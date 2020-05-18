May 18th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1215

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Democrat v. Republican states dealing with Wuhan coronavirus.
Either Democrat-run states are incompetent medically,
or there is something very suspicious going on in them.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=243927030211743&set=a.105523370718777
Greetings from South Texas! This clip is McEnany at her best, most people have not seen the entire clip. And believe it or not this was her in 2016, enjoy!
Compare career trajectories:
Overseas Fraud Ring Steals Millions in U.S. Unemployment Funds
A Nigerian fraud ring has allegedly stolen millions of U.S. unemployment benefits meant to help jobless Americans.
The complex scheme stole identities from citizens, including social security numbers, to file invalid claims on behalf of workers who may not even be unemployed, the New York Times reported.
Federal authorities believe that most of the false claims were filed in Washington state, though there is evidence that similar attacks took place in six states: North Carolina, Massachusetts, Florida, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Rhode Island, according to a Secret Service memo obtained by the Times.
The fraud ring could end up stealing “hundreds of millions of dollars” from individual state unemployment departments overwhelmed by Americans looking for a lifeline as economies ground to a halt.
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2020/05/17/overseas-fraud-ring-steals-millions-u-s-unemployment-funds/
Maybe Beijing is farming out all the info they expropriated from US government websites. My kid was one, and he has a top level security clearance. That’s why they can’t come to visit me in Hong Kong.
https://veritasliberabitvos.info/appeal/
APPEAL FOR THE CHURCH AND THE WORLD
to Catholics and all people of good will
China’s Vision for a New World Order
by Nadège Rolland
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MAIN ARGUMENT
Under Xi Jinping, China has become more vocal about its dissatisfaction with the existing international order. Whereas its posture used to be mostly defensive, it has recently engaged in a more forward-leaning, assertive effort to reshape the system. Xi is confident in China’s growing material power but is aware that the country still lacks “discourse power”—the ability to exert influence over the formulations and ideas that underpin the international order. Although the Chinese leadership has mobilized intellectual resources to fill this gap, it has not explicitly laid out an alternative vision of what the world should look like. However, a close reading of ongoing internal discussions and debates suggests that China’s vision for a future system under its helm draws inspiration from traditional Chinese thought and past historical experiences. The collective intellectual effort reflects a yearning for partial hegemony, loosely exercised over large portions of the “global South”—a space that would be free from Western influence and purged of liberal ideals. The contours of this new system would not be traced along precise geographic or ideological lines but be defined by the degree of deference that those within China’s sphere of influence are willing to offer Beijing.
POLICY IMPLICATIONS
The Chinese leadership’s efforts to increase China’s discourse power should not be dismissed or misconstrued as mere propaganda or empty slogans. Rather, they should be seen as evidence of the leadership’s determination to alter the norms that underpin existing institutions and put in place the building blocks of a new international system coveted by the Chinese Communist Party.
The Chinese leadership’s critique of the existing international order reveals its unswerving objection to the values on which this order has been built. At stake is not only the predominant position of the U.S. in the current system but more importantly the potential erosion of fundamental human rights, freedom of thought and expression, and self-government around the world.
The Chinese Communist Party seems to envision a new world order in which China enjoys only partial hegemony rather than rules the world. Nonetheless, a dual-centered system could eventually materialize in which emerging and developing countries may yet again become the battleground for global influence among great powers.
https://www.nbr.org/publication/chinas-vision-for-a-new-world-order/
2 big rallies in Illinois over the weekend. I was at the Chicago rally and people were fired up! My estimate is 300 at the Thompson Center (more in Springfield). The overwhelming view was hey, we did what was asked to flatten the curve/not overload the healthcare system–we did what was asked with a spirit of teamwork cause it seemed to make sense at the time. But now we’re out of the common sense zone and forced into the twilight zone! Enough is enough. There were plenty of jokes about haircuts and manicures but most talked about wanting to work and go to church. And ditch the stupid masks! I talked to quite a few people who said they’d never “protested” anything before. There was a rolling rally too with people driving around the perimeter honking and waving. People are hip to the bailout scheme and don’t want it, they agree with POTUS! The Trump flags were flying and the MAGA hats were proudly on display.
I was surprised to see Tim Schneider (head of ILGOP) make remarks. The republican party in Illinois is a total joke—they don’t even rise to the level of ‘all talk no action’ as far as I’m concerned. Mancow (radio guy-super popular back in the day) was the big draw and he didn’t disappoint. To paraphrase: his best point was about rabid Illinois sports fans who will rally to support crappy teams (Bears) and pro ballers who’d stab you (Bulls) but you won’t get off your butt to demand your rights. He’s right!!!
One observation from people I talked to: going to the rally is about all they’ve done besides complain on social media. I asked if they contacted their rep, the county board members, village president, mayor, local police, county sheriff, the governor’s office, etc. (Keep in mind these are Chicagoans and suburbanites who attended). Just about everyone answered no; a few said they made 1-2 calls/emails. Most admitted to not thinking about making contact and/or didn’t know who to contact. I reached out to anyone I could think of! It’s like people need a recipe for how to respond to government overreach. Just my opinion but a few rallies won’t move the needle. Pritzger’s being sued and that takes time. Overwhelming consistent pressure has to be applied to TPTB–attack from all sides. If the Gov thinks it will blow over cause people get their frustrations out at a rally this state will never open up.
Detroit priest, 70, overcomes social distancing guidelines by squirting drive-thru churchgoers with Holy Water from a TOY GUN –
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8328201/Detroit-priest-overcomes-social-distancing-squirting-people-Holy-Water-TOY-GUN.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
