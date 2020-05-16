Covid Madness Continues – Massachusetts Paints Instructional Arrows on Sidewalks…

Comrades, do not questions the purposes of the COVID Compliance Ministry. We are evolving to a safer society, where madness replaces common sense.
Considering leadership within the big blue version of the ‘new normal’ promised that all changes to society will be driven by science, the COVID-19 virus variant in Massachusetts must be targeting people based on their direction of travel. In order to keep people safe the police are painting fluorescent arrows on the sidewalk to inform the public which way to walk in order to avoid being attacked by the virus. WATCH:
.
It’s not as much tyranny as nuttery. If you face the right direction but walk backwards are you designated a rebellious scofflaw subject to municipal fines and police detention?
But seriously, despite my incapacity to keep a straight face, somewhere amid the town governance someone had to sit and scratch their puzzler to come up with this insanely stupid plan as a way to mitigate the virus… and then convinced others to do it. Obviously these are the same people who wore genitalia on their heads to resist Donald Trump.
It’s a good thing the Freedom Trail isn’t close to Swampscott. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it, marxachusetts!
The Democrats and media are scared to death!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would love to see someone come after them and spray paint arrows going the opposite direction.
LikeLike
Sorry I had to!
LikeLike
In WM today going wrong way down the aisle when a woman traveling in the direction of the arrow 😤stopped about 6 feet from meeting me. She announced in a loud voice “this is oneway.” I told her “yeah well I’m only going oneway” and proceeded to ignore her whilst pushing the cart past her. I swear I’m going to start wearing a string of garlic around my neck and carry a wooden stake. These idiots are out of control.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Pro Tip: Park the cart at the butt end of the aisle. Travel freely up and down the aisle sans cart. Double up with one of the little carrying basket things if you have to. Folks will sorta give you a look… but, strangely, without the cart they’re not… quite… sure… uh… what to make of it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Omg- I’m already doing this- it’s my way to rebel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is madness. Many people live in the fear promoted by morons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I’m pushing my cart past an aisle where I want something, but the arrow is facing the wrong way, I just go in backward and grab it. 🙂 People usually get a good laugh.
One lady couldn’t stop LOL’ing, and said she’s gonna start doing it, too. Hey, having to go all around the track just so you can be facing the right way to by a jar of pickles is pretty stupid.
LikeLike
*buy* a jar…
LikeLike
Lol I seriously thought about doing that
LikeLike
I went “by” a jar of something yesterday – had to “circle the block” so to speak, with this one way nonsense.
LikeLike
Resist! Back it in, and drive in reverse! (It’s more fun than you might think – while some are stunned by your audacity and cleverness, others really get a kick out of it!)
LikeLike
Yep, gotta get one of those vehicle back up thingys that beep when in reverse….beep…beep…beep
(and a MAGA bumper sticker of course)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Got same treatment, too. Seriously people have gone mad. Patriot Act because fear of terrorism..now we are willing to give up our freedom because of virus with .0001% death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You haven’t seen insane until you see this…
That photo was taken at a Chick Fil A in an Illinois town
*FIFY
LikeLiked by 19 people
Crap. Can someone please get the photo to show up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
FIFY….
Hillarious…..sending this out to others…..ROFLMAO!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the assist Ad rem
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always here…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember the tiny Kodak huts stuck out in the middle of big supermarket parking lots? That’s what that reminds me of.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Bubble life”
“Life During Germ Time” (TM)
(apologies to David Byrne)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve got some groceries…
Some peanut butter.
Can last a couple of days….
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what I thought….now I gotta make it to AUGUST!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG! 😳
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow… just wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG, are those Roll Bars? Ha ha.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Roll bars….omg…omg….can’t stop laughing….
LikeLike
The chick-fil-a photo looks like something that would be rejected from One Step Beyond for being too preposterous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t even have words.
It’s 90 in FL. That would kill those kids here.
Honey, that temperature you have isn’t from beer virus, you’re little hut is literally baking you to death.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would burn top of men’s head…premature balding.
LikeLike
I want to go back to a time when I watched Family Ties and Growing Pains and thought Americans where the nicest funniest people in the world. You guys are getting scary …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our chick fil A they stand by and take the order. Then u drive to the next ‘chick’ and she holds the card reader and u swipe several times because it’s awkward. The the next ‘chick’ prints a receipt, pulls it out and puts it in a bucket and u reach in and retrieve the receipt. Drive to the window where they hold the bag til u get close and put the bag of food in a tub and hold the tub out the window until u take it. Hmmm, did I mention they handled every single item numerous Times before getting my hand packed order.
I’m to the point of refusing my business based on stupidity. But hey, we didn’t know how crazy people were until this ‘pandemic’ right?
LikeLiked by 3 people
EXACTLY…..it’s all such nonsense!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to get a 12 foot diameter hula hoop with shoulder straps to delineate my “safe zone” so I can walk safely in public. No safety measure can be too extreme when it comes to saving lives! An added bonus is I can hang numerous safety reminders from the hoop for others to read (Hey! I’m getting good at this!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tape two yardsticks together and use it like a blind guy.
LikeLike
Hilarious!
LikeLike
what.the.@#$%.
That picture is so disturbing, ugly, twisted on so many levels, yet mesmerizing and bizarre to the point I can not prevent myself from gazing at it like a piece of abstract art on exhibit in a museum.
Some things you wish you could just un-see …
LikeLiked by 1 person
You summed it up well Gabriel
LikeLike
Sad, so very sad. I guarantee this is the new virtue signaling. There is no REAL mediation happening, just visible things to make customers not feel scared. FAKE HEALTH. They are risking the health of their employees. Shame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How cute! The new Hostess Twinkie Mascot costumes have arrived.
LikeLike
Sheeples be like…
LikeLiked by 12 people
This is a thing of beauty- love itLOL
LikeLike
LOLOL….”….all the Karens in the park.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably sleeps with a condom on just in case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clever.
LikeLike
This isn’t the point where we lose the country, this is when we take it back.
Thankfully we have a bunch of mediocre wannabe despots flexing their socialist muscles around the country and pissing everybody the F off.
LikeLiked by 5 people
YYEEESSSSSSSSS!!!!! My thoughts exactly.
Buffalo Springfield with a couple Lockdown updates… For What It’s Worth…
[Verse 1]
There’s something happening here
But what it is ain’t exactly clear
There’s a man with a mask over there
A-telling me, I got to beware
[Chorus]
I think it’s time we stop
Children, what’s that sound?
Everybody look what’s going down
[Verse 2]
There’s battle lines being drawn
And nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong
The people speaking their minds
Are gettin’ so much resistance from behind
[Chorus]
It’s time we stop
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look what’s going down
[Verse 3]
What a field day for the heat (Ooo-ooo-ooo)
A thousand people in the street (Ooo-ooo-ooo)
Singing songs and a-carryin’ signs (Ooo-ooo-ooo)
Mostly say, “Hooray for our side” (Ooo-ooo-ooo)
[Chorus]
It’s time we stopped
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look what’s going down
[Verse 4]
Paranoia strikes deep
Into your life it will creep
It starts when you’re always afraid
Step out of line, the man come and take you away
[Chorus]
We better stop
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look what’s going
We better stop
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look what’s going
We better stop
Now, what’s that sound?
Everybody look what’s going
We better stop
Children, what’s that sound?
Everybody look what’s going down
LikeLiked by 3 people
I met a blogger who sang the blues
And asked him for some happy news
But he just frowned and turned away
I went down to the sacred site
Where I’d heard about the Constitution years before
But the man there said that music would no longer play
And in the streets, the indentured children screamed
Lady Liberty wept and the Democrats schemed
But not a word was spoken, the Bill of Rights was all broken
And as the flames climbed high into the night to light the sacrificial rite
I saw Satan and Fauci laughing with delight
The year American freedom died
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
I wish you were right. I see many many more followers content to do as they are told, no matter how insane and useless. You are giving Americans way too much credit. They have been programmed all of their lives. I am more depressed than ever before, feeling like we are losing very big time.
LikeLike
SMH!
We really need to analyze how we allowed this to happen.
When we became so complaisant, how we gave that much power to the Media, Hollywood, etc…to dictate everything about our life.
It’s unbelievable to see what’s happening to our great Country.
It’s beyond time for us to 2 Chronicles 7:14
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simple, In our innocence we elected Demonrats.
LikeLike
and let them take over public education.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes Val, quite the contrast
From a nation where young men hopped off of landing crafts to storm the beaches unfer extreme fire, to being intimidated enough by a flu strain to wear an inflatable structure over the body to hand out sandwiches
LikeLiked by 2 people
We watched programs all of our lives. Pushed to us. Developed for us.
LikeLike
Love this woman… “Oh my guaawwwd!”
Did she say “Marxichussetts”? I think she did @2:24.
Couple hundred folks protested outside of Gov. Baker’s residence today in that town, Swampscott.
Mass. is definitely on the, what one might call, “Blue Side”… but there are also a lot of practical, no-B.S. folks around that don’t put up with a lot of crap. A few years back the public rallied against the 2024 Summer Olympics Boondoggle… and swayed enough of the overall opinion to shut it down. Gov. Baker, to his credit, came out at some point, went against the grain, and basically said “the public just doesn’t support this”. So that was a win.
Anyhoo… Mass. supposed to “reopen” in a couple days, but, AFAIK there’s no real plan…
https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/2020/05/heres-what-we-know-and-what-we-dont-about-the-massachusetts-reopening-plan-so-far.html
Published 8AM today:
As Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker looks to reopen the state’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, questions remain about which industries will be allowed to resume operations first and what restrictions will be in place once they do.
It’s like: “GUYS!! YOU’VE HAD WEEKS TO FREAKING FIGURE THIS OUT!!!”…
Prediction: Bureaucratic Ineptitude will slowly, painfully extend the “reopening” well into the Summer, absolutely killing tourism. And then folks will REALLY start to get angry.
And the schools will be shut down in the fall… the student population is a 20% swing in the overall city population. That’s a lot of Store 24’s that won’t be selling Microwaveable Burritos and Ramen Noodles.
Some older numbers from 2010:
http://www.bostonplans.org/getattachment/1770c181-7878-47ab-892f-84baca828bf3
Boston’s colleges and universities support a total of 68,400 jobs in the city when also including
the indirect and induced effects totaling 82,360 jobs state-wide. The total contribution to the gross City Product is $4.9 billion and the effect is even larger, $ 6.2 billion, for the gross state Product.
• Student and student visitors spend approximately $1.7 billion annually in Boston.
etc… etc… etc…
The Country is in a COVID Lockdown Death Grip, friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The latest stats:
https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-dashboard-may-3-2020/download
LikeLike
Honestly I do not see how we get away from this without, protesting to save our rights. As soon as these cases come out into the open there will be civil unrest, these democrats have been brainwashed by the lying media. We need justice. The truth shall set us free!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So paint an arrow on the other end of the line so it looks like this: and you can go either way!
They tried doing this in our Giant food store until all us old ladies complained and the managers gave up and removed the one way arrows in the aisles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So it was you who got them to get rid of those arrows! 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never follow any arrows in stores and I never where a mask any longer.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You must live in a state were masks in stores are optional. The state where I am requires one to wear a facial covering/mask to be able to enter and shop in stores.
LikeLike
My state too, but the local police does NOT enforce it. The store management does not enforce it. If customers would stop wearing them, the employees would get to stop wearing a wet, stinking mask for their 8 hour shift. The customers are why the employees health is being degraded.
LikeLike
Giant food stores here in PA actually did away with the lane arrows due to people complaining about how long it took to shop at the store.
Glad people rebelled against something at least. 😕
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Georgia we don’t allow no stinking arrows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you hunt deer?
;o)
LikeLike
How do you know it won’t grab you from behind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is way beyond annoying.
LikeLike
“… it is becoming apparent that they are using the pandemic as a means to gain ultimate control of people’s lives.
“Whenever they come to power, communists work hard to create a clientele network that will vote for them and support them in the future … they offer them subsidies or useless jobs where citizens are dependent on politicians
“At the same time, they make life difficult for entrepreneurs …“
The Coronavirus Fifth Column
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/05/the_coronavirus_fifth_column.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m lucky the Wegmans grocery store I go to has wide aisles so no arrows. Several others in the area have removed them because they were causing backups in the store. One is keeping them and people actually like it because they have really, really narrow aisles.
I can’t wear a mask and haven’t. I get some dirty looks and the occasional question, never from employees. I just tell people I can’t and if you read the PA royal decree from King Wolf, even he says it’s ok. Not with the sarcasm, I’m just saying that in my head.
I’m seeing a lot more couples and families with kids shopping. Either they thing the mask is a talisman or they really aren’t worried.
LikeLike
My wife informed me that they have walking direction arrows in a nearby park that recently reopened. This is in LA, CA.
Almost 100% compliance to wearing a mask, even when outside and distant from anyone else. About 25% wear masks when in cars with rolled up windows. Lots of people walking, jogging and riding bikes wearing masks (~ 40%).
I find it really depressing to see how most people around me are incapable of critical thought. It is now painfully obvious to me that another holocaust is totally possible. People can be lied to, ridiculed, made to do insane things, as long as some “authority figure” tells them that they must do it.
I wore my mask on my chin at a trip to Home Depot today (they won’t let you in the store without a mask). On the mask I had a label that said “Dr. Fauci paid CCP Wuhan lab to weaponize coronavirus”. I was the only person in the store not obediently properly wearing my mask as demanded by our marxist masters. So depressing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
…masks deprive healthy people of oxygen…making them more susceptible to “the virus”…..Dr. Russell Blaylock
LikeLiked by 2 people
Neurosurgeon Blaylock Says Face Masks Pose Serious Risk to Healthy People
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/05/14/neurosurgeon-says-face-masks-pose-serious-risk-to-healthy-people-n392431
LikeLike
Neurosurgeon Blaylock Says Face Masks Pose Serious Risk to Healthy People
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/05/14/neurosurgeon-says-face-masks-pose-serious-risk-to-healthy-people-n392431
LikeLike
We finally got denied entrance to a store (Walmart) a few days ago. When they stopped us at the door I had a few choice words to say, but I never expected my wife to speak up (she’s not ordinarily very confrontational). But just before we walked away, she said, loudly, “We’re not gonna play your little games.” I was really proud of her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It is now painfully obvious to me that another holocaust is totally possible. People can be lied to, ridiculed, made to do insane things, as long as some “authority figure” tells them that they must do it.”
Yeah. Something that literally changed my life was when I first watched a video about the Milgram Experiment. Sad to the extreme… and terrifying.
LikeLike
I haven’t said this for a week or so – This is why we have a second amendment folks.
LikeLike
Let’s hope we put it to good use before we lose our Country. CV 2 is about due.
LikeLike
….Thank God I’m in Texas…..Southeast Texas….not the I-35 corridor ‘used to be Texas’….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s so funny that you post this. I live in NY and all our loser-markets have arrows as to which way to push your cart down the aisle. Well I normally leave my cart at the top of the aisle and walk down regardless of the arrow to gather my items. WELL, the supermarket Kooks have been happy to call me out and let me know of my wrong doing. SHOCKER What I now do is speak babble speak in response. When they say they don’t comprehend I say “you can’t hear me because of my mask” and I walk away laughing. If only they could hear my bubble speak 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is hysterical! 😂🤣😂🤣😂 Might have to try “babble speak”!! Good for you!😁
LikeLike
I pretend I’m deaf, complete with muted speaking of sorts. Kinda darkish, but it completes the set up. They either say sorry or try to explain it louder. Funniest damn thing. I just ignore them and keep shopping. A loud explainer lady was at the customer service counter as I was leaving. I told her in my normal voice to have a nice day. She went into vapor lock.
LikeLike
I don’t know why this struck me as so hilarious, but I was laughing so hard trying to read this to my husband, that I had tears rolling down my face!!! You are creative, brave, and have a great sense of humor! And I can say this without any worry of offending deaf people because my husband is partially deaf! He thought is was really funny! Thanks for the laugh—-I needed it!🤣👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
LikeLike
How long until those stupid arrows are painted over with a nice MAGA sign?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet if everyone wrote TRUMP 2020 on their masks they would ditch the mask thing pretty quick 😁
Haircuts on the Capitol lawn in MI on 5/20. BYO chair and scissors.
Barbers and hairstylists will be there offering their services.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Neoprene? Ahhh… I don’t know about that. Not at the July 4th BBQ, at least.
LikeLike
While cleaning my room last night I noticed, my dog had taken my mask out of my pocketbook and torn it apart, think I can get away with my dog ate it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dogs have more sense than people.
LikeLike
Does anyone here know someone who has the virus and is in bad shape or has died from it?
None of my friends, family or clients, and that represents a large number of people, know of anyone
I go to three home improvement stores at least once a week and have been in large grocery chains many times, and I always ask employees if anyone in the store had gotten sick. None of them knew of anyone
I talked to a Chicago detective who’s been to hospitals and the Cook County morgue many times and said there should be bodies stacked up, but he hasn’t seen any that supposedly died from the virus
The Fakedemic seems to be nothing but a massive hoax. A bad strain of the common flu turned into a weapon of authoritarian tyranny
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know anyone either but two from my wife’s church have a relative who got it.
LikeLike
The WuFlu has gotten into the nursing homes and assisted living facilities here. Some of these also have post acute rehab units attached.
This is a rural county. The largest city, Marshall, has a population of slightly fewer than 25,000 persons. There are only a few grocery stores of normal size. In other words, people end up being funneled together to purchase food. The asymptomatic carriers are there. The healthcare workers are there. The staff members from the elder care facilities are there. The people who have chronic health issues are there. The people who live alone and need to buy groceries even when they aren’t feeling quite right are there. My friend who lives alone and is on dialysis is there. The noticeably ill usually are not there.
I get out of my house and go about anywhere I darned well please that is open. I spend money as much to support the businesses and employees as to purchase what they have available to sell. I wear a mask whenever I enter someone else’s establishment. It is a courtesy for the other people. It is easy. I am not diminished by the practice. I am happy to see the persons who are preparing my food also wearing masks.
In Texas, the hot spots have been in nursing homes, meat processing plants, and a few in prisons and more among healthcare workers. Except for the healthcare workers, these are people we do not see, but they do exist. The deaths are concentrated in the nursing homes. We have had 200 confirmed cases, 19 deaths even in this rural county. The nursing home residents are in group lockdown. The staff members are not.
I won’t comply with stupid edicts. We really do not have much of an issue with that type of thing here. I’ll continue to wear a mask inside businesses just in case there is another person who might be a vector to those vulnerable persons in the nursing homes.
LikeLike
I know several people that have had it. One family, 3 of them went to NYC the week before all this started. They came back with it, one of them ended up in the hospital and was rapidly declining. Two days after POTUS mentioned HCQ cocktail, she asked for it. Doctors were skeptical, but it was like a miracle in about 12 hours vitals returned to normal. There are 7 in this family, they all ended up getting it, only 1 needed medical help the rest recovered on their own. In fact if it wasn’t for the 1 family member the rest probably would have never been tested or known that they had “it”.
Unfortunately, I also know a man in NYC that had it and was supposedly given the HCQ cocktail, but didn’t make it. He went from fine to critical very rapidly. My friend here was very sick and was getting worse and worse each day. My friend in NY went from not really sick to critical in a matter of hours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately I’m not so sure that people in NYC were given correct dosages or all three drugs I think of as the Trump cocktail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
does anyone know…?
The wuflu is deadly and contagious.
That “talking point” diminishes the value of lives that have been lost.
The pandemic is real.
The plandemic is not.
LikeLike
I’m not diminishing anything, and I certainly feel for the mostly elderly with other conditions that this contagious flu strain took out, but the fact of the matter is we’ve had other flu strains before that were almost as deadly to certain portions of society, and we didn’t shut down the country and destroy the economy because of it
LikeLike
We didn’t have so many that wanted totalitarian Democommunism before.
LikeLike
You’re correct about that alliwant. It seems clear to me based on not just the reaction here in the US, but around the world, there is more to this. It seems based on the worldwide reaction, there was strong intelligence this came from the lab.
Since China and their lapdog the WHO were lying AND China scooped up all the PPE and quarantined Wuhan from China but not the world. I think leaders the world over feared the worse. They had no way of knowing what they were dealing with. Now they do have data, so it’s time to open up and take precautions for those at highest risk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May want to look up Event 201 and ID2020 and get back to us on that…
Event 201 is a pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
The ID2020 Alliance is setting the course of digital ID through a multi-stakeholder partnership, ensuring digital ID is responsibly implemented and widely accessible.
https://id2020.org
LikeLike
May want to look up Event 201 and ID2020 and get back to us on that…
Event 201 is a pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
The ID2020 Alliance is setting the course of digital ID through a multi-stakeholder partnership, ensuring digital ID is responsibly implemented and widely accessible.
https://id2020.org
LikeLike
Oops, sorry!
LikeLike
Neighbor’s cousin had it and died. He was 65 overweight and diabetic
Friend of a friend, Late 20’s woman tested positive, recovered on her own, no issues during two weeks at home.
LikeLike
@alliwantissometruth. The girl that does my nails lives in North Jersey and her father had it. He works at a Shoprite supermarket in North Jersey and was in bad shape until they gave him the Hydroxy cocktail…he spent 2 weeks in the hospital, but is fine now. Her dad’s family is from NYC, lost his aunt to Wuhan in a NY nursing home.
I live in South (central) NJ, and from here down to Cape May, there’s very few cases, but we’re never told that most are asymptomatic or have mild flu symptoms…we’re in lock down nonetheless. Like NYC, if you were in a nursing home in NJ, it was a death sentence, otherwise NJ has a 97.8% survival rate. This is BS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure the geniuses took into account which way the wind is blowing at any given moment.
LikeLike
I don’t pay any attention to these B.S. directions on the store floor. When someone says I’m going the wrong way, I look them straight in the eyes then say I go “both ways”.
LikeLike
I suspect people put up with the b.s. because of just plain disinterest. It is no trouble to put on a mask, so okay, to keep the batsh** crazy wakos off my case, I’ll wear a mask. But as their compulsions get more and more intrusive, people start pushing back. We are starting to reach the enough is enough stage…hence all the protests and civil disobedience. As always the Lefty wackos overreach
LikeLike
“overreach”
exactly
they’ve shifted the goalposts from
“flatten the curve” so hospitals don’t get overwhelmed”
to:
“The economy needs to stay closed so no one ever gets sick again ever”
LikeLike
WTF. don’t know what was funnier – the arrow or the babe with the deep south boston accent – right out of a movie.
LikeLike
It is wrong to put temptation in the path of any nation’s people
For fear they should succumb and go astray
So when you are requested to play sidewalk arrow shuffle or be arrested
You will find it better policy to say
We never will play sidewalk arrow shuffle
No matter how trifling the cost
For the end of that game is oppression and shame
And the nation that pays it is lost!
– “Kipling”
LikeLike
Shouldn’t the arrows have footprints so people will know not to walk on their hands?
LikeLike
Footprints leading from one arrow to the next. Each footprint should have written in it “left” or “right”… you know… just to avoid confusion.
LikeLike
Connections. Global NGO’s & foundations. Dr. Bright (not so). The Decade of Vaccines. Fauci. The Gates Foundation. WHO. World Economic Forum. Drug companies. The Welcome Trust. And many more — all connected.
The latest from Amazing Polly (24 minutes in length):
Some one needs to stop this madness. This was all a hoax — for a purpose.
(I’ll also post this on the Presidential thread, to hopefully get more exposure.
LikeLike
You will follow the directional arrows.
You will walk at no more than one meter per ten seconds.
You will display your orange band on your street facing arm at all times.
Education centers set up at the edge of town are barricaded to prevent theft of critical supplies. Your parents are free to leave at any time.
It’s like we’re living in a movie….
Wolverines is our rally cry!
LikeLike
More like “Soylent Green is people!”
LikeLike
The arrows lead you to the cattle cars and ovens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, but we call those Education Centers, comrade!
LikeLike
mrs whitmerchov – tear down those yellow swing gates!
welcome allies appear today to protest yet another week of barricaded grand haven beach state park… you can only walk in.
62 degrees.
we are ready to ride the tanks!
https://wordpress.com/post/crossroadscanvas.com/70
LikeLike
https://crossroadscanvas.com/2020/05/17/70/
LikeLike
Has anyone asked why are we developing a Vaccine for a Virus with a 99% survival rate?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Protect the elderly and sick closer to 99.8.
LikeLike
It’s important to be careful. COVID is a public health risk in which people die. Where it strikes, it’s a tragedy. That said, it’s a crisis that’s been wildly (deliberately) exaggerated. To what end? It’s important not confuse pub health crisis with its deliberate manipulation.
LikeLike
Driving a car and getting in a wreck is a risk. When people die in those wrecks it’s tragic when it strikes. Why are we not banning cars?
LikeLike
The left is working on that.
LikeLike
That’s it. I’m outta here. Going back to the 70’s. Tube tops, halter tops, lip gloss,Great music ( except disco), shag carpet, Harley’s and Chevy van’s and Streakers, lava lamps,pet rocks,even the lunatics made sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree 70’s had great music but I can pass on going back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And sadly there is nothing we can do except non civil disobedience OR move away. I live in Illinois and Pritzker could give two sh-ts about peaceful demonstrations. He doesnt care and only doubles down and there is no way to vote out the democrats because they have rigged all state elections through either gerrymandering or straight voter fraud. So please save the “you voted for it”. Illinois recall laws require a specific number of state representatives and state senators divided equally among the two parties to initiate the recall process before it is put to a vote (not sure if they mean the voters or a state legislator vote) – so we are screwed. Cant recall Pritzker through petition. Our only hope is that the federal govt or the courts cracks down on Pritzker because unfortunately he is untouchable otherwise. He can and is doing what he wants while AG Barr does nothing. I plan on leaving Illinois eventually. I fought for this country. Gave up most of my adult life to military and its an utter disgrace what this country is turning into. I cannot believe I fractured three ribs, lost partial eye sight, watched two friends die and permanently disfigured my leg for this. This is not the America. Paging AG Barr! You’re presence is required at the customer service desk!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m in Illinois too, and if we had the money we’d move. Not sure to where, though. Originally from Indiana, and have relatives there, but not really thrilled with that idea. If California hadn’t gone full psycho over the past few decades, and if we had LOADS of money, we’d be heading that way. Florida? Also expensive, unless we want to live in Trayvon-inspired areas. Nope. Maybe Texas? Never lived there, never had the desire… but might consider it. Who knows…
LikeLike
Illinois here too. I don’t want to move. I want the stupid people to grow a few brain cells. I’m hoping all of the miserable people in Chicago are sick of the bug-eyed Dem Mayor and fatboy Dem Governor ruining all of the businesses and keeping everyone in lockdown. Because lockdown in a small condo in downtown Chicago is a heck of a lot worse than lockdown in a spacious home in the ‘burbs or down state. I left the Dem party in 2008 for much less.
I keep saying, Trump can win this state. Needs a 10% shift in the votes. +10% for Trump and -10% for creepy Joe (relative to Trump-Clinton figures in 2016). Trump would win. I think it’s possible this year thanks to COVID-19.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: Marxist Massholes. Pure and simple. | The Radio Patriot
It is hard to know if anyone actually had the virus, anyone who has died on gone in with a slight cold gets labeled virus. They even do that with the flu, its how they sell flu shots. https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2020/05/this-will-affect-everyone-the-largest-theft-in-the-world-robert-kennedy-jr-must-video-3023878.html
LikeLike
I’m still a little unsure of which direction the virus attacks, clockwise or counter clockwise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably depends on how it feels in the moment like other liberal ideology.
LikeLike
You can’t tell until you until you count the number of up and down quacks on CNN!
LikeLike
The virus hates cans! Stay away from the cans!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Realty looks like a fiction movie. Everyone is Zorro.
Well, at least BJs has toilet paper again.
LikeLike
I bumped into one of these songs today,
while getting a past due haircut (businesses are gradually re-opening). : )
Here is some ‘c-virus’ music to lighten things up – 6 parodies – to go with the photos – courtesy of a different Joe:
love thy neighbors…
LikeLike
The arrows DO serve a purpose for those who ordered them painted. Getting people accustomed to walking in the same direction vastly improves the accuracy of AUTOMATIC FACIAL RECOGNITION SOFTWARE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is in the governors home town, a few blocks from his home. Not only are there arrows on the sidewalk, there are cones in the parking spots so you can’t park along the ocean.
Its awful.
I have a business in a neighboring town and it’s just as bad there.
We are currently looking for a place to move to because it will be impossible to stay in business in this climate. I also miss my town and the way it used to be.
Worse: most of the deaths are nursing homes or the vets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Write an Op-Ed to every major paper in Mass. and state just what you have stated here. And suggest that the idiots who keep voting Dems into office maybe rethink their plans in November …
LikeLike
Today I drove over to the quaint little tourist town on the Hudson where I still have a shop on what used to be a thriving Main Street before the Chi Com Covid struck. All of the hundred or so businesses including gift shops, boutiques, eateries, etc. were forced to close on March 22 by edict of our Imperial Governor Cuomo and just a handful have managed to reopen under very strict regulations that are actually pretty crazy.
It was a beautiful spring day in this part of NY which is about 50 miles north of the epicenter of Manhattan. Business should have been booming but instead, it was like a scene from Night of the Living Dead.
People wandering up and down Main Street wearing their masks of submission and even gloves in some cases. The local Commie mayor had decided that there were too many people walking around his town so he had the local SS troopers stationed at the riverfront park behind the barricades. I almost got arrested as I walked behind the barricade and started taking pictures. One of the brave storm troopers yelled and came running over to me so of course I had a few choice words in return.
The point is this- I realized to day that I don’t even want to reopen anymore. The Village is completely controlled by fascist Commie Dems who have discovered that they can put us all out of business whenever they please. They have the thugs with guns and badges to keep us in line too. The mayor has already threatened to impose heavy fines on anyone who disobeys his rules.
No amount of money that I could make is worth going back and reopening, and I don’t think things are going to go back to normal before Christmas, if then.
The people here are disgusting too with their stupid masks and gloves. There is no resistance. They don’t even realize how ridiculous they look. Even the bike riders are wearing the damn masks. Like they say, you can’t fix stupid.
I can tell you that there is no hope for NY at this point. The masks and the Lock Down will continue indefinitely with little or no resistance. I never thought at my age that I would be forced to leave my home of so many years, but I think it’s coming to that. I don’t want to die in the Gulag.
President Trump needs to help us- somehow, some way. What Cuomo and the Demonics are doing is illegal, unconstitutional and inhuman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How long is it going to take for the Dem voters to get sick of this crap and stop voting Dems into office?????
Ugh. I have done pretty well during this pandemic but I’m losing it now
LikeLike
She sanely suggests people go into the bathroom and splash cold water on their faces. But hey ladies, if it’s a public bathroom you might have a freak guy in there with you!
I too have seen people outside or in their cars alone wearing masks. INSANITY.
LikeLike
Were all those who have died from Covid 19 — vitamin D deficient? Most African Americans in the US are vitamin D deficient as are folks from northeast especially after being inside all winter..
LikeLike
CONVID-19: testbed for future full-blown Stalin-type communism.
LikeLike
This is going to blow up a lot of people … new update from Sweden
While most other EEA countries saw small to moderate increases in projected cumulative COVID-19 since May 4, Sweden was the main exception: today’s projections point to 5,760 cumulative COVID-19 deaths the May 4 release had Sweden’s predictions at 10,196
https://covid19.healthdata.org/sweden
LikeLike