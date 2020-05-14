May 14th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1211

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
US government pension fund halts plan to buy Chinese stocks
Excerpt:
In a letter, Robert O’Brien, national security adviser, and Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, warned against investing in Chinese companies since there was a “possibility that future sanctions will result from the culpable actions of the Chinese government with respect to the global spread of the Covid-19 pandemic”.
https://www.ft.com/content/9bcc0af2-32fb-4444-9976-f3e7a2e20883
Dissidents project anti-Xi Jinping images onto Chinese consulate building in Los Angeles
Excerpt:
A dissident group has projected images that criticise China’s role in the Covid-19 pandemic onto the Chinese consulate building in Los Angeles, United States.
Calling themselves the Anti-Totalitarian Chinese Alliance, members of the group projected onto the exterior of the building the words “CCP virus”, along with a graphic of Chinese President Xi Jinping with viral spike proteins growing from his head.
Read more here
https://mothership.sg/2020/05/dissidents-ccp-virus-xi-jinping-los-angeles/
Uncovering A Pro-Chinese Government Information Operation On Twitter and Facebook: Analysis Of The #MilesGuo Bot Network
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2020/05/05/uncovering-a-pro-chinese-government-information-operation-on-twitter-and-facebook-analysis-of-the-milesguo-bot-network/
Does anyone have an explanation why all these crooks need to go on trial in DC. Or a link that describes why the DOJ cannot prosecute govt. employees elsewhere?
Obama stayed in Washington for a reason. His house is deep-state HQ. Obama does not believe in the constitution. It is an impediment to the left. Obama is not a democrat. Only a Stalinist would countenance the spying that went on In his presidency. His secret police tendencies were also used via proxies to get back at people who got under his skin like D’Souza, Flynn and Stone. It is chilling to watch the deep-state scorpion flailing around as it is exposed.
France Bats Away China Anger Over Taiwan Arms Deal
AFP – Agence France Presse
May 13, 2020
https://www.barrons.com/news/france-bats-away-china-anger-over-taiwan-arms-deal-01589360704?tesla=y
