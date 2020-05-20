Wednesday May 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
Andraé Crouch’ s words and music should not be forgotten.
“Take Me Back”
The Illuminated History of Akbar the Great – Northern Indian Art – Classical Sarangi Music
The Akbarnama was commissioned by Akbar the Great, the third Mughal Emperor, reigning from 1556 to 1605, as a history of his reign. It was written in Persian and illustrated by 49 artists. The music is from Nand Kalyan (vilambit ektal), from Ustad
Munir Khan’s Classical Sarangi Music
Oregon Salon owner fined 14k for reopening, state had send Child protection services to see if she was “fit mother” after fine. Pretty much: obey us or we take your kids. (TIMCAST)
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/oregon-salon-owner-fined-14k-for-reopening-state-had-send-child-protection-services-to-see-if-she-was-fit-mother-after-fine-pretty-much-obey-us-or-we-take-your-kids-timcast/
Store mannequins were unavailable…
