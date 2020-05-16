May 16th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1213

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-state-attorneys-general-likely-to-bring-antitrust-lawsuits-against-google-11589573622?mod=djemalertNEWS
“…WASHINGTON—Both the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.’s Google—and are well into planning for litigation, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department is moving toward bringing a case as soon as this summer, some of the people said. At least some state attorneys general—led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican—are likely to file a case, probably in the fall, people familiar with the matter said.
Much of the states’ investigation has focused on Google’s online advertising business. The company owns the dominant tool at every link in the complex chain between online publishers and advertisers. The Justice Department likewise is making Google’s ad technology one of its points of emphasis. But it is also focusing more broadly on concerns that Google uses its dominant search business to stifle competition, people familiar with the matter said…”
Welcome to your new “bubble world”
Furthermore, do not worry about the enforcement of these bubbles; the government could use smartphone app(s) to track and trace bubble violaters.
Life After Lockdown – Get Ready For “Social Bubbles”
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/life-after-lockdown-get-ready-social-bubbles
The control freaks are gonna have aneurysms from all their stupid fantasies.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/15/house-passes-3-trillion-1815-page-coronavirus-bill/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campa
Obama has infested the government with acolytes. When the big ugly gets going will the FBI and Army be loyal to Trump? The current destabilisation may be a harbinger of revolution. WW1 led t9 the overthrow of the Romanovs. Will Covid lead to the overthrow of the US republic? Things have changed. Conservatives need to be on a real war footing.
Ha!
Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!
California City To Allow Reopenings, Declares Itself A ‘Sanctuary City’ For Business
The central California city of Atwater has declared itself a “sanctuary city” for businesses.
The Friday resolution passed by the Atwater City Council allows business owners to open, openly defying Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus-related stay-at-home order.
https://dailycaller.com/2020/05/15/atwater-california-business-sanctuary-city/
REPOST
Quit trashing Obama’s accomplishments. He has done more than any other President before him. Here is a list of his impressive accomplishments:
1. First President to be photographed smoking a joint.
2. First President to apply for college aid as a foreign student, then deny he was a foreigner.
3. First President to have a social security number from a state he has never lived in.
4. First President to preside over a cut to the credit-rating of the United States.
5. First President to violate the War Powers Act.
6. First President to be held in contempt of court for illegally obstructing oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.
7. First President to require all Americans to purchase a product from a third party.
8. First President to spend a trillion dollars on “shovel-ready” jobs when there was no such thing as “shovel-ready” jobs.
9. First President to abrogate bankruptcy law to turn over control of companies to his union supporters.
10. First President to by-pass Congress and implement the Dream Act through executive fiat.
11. First President to order a secret amnesty program that stopped the deportation of illegal immigrants across the U.S., including those with criminal convictions.
12. First President to demand a company hand-over $20 billion to one of his political appointees.
13. First President to tell a CEO of a major corporation (Chrysler) to resign.
14. First President to terminate America’s ability to put a man in space.
15. First President to cancel the National Day of Prayer and to say that America is no longer a Christian nation.
16. First President to have a law signed by an auto-pen without being present.
17. First President to arbitrarily declare an existing law unconstitutional and refuse to enforce it.
18. First President to threaten insurance companies if they publicly spoke out on the reasons for their rate increases.
19. First President to tell a major manufacturing company in which state it is allowed to locate a factory.
20. First President to file lawsuits against the states he swore an oath to protect (AZ, WI, OH, IN).
21. First President to withdraw an existing coal permit that had been properly issued years ago.
22. First President to actively try to bankrupt an American industry (coal).
23. First President to fire an inspector general of AmeriCorps for catching one of his friends in a corruption case.
24. First President to appoint 45 czars to replace elected officials in his office.
25. First President to surround himself with radical left wing anarchists.
26. First President to golf more than 150 separate times in his five years in office.
27. First President to hide his birth, medical, educational and travel records.
28. First President to win a Nobel Peace Prize for doing NOTHING to earn it.
29. First President to go on multiple “global apology tours” and concurrent “insult our friends” tours.
30. First President to go on over 17 lavish vacations, in addition to date nights and Wednesday evening White House parties for his friends paid for by the taxpayers.
31. First President to have personal servants (taxpayer funded) for his wife.
32. First President to keep a dog trainer on retainer for $102,000 a year at taxpayer expense.
33. First President to fly in a personal trainer from Chicago at least once a week at taxpayer expense.
34. First President to repeat the Quran and tell us the early morning call of the Azan (Islamic call to worship) is the most beautiful sound on earth.
35. First President to side with a foreign nation over one of the American 50 states (Mexico vs Arizona).
36. First President to tell the military men and women that they should pay for their own private insurance because they “volunteered to go to war and knew the consequences.”
37. Then he was the First President to tell the members of the military that THEY were UNPATRIOTIC for balking at the last suggestion.
I feel much better now. I had been under the impression he hadn’t been doing ANYTHING… Such an accomplished individual… in the eyes of the ignorant maybe.!.
38. First President to stand at the front of a plane full of press with a conspicuous hard-on
… or was that Lincoln? I lose track …
👇👇a good read.
The Virtues of a Confrontational China Strategy
A Japanese official criticizes aspects of the Trump Administration’s confrontational approach to China, but on balance finds it preferable in almost every way to Obama’s engagement and accommodation.
Read more here
https://www.the-american-interest.com/2020/04/10/the-virtues-of-a-confrontational-china-strategy/
A repost👇
‘ China Launches Counterattack Against U.S. Effort to Restore Taiwan’s Status at WHO
Beijing insists the World Health Organization should act according to “the one-China principle.”
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/15/china-taiwan-united-states-world-health-organization-observer/
👇👇 here we go. Have a read
Briefing On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation’s Intent to Invest $12 Billion In the U.S. and on the CCP’s Ability to Undermine U.S. Export Controls
https://www.state.gov/briefing-with-under-secretary-for-growth-energy-and-the-environment-keith-krach-science-and-technology-adviser-to-the-secretary-mung-chiang-and-assistant-secretary-for-international-security-and-n/#.Xr9CYIlkRcU.twitter
🤣👇👍👍👍
👇👇
Nice sentiment, not going to happen
LikeLike
In all of recorded human history, has any nation, short of a bloody coup or armed invasion by a conquering army, ever gone so much totalitarian so fast, given up so much liberty do fast ? Or as the Democrats, and heir godhead Fauci the fascist call it, “When a plan comes together so well”
