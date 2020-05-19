May 19th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1216

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA Transition to Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
———————- MAGA Fireworks in May ———————
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “ How lovely is your dwelling place, Lord Almighty!” 🌟 —-Psalm 84:1
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are all safely back in the WH and at home
✅ Tom Tiffany (R-WI) and Mike Garcia (R-CA) is to be sworn in today (by pelosi)
✅ Kudlow hinted improvement of jobs, gas sales, more driving on roads, NYS Manufacturing is up
✅ USA = King of Ventilators…USA received an order of 15,000 ventilators for 60 countries…1,271 ventilators have already been shipped
✅ PPP gave restaurants alone,over $30 billion of relief, representing a quarter of a million restaurants nationwide
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and good health for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for John Ratcliffe’s DNI nominating vote in the Senate Intel committee (i don’t know what time, tho)
— for zero funding for Chi-Na Loving W.H.O.
— for No More Kid-gloved treatment for Chi-Na. Chi-Na was given 3 1/2 years to do something good and honorable for USA and the World…They failed but lied about it.
— for General Flynn and Sidney Powell–may their bare knuckles be thick and tough
— for the original Flynn 302 form to show up soon
— for all “Red Citizens” living in “Blue States with berserky Blue Generals”
— America says “No” to Dems cheating idea of voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— AZ & TX and other states to Stay Alert…Organizations like Bloomberg’s are invading these states to flip it blue thru misleading issues….Stand You Ground and push back Patriots.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 36M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay The Course”
— One Pres. Candidate Democlown and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 187/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flu–for quick healing
— for those battling illnesses and cancer including Rush Limbaugh.
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — American Freedom Fighters — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “From the beginning of time, nations and people have faced unforeseen challenges, including large-scale and very dangerous health threats. This is the way it always was and always will be. It only matters how you respond, and we are responding with great speed and professionalism.” (March 11, 2020- spoke to the nation about Chinese Wuhan virus)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 168 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
Lord, grant us Your grace to carry on in the face of adversity, move forward against the wind, walk through the darkness unafraid, knowing that the hand we hold has never failed, and that, this too shall pass. (Based on a prayer by Charlie Daniels)
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans-15-13
bethabcd says:
Thank You, Lord, for Your blessings. Grant us strength and energy to go through this blessed week as we seek Your face, Your comfort, Your strength, Your rest. Bless us with Your peace that passes all understanding.
Thankful to all who frequent this daily prayer post, who pray for our President, our Nation, and those who protect us and keep us safe. Praying for Wisdom for our President. Praying for the scales to fall from the eyes of those who do not know, and justice for those who have created or participated in the evil acts against our nation and Sovereignty. We pray for all who are suffering, emotionally or physically, during this time of uncertainty. May many turn to You as Savior and Lord. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.
Praying !
From Lucille:
These are perfect verses for the task….
About Opposition:
“Make them like tumbleweed, my God, like chaff before the wind.
Cover their faces with shame, Lord, so that they will seek your name.”
—-Psalm 83:13,16
Let’s pray for the repentance of those who hate and wish the destruction of our duly-elected President Donald J. Trump. And if not repentance, for them to cease their wicked actions against our nation and President.
Donald’s Bible
Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’,
Keep them presses rollin’,
Keep them dollars movin’ Rawhide!
Don’t try to understand ‘em,
Just print and throw and spend ‘em,
Soon we’ll be livin’ high and wide.
Through lockdown, spin and blather,
We’re all hell-bent together,
Wishin’ our jobs will survive.
My heart’s a-calculatin’,
Revenuers will be waitin’ for us
At the end of our ride. Rawhide!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/18/may-18th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1215/comment-page-1/#comment-8223407)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 5/17/20 – (See link above.)
***HUGE Praise: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28 billion border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation.
• “The May 6 project includes seven segments. The bulk of the project starts near Nogales and runs west for 38 miles along the Coronado National Forest and Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge until it reaches the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation, with small breaks separating the segments.”
• “Another 4 miles of wall will go up about 10 miles east of Nogales. A section of wall measuring two-tenths of a mile will go up at or near the Santa Cruz River.”
-Tweet w/ article: $1.28 billion wall project on Arizona border goes to firm favored by Trump
– Tweet with 3 photos, probably from the recent April 15th, 7.6M contract modification to build 800 feet of wall in Yuma County, Arizona.
(One of the photos show that Fisher has now scaled up from 6 to 13 CAT excavators, which are used for moving/suspending bollard panels over the trench while the concrete cures.)
– – – – –
Monday night update – 5/18/20
Note: Today I’ve posted some old and new photos comparing old and new designs for their bollard hanging system. They have been constantly evolving/improving/innovating since their first demo day in March 2019. Now, after perfecting the process/prototype, they are starting to scale up. Sometimes I think all the hurdles Fisher had to go through forced them to refine their method/process so that it is now even better than it would have been had they been awarded a job from the start.
– 3 photos from the contract modification for 800 feet in Arizona.
– 3 video screenshots from same govt. project. One shows a new scaffolding/rack design where 4 individual bollard panels are prepositioned ahead of time, waiting for the CATS to pick up a new load.
– 2 video screenshots showing older method of placing bollards directly on CAT hanger.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5, as well as the 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier that Fisher is currently building in AZ (mentioned below); that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… It looks like Fisher Industries has been given the opportunity to demonstrate their wall construction ability by building 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the 400M contract to build 31 miles of border wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. And fortunately, Fisher is getting paid $7,633,085 (modification to original 400M contract) to build it. (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
– “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
– “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
– “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
– “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
– “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
3 additional photos from the contract modification for 800 feet of wall near Yuma Arizona. (The original tweet was deleted so I couldn’t post it yesterday.)
Source: https://twitter.com/dontreadthis97/status/1262410674984058885
Photos:
1: I count 12 CATs suspending bollard panels in place over the trench with an additional 13th CAT (which is not holding any panels) facing the camera’s direction at the far end of the row of CATS.
2:
3: Long stretch of wall.
Here are some still shots from a video I posted last week of the 800 foot contract modification in Yuma County, Arizona.
Source video (@6:28): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3A_x59_YOQ
Photos:
1: This photo shows some sort of new scaffolding/rack design where 4 individual bollard panels are placed ahead of time by some type of modified excavator. Then when CATs are free from the panels they already placed(after concrete cures), they can release from old panels and roll up with their empty hangers and position their hanger against the bollards on the rack for a new load. The men on the rack can then secure the bollard panels in place.
– The old method from Project 1 was for excavator arms with short cables to position individual bollards directly onto the CAT hangars (w/ the help of a worker to guide the bollards in place).
– With the new method with the rack, the panels are not hung directly on the CAT hanger, they are secured with the new hanger design.
2: Looks like the panels are being sunk ~ 2.5 feet into the trench. (anti-climbing plate is 5ft. high)
3:
Examples of rack from Project 2 and (for comparison):
(I counted 2 of these racks at Project 2.)
1:
2:
3: This photo shows the bollards where secured at Project 2. The 30 foot panels are probably secured in a similar manner, though the hanger design is a little different.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Example 1 from 2nd Demo in April 2019
This photo shows the original method of placing the panels for the 30-foot bollard walls directly on CAT hanger. The original hanger was larger and the panels hung from just under the anti-climbing plate.
– With the new design, the hangers are smaller and the panels are secured near the center.
– Also, it looks like Fisher has settled with hanging 4 panels instead of the original 5 panels for the taller 30-foot walls.
(Source video: https://youtu.be/Rc_CLfzAwlk)
Example 2 from 2nd Demo in April 2019
This screenshot is of them hanging the panels for the 18-foot bollard walls on the CAT hanger.
Source video: https://youtu.be/f-s06JQQUlw
Great work Stillwater !
Praying !
They’re failing…just sayin’!
I don’t want to foster conspiracy theories … but I suspect that that video may have been doctored. I hope CNN have got their crack team of ace reporters looking into it.
Huntington Beach, CA.
Good line of logical thinking…..
$30 barrell. Keeping rising!
Did anyone else who was watching Bream’s show notice that they were referencing a Wall Street Journal article that was about Florida not bailing out New York but the graphic on the screen said. “WSJ says Florida should bailout NY”? 🤔
I think there’s a mole in the Fox newsroom. Maybe more than one.
I think I understand now.
If you have cancer, get COVID-19, and die, then you died of COVID-19.
If you have heart diesase, get COVID-19, and die, you died of of COVID-19.
If you die of alcohol poisoning and have COVID-19, then you died of COVID-19. (as happened in Colorado)
If you have COVID-19 and take Hydroxychloroquine and die, then you died of Hydroxychloroquine.
Trump Retweet
Also the NYU Grossman School of Medicine which studied over 900 patients found it reduced the risk of death by 50%
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8309337/Zinc-hydroxychloroquine-effective-COVID-19-patients-study.html
We’ve got more pills than you got unmaskings, and you did millions of them.
If a judge can hire his own prosecutor, can a prosecutor hire his own judge?
If not, why not?
I have a sneaking suspicion that Nancy has had some work done –
