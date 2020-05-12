May 12th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1209

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA Transition to Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Those who hate the Lord would cringe before him,
and their punishment would last forever.” 🌟 Psalm 81:15
***Praises:
✅ In the month of April, Trump Campaign & RNC brought in $61.7M, a record, and have $255M plus cash on hand.
✅ It’s official > > > Spygate is now Obamagate
✅ Thank God for Admiral Mike Rogers, a True American Patriot
✅ USA has built the world’s leading Coronavirus Testing System
✅ In the month of April, CBP seized over $3.1M in Mexico-bound cash intended for drug cartels
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— General Flynn’s case be dismissed soon
— for more declassified material and unmask the Coup’s unmaskers
— America says “No” to voter-by mail ballots approved by the Dems
— the US/UK trade talks go smoothly and fairly for both side.
— against Tom Donohue/Chamber of Commerce for their meddling in USA/UK trade talks which is still ongoing and will end May 15th
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for safe and healthy reopening of America
— for .5M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for all WALL builders who have built 181 of 450 (0r 500) miles of WALL
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew
— for those who recently lost their loved ones, esp Mothers, Grandmothers
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — Stand Up To China — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”In every age and in every generation, the prayers of our people and the faith of our families has willed us on to victory. No obstacle, no enemy, and no danger can overcome the mighty spirit and soul of our nation. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 175 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Donald’s Bible
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Much to give praise for! Still much healing needed for our country,
for those in Democrat dictator states who can’t get back to work,
for those who are unemployed
for those who are depressed, mentally ill.
In particular our country needs to heal from the corruption and depravity of our FakeMedia. It’s quite sad we are unable to determine what is a bigger threat to America—our foreign enemies or the prior administration or our dishonest press.
It’s also sad to see the utter contempt and disregard for the President on display on most press briefings. Today’s was particularly awful at the end. Glad the President just ended the session.
Lord help us to always remember that You have saved us, provisioned us with Your bounty, sustained us by Your grace and protected us by Your power.
Lord God, we worship You for Your goodness and Your salvation. Amen.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/11/may-11th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1208/comment-page-1/#comment-8191504)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 5/10/20 – (See link above.)
Note I: This will be a longer series of comments today as I want lay out the general sequence of events related to Fisher Industries wall building efforts and the political obstacles placed in their way, especially those relating to the DOD IG’s office audit of the $400M border wall contract awarded by the USACE to Fisher Sand & Gravel’ Co., prompted by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson’s (D-MS) (chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security) request for the IG to look into it.
Note II: Hopefully today’s posts will help provide background and context for my posts from a couple days ago about Fisher recently being awarded a $7,633,085 modification to the 400M contract (currently under DOD IG audit) to build “approximately 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier, roads, drainage improvements, lighting, closed-circuit TV, Type A fiber optic cable and Type B fiber optic cable.”
Note III: I’ve been waiting to post this info since Dec 2019 but was holding off for news of the conclusion to the DOD IG’s audit. However, I’ve decided to post it today due to recent news about the contract modification mentioned above.
– Timeline: Fisher Industries border wall construction efforts.
– Article: “Fisher Industries kerfuffle is a political Rorschach test”
– Article: “DOD investigating Fisher Sand & Gravel’s $400M border wall contract”
– Press Release: “Sen. Cramer: Army Corps Awards Fisher Industries Contract for Border Wall Construction” – 12/3/19
– Contract Announcement, Department of the Army – 12/2/19
(PDF: Army Corps Awards Fisher for Border Wall Construction)
– Contracts For Dec. 2, 2019 – U.S. Department of Defense announcement.
– Letter: Rep. Bennie Thompson’s (D-MS) (Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security) letter to DoD IG, requesting a review of the $400M contract the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel. – 12/4/19
– Letter: DoD IG’s response to Chairman Thompson.
– Press Release: “Sen. Cramer Concludes Review of Army Corps Procurement Process, Presents Findings to President Trump” – 12/18/19 (Letter sent to POTUS on Dec 6th.)
– – – – –
Monday night update – 5/11/20
– Tweet w/ video: Former AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD EXPOSES Anthony Fauci,Dr Birx & UNCOVERS Medical Corruption
– Tweet w/ video: Judy A Mikovits, PhD REVEALS EXPLOSIVE Info About CANCER, VACCINES, ANIMAL VIRUSES & FACE MASKS
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5, as well as the 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier that Fisher is currently building in AZ (mentioned below); that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
***Praise: (4/15/19)… It looks like Fisher Industries has been given the opportunity to demonstrate their wall construction ability by building 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the 400M contract to build 31 miles of border wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. And fortunately, Fisher is getting paid $7,633,085 (modification to original 400M contract) to build it.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
– “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
– “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
– “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
– “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
– “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video.
https://twitter.com/DrJudyAMikovits/status/1257425999408611330
Former AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD EXPOSES Anthony Fauci,Dr Birx & UNCOVERS Medical Corruption 5/4/20
“AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD SLAMS Dr. Anthony Fauci & Deborah Birx EXPOSES Medical Corruption”
It looks like the tweet is gone. The tweet mentioned that President Trump had watch the full interview above.
Tweet with video.
Here is the full interview on BitChute. (Interview was removed from YouTube.)
Judy A Mikovits, PhD REVEALS EXPLOSIVE Info About CANCER, VACCINES, ANIMAL VIRUSES & FACE MASKS – 5/9/20
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wadey9V965vo/
Hollywood Squares. Put an X through each of them and then a full size Trump Warrior.
LikeLike
Sweden Cared More About Islamophobia Than Saving Elderly in Nursing Homes From Coronavirus
“Many of the people working in nursing homes are from other countries, they’re refugees.”
“Sweden has a higher rate of deaths in care homes than Norway or Finland, and lockdown enthusiasts have struggled to explain why keeping bars open would be killing people in housing for the elderly.
But there is a crucial difference between Swedish, Norwegian, and Finnish care homes.
A decade ago, in Sweden, 13% of the workers in care homes were immigrants, while only 5% in Norway and 1% in Finland were. Currently, 28% of care home workers in Sweden are foreigners, but in Stockholm, where the real dying has occurred, 55% of the care home workers are foreign immigrants.”
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/05/sweden-cared-more-about-islamophobia-saving-daniel-greenfield/
Illegal unmasking.
Intelligence surveillance or grocery store? Need to make distinctions these days.
+ 100
Trump Retweets
For some fun:
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
When is judge Sullivan going to announce his ruling in the General Flynn case? Is there a timeline? Anything new from Sydney Powell? I asked this on the open thread, too, but it is more appropriate here, me thinks.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
It seems like I have been having this reoccurring dream (Ground Hog’s Day deja Vu all over again) of waking up every morning (for about the last two months now) in an Insane Asylum. But it can’t be an actual Insane Asylum as no Insane Asylum on Planet Earth, certainly not in America, could possibly be this insane.
We need to give thanks to the people who are working on settling all of these matters. pray for there safety, and health as well. This has been a long road for people who have followed it, hopefully justice will be served and we all will be able to get back to our lives sometime real soon. Give thanks to our President, for all of his hard work and efforts, in saving our great country. Also to the people who have given of there time and safety to make it all happen.
Other Trump Retweets
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-tanzania-didnt-trust-sent-samples-sheep-goats-bunny-trees-fruit-car-oil-covid-testing-results/
This shows the incompetency of the WHO. This what Fauchi supports.
Fauci would be perfect as an actor playing the Emperor in a remake of The Emperor’s New Clothes.
It kind of baffled me why in Wisconsin the GOP Supreme Court candidate lost so badly last month but I didn’t really have the time to look into why. Kind of a “no duh”, they scheduled the SC contest on the same day as the Democrat primary! That shouldn’t have happened.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nationalreview.com/2020/04/was-a-liberal-victory-in-a-wisconsin-supreme-court-race-a-stunning-upset/amp/
