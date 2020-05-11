Monday May 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Please pray for my 95 year old father who is being observed in a hospital after being taken by ambulance today. He is very confused and can’t have any visitors. May the Holy Spirit calm him tonight.
Will do.Click on the candle at the top right of the page to get to the prayer thread.
Romans 8:26 ¶ Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.
2 Corinthians 1:3 ¶ Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort;
4 Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God.
1 Thesalonians 2:13 ¶ For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
Dorothea, may the God of All Comfort bring a calmness to your father and a peace which passes all understanding. God bless you both!
The Great Debate!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
When Paul wrote that “young women” with “husbands” and “children” are to be “keepers at home” (Titus 2:4,5), the exact meaning of that latter phrase has inspired debates among Christians of epic proportion! At the core of this discussion we usually find the issue of whether or not a mom should work outside the home. And one of the examples of Christian women in the Bible who can help answer this question is a woman the Bible describes as “virtuous,” saying,
“…a virtuous woman… perceiveth that her merchandise is good… she layeth her hands to the spindle, and… the distaff…” (P r o v e r b s 31:10,18,19).
The spindle and distaff were used in making cloth, and that word “merchandise” refers to goods that are bought and sold. That means this lady was a merchant! That agrees with how this chapter later says of her, “she maketh fine linen, and selleth it” to other merchants (v. 24).
From her example, I would suggest it is not unvirtuous for a Christian wife to work outside the home. If it be argued that she ran a home business, as opposed to working for an employer, I would invite you to consider that in those days most men were also self-employed. It was the Industrial Revolution that led men away from family-owned farms and businesses to work outside the home. So this virtuous woman was employed in the same way most men were in her day.
Over in the New Testament, we see another merchant named Lydia, “a seller of purple” (Acts 16:14). She had a “household” (v. 15), a family, as well as a business that took her and her family away from her home in Thyatira to Philippi, where she too worked outside her home.
Beloved, we didn’t create the two-income society in which we live. Women in the ‘60s were sold a bill of goods when they were told that being a wife and mother wasn’t a high enough ideal to aim at in life. But when they went to work, prices rose accordingly. When retailers saw people had more money, they charged more for their products, forcing many wives to work just to make ends meet. So as I say, we didn’t create this two-income society, but we have to live in it.
And this has caused no end of unhappiness for believers and unbelievers alike. Back in the ‘90s I heard a radio talk show host tell how he took calls from wives in the ‘60s who felt trapped because they wanted to work outside the home but couldn’t, for in those days jobs for women were scarce. But in the ‘90s he heard from women who also felt trapped, but for the oppo-site reason. They longed to be able to stay home with their children, but couldn’t afford to do so.
If it is your understanding that moms shouldn’t work, I have nothing but respect for your conviction. It is extremely difficult to raise a family on one income as I did, and those choosing to do so face an uphill climb. Standing firm in the face of what feminism did to us takes courage.
But whatever your conviction, it is my sincere hope that you will avoid being critical of those who are of a different persuasion. Paul says,
“Who art thou that judgest another man’s servant? to his own master he standeth or falleth… Let every man be fully persuaded in his own mind” (Romans 14:4,5).
All Christians belong to the Lord. He is our Master, we are His servants. So when you judge another believer, you are judging God’s servant! And when you do, you should know that the Lord is on his side. How do I know? Because Paul went on to say,
“…to his own master he standeth or falleth. Yea, he shall be holden up: for God is able to make him stand” (Romans 14:4).
This means that no matter what your personal conviction is as to the meaning of “keepers at home,” God will uphold you at the Judgment Seat of Christ—that is, if you live by your conviction and don’t judge others. What do you say we all determine right here and now to be grace believers in deed and not just in word, and be gracious in this sensitive area of life as well.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-great-debate/
Titus 2:4 That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,
5 To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.
Pr 31:10 Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.
Pr 31:18 She perceiveth that her merchandise is good: her candle goeth not out by night.
19 She layeth her hands to the spindle, and her hands hold the distaff.
Pr 31:24 She maketh fine linen, and selleth it; and delivereth girdles unto the merchant.
Acts 16:14 And a certain woman named Lydia, a seller of purple, of the city of Thyatira, which worshipped God, heard us: whose heart the Lord opened, that she attended unto the things which were spoken of Paul.
15 And when she was baptized, and her household, she besought us, saying, If ye have judged me to be faithful to the Lord, come into my house, and abide there. And she constrained us.
Romans 14:4 Who art thou that judgest another man’s servant? to his own master he standeth or falleth. Yea, he shall be holden up: for God is able to make him stand.
5 One man esteemeth one day above another: another esteemeth every day alike. Let every man be fully persuaded in his own mind.
Still no identification of the elderly couple who were killed at a Delaware veterans cemetary on Friday morning.
Does anyone in the independant media care?
Fast and Furious is back: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-usa-politics-idUSKBN22K2UR
This is huuuuuuuge, I don’t believe that AMLO came up with this out of thin air, I bet this is the favor ( http://www.teletrader.com/amp/news/details/51829020 ) that Trump asked for as payment to have America offset Mexicos OPEC production cut, which American producers were going to offset anyway, so it cost Trump nothing and Mexico made money on the deal, as their production is hedged so they are making around $40 a barrel right now on the extra production.
If that is what happened and Trump jumps on the freebie opportunity that he set up for himself, Dems, including Biden, are about to get dragged through international gun running to cartels and Paris terrorists mud, right before an election.
Epic
Linda Ronstadt in 1977. It’s hard to listen to something this good and form an abstract opinion, but if you pay attention to the band’s arrangement something interesting is revealed. At this point, despite being a young performer, Linda had almost a decade of touring and recording experience behind. Although she occasionally played guitar, her real instrument was her band. I’ve never heard her perform anything that didn’t have an arrangement that wasn’t perfect for her. To do this she early on learned to only use first quality players in her bands. She was obviously a tough boss and knew exactly what she wanted. Ronstadt’s performance model of stellar musicians and equally stellar arrangements was used by a lot of women musicians. Emmy Lou Harris and Allison Krause come to mind.
Always thank you for a Linda Ronstadt tune. The ultimate female “belter” of my generation.
AND a valuable lesson to any youngster. That is, “if I have talent, I expect those I collaborate with to have equal talent”.
Yep. She showed a lot of talented women the way to success. I don’t know if they know each other but Roberta Sa in Brazil definitely uses Linda’s basic model.
Over on Marty Armstrong’s website, his computer is flashing red lights about possible violence during civil unrest around May 18th….could be + or – days….. His dang computer is known to be spot on…. AND….this warning is WORLD WIDE….this is NOT just for/in the USA….beware.
In discussions with others this weekend…. there are indications that here in the USA – we could very easily be facing at least a FULL MAGNITUDE, possibly a 2X mag event in our economy when compared to our last two events…ie: dot.com and 9/11 focus…. This is NOT looking like any V shaped recovery whatsoever….not even a “U” …. with all other factors considered, it looks like we are going to be “wondering in the wilderness” for many years….before crawling out of that valley..
I as a person, as a citizen, would suggest that everyone start considering your EXIT strategy for you deep hide location… At the very least, if you don’t have anything prep’ed….start adding to your basic food shopping EXTRA pasta, rice, beans in dry form…any freeze dried protein sources you can find and some way to insure your basic drinking/cooking water supply (ie: a bathtub “bob” large bag/container kit to fill you bathtub. A decent filter system. Extra empty containers, like 5-gal pails you can fill at home…don’t forget the lids. Some form of protection that you can use… Start paying attention to “everything around you” when out in the public…situational awareness rules. Become proactive in your defense… carry your weapon of choice with spares/reloads…. Get your money out of the banks this coming week…get small bills… (You can always re deposit it if nothing happens – but, you can’t get it if the banks close for “some reason”, eh?). See you on the other side.
NOTE: This is NOT a bug-out call….This is a “get primed” for a possible bug out soon type note.
Life can be scary. Faith helps.
I called Rockatansky. He’s in.
In our sequestration, the animals will have a HAPPY ANIMAL BENCH MONDAY….
Chicken Bench…
Cat Bench…
Dog Bench…
Bear Bench…
Dragon Bench by Chainsaw Sculpture Artist Igor Loskutow, Estonia
The dragon bench sculptor has a talented chain saw.
An anti-2nd Amendment lefty LOS ANGELES TIMES columnist strikes again…
On Coronavirus And Guns, Michael Hiltzik Needs A Reality Check
Posted at 2:30 pm on May 10, 2020 by Cam Edwards
Even at this “moment of maximum peril,” Americans still need to eat. Elderly Americans in nursing homes still need care. And if Hiltzik is so concerned about Americans going to church in the name of “freedom,” why isn’t he calling for reporters to stay at home? Surely there’s no need for television reporters to get into the field to report on local stories at such a dangerous time.
https://bearingarms.com/cam-e/2020/05/10/coronvirus-guns-reality-check/
