Covid Madness Continues – Massachusetts Paints Instructional Arrows on Sidewalks…

Posted on May 16, 2020 by

Comrades, do not questions the purposes of the COVID Compliance Ministry.  We are evolving to a safer society, where madness replaces common sense.

Considering leadership within the big blue version of the ‘new normal’ promised that all changes to society will be driven by science, the COVID-19 virus variant in Massachusetts must be targeting people based on their direction of travel.  In order to keep people safe the police are painting fluorescent arrows on the sidewalk to inform the public which way to walk in order to avoid being attacked by the virus.  WATCH:

.

It’s not as much tyranny as nuttery.  If you face the right direction but walk backwards are you designated a rebellious scofflaw subject to municipal fines and police detention?

But seriously, despite my incapacity to keep a straight face, somewhere amid the town governance someone had to sit and scratch their puzzler to come up with this insanely stupid plan as a way to mitigate the virus… and then convinced others to do it.  Obviously these are the same people who wore genitalia on their heads to resist Donald Trump.

This entry was posted in A New America, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

347 Responses to Covid Madness Continues – Massachusetts Paints Instructional Arrows on Sidewalks…

Older Comments
  1. ropala says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    It’s a good thing the Freedom Trail isn’t close to Swampscott. /s

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. plumnelly1 says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    In WM today going wrong way down the aisle when a woman traveling in the direction of the arrow 😤stopped about 6 feet from meeting me. She announced in a loud voice “this is oneway.” I told her “yeah well I’m only going oneway” and proceeded to ignore her whilst pushing the cart past her. I swear I’m going to start wearing a string of garlic around my neck and carry a wooden stake. These idiots are out of control.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      May 16, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      Pro Tip: Park the cart at the butt end of the aisle. Travel freely up and down the aisle sans cart. Double up with one of the little carrying basket things if you have to. Folks will sorta give you a look… but, strangely, without the cart they’re not… quite… sure… uh… what to make of it.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • Bill Green says:
      May 16, 2020 at 8:49 pm

      It is madness. Many people live in the fear promoted by morons.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      When I’m pushing my cart past an aisle where I want something, but the arrow is facing the wrong way, I just go in backward and grab it. 🙂 People usually get a good laugh.

      One lady couldn’t stop LOL’ing, and said she’s gonna start doing it, too. Hey, having to go all around the track just so you can be facing the right way to by a jar of pickles is pretty stupid.

      Like

      Reply
    • CNN_sucks says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:33 pm

      Got same treatment, too. Seriously people have gone mad. Patriot Act because fear of terrorism..now we are willing to give up our freedom because of virus with .0001% death.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    You haven’t seen insane until you see this…

    That photo was taken at a Chick Fil A in an Illinois town

    *FIFY

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  4. CM-TX says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Sheeples be like…

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. Michael Hennessy says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    This isn’t the point where we lose the country, this is when we take it back.

    Thankfully we have a bunch of mediocre wannabe despots flexing their socialist muscles around the country and pissing everybody the F off.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      May 16, 2020 at 8:36 pm

      YYEEESSSSSSSSS!!!!! My thoughts exactly.

      Buffalo Springfield with a couple Lockdown updates… For What It’s Worth…

      [Verse 1]
      There’s something happening here
      But what it is ain’t exactly clear
      There’s a man with a mask over there
      A-telling me, I got to beware

      [Chorus]
      I think it’s time we stop
      Children, what’s that sound?
      Everybody look what’s going down

      [Verse 2]
      There’s battle lines being drawn
      And nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong
      The people speaking their minds
      Are gettin’ so much resistance from behind

      [Chorus]
      It’s time we stop
      Hey, what’s that sound?
      Everybody look what’s going down

      [Verse 3]
      What a field day for the heat (Ooo-ooo-ooo)
      A thousand people in the street (Ooo-ooo-ooo)
      Singing songs and a-carryin’ signs (Ooo-ooo-ooo)
      Mostly say, “Hooray for our side” (Ooo-ooo-ooo)

      [Chorus]
      It’s time we stopped
      Hey, what’s that sound?
      Everybody look what’s going down

      [Verse 4]
      Paranoia strikes deep
      Into your life it will creep
      It starts when you’re always afraid
      Step out of line, the man come and take you away

      [Chorus]
      We better stop
      Hey, what’s that sound?
      Everybody look what’s going
      We better stop
      Hey, what’s that sound?
      Everybody look what’s going
      We better stop
      Now, what’s that sound?
      Everybody look what’s going
      We better stop
      Children, what’s that sound?
      Everybody look what’s going down

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • carthoris says:
        May 16, 2020 at 8:51 pm

        I met a blogger who sang the blues
        And asked him for some happy news
        But he just frowned and turned away

        I went down to the sacred site
        Where I’d heard about the Constitution years before
        But the man there said that music would no longer play

        And in the streets, the indentured children screamed
        Lady Liberty wept and the Democrats schemed
        But not a word was spoken, the Bill of Rights was all broken

        And as the flames climbed high into the night to light the sacrificial rite
        I saw Satan and Fauci laughing with delight
        The year American freedom died

        Like

        Reply
    • oldumb says:
      May 16, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      I wish you were right. I see many many more followers content to do as they are told, no matter how insane and useless. You are giving Americans way too much credit. They have been programmed all of their lives. I am more depressed than ever before, feeling like we are losing very big time.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Val says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    SMH!
    We really need to analyze how we allowed this to happen.
    When we became so complaisant, how we gave that much power to the Media, Hollywood, etc…to dictate everything about our life.
    It’s unbelievable to see what’s happening to our great Country.
    It’s beyond time for us to 2 Chronicles 7:14

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. mr.piddles says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    Love this woman… “Oh my guaawwwd!”

    Did she say “Marxichussetts”? I think she did @2:24.

    Couple hundred folks protested outside of Gov. Baker’s residence today in that town, Swampscott.

    Mass. is definitely on the, what one might call, “Blue Side”… but there are also a lot of practical, no-B.S. folks around that don’t put up with a lot of crap. A few years back the public rallied against the 2024 Summer Olympics Boondoggle… and swayed enough of the overall opinion to shut it down. Gov. Baker, to his credit, came out at some point, went against the grain, and basically said “the public just doesn’t support this”. So that was a win.

    Anyhoo… Mass. supposed to “reopen” in a couple days, but, AFAIK there’s no real plan…

    https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/2020/05/heres-what-we-know-and-what-we-dont-about-the-massachusetts-reopening-plan-so-far.html

    Published 8AM today:
    As Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker looks to reopen the state’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, questions remain about which industries will be allowed to resume operations first and what restrictions will be in place once they do.

    It’s like: “GUYS!! YOU’VE HAD WEEKS TO FREAKING FIGURE THIS OUT!!!”…

    Prediction: Bureaucratic Ineptitude will slowly, painfully extend the “reopening” well into the Summer, absolutely killing tourism. And then folks will REALLY start to get angry.

    And the schools will be shut down in the fall… the student population is a 20% swing in the overall city population. That’s a lot of Store 24’s that won’t be selling Microwaveable Burritos and Ramen Noodles.

    Some older numbers from 2010:

    http://www.bostonplans.org/getattachment/1770c181-7878-47ab-892f-84baca828bf3

    Boston’s colleges and universities support a total of 68,400 jobs in the city when also including
    the indirect and induced effects totaling 82,360 jobs state-wide. The total contribution to the gross City Product is $4.9 billion and the effect is even larger, $ 6.2 billion, for the gross state Product.
    • Student and student visitors spend approximately $1.7 billion annually in Boston.

    etc… etc… etc…

    The Country is in a COVID Lockdown Death Grip, friends.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Marilyn Shealy says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Honestly I do not see how we get away from this without, protesting to save our rights. As soon as these cases come out into the open there will be civil unrest, these democrats have been brainwashed by the lying media. We need justice. The truth shall set us free!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. benifranlkin says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    So paint an arrow on the other end of the line so it looks like this: and you can go either way!
    They tried doing this in our Giant food store until all us old ladies complained and the managers gave up and removed the one way arrows in the aisles.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. no-nonsence-nancy says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    I never follow any arrows in stores and I never where a mask any longer.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • technoaesthete says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      You must live in a state were masks in stores are optional. The state where I am requires one to wear a facial covering/mask to be able to enter and shop in stores.

      Like

      Reply
      • oldumb says:
        May 16, 2020 at 10:22 pm

        My state too, but the local police does NOT enforce it. The store management does not enforce it. If customers would stop wearing them, the employees would get to stop wearing a wet, stinking mask for their 8 hour shift. The customers are why the employees health is being degraded.

        Like

        Reply
  11. Magabear says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Giant food stores here in PA actually did away with the lane arrows due to people complaining about how long it took to shop at the store.

    Glad people rebelled against something at least. 😕

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Abster says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    How do you know it won’t grab you from behind!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Roy Baty says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    This is way beyond annoying.

    Like

    Reply
  14. nimrodman says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    “… it is becoming apparent that they are using the pandemic as a means to gain ultimate control of people’s lives.

    “Whenever they come to power, communists work hard to create a clientele network that will vote for them and support them in the future … they offer them subsidies or useless jobs where citizens are dependent on politicians

    “At the same time, they make life difficult for entrepreneurs …

    The Coronavirus Fifth Column
    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/05/the_coronavirus_fifth_column.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. MfM says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    I’m lucky the Wegmans grocery store I go to has wide aisles so no arrows. Several others in the area have removed them because they were causing backups in the store. One is keeping them and people actually like it because they have really, really narrow aisles.

    I can’t wear a mask and haven’t. I get some dirty looks and the occasional question, never from employees. I just tell people I can’t and if you read the PA royal decree from King Wolf, even he says it’s ok. Not with the sarcasm, I’m just saying that in my head.

    I’m seeing a lot more couples and families with kids shopping. Either they thing the mask is a talisman or they really aren’t worried.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Joemama says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    My wife informed me that they have walking direction arrows in a nearby park that recently reopened. This is in LA, CA.

    Almost 100% compliance to wearing a mask, even when outside and distant from anyone else. About 25% wear masks when in cars with rolled up windows. Lots of people walking, jogging and riding bikes wearing masks (~ 40%).

    I find it really depressing to see how most people around me are incapable of critical thought. It is now painfully obvious to me that another holocaust is totally possible. People can be lied to, ridiculed, made to do insane things, as long as some “authority figure” tells them that they must do it.

    I wore my mask on my chin at a trip to Home Depot today (they won’t let you in the store without a mask). On the mask I had a label that said “Dr. Fauci paid CCP Wuhan lab to weaponize coronavirus”. I was the only person in the store not obediently properly wearing my mask as demanded by our marxist masters. So depressing.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Chuck says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    I haven’t said this for a week or so – This is why we have a second amendment folks.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Kent says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    ….Thank God I’m in Texas…..Southeast Texas….not the I-35 corridor ‘used to be Texas’….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. lotbusyexec says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    It’s so funny that you post this. I live in NY and all our loser-markets have arrows as to which way to push your cart down the aisle. Well I normally leave my cart at the top of the aisle and walk down regardless of the arrow to gather my items. WELL, the supermarket Kooks have been happy to call me out and let me know of my wrong doing. SHOCKER What I now do is speak babble speak in response. When they say they don’t comprehend I say “you can’t hear me because of my mask” and I walk away laughing. If only they could hear my bubble speak 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:26 pm

      That is hysterical! 😂🤣😂🤣😂 Might have to try “babble speak”!! Good for you!😁

      Like

      Reply
    • allhail2 says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:34 pm

      I pretend I’m deaf, complete with muted speaking of sorts. Kinda darkish, but it completes the set up. They either say sorry or try to explain it louder. Funniest damn thing. I just ignore them and keep shopping. A loud explainer lady was at the customer service counter as I was leaving. I told her in my normal voice to have a nice day. She went into vapor lock.

      Like

      Reply
      • Landslide says:
        May 16, 2020 at 10:14 pm

        I don’t know why this struck me as so hilarious, but I was laughing so hard trying to read this to my husband, that I had tears rolling down my face!!! You are creative, brave, and have a great sense of humor! And I can say this without any worry of offending deaf people because my husband is partially deaf! He thought is was really funny! Thanks for the laugh—-I needed it!🤣👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

        Like

        Reply
  20. The Boss says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    How long until those stupid arrows are painted over with a nice MAGA sign?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Marilyn Shealy says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    While cleaning my room last night I noticed, my dog had taken my mask out of my pocketbook and torn it apart, think I can get away with my dog ate it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Does anyone here know someone who has the virus and is in bad shape or has died from it?

    None of my friends, family or clients, and that represents a large number of people, know of anyone

    I go to three home improvement stores at least once a week and have been in large grocery chains many times, and I always ask employees if anyone in the store had gotten sick. None of them knew of anyone

    I talked to a Chicago detective who’s been to hospitals and the Cook County morgue many times and said there should be bodies stacked up, but he hasn’t seen any that supposedly died from the virus

    The Fakedemic seems to be nothing but a massive hoax. A bad strain of the common flu turned into a weapon of authoritarian tyranny

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Snellvillebob says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:03 pm

      I don’t know anyone either but two from my wife’s church have a relative who got it.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        May 16, 2020 at 10:20 pm

        The WuFlu has gotten into the nursing homes and assisted living facilities here. Some of these also have post acute rehab units attached.

        This is a rural county. The largest city, Marshall, has a population of slightly fewer than 25,000 persons. There are only a few grocery stores of normal size. In other words, people end up being funneled together to purchase food. The asymptomatic carriers are there. The healthcare workers are there. The staff members from the elder care facilities are there. The people who have chronic health issues are there. The people who live alone and need to buy groceries even when they aren’t feeling quite right are there. My friend who lives alone and is on dialysis is there. The noticeably ill usually are not there.

        I get out of my house and go about anywhere I darned well please that is open. I spend money as much to support the businesses and employees as to purchase what they have available to sell. I wear a mask whenever I enter someone else’s establishment. It is a courtesy for the other people. It is easy. I am not diminished by the practice. I am happy to see the persons who are preparing my food also wearing masks.

        In Texas, the hot spots have been in nursing homes, meat processing plants, and a few in prisons and more among healthcare workers. Except for the healthcare workers, these are people we do not see, but they do exist. The deaths are concentrated in the nursing homes. We have had 200 confirmed cases, 19 deaths even in this rural county. The nursing home residents are in group lockdown. The staff members are not.

        I won’t comply with stupid edicts. We really do not have much of an issue with that type of thing here. I’ll continue to wear a mask inside businesses just in case there is another person who might be a vector to those vulnerable persons in the nursing homes.

        Like

        Reply
    • somebody says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:12 pm

      I know several people that have had it. One family, 3 of them went to NYC the week before all this started. They came back with it, one of them ended up in the hospital and was rapidly declining. Two days after POTUS mentioned HCQ cocktail, she asked for it. Doctors were skeptical, but it was like a miracle in about 12 hours vitals returned to normal. There are 7 in this family, they all ended up getting it, only 1 needed medical help the rest recovered on their own. In fact if it wasn’t for the 1 family member the rest probably would have never been tested or known that they had “it”.

      Unfortunately, I also know a man in NYC that had it and was supposedly given the HCQ cocktail, but didn’t make it. He went from fine to critical very rapidly. My friend here was very sick and was getting worse and worse each day. My friend in NY went from not really sick to critical in a matter of hours.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • tangled_up_in_blue says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:13 pm

      does anyone know…?
      The wuflu is deadly and contagious.
      That “talking point” diminishes the value of lives that have been lost.
      The pandemic is real.
      The plandemic is not.

      Like

      Reply
      • alliwantissometruth says:
        May 16, 2020 at 9:22 pm

        I’m not diminishing anything, and I certainly feel for the mostly elderly with other conditions that this contagious flu strain took out, but the fact of the matter is we’ve had other flu strains before that were almost as deadly to certain portions of society, and we didn’t shut down the country and destroy the economy because of it

        Like

        Reply
        • Zydeco says:
          May 16, 2020 at 9:37 pm

          We didn’t have so many that wanted totalitarian Democommunism before.

          Like

          Reply
        • somebody says:
          May 16, 2020 at 9:48 pm

          You’re correct about that alliwant. It seems clear to me based on not just the reaction here in the US, but around the world, there is more to this. It seems based on the worldwide reaction, there was strong intelligence this came from the lab.

          Since China and their lapdog the WHO were lying AND China scooped up all the PPE and quarantined Wuhan from China but not the world. I think leaders the world over feared the worse. They had no way of knowing what they were dealing with. Now they do have data, so it’s time to open up and take precautions for those at highest risk.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • Kimmy K says:
        May 16, 2020 at 9:48 pm

        May want to look up Event 201 and ID2020 and get back to us on that…

        Event 201 is a pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019

        https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about

        The ID2020 Alliance is setting the course of digital ID through a multi-stakeholder partnership, ensuring digital ID is responsibly implemented and widely accessible. 

        https://id2020.org

        Like

        Reply
      • Kimmy K says:
        May 16, 2020 at 9:48 pm

        May want to look up Event 201 and ID2020 and get back to us on that…

        Event 201 is a pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019

        https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about

        The ID2020 Alliance is setting the course of digital ID through a multi-stakeholder partnership, ensuring digital ID is responsibly implemented and widely accessible. 

        https://id2020.org

        Like

        Reply
    • allhail2 says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:39 pm

      Neighbor’s cousin had it and died. He was 65 overweight and diabetic

      Friend of a friend, Late 20’s woman tested positive, recovered on her own, no issues during two weeks at home.

      Like

      Reply
    • appraisher says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:39 pm

      @alliwantissometruth. The girl that does my nails lives in North Jersey and her father had it. He works at a Shoprite supermarket in North Jersey and was in bad shape until they gave him the Hydroxy cocktail…he spent 2 weeks in the hospital, but is fine now. Her dad’s family is from NYC, lost his aunt to Wuhan in a NY nursing home.

      I live in South (central) NJ, and from here down to Cape May, there’s very few cases, but we’re never told that most are asymptomatic or have mild flu symptoms…we’re in lock down nonetheless. Like NYC, if you were in a nursing home in NJ, it was a death sentence, otherwise NJ has a 97.8% survival rate. This is BS!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  23. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    I’m sure the geniuses took into account which way the wind is blowing at any given moment.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Dal7910 says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    I don’t pay any attention to these B.S. directions on the store floor. When someone says I’m going the wrong way, I look them straight in the eyes then say I go “both ways”.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Yy4u says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    I suspect people put up with the b.s. because of just plain disinterest. It is no trouble to put on a mask, so okay, to keep the batsh** crazy wakos off my case, I’ll wear a mask. But as their compulsions get more and more intrusive, people start pushing back. We are starting to reach the enough is enough stage…hence all the protests and civil disobedience. As always the Lefty wackos overreach

    Like

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      May 16, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      “overreach”

      exactly

      they’ve shifted the goalposts from
      “flatten the curve” so hospitals don’t get overwhelmed”

      to:
      “The economy needs to stay closed so no one ever gets sick again ever”

      Like

      Reply
  26. sarsfield says:
    May 16, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    WTF. don’t know what was funnier – the arrow or the babe with the deep south boston accent – right out of a movie.

    Like

    Reply
  27. cathoris says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    It is wrong to put temptation in the path of any nation’s people
    For fear they should succumb and go astray
    So when you are requested to play sidewalk arrow shuffle or be arrested
    You will find it better policy to say

    We never will play sidewalk arrow shuffle
    No matter how trifling the cost
    For the end of that game is oppression and shame
    And the nation that pays it is lost!
    – “Kipling”

    Like

    Reply
  28. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Shouldn’t the arrows have footprints so people will know not to walk on their hands?

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      May 16, 2020 at 10:01 pm

      Footprints leading from one arrow to the next. Each footprint should have written in it “left” or “right”… you know… just to avoid confusion.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Liberty Forge says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Connections. Global NGO’s & foundations. Dr. Bright (not so). The Decade of Vaccines. Fauci. The Gates Foundation. WHO. World Economic Forum. Drug companies. The Welcome Trust. And many more — all connected.

    The latest from Amazing Polly (24 minutes in length):

    Some one needs to stop this madness. This was all a hoax — for a purpose.

    (I’ll also post this on the Presidential thread, to hopefully get more exposure.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Little Berkeley Conservative says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    You will follow the directional arrows.

    You will walk at no more than one meter per ten seconds.

    You will display your orange band on your street facing arm at all times.

    Education centers set up at the edge of town are barricaded to prevent theft of critical supplies. Your parents are free to leave at any time.

    It’s like we’re living in a movie….

    Wolverines is our rally cry!

    Like

    Reply
  31. DSP2 says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    The arrows lead you to the cattle cars and ovens.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. crossroadscanvas says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    mrs whitmerchov – tear down those yellow swing gates!
    welcome allies appear today to protest yet another week of barricaded grand haven beach state park… you can only walk in.
    62 degrees.
    we are ready to ride the tanks!
    https://wordpress.com/post/crossroadscanvas.com/70

    Like

    Reply
  33. wtd says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Has anyone asked why are we developing a Vaccine for a Virus with a 99% survival rate?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. wtd says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    It’s important to be careful. COVID is a public health risk in which people die. Where it strikes, it’s a tragedy. That said, it’s a crisis that’s been wildly (deliberately) exaggerated. To what end? It’s important not confuse pub health crisis with its deliberate manipulation.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    That’s it. I’m outta here. Going back to the 70’s. Tube tops, halter tops, lip gloss,Great music ( except disco), shag carpet, Harley’s and Chevy van’s and Streakers, lava lamps,pet rocks,even the lunatics made sense.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. J says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    And sadly there is nothing we can do except non civil disobedience OR move away. I live in Illinois and Pritzker could give two sh-ts about peaceful demonstrations. He doesnt care and only doubles down and there is no way to vote out the democrats because they have rigged all state elections through either gerrymandering or straight voter fraud. So please save the “you voted for it”. Illinois recall laws require a specific number of state representatives and state senators divided equally among the two parties to initiate the recall process before it is put to a vote (not sure if they mean the voters or a state legislator vote) – so we are screwed. Cant recall Pritzker through petition. Our only hope is that the federal govt or the courts cracks down on Pritzker because unfortunately he is untouchable otherwise. He can and is doing what he wants while AG Barr does nothing. I plan on leaving Illinois eventually. I fought for this country. Gave up most of my adult life to military and its an utter disgrace what this country is turning into. I cannot believe I fractured three ribs, lost partial eye sight, watched two friends die and permanently disfigured my leg for this. This is not the America. Paging AG Barr! You’re presence is required at the customer service desk!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      May 16, 2020 at 9:54 pm

      I’m in Illinois too, and if we had the money we’d move. Not sure to where, though. Originally from Indiana, and have relatives there, but not really thrilled with that idea. If California hadn’t gone full psycho over the past few decades, and if we had LOADS of money, we’d be heading that way. Florida? Also expensive, unless we want to live in Trayvon-inspired areas. Nope. Maybe Texas? Never lived there, never had the desire… but might consider it. Who knows…

      Like

      Reply
      • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
        May 16, 2020 at 10:08 pm

        Illinois here too. I don’t want to move. I want the stupid people to grow a few brain cells. I’m hoping all of the miserable people in Chicago are sick of the bug-eyed Dem Mayor and fatboy Dem Governor ruining all of the businesses and keeping everyone in lockdown. Because lockdown in a small condo in downtown Chicago is a heck of a lot worse than lockdown in a spacious home in the ‘burbs or down state. I left the Dem party in 2008 for much less.

        I keep saying, Trump can win this state. Needs a 10% shift in the votes. +10% for Trump and -10% for creepy Joe (relative to Trump-Clinton figures in 2016). Trump would win. I think it’s possible this year thanks to COVID-19.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

  37. Pingback: Marxist Massholes. Pure and simple. | The Radio Patriot

  38. Marilyn Shealy says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    It is hard to know if anyone actually had the virus, anyone who has died on gone in with a slight cold gets labeled virus. They even do that with the flu, its how they sell flu shots. https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2020/05/this-will-affect-everyone-the-largest-theft-in-the-world-robert-kennedy-jr-must-video-3023878.html

    Like

    Reply
  39. Zydeco says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    I’m still a little unsure of which direction the virus attacks, clockwise or counter clockwise.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. jay says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Realty looks like a fiction movie. Everyone is Zorro.

    Well, at least BJs has toilet paper again.

    Like

    Reply
  41. gymcy81 says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    I bumped into one of these songs today,
    while getting a past due haircut (businesses are gradually re-opening). : )

    Here is some ‘c-virus’ music to lighten things up – 6 parodies – to go with the photos – courtesy of a different Joe:

    love thy neighbors…

    Like

    Reply
  42. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    The arrows DO serve a purpose for those who ordered them painted. Getting people accustomed to walking in the same direction vastly improves the accuracy of AUTOMATIC FACIAL RECOGNITION SOFTWARE.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. cja says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    This is in the governors home town, a few blocks from his home. Not only are there arrows on the sidewalk, there are cones in the parking spots so you can’t park along the ocean.
    Its awful.
    I have a business in a neighboring town and it’s just as bad there.
    We are currently looking for a place to move to because it will be impossible to stay in business in this climate. I also miss my town and the way it used to be.

    Worse: most of the deaths are nursing homes or the vets.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      May 16, 2020 at 10:03 pm

      Write an Op-Ed to every major paper in Mass. and state just what you have stated here. And suggest that the idiots who keep voting Dems into office maybe rethink their plans in November …

      Like

      Reply
  44. Seneca the Elder says:
    May 16, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Today I drove over to the quaint little tourist town on the Hudson where I still have a shop on what used to be a thriving Main Street before the Chi Com Covid struck. All of the hundred or so businesses including gift shops, boutiques, eateries, etc. were forced to close on March 22 by edict of our Imperial Governor Cuomo and just a handful have managed to reopen under very strict regulations that are actually pretty crazy.
    It was a beautiful spring day in this part of NY which is about 50 miles north of the epicenter of Manhattan. Business should have been booming but instead, it was like a scene from Night of the Living Dead.
    People wandering up and down Main Street wearing their masks of submission and even gloves in some cases. The local Commie mayor had decided that there were too many people walking around his town so he had the local SS troopers stationed at the riverfront park behind the barricades. I almost got arrested as I walked behind the barricade and started taking pictures. One of the brave storm troopers yelled and came running over to me so of course I had a few choice words in return.
    The point is this- I realized to day that I don’t even want to reopen anymore. The Village is completely controlled by fascist Commie Dems who have discovered that they can put us all out of business whenever they please. They have the thugs with guns and badges to keep us in line too. The mayor has already threatened to impose heavy fines on anyone who disobeys his rules.
    No amount of money that I could make is worth going back and reopening, and I don’t think things are going to go back to normal before Christmas, if then.
    The people here are disgusting too with their stupid masks and gloves. There is no resistance. They don’t even realize how ridiculous they look. Even the bike riders are wearing the damn masks. Like they say, you can’t fix stupid.
    I can tell you that there is no hope for NY at this point. The masks and the Lock Down will continue indefinitely with little or no resistance. I never thought at my age that I would be forced to leave my home of so many years, but I think it’s coming to that. I don’t want to die in the Gulag.
    President Trump needs to help us- somehow, some way. What Cuomo and the Demonics are doing is illegal, unconstitutional and inhuman.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 16, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    How long is it going to take for the Dem voters to get sick of this crap and stop voting Dems into office?????

    Ugh. I have done pretty well during this pandemic but I’m losing it now

    Like

    Reply
    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      May 16, 2020 at 10:02 pm

      She sanely suggests people go into the bathroom and splash cold water on their faces. But hey ladies, if it’s a public bathroom you might have a freak guy in there with you!

      I too have seen people outside or in their cars alone wearing masks. INSANITY.

      Like

      Reply
  46. owtolunch says:
    May 16, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Were all those who have died from Covid 19 — vitamin D deficient? Most African Americans in the US are vitamin D deficient as are folks from northeast especially after being inside all winter..

    Like

    Reply
  47. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    May 16, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    CONVID-19: testbed for future full-blown Stalin-type communism.

    Like

    Reply
  48. realitycheck6 says:
    May 16, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    This is going to blow up a lot of people … new update from Sweden

    While most other EEA countries saw small to moderate increases in projected cumulative COVID-19 since May 4, Sweden was the main exception: today’s projections point to 5,760 cumulative COVID-19 deaths the May 4 release had Sweden’s predictions at 10,196

    https://covid19.healthdata.org/sweden

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s