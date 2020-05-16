Saturday May 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for these postings. I absolutely love them they are food for my thirsty soul. GOD bless you. I also love the book of Job. the descriptions of GOD and the creating of this world is amazing have a. Blessed day. Grammy
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Glorious Deliverance
In I Thes. 1:10, the Apostle Paul, by divine inspiration, assures believers that the Lord Jesus Christ has “delivered us from the wrath to come.” He refers, of course, to deliverance from the penalty of sin. But in other passages he declares that we are also delivered from the power of sin.
In Col. 1:12,13, for example, he gives thanks to God “Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness and hath translated us into the kingdom of His dear Son.”
This deliverance, and the glory of our heavenly position and blessings in Christ, we may enjoy experientially now, by grace. Rom. 6:14 says: “For sin shall not have dominion over you, for ye are not under the law but under grace.” This does not mean that it is not possible for the believer to sin, but rather that it is possible, in any situation, not to sin. Thus the same passage in Romans goes on to say that we should not yield ourselves as servants to sin, but to God, who, in grace has broken sin’s power over us.
Finally, the believer in Christ will one day be delivered even from the presence of sin, for at our Lord’s coming for us “we shall all be changed” (I Cor. 15:51). Believers should long for Christ’s coming for them, not merely because these bodies of humiliation will then be glorified, but because from that moment on they shall never again be tempted or defiled by sin. What a change that will be!
In II Cor. 1:10 the Apostle includes all three tenses of the believer’s deliverance. Here he tells how God has “delivered us from so great a death, and doth deliver, in whom we trust that He will yet deliver us.” This is why he could write to the Philippians about his confidence that “He who hath begun a good work in you will perform [complete] it until the day of Jesus Christ” (Phil. 1:6).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/glorious-deliverance/
1Thessalonians 1:10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
Colossians 1:12 Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light:
13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:
Romans 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.
1Corinthians 15:51 Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed,
2Corinthians 1:10 Who delivered us from so great a death, and doth deliver: in whom we trust that he will yet deliver us;
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAPPY CATURDAY, TREEPERS…
Hissing Feral Cat Falls In Love With The Guy Who Rescued Him | The Dodo Cat Crazy
May 2020
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
YOU ARE NOT GOING DEAF…I just messed up the audio on the previously-posted version of Masks are Unhealthy. Thank you for bearing with me 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike