Sunday May 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A Little Space of Grace
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“And now for a little space grace hath been shewed from the Lord…” (Ezra 9:8).
If you know anything about the history of Israel, it was a constant series of them sinning, God punishing them, them repenting, and then “a little space” of grace in between, such as this space that came after the punishment of the Babylonian captivity. Today, of course, we live in the dispensation of grace (Eph. 3:2), a time when God is dispensing grace unmixed with any periods of wrath. No matter what you do, you can’t make God punish you, whether you be saved or lost.
Of course, a believer who sins grieves God’s holy Spirit (Eph. 4:30) and may still suffer the natural consequences of sin. For example, a believer who ignores God’s prohibition against homosexuality (Lev. 18:22) may contract AIDS. However, this is not the wrath of God, this is just an example of reaping what you sow (Gal. 6:7), a principle that applies in every dispensation. If you want to know what God thinks of homosexuality, don’t look at a mealy-mouthed disease like AIDS, look at Sodom and Gomorrah. Then remember that it is true of all kinds of sins that “because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience. Be not ye therefore partakers with them” (Eph. 5:6,7). Just because you are saved and immune from the penalty of sin doesn’t mean you should engage in the kinds of sins for which God will punish unsaved men in Hell for all eternity.
If you are not saved, enjoy the dispensation of grace while it lasts, for you are going to be left behind when the Rapture brings an end to this dispensation. The Great Tribulation that will follow the Rapture will be the exact opposite of a dispensation characterized by grace not mixed with any periods of wrath, for it will be a time of wrath unmixed with any periods of grace. When that day comes you will “drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture…” (Rev. 14:10). As the uncut, unmixed, undiluted wrath of Almighty God is poured out, “in those days shall men seek death” (Rev. 9:6) because they will understand that even the slightest space of grace will then be out of the question to seek. Your only hope is to “believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved…” (Acts 16:31).
If you are thinking that you’ll wait and see if the Rapture really comes before believing on Christ in the Tribulation, think again, for God’s undiluted wrath will not convince you to believe as you might think it would. In John’s vision of that day,
“…men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not…and they gnawed their tongues for pain and blasphemed…God…because of their pains…and repented not of their deeds” (Rev. 16:9-11).
Of course, these pains will be the least of your worries, for all who persist in unrepentant unbelief will be “tormented with fire and brimstone” (Rev. 14:10), “and the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night…” (Rev. 14:11).
The choice is yours: undiluted grace or undiluted wrath. “Christ died for your sins” and “rose again” (I Cor. 15:1-4). All He asks of you is to believe it, and rest in what He did for you on Calvary’s Cross.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-little-space-of-grace/
Ezra 9:8 And now for a little space grace hath been shewed from the LORD our God, to leave us a remnant to escape, and to give us a nail in his holy place, that our God may lighten our eyes, and give us a little reviving in our bondage.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Ephesians 4:30 And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.
Leviticus 18:22 Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.
Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.
Ephesians 5:6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
7 Be not ye therefore partakers with them.
Revelation 9:6 And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Revelation 16:9 And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not to give him glory.
10 And the fifth angel poured out his vial upon the seat of the beast; and his kingdom was full of darkness; and they gnawed their tongues for pain,
11 And blasphemed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, and repented not of their deeds.
11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.
1 Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Having finished a rereading of 1st and 2nd Samuel I moved into the book of Ezra. Ezra had just survived a harrowing journey through enemy land. He himself had put the sojourners in peril when he denied the protection of the soldiers of the Persian King. Yet by Providence they were undiscovered by the enemy. Imagine the greatness of his joy that he was coming to God’s holy city and His temple.
(side note: I have thought that Ezra was rather bookish. Certainly a pious man of God, ‘priest’ and ‘scribe’, but perhaps naive of much of the world. Ezra had dedicated his life to study, follow, and teach the statutes and commands of God. (Ezra 7:10) He seemed quite unaware of the potential dangers of the trip to Jerusalem. Then, when he decides to camp at the river Ahava, it dawns upon him just what he has done, even… the little ones…are in danger. And by his own hand! Now aware of the profound dangers, Ezra was ‘ashamed’ to ‘require of the king’ soldiers be sent for their protection. After all, he had told the king that the hand of God was upon them and would be wroth against all that forsake Him, that a company was not required. (Ezra 9:22))
I could very well feel the deep grief which Ezra held upon seeing what the people had done in Jerusalem. How much had Ezra anticipated a glorious arrival. Not for his sake but to come to that most holy of cities! Yet…despair.
After several days of what I can only say was shock and stark anguish, Ezra arose to rebuke and chasten and to call the people to again turn to the LORD. Has God preserved even this remnant only that they fall away from Him? Forbid it. People, arise and turn ye selves to God! And it was done.
We look through history to see that people have not changed much, if at all. It is when we do know our history that we are then able to see how much alike we are. How then can we wonder why this people or those people did this thing or that thing of which they knew they should not? It is only the grace of God which has preserved us. As for our time, it is not getting worse, it is getting obvious.
Seek ye the LORD while He may be found, call upon Him while He is near….
Isaiah 55:6
It’d be great if hundreds of companies pulled up stakes…unless, of course, they’re run by lefties. They’d probably move to a red state and bring their politics with them…they just can’t help it even when Dem/prog/left politics ruins everything.
Elon Musk Blasts California, Says He and Tesla Are Headed to Texas
https://pjmedia.com/columnist/bryan-preston
By Bryan Preston – May 09, 2020 5:06 PM EST
Musk has called the shutdown and lockdown orders fascist and become increasingly public in opposing them.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/05/09/elon-musk-blasts-california-says-he-and-tesla-are-headed-to-texas-n389538
When I heard this in the 60’s I thought it perfectly captured the sense of the times. Hearing it now causes me to realize that the politics may be different but the song is every bit as relevant today as it was then. Wolverines!!!!
Here’s one from that era that I think can apply to today too!
No matter what we do history always repeats itself one way or the other The causes are many times the same, only the victims are changed to protect the innocent. . . or guilty. I believe I was on the right side in the 60’s and odd enough believe I am on the right side now. Funny how life works!
Yep. And through all the twists and turns of politics what I learned is that it all comes down to a question of freedom and liberty. If you are on the side of freedom and liberty your political path becomes bright and clear. Amazing how that works out . . . 🙂
Arizona: Muslim Students Threaten to Kill Prof for Suggesting Islam Is Violent
By Robert Spencer – May 8, 2020
This will teach those Islamophobes that Islam is a religion of peace: a professor is facing death threats for suggesting otherwise. Nicholas Damask, Ph.D., has taught political science at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona for 24 years. But now he is facing a barrage of threats, and his family, including his 9-year-old grandson and 85-year-old parents, is in hiding, while College officials are demanding that he apologize – all for the crime of speaking the truth about the motivating ideology behind the threat of Islamic jihad worldwide.
https://pjmedia.com/culture/robert-spencer/2020/05/08/arizona-muslim-students-threaten-to-kill-prof-for-suggesting-islam-is-violent-n389324
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂 Here’s some puppy love!
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!
“If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again” – George Jones
