Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on May 20, 2020 by

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady Room.  Anticipated start time 3:00pm ET.  Livestream Links Below.

UPDATE: Video Added

White House LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream Link

.

.

.

54 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm ET Livestream…

    • auscitizenmom says:
      May 20, 2020 at 2:58 pm

      Really great graph!

      • Bill Durham says:
        May 20, 2020 at 3:13 pm

        Is it odd the New York mayor Mike Bloomberg once talked about elderly healthcare and how sometimes it’s time to go. That society should not keep prolonging life. And then a pandemic hits that seems to take out the elderly population. New York is clearing out it’s homes, hospices, and nursing homes. And let’s send infected people back into nursing home to wipe out the survivors. Jus saying….

        Liked by 6 people

        • auscitizenmom says:
          May 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

          It’s murder, plain and simple.

          Liked by 6 people

          • nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
            May 20, 2020 at 3:44 pm

            The NY /Cuomo Nursing Home scandal was driven by a totally incompetent /uncaring/ unthinking PANIC by the bungling Cuomo admin. (really close to negligent manslaughter if think about it) > Cuomo wanted 40,000 ventilators in 24 hours or people will all die! and they thought they needed to clear out Hospitals and dump elderly (with virus) into Nursing Homes to make needed hospital beds available for onslaught of younger patients (that never came) (plus he begged for Javits center and Hospital ship as immediately needed they weren’t even utilized properly when they got them). NY Post says Cuomo’s “Health ” Commissioner completely forgot about NH deaths ./ infections until mid -April. AND now an angry, cornered cowardly Cuomo is blaming Trump administration for NY NH deaths> Unbelievable ,but you knew the “blame Trump Card ” would have to be played eventually , it always is.

            Liked by 3 people

          • Silent Entity says:
            May 20, 2020 at 4:12 pm

            Crimes against humanity! Charge and try him in the World Court! Better chance of a conviction there than in the US.

            Liked by 2 people

        • scrap1ron says:
          May 20, 2020 at 3:25 pm

          Coming from a “culture” that has no problem murdering the unborn for being inconvenient; offing the elderly for being inconvenient & expensive isn’t that much of a stretch.

          Liked by 5 people

        • Rj says:
          May 20, 2020 at 4:02 pm

          Most multi millionaire or billionaires develop the God complex and many of them have publicly admitted to it.

          Liked by 2 people

        • Greeneghis Khan says:
          May 20, 2020 at 4:22 pm

          They mis-manage funding and tax revenue by paying for votes to stay in power and then to try to reduce costs they murder elderly dependents of the state. Dems will come for you one day too.

    • Rick says:
      May 20, 2020 at 3:43 pm

      It says morality rate, I don’t think NY or Ca would make it past 0.0.

  2. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Is 3 PM EST too early to start a drinking game every time hydroxyc. is mentioned ?

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Ken Maritch says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    So, has Fauci and Birx been officially sidelined?

  4. patti says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Liked by 4 people

  5. Paul Woll says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Enjoying the daily press beatings.

    Liked by 2 people

  6. sundance says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Liked by 2 people

  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    The Boss seems very happy with Kayleigh. He should be. She WRECKS the clown media.

    Liked by 6 people

  8. henry says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Kaitlin,you’re not confused. You are stupid.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. booger71 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Wow not surprised crooked press worried by voter fraud.

    Like

  10. henry says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Wow, do you see the hate in Kaitlin’s face?

    Like

  11. henry says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Maybe you weren’t paying attention so I’ll read it again for you.
    ha

    Liked by 6 people

  12. cheering4america says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    It becomes clear that beginning a new gig as WH Press Secretary during an obsessively politicized pandemic must be incredibly difficult.

    Like

  13. Ken Maritch says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    The TSA “taking your temperature” is where it starts…. not where it ends.

    Like

  14. henry says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Susan Rice….let’s go there.

    Liked by 2 people

  15. TwoLaine says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    You forgot a big one Kayleigh!

    How about when Susan Rice lied to all of us about who was responsible for four dead American in Benghazi. And then she lied about it more, and more, and more, and all of you put her on a pedestal.

    In fact if her lips are moving, chances are she is lying.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. realeyecandy1 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Dayum….that gal knows how to end a press confrerence.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. TradeBait says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Good gosh, I love Kayleigh. Preparation is the key to success. I sort of feel sorry for her husband and child, they will never be able to get away with anything. lol.

    Liked by 1 person

  18. TwoLaine says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    President TRUMP should tell Wicked Witch Whitmer he’ll extend her a visit if she turns over to him the largest stadium in Michigan for a TRUMP rally in early June, along with making sure the state is fully upen.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. jay says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Little Miss K.
    Don’t be fooled.
    A dragon lurks under the makeup and lashes.

    Like

  20. Sue says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    WOW! That was quick. It’s over already??

    Like

  21. helmhood says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Kayleigh looks lovely in pink.

    The press look ridiculous in their masks.

    Like

  22. dow40kby2024 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    That there was a beatdown by the Press Sec…… something is dropping soon. Appears that Mr Comey / Loretta Lynch is saying one thing and I’m thinking the ol Former White House folks like Rice, Jarrett, McDonough, others might be saying something else. Will see…..

    Like

