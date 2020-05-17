May 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1214

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA Transition to Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
————Thank You to Our Armed Forces for Your Service ————
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
About Opposition:
🌟 “Make them like tumbleweed, my God, like chaff before the wind.
Cover their faces with shame, Lord, so that they will seek your name. ” 🌟
—-Psalm 83:13,16
——————————————————
🥏 Boomerang—- Justin Amash Stumbled and tumbled…and is out of the race. You say “Who?’ I say, “He’s that irrelevant coward who quit the Repub Party, voted with the Dems to impeach Pres. Trump based on Schiffy’s lies and…. oh, yeah, he has personal secret business deals with Commie Chi-Na. Amash has managed to get three whole critical votes in the Libertarian Party primary, imagine that! Sadly for Amash, it wasn’t quite enough to get in the White House come Jan 20 2021. His 3 valuable votes equal to 0.01%, worse than Liawatha’s Indian blood….I think…🤔
——————————————————-
***Praises:
✅ President Trump approval rating in Repub Party is 95%, overall is 51%
✅ Looks like Communist Chi-Na needs lots of pacifiers and blankies-Redo Not Available-So long, farewell, Chi-Na
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team coming back to WH from Camp David (Dep CD 12 Noon ***Arr at WH 12:30pm ET)
— General Flynn’s case be dismissed soon–pray for Sidney Powell for ongoing strategies
— for the original Flynn 302 form to show up soon. What did Sally Yates do with it? American taxpayers paid for that..we want it back!
— for “Red Citizens” living in “Blue States with crazy Blue Generals” esp the Treepers in LA County— LA city Mayor Garbage Garcetti said he will turn off water/power to non-essential businesses if they even try to open their business.
— America says “No” to Dems cheating idea of voter-by mail ballots
— AZ & TX and other states to Stay Alert. Organizations like Bloomberg’s are invading these states to flip it blue….push back Patriots.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for safe and healthy reopening of America
— for 36M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay The Course”
— One Pres. Candidate Democlown and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 182/450 (or 500) miles of WALL
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus and other flus–for quick healing
— for those battling illnesses and cancer including Rush Limbaugh.
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — We Will Prevail — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”In times of war and peace alike, on land, at sea, in the skies, in cyberspace, and beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, the men and women of our Nation’s Armed Forces serve with honor and distinction and stand ready to selflessly defend our Nation. On Armed Forces Day, we pay tribute to these patriots, whose work enables our country to shine always as a beacon of freedom and hope for the world.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, May 17, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 170 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 15 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 10 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lord, our nation flounders because of deception and confusion
Expose the power hungry politicians, the dishonest media and the puppet masters who pull their strings.
Let them wither in the Light of Your truth.
(From Charlie Daniels on Twitter)–and reposted by Treeper Bethabcd
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank You, Lord, for Your blessings. Grant us strength and energy to go through this blessed week as we seek Your face, Your comfort, Your strength, Your rest. Bless us with Your peace that passes all understanding.
Thankful to all who frequent this daily prayer post, who pray for our President, our Nation, and those who protect us and keep us safe. Praying for Wisdom for our President. Praying for the scales to fall from the eyes of those who do not know, and justice for those who have created or participated in the evil acts against our nation and Sovereignty. We pray for all who are suffering, emotionally or physically, during this time of uncertainty. May many turn to You as Savior and Lord. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So beautiful Bethabcd. Thank you for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are perfect verses for the task….
About Opposition:
“Make them like tumbleweed, my God, like chaff before the wind.
Cover their faces with shame, Lord, so that they will seek your name.”
—-Psalm 83:13,16
Let’s pray for the repentance of those who hate and wish the destruction of our duly-elected President Donald J. Trump. And if not repentance, for them to cease their wicked actions against our nation and President.
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/16/may-16th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1213/comment-page-1/#comment-8215728)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 5/15/20 – (See link above.)
– First footage I’ve found of Fisher’s 30-foot high wall for the federal government in Yuma County, Arizona
– Tweet w/ video of MAGA supporter.
– Tweet w/ article: The world is waking up to the character of the Chinese Communist Party
– General Spalding retweet of Sec. Pompeo about the first shipment of U.S. oil leaving for Belarus this week.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 5/16/20
– Tweet w/ drone photo of Project 2
– Tweet w/ photo of Project 1.
– WeBuildTheWall post w/ photo of Project 1.
– Jeff Rainforth post w/ photo in Israel.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5, as well as the 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier that Fisher is currently building in AZ (mentioned below); that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… It looks like Fisher Industries has been given the opportunity to demonstrate their wall construction ability by building 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the 400M contract to build 31 miles of border wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. And fortunately, Fisher is getting paid $7,633,085 (modification to original 400M contract) to build it. (Details)
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
– “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
– “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
– “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
– “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
– “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tweet with photo.
Jeff Rainforth: Here’s a drone shot I took of our Project 2 border wall investment in Mission, Texas. This project was finished in February. The two airboats on the right are Border Patrol. I traveled to this wall after leaving Foreman Mike at Project 1 in Sunland Park, NM. We drove across Texas on a scouting mission for future wall projects. I’m working on several videos of this wall & they should be out soon. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looking at the photo reminded me of the Great Wall of CHI-NA, Stillwater. An Impressive feat. Truly Impressive.
What an incredible job Foreman Mike has done, and continues to do, in service to Our Great Country!
And what a wonderful job “You” are doing, on Our Behalf!
A Reassuring Reminder… Every Day.
Thank you, for continuing the updates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you LafnH20 ~ 🙂
We should have another good year. WBTW projects may be on hold due to the shutdown but Fisher’s govt. wall project in Yuma Arizona is active so we should get some news every now and then.
LikeLike
Had planned a visit to the wall in El Paso… then “Xi’s Disease” was let loose.
Several months ago I bought a couple/few “Wall Bricks” from WBTW Each brick purchased (Bargain at any price, imho 🇺🇸) included the opportunity to have a personal message placed on them. I purchased one brick (with inscription) for each of my children. “Would Very much like to “See & Touch” them. (Da Bricks… lol)
Several times, while on business, I have been within “Viewing Range” of the wall; one one occasion within 50 yards. Not quite “There There” – Wondrous none the less.
All things (Xi’s Disease) considered, “The Wall” would make an impressive and unforgettable addition to any Vacation Destination/Adventure, imho. Sure, Vegas venues are nice and all, however, not unlike a pub, once inside, there’s a distinction… but not much difference.
The Wall DEFINATELY leaves a lasting and distinctive Impression.
Worthy Bucket List addition….
LikeLike
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 5/16/20
“Here’s a panoramic shot I took of our Project 1 border wall in Sunland Park, NM. This was June 2nd, the day we placed the final bollard section. I was on a small cliff to film it from above. Coming up on the one year anniversary of this project! Can’t wait to get to Project 3!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 5/15/20
Great pic of project 1 that our photographer Jeff Rainforth took. We’re almost at our 1 year anniversary for this construction project. Once the corona lockdowns ease up we can get onto project 3. Can’t wait! ?ﾟﾇﾸ?ﾟﾇﾸ?ﾟﾇﾸ
WBTW: The army corps of engineers said it was impossible to do this build as it was up a 33% grade, up a mountain. We didn’t take their word for it and built it anyway.
Q: Are you almost done with all of the walls?
Q: Can you say how many more?
WBTW: The projects that we started, we finished but we have more walls coming!
LikeLiked by 2 people
(From Jeff Rainforth’s post of the same photo at Project 1…)
Description: “I love this shot of border wall project 1 in Sunland Park, NM. This was one day before we set the last bollard section in the ground. I was right underneath that huge crane arm hoping it wouldn’t fall.”
Q: Really awesome job. Hopefully things are starting to lighten up now and work can resume. Stay safe from Myrtle Beach.
A: Thanks, Cheryl! I’m hoping we can get back out there asap! 😀
Q: I’ve missed seeing your pictures. Looks beautiful and powerful to me. thanks for your continued great work to protect our nation.
A: Thank you, Lynne! I’ll try & post more! Working on videos of project 2 at the moment! 😀
Q: Can you please post how the wall is coming …… we don’t get progress reports any more. How much is done vs the overall plan? Any other info would be appreciated ……. thank you.
A: Sandy, thank you. The coronavirus lockdowns messed up everything. We were on track to start on project 3 this month or earlier. There is a lot going on behind the scenes, though. Foreman Mike & others on the team have been negotiating with contractors & suppliers setting up our future projects. Once we can safely transport workers to the next project, we will begin. A lot depends on how much each state opens up. We’re done with projects 1 & 2, and 3 & 4 are in the wings plus the next projects are being planned. The overall plan is to keep going until the entire border is secured! 😀
Q: Keep up the good work. Will it be painted black? Ha
A: Kip, LOL! Thank you! I don’t think that wall will be painted, but we did do a quick survey of who wanted future walls to be! It’s actually pretty popular!
Q: I have pictures of you there!
A: Annie, Great! A party it will be! Lol. 😀 Oh, I won’t mention names, but look who’s on the upper left haha. 📸😁
(Includes photo from Project 1.)
Q: When can we see more projects?
A: Tom, as soon as we can move workers to the next project. It’s kind of crazy because of the lockdowns. Hopefully in a month.
Q: Does it need to be higher?
A: Charles, it actually doesn’t need to be because of the underground motion detectors that reach 40 feet into Mexico & 40 into the US. Also we have video cameras running 24/7 and Border Patrol is out there a lot. They have access to all the technology we put in place to detect crossers. No one has made it over since we built it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 5/16/20
“I was on Israel’s border with Gaza & Egypt when the China coronavirus began to spread around the world. I was filming in China for 3 weeks just prior to that. Made it out in the nick of time.”
Q: Like your sunglasses! Lol
Will the wall be finished any time soon?
A: Thanks, Judy, I got those in El Paso during our first wall project. We should be on to project 3 soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Things are heating up on Michigan:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Liberal brother in LA was commenting on the inspirational Obama commencement speech. I said the following and some of his replies.
“I’m inspired by Ric Grenell.”
Brant, I’m not familiar. Will check out. If he’s part of this “administration” however, he has a stain that will never wash off. But I’ll check him out. If he’s disappointing, I’ll be sure to let you know. ❤️✌🏻
Fascinating, I’ve known about him for months now. I would have thought you would be up on what he’s been doing, esp the last several weeks. Providing a good bit of much needed transparency. He forced Adam Schiff (right next door to you) to do something Adam had refused to do for about 2 years. The number 53. Adam didn’t want to do it. Fascinating what some folks say on TV all brash and showboaty and then a tad different under oath. Basically (under oath), they did not confirm one iota of the last 3 year narrative. Adam didn’t want that out. Ric forced him to. Said you can do it or I will do it. As I said, he Inspires me. I would probably vote for him in a minute. Careful though your take on him. You don’t want to be labeled a………homophobe now do you?
Are you saying he’s gay? No one cares about that outside of red counties.
I trust then will have a positive take on him…… 🙂
I’ll check him out. But if he works for Trump and is not actively working against him, he’s my enemy. Cheers. We’ll see
Ok. Just check out what he’s done and doing. To coin a prior administration phase I guess was ok then, perhaps he is Trumps “wingman”. Ok then. I trust ok now.
Brant here again. My reply to him if (when) he is against Ric will be. Since the MSM labels anyone who is against the policies of someone of a different ethnicity or sexual persuasion as racist or homophobe, naturally, I will be using the same parameters as approved by the MSM in this situation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The number one issue with Leftists is their absolute refusal to consider any information that does not fit within their preconceived parameters or to reevaluate prior decisions based on new information.
Their mind is made up and facts only confuse and irritate them!!
Sorry about your brother – Sadly, I am in the same boat with my youngest son…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same for many of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t normally comment on family members, but since you put him out here, IMO he’s an obnoxious, bigoted twit.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
He received gushing from the execrable John Brennan a few days ago, which isn’t exactly a resume enhancer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was more like a dog whistle to gather the Troops.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
What it’s like in NY:
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a bit of what abouttism, but twitter and social media are censoring Conservative and other speech, but for some reason they have trouble knocking out child porn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another well known medical expert says end the lockdown madness.
https://www.post-gazette.com/opinion/Op-Ed/2020/05/14/Cyril-H-Wecht-Time-to-end-the-COVID-19-hysteria/stories/202005140031
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump tweet I’d like to see”
BARACK OBAMA IS THE MOST CHICKENSHIT PRESIDENT IN HISTORY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
#obaMAGAte
(See what POTUS did there?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gohmert goes on a rant… 👏
LikeLike
Love that Ghomert!
Any time he goes on a rant, I get a smile on my face! And unlike Lindseys rant, Ghomert actually MEANS it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That bill should not be legal then. If challenged in court it should be thrown out. Trump should sign an EO suspending paychecks for members who are not showing up to work. They would have to vote to overturn it (which they would do by proxy) then he could take them to court and get the proxy vote thrown out.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Repeat for bigger numbers of Sunday viewers.
LikeLike
McCarthyism -Tit for Kopy-Kat: MANUFACTURED SMEARS – INNUENDO & SUSPICION
Who receives Justice, you ask?
Read & weep…
Hillary Clinton IMPUGNED the patriotism of Donald Trump and others who objected to a new Cold War with Russia.
In 1992, George H.W. Bush smeared candidate Bill Clinton, accusing him of being a Kremlin soy.
The UGLY history of Red-baiting American citizens, by Hillary Clinton and her Democratic backers is an old canard used as a last resort.
In the 2008 campaign against Barack Obama, then-Sen. Clinton sought to discredit Obama with McCarthy-style guilt by association.
Clinton’s 2016 campaign imbued animosity toward Russia and President Vladimir Putin – and Donald Trump as some kind of Manchurian candidate secretly under the control of the Kremlin, now known as “OBAMAGATE”.
In fall 1992, the Bush administration’s conducted a nighttime search of Clinton’s passport file. The “Passportgate”, which wasn’t resolved until after Bush lost to Clinton.
“The President described himself as being indignant over the fact that the campaign did not find out what Clinton was doing” as a student studying abroad, the FBI report said.
Bush’s comments seem to suggest that he had pushed his subordinates into a violation of Clinton’s privacy rights. But Joseph diGenova named Ashley Special Prosecutor who had worked for the Reagan-Bush Justice Department, already had signaled to Bush that the probe was going nowhere.
He cleared Bush and his administration of any wrongdoing, saying the probe “found no evidence that President Bush was involved in this matter.”
In both cases, – whether Clinton’s student trip to Moscow in 1970 or Trump’s hosting a beauty pageant there in 2013 – are given a nasty smear with the suggestion that something sinister occurred behind the scenes.
And Now its a meeting of the Obama/Hil-LIAR-eeee Minds.
Once again, she will get another “get out of jail Free card“. just like REPORTERS receiving a Phony Pulitzer for fraudulent Reporting.
The SWAMP’s indecency and desperation….
https://consortiumnews.com/2020/05/12/25-years-of-cn-hillary-clintons-turn-to-mccarthyism-robert-parry-aug-9-2016/
LikeLike
Apologia, credit due. I suspect many are having the same awakening.👇
I’VE CHANGED MY MIND ABOUT CHINA. AMERICA SHOULD TOO. | OPINION
JIM DEMINT , CHAIRMAN, CONSERVATIVE PARTNERSHIP INSTITUTE
Read here:
https://www.newsweek.com/ive-changed-my-mind-about-china-america-should-too-opinion-1504210
The money quote👇
“We gave China a chance. They blew it. It’s time to face the fact this so-called “partner” is in reality a corrupt, aggressive and vicious rival—strategically, militarily and economically. It’s time for Congress to face that fact and act upon it.”
LikeLike
A2,
The line comes to mind;
“Well lets overlook the fact your late to the party, and just celebrate the reality that you showed up at all!”
Sheesh, what took these people so long?
They use political prisoners, as a human organ donor bank.
They lubricate tank treads with human bodies,…we talk metaphorically about “throwing so and so ‘under the bus’; they really DO it!
And,…what part of “They are CONMUNISTS” don’t these people understand???
Well, as I say at least some of these people are FINALLY waking up to the obvious reality.
LikeLike
Similar to Roosevelt & Stalin.
Every one is a tool.
LikeLike
LikeLike