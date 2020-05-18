Monday May 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
What’s Satan’s Address?
by Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Hymenaeus and Alexander…I have delivered unto Satan, that they may learn not to blaspheme” (I Timothy 1:20).
Who were these guys, how were they blaspheming, and what does it mean when it says Paul delivered them to Satan? What’s Satan’s address anyway? Well, there seems to be more than one Alexander in the Bible, but there is only one other mention of a Hymenaeus:
“…Hymenaeus and Philetus…concerning the truth have erred, saying that the resurrection is past already; and overthrow the faith of some” (II Tim. 2:18).
If our text is speaking of the same man teaching the same error, it would appear that by the time Paul wrote these words in his second epistle to Timothy that Alexander had learned not to blaspheme. But Hymenaeus had evidently gone on to find a new partner in a man named Philetus. These new “partners in crime” then proceeded to “overthrow the faith of some” by continuing to teach Hymenaeus’ error, “that the resurrection is past already.”
Since the “overthrow” of Sodom involved its complete destruction (Gen. 19:24,25), the overthrow of a believer’s faith must involve the same. I know it would destroy my faith in God if I thought that the resurrection of the Rapture had taken place and I’d been left behind, instead of being caught up to meet the Lord in the air with those who are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord as God promised (I Thes. 4:15-17).
Rather than allow the faith of God’s people to be overthrown like that, Paul went on in the very next verse to argue that the resurrection could not be past:
“Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are His…” (II Timothy 2:19).
Paul responded to Hymeneus’ error by declaring that the Lord knows them that are His, so there is no way He would have left any believer behind at the Rapture!
When Hymeneus and Alexander first began to teach otherwise, Paul delivered them to Satan in the same way he told the Corinthians to deliver a man to Satan (I Cor. 5:5), by putting him out of the assembly (v.2,13). That may sound harsh, but Paul knew it was the only way Hymeneus and Alexander would “learn not to blaspheme.”
When we think of blasphemy, we think of cursing the name of God (Lev. 24:15,16), but there are other ways to blaspheme. When the king of Assyria suggested that God couldn’t deliver His people the way He promised He would (II Kings 18:33—19:2), Hezekiah pronounced it “blasphemy” (19:3). And this is the kind of blasphemy of which Hymeneus and his cohorts were guilty as well. When they suggested that God couldn’t deliver every member of the Body of Christ at the Rapture, as He promised He would in the epistles of Paul, they too blasphemed!
If you are thankful that the Lord Jesus Christ plans to employ a “no man left behind” policy at the Rapture, don’t forget that after assuring us that “the Lord knoweth them that are His,” Paul went on to tell us how we can express our gratitude for that assurance: “Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity” (II Tim. 2:20).
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
San Francisco, CA…
Banff, Alberta…
Plymouth, Massachusetts…
Lake Macquarie, NSW, Australia…
Portland, Oregon…
Have a blessed day!
Love that last bench, we’ve planted moss in out treed low area we might try putting a bench there.
That bench is in Portland’s Japanese Garden. Gov. Corona Kate has likely closed this restful spot to all but the Ministry’s elite.
There’s an interesting story getting told in this video. It opens with “a” Neil and Pegi arriving in a beautiful light blue early 50’s Cadillac. They enter the bar and join in the dancing. There’s another Neil with his band on the bandstand. Then at about 1:57 the camera pulls out to a high-angle shot of the parking lot and we see the top magically go down on the blue Caddy. A time warp has happened and we’re in another dimension where Pegi is now a waitress serving drinks, Neil and his band members are on stage playing and are also transformed. Then we see “a” younger Neil (played by, I think, his son from another marriage) with “a” younger Pegi. The subtext all comes together when the younger Neil and the younger Pegi get into the Caddy and drive off. The symbolism in the video is very subtle and the juxtapositions have more than a little sly humor about them. While there are many good music videos on Youtube, I think this is one of the very best.
Hey y’all, Louisiana is…BACK!
Last night, in the city of Bogalusa, that’s home to our alternate Walmart, we had over 150 people (illegally) gathering on MLK Blvd in Bogalusa to commemorate the life of a guy found murdered in a field (some activities don’t slow down). The crowd included adults and children and though they say they had a permit to gather…they didn’t.
Cut to the chase…an unknown person(s) came by and started shooting into the group and 13 persons were hit. So far no one dead but it wasn’t from lack of trying. No suspects have been mentioned but an all star assembly of Federal and state LEA will be helping the Bogalusa police to try and round up a usual suspect(s). First day of Phase 1 is off and running!
Oh yeah, nobody saw nuttin’.
When politicians start trying to regulate people’s way’s of living you can expect about 50% of the population to simply refuse to obey the stupid laws. Then the laws become irrelevant. Free people don’t take well to being ordered around by two-bit politicians. Bon ton roulet!!!
Certain large segments of our population don’t need an excuse to refuse to obey laws.
Alters my DNA…Hell NO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trust me…they don’t call Bill and Melinda “The Gates of Hell” for nothing. 👿
Here’s an earlier report on this from our friends at the WHO: https://www.who.int/biologicals/areas/vaccines/dna/en/
I mean, after all, if it’s from the outstretched hands of the UN and the creator of Windows, what could POSSIBLY go wrong? Who knows more about bugs and viruses than Microsoft?
Oh, my DNA altered, yeah that sounds good! I’ve been meaning to do that….\s
We are beginning to find out Mr. Bill isn’t all sweetness and light. He is said to be Soros’ protegee in many ways. At the Davos meeting last October he predicted a contagious flu epidemic that would cull the herd, and a super vaccine was being prepared, probably with a minute chip inserted at the same time.inserted at the same time. Here comes another invasion of 4th amendment rights.
Maybe this would be an appropriate place to drop this tidbit of history…
“The Lonesome Road” (1939) Jimmy Lunceford and his Swing Band – with Trummy Young vocalizing
Mike Zirpolo YouTube Channel (which is stocked with a number of fine jazz musicians’ works)
Lunceford seems almost forgotten except by jazz aficionados. See his bio at https://www.britannica.com/biography/Jimmie-Lunceford
I don’t know about its accuracy as I can’t find anything online about Judge Sullivan’s family history but save it before it’s pulled.
Rolled out Twitter thread “open letter” to Judge Sullivan about his family history.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1261480070683688967.html
Andrae Crouch’s words and music should not be forgotten.
“Jesus is the Answer (For The World Today)”
