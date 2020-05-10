Happy Mother’s Day

From all here at the Treehouse, we wish all mothers a wonderful day. Many of us have been blessed with mothers of the heart as well as the ones who gave birth to us. May God generously bless and keep them, every one.

Today we celebrate them, we pray for them, we give thanks to them and for them, and we are a little more confident in facing the challenges life brings us with their awesome power and knowledge behind us.

It would be hard to find a love more strong, more sacrificial, more unshakable than that of a mother for her child. Therefore, a mother, having no other choice, will never give up. She will keep loving, giving, praying, encouraging, pushing and shoving, and ablove all, she will never abandon faith, hope, and charity.