuing to create new, transmissible versions of deadly viruses in labs because the risk that the diseases will escape and infect the public is too great.”

    “The H5N1 avian flu killed two dozen people in Hong Kong in 1997. It has only killed about 400 people worldwide since then, though, because it doesn’t pass easily from human to human.”

    “In recent years, scientists have found a way to make H5N1 jump between ferrets, the best animal model for flu viruses in humans. They say they need to create a transmissible version in order to better understand the disease and to prepare potential vaccines.”

    I’m not sure its such a great idea to ‘create’ deadly viruses in a lab. We’re playing with fire. And for what? To create a vaccine for something lab-created to begin with?

    This is nonsense and deadly.

  15. Robert Smith says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:03 am

    ???

    DW News
    @dwnews
    Could a 4-day work week boost the economy after the #coronavirus pandemic? New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern seems to think so. Here’s why:

  16. FL_GUY says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:10 am

    For those of you tired of the SCAMdemic and the BS social distancing and house arrest, how many recall signatures of registered voters have you collected to get rid of your state tyrants at every level? If what they’ve done to the economy and your personal finances is not enough to spur you to action, what will?

  17. A2 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:13 am

    The Senate passes bill that could block Chinese firms from U.S. securities exchanges. Good call, as PRC companies have exempted themselves, citing PRC law from full disclosure, as required by every other company who lists on the exchanges.

