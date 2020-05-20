Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm ET Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady Room. Anticipated start time 3:00pm ET. Livestream Links Below.
UPDATE: Video Added
White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link
UPDATE: Video Added
Democide by Democrats. Eugenics Gone Wild.
The proof:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/05/19/governor-abbott-shames-blue-state-governors-in-a-single-epic-graph-n404026
Really great graph!
Is it odd the New York mayor Mike Bloomberg once talked about elderly healthcare and how sometimes it’s time to go. That society should not keep prolonging life. And then a pandemic hits that seems to take out the elderly population. New York is clearing out it’s homes, hospices, and nursing homes. And let’s send infected people back into nursing home to wipe out the survivors. Jus saying….
It’s murder, plain and simple.
The NY /Cuomo Nursing Home scandal was driven by a totally incompetent /uncaring/ unthinking PANIC by the bungling Cuomo admin. (really close to negligent manslaughter if think about it) > Cuomo wanted 40,000 ventilators in 24 hours or people will all die! and they thought they needed to clear out Hospitals and dump elderly (with virus) into Nursing Homes to make needed hospital beds available for onslaught of younger patients (that never came) (plus he begged for Javits center and Hospital ship as immediately needed they weren’t even utilized properly when they got them). NY Post says Cuomo’s “Health ” Commissioner completely forgot about NH deaths ./ infections until mid -April. AND now an angry, cornered cowardly Cuomo is blaming Trump administration for NY NH deaths> Unbelievable ,but you knew the “blame Trump Card ” would have to be played eventually , it always is.
Crimes against humanity! Charge and try him in the World Court! Better chance of a conviction there than in the US.
I think they would more likely give him a medal. But, I agree……..Crimes Against Humanity.
Coming from a “culture” that has no problem murdering the unborn for being inconvenient; offing the elderly for being inconvenient & expensive isn’t that much of a stretch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
After the elderly, the disabled.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is actually part of the basis for ObamaCare put forth by Zeke Emanual.
Care for the very young, and elderly is rationed because of the expense.
Most multi millionaire or billionaires develop the God complex and many of them have publicly admitted to it.
They mis-manage funding and tax revenue by paying for votes to stay in power and then to try to reduce costs they murder elderly dependents of the state. Dems will come for you one day too.
It says morality rate, I don’t think NY or Ca would make it past 0.0.
Is 3 PM EST too early to start a drinking game every time hydroxyc. is mentioned ?
What’s Your Poison?
🍸🍸🍹🍹🍷🍷🍺🍺
BourbonChloride. 2 doses of Wild Turkey 101 per day.
Blood oranges are available now… The fetching Ms. coveyouthband squeezes them for me and I drizzle an ounce or two over my traditional screwdriver for a beautiful spring/summer sipper……….
🙂
I’ll have one!
I only have one box of wine. Not enough to play that game. 🙄
So, has Fauci and Birx been officially sidelined?
They are wearing masks now to cover the duct tape over their mouths.
That’s good!
gooooooooooooood one !!!!!!!!!!!!!auscitizenmom..
Thank you. 😀
I heard from a realiable source that it was absentee ballot requests that were sent out. Something we should check, I guess. But, even that could be used for fraud.
We received Absentee Ballots, that we never asked for, this year in GA.
Hmmmm. Stacy Abrams is getting everything set up for her run for VP, huh?
I would love to everyone who is aiming to be Joe’s VP to mud wrestle for the privilege. Put in on pay per view for the victims of nursing homes deaths. I’d pay cash money to see that.😂
I received a card asking me if I wanted an absentee ballot. (AZ)
Enjoying the daily press beatings.
Yes, until morale improves…….
The Boss seems very happy with Kayleigh. He should be. She WRECKS the clown media.
Kaitlin,you’re not confused. You are stupid.
Wow not surprised crooked press worried by voter fraud.
Wow, do you see the hate in Kaitlin’s face?
Maybe you weren’t paying attention so I’ll read it again for you.
ha
LOL Loved that!
It becomes clear that beginning a new gig as WH Press Secretary during an obsessively politicized pandemic must be incredibly difficult.
The TSA “taking your temperature” is where it starts…. not where it ends.
Susan Rice….let’s go there.
You forgot a big one Kayleigh!
How about when Susan Rice lied to all of us about who was responsible for four dead American in Benghazi. And then she lied about it more, and more, and more, and all of you put her on a pedestal.
In fact if her lips are moving, chances are she is lying.
Dayum….that gal knows how to end a press confrerence.
She’s great.
Good gosh, I love Kayleigh. Preparation is the key to success. I sort of feel sorry for her husband and child, they will never be able to get away with anything. lol.
When I was a kid I thought my mom was a genius. It actually was her mom powers.
President TRUMP should tell Wicked Witch Whitmer he’ll extend her a visit if she turns over to him the largest stadium in Michigan for a TRUMP rally in early June, along with making sure the state is fully upen.
Little Miss K.
Don’t be fooled.
A dragon lurks under the makeup and lashes.
WOW! That was quick. It’s over already??
Slap them in the face with their sins.
Kayleigh looks lovely in pink.
The press look ridiculous in their masks.
That there was a beatdown by the Press Sec…… something is dropping soon. Appears that Mr Comey / Loretta Lynch is saying one thing and I’m thinking the ol Former White House folks like Rice, Jarrett, McDonough, others might be saying something else. Will see…..
