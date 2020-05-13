May 13th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1210

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Trump Retweet
JE Dyer gives us a strategic look at today’s Flynn stuff.
t’s clear at this point that the Flynn case is no longer a stately court proceeding. It’s a dog fight. More: it’s a battle being waged for America’s future, on a very specific piece of terrain. It has to be waged in the terms prevailing on that terrain — the court system and its protocols — but that doesn’t mean the ultimate objective is a legal one pertaining to this case.
As much as we may admire the seeming “prudence” or “temperance” of continuing to comment as if it’s just a due-process sequence of events — that’s not the truth. That’s not what it is. Pretending this is due process is lying to ourselves. We buy nothing by doing it.
No one is in a position to breach public order in the matter. That’s not justified. We’ll have to let it play out. But I am fully in sympathy with those who don’t want to hear any more commentary that fatuously addresses the twitches in the Flynn proceeding as if we’re supposed to take them seriously as due process. What Flynn has been subjected to is the very opposite of a speedy trial — and at each step along the way, the delays proposed have been, like this amicus brief, unjustifiable.
I also don’t want to hear that President Trump needs to be silent about it. The legal system itself has been under attack for years with this and other abusive cases. Abusing citizens is abusing the system too. And it’s abusing due process and the concept of the rule of law. It’s crystal clear, with the filing of at least one amicus brief by the absurdly self-styled “Watergate Prosecutors,” that this new gambit is simply another nakedly partisan attack on due process.
And it’s being allowed by the judge. Far from wishing the president would shut up, as a citizen watching our legal system be abused, I want to know that he sees that for what it is. Failing to acknowledge it is not prudence or sound judgment; it’s the opposite.
https://libertyunyielding.com/2020/05/12/judge-in-flynn-case-now-solicits-amicus-briefs-sidney-powell-document-indicates-partisan-group-filed-one-on-monday/
Let Trump be Trump
We’re at war…a civil war with a vile enemy. One that controls large swaths of territory from the mass communications apparatus to the judiciary. The their RoE is By Any Means Necessary, and we know it is not even centrally about Flynn. They must protect themselves and Obama at all costs. Perhaps even Pelosi’s 3T boondoggle is put out as a distraction. Anything to get people to move on from what they’ve done.
The fact that Judge Sullivan is being controlled by the ruling cabal or evil Illuminati or whatever you wish to call them is obvious and sad. But what is saddest is just how many of our high level government and private office holders have done things bad enough to make them vulnerable to manipulation. Perhaps only those with sordid pasts are allied to progress in the system.
Allowed not allied
I don’t know if this was posted in yesterday’s but I just found this on thedonald.win
Not too far from the truth.
Watch til the end…2 minutes
Actor and comedian Kevin James has just released a short film absolutely shredding the rise of corona-snitches in spectacular fashion.
No Wonder Never Trumpers at The Lincoln Project Got So Upset Over Getting Fact-checked
By Brad Slager – Posted May 12, 2020
“…an outfit that drapes itself in GOP iconography operating on a budget arriving from the left, working only on opposition hit pieces on Republicans, and pocketing the vast majority of its funds for themselves. The PAC has officially come out and endorsed Joe Biden.”
https://townhall.com/columnists/bradslager/2020/05/12/never-trumpers-lincoln-project-n2568653
I had a productive email exchange with the Bucks County PA. county commissioner chairwoman today (democrat). Engaging lady, seemed genuine in her responses, but seems to have bought into the “if we can save just one life” hysteria. She’s worried that people won’t wear masks or socially distance if we reopen society. I mentioned the Fauci CBS “masks don’t work” interview from two months ago and that there are no peer reviewed studies stating that standing 6ft apart helps.
I also brought up that not one person where I work has gotten the WhuFlu and we’ve been operating throughout this “pandemic”. Also mentioned businesses that have already gone under since the lockdown. If nothing else, I think she at least took to heart my point of view.
Lip service. They know how to convey empathy. But if nothing changes, then you’ll know how seriously she took it.
Most politicians, if they even respond to an email, send a canned response. Rare to actually have a friendly exchange with one of them. So I give her some credit.
My emails to Herr Wolf haven’t been responded to, though my wording to that idiot were, you might say, more harsh. 😯
How long will it be until we see the first acid attack by a devout Covidist on a freedom loving American not wearing a mask?
I dunno, Joe. I am still trying to figure out what to do with my fingernails.
It will probably be a 72 year old man bun anti-Vietnam hippie who would do this…hopefully, some CCL person stops this, this time….unlike someone I know who was permanently scarred way back then in the early 70’s….if I see it happening, there will be one less old man man bun breathing O2….ABC.
Joe diGenova is notorious for telling the world what’s GOING to happen, but often it doesn’t.
We are all tired of 1) tick tock, 2) BOOM, 3) a week to remember and 4) being under house arrest.
BOLD.
