May 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1217

***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/19/may-19th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1216/comment-page-1/#comment-8228420)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
Monday night update – 5/18/20 – (See link above.)
Note: Today I’ve posted some old and new photos comparing old and new designs for their bollard hanging system. They have been constantly evolving/improving/innovating since their first demo day in March 2019. Now, after perfecting the process/prototype, they are starting to scale up. Sometimes I think all the hurdles Fisher had to go through forced them to refine their method/process so that it is now even better than it would have been had they been awarded a job from the start.
– 3 photos from the contract modification for 800 feet in Arizona.
– 3 video screenshots from same govt. project. One shows a new scaffolding/rack design where 4 individual bollard panels are prepositioned ahead of time, waiting for the CATS to pick up a new load.
– 3 photos from showing the rack design and method of securing to the panels to the CAT hangers. (Project 2)
– 2 video screenshots showing older method of placing bollards directly on CAT hanger.
Tuesday night update – 5/19/20
– Article: Trump’s preferred construction firm lands $1.3 billion border wall contract, the biggest so far
• A North Dakota construction firm that has received backing from President Donald Trump has now secured the largest border wall contract ever awarded, a $1.3 billion deal to build 42 miles of black-painted fencing through the rugged mountains of southern Arizona.
• The new award to Fisher carries an average cost of more than $30 million per mile of border barrier, more expensive than any other contract for Trump’s wall.
• The 42-mile span of border south of Tucson, Arizona, where Fisher will build presents significant engineering complexities, with steep terrain and water crossings, including the Santa Cruz River basin, which floods during summer “monsoon” storms, according to border officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the project.
• A CBP official familiar with the area said building a barrier will be “a challenge” and that the higher cost for the contract was likely the result of its “remoteness, rugged terrain, and logistical challenges.”
– Older article: Trump order to paint border wall black could drive up cost $500 million or more
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28 billion border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. The project includes seven segments and will be painted black.
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5, as well as the 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier that Fisher is currently building in AZ (mentioned below); that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… It looks like Fisher Industries has been given the opportunity to demonstrate their wall construction ability by building 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the 400M contract to build 31 miles of border wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. And fortunately, Fisher is getting paid $7,633,085 (modification to original 400M contract) to build it. (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
– “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
– “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
– “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
– “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
– “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Article.
Trump’s preferred construction firm lands $1.3 billion border wall contract, the biggest so far – 5/19/20
https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/trump-border-wall-fisher-contract/2020/05/19/d22943f2-99de-11ea-b60c-3be060a4f8e1_story.html
Excerpts:
– A North Dakota construction firm that has received backing from President Donald Trump has now secured the largest border wall contract ever awarded, a $1.3 billion deal to build 42 miles of black-painted fencing through the rugged mountains of southern Arizona.
– Fisher’s first and only other major border contract, for $400 million, is under review by the Department of Defense Inspector General, after Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about improper White House influence on the procurement process. The IG’s office confirmed Tuesday that the audit is ongoing.
– The new award to Fisher carries an average cost of more than $30 million per mile of border barrier, more expensive than any other contract for Trump’s wall.
– The 42-mile span of border south of Tucson, Arizona, where Fisher will build presents significant engineering complexities, with steep terrain and water crossings, including the Santa Cruz River basin, which floods during summer “monsoon” storms, according to border officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the project.
– Swelling the price tag further was a design change from the president requiring the barrier to be painted black, adding approximately $1.2 million per mile, according to government contracting estimates obtained this month by The Washington Post.
– Raini Brunson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who confirmed the contract was awarded to Fisher, said contract amounts are determined by a range of factors.
– “Each project cost is contingent upon its unique characteristics such as geotechnical, topographical, hydrological and hydraulic, underground utilities, final real estate access, and the cost of materials and labor,” Brunson said in an email.
– The $1.275 billion contract – Tucson Package 3 – consists of “a series of projects within a geographical area with more complex terrain,” Brunson added. Under Army Corps procurement rules, the contract went to the lowest-priced technically acceptable bid, she said.
– Trump has brought up Fisher in White House border wall meetings again in recent weeks, when he directed border officials and the Army Corps to paint the steel barrier black, a design change that would add at least $500 million to the overall cost.
– Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, blasted the contract in a statement to The Post, noting the Pentagon Inspector General’s audit is not yet complete and that the country is in the grips of a pandemic and economic crisis.
– “It speaks volumes to the administration’s lack of transparency that they didn’t announce this award – the largest ever – and we continue to learn about contracts to companies without a proven track record from the media,” Thompson said. “Given the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing investigation into Fisher, the administration should pause construction and contracting decisions until the investigation has concluded favorably and it is safe to resume nonessential construction projects.” 😁
– The section of border where Fisher will build is between Nogales, Ariz., and the Buenos Aires Wildlife Refuge, an area that has long been an active smuggling corridor. The contract also includes a portion east of Nogales where the Santa Cruz River traverses the border. Such water crossings have required the installation of specialized storm gates that can be left open during summer months to prevent the structure from being torn down by flash floods.
– The Arizona Daily Star first reported the Fisher contract, which has not been announced by the Department of Defense or CBP. 😁
– A CBP official familiar with the area said building a barrier will be “a challenge” and that the higher cost for the contract was likely the result of its “remoteness, rugged terrain, and logistical challenges.” The official was not authorized to discuss the Fisher award publicly.
– Fisher sued the Army Corps last year when the company was not selected to be one of the preapproved firms eligible to bid on border wall contracts, claiming the process was unfair. Cramer spoke to the president about Fisher and at one point held up a White House budget office nominee to compel the Army Corps to disclose information about the bidding process that it said would violate procurement rules.
– The company was subsequently added to the pool of eligible bidders, and once its foot was in the door, it could outbid competitors. Fisher’s $1.3 billion bid was the lowest on the 42-mile span, according to one official with knowledge of the contract.
– As part of Fisher’s marketing push, the company has claimed it can build the barrier faster and for less money, using a signature technique that deploys a fleet of excavators to install elongated segments of steel bollards into the ground and hold them in place until they are secure, instead of relying on conventional bracing methods.
Older article.
Trump order to paint border wall black could drive up cost $500 million or more – 5/6/20
https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/trump-border-wall-black-paint/2020/05/06/dbda8ae4-8eff-11ea-8df0-ee33c3f5b0d6_story.html
Excerpts:
– President Trump is once more pushing to have his border wall painted black, a design change that is projected to add at least $500 million in costs…
– The president’s determination to have the steel bollards coated in black has fluctuated during the past several years, and military commanders and border officials believed as recently as last fall that they had finally talked him out of it. They consider the black paint unnecessary, costly and a significant long-term maintenance burden, and they left it out of the original U.S. Customs and Border Protection design specifications.
– Trump has not let go of the idea, insisting that the dark color will enhance its forbidding appearance and leave the steel too hot to touch during summer months. During a border wall meeting at the White House last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the president told senior adviser Jared Kushner and aides to move forward with the paint job and to seek out cost estimates, according to four administration officials with knowledge of the meeting.
– “POTUS has changed his mind and now wants the fence painted. We are modifying contracts to add,” said one official involved in the construction effort who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of being fired.
– Trump, during that meeting, directed aides to seek input from North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel, a company the president favors.
– The Post obtained a copy of painting estimates that federal contracting officials produced, and it shows costs ranging from $500 million for two coats of acrylic paint to more than $3 billion for a premium “powder coating” on the structure’s 30-foot steel bollards, the high end of the options the officials have identified.
– The White House has not yet chosen a grade of paint, but Trump has insisted for years that the barrier should be black to discourage climbers. He has favored a shade known as “flat black” or “matte black” because of its heat-absorbent properties.
– Trump told military commanders and border officials to research different painting options and to consult with Fisher in particular.
https://news.unl.edu/…/151009_Free_Hugs_for_Leslie_3297.jpg…
https://www.aier.org/…/the-2006-origins-of-the-lockdo…/amp/…
(I have the research paper. We did almost EVERYTHING WRONG.)
What if we don’t need a vaccine, we didn’t need lockdowns, we don’t need masks, we don’t need to change life and the way we have always lived.
What if the conversation should start with ” Should we do anything?” instead of “What should we do?”
What if all the BS being proposed is, and has been exactly, that : needless BS. The question that has to be asked is : Was this a monumental F-UP and overreaction?
Should we have just washed hands and stayed home when sick and not cough or sneeze on someone? ( BTW I have never been coughed on in my life)
What if this was like any other new virus? Studies show it fades because of warm weather, high humidity and even wind..What if it’s time span is like most viruses and it just got started a little later?
(https://twitter.com/AlistairHaim…/status/1262666410385440773 )
We will have changed our lives based on an unproven assumption, that more people would die if we didn’t lock down?
.
What IF that was false?
What IF whether we locked down or not the eventual outcome would have been the same?
Throughout history groups of human beings have acted in irrational ways.(One of my favorite books is Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.)
I will NOT allow my life to be ruled by the delusions and irrational insanity of others. The contrived fear created and pounded into us by our own tweets, emails, texts and media, I will NOT let that change me.
I think in the future we will look back and see THIS was the most insane, fear driven mass hysteria in the history of the world.
I just hope it is not too late and we can regain the essence of what human beings are , social animals who shake hands, who laugh, share hugs and are close.
If not , we will have done something this virus cannot, could not and did not do.. We will have scarred our children for life, making them afraid because of a bogeyman that never even affected them.
We also will have killed the essence of human society and what it is to be a human being.
