Wednesday May 20th – Open Thread

Posted on May 20, 2020 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Wednesday May 20th – Open Thread

  1. Whistling_Past says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:16 am

    source: icr.org

    Like

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. Mary Van Deusen says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:17 am

    The Illuminated History of Akbar the Great – Northern Indian Art – Classical Sarangi Music

    The Akbarnama was commissioned by Akbar the Great, the third Mughal Emperor, reigning from 1556 to 1605, as a history of his reign. It was written in Persian and illustrated by 49 artists. The music is from Nand Kalyan (vilambit ektal), from Ustad
    Munir Khan’s Classical Sarangi Music

    Like

    Reply
  4. Mark W says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Oregon Salon owner fined 14k for reopening, state had send Child protection services to see if she was “fit mother” after fine. Pretty much: obey us or we take your kids. (TIMCAST)
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/oregon-salon-owner-fined-14k-for-reopening-state-had-send-child-protection-services-to-see-if-she-was-fit-mother-after-fine-pretty-much-obey-us-or-we-take-your-kids-timcast/

    Like

    Reply
  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Store mannequins were unavailable…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s