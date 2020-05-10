From all here at the Treehouse, we wish all mothers a wonderful day. Many of us have been blessed with mothers of the heart as well as the ones who gave birth to us. May God generously bless and keep them, every one.
Today we celebrate them, we pray for them, we give thanks to them and for them, and we are a little more confident in facing the challenges life brings us with their awesome power and knowledge behind us.
It would be hard to find a love more strong, more sacrificial, more unshakable than that of a mother for her child. Therefore, a mother, having no other choice, will never give up. She will keep loving, giving, praying, encouraging, pushing and shoving, and ablove all, she will never abandon faith, hope, and charity.
Thank you.
Thank you Sundance. Having my children made my life complete. There is no imaging life without them.
For Covid’s sakes, I still read every Mother’s Day card in the store before finding the perfect one.
Oh, to hell with the forgotten gloves!
One of my favorite Pastors said “God picked the better man to be the Mommy”
Hey, Frankie! Long time, mi amigo. Hope you and the Big E are doing well. Please pass on my regards. 😉
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in the Tree!!
Yes, HAPPY MOTHER’s DAY! Sending virtual hugs to all the moms, grandmoms and great-grandmoms during this year’s celebrations disrupted by the lock-down.
Thanks Sundance. My mom had to leave at the young age of 54 back in 1993. I love her and miss her. I often think she must be shaking her head at me when I do some of the stupid things I always do. One of the things that stuck with me was her telling me when I was worried or sick was “this too shall pass”. I see it everywhere but I heard it first from her ❤️
Hugs and best wishes to all the moms here and everywhere. God Bless you all.
Thanks Menegerie, I should have written.
I had to share this after reading your post. I just opened my card from my son, 2000 miles away. Among other things, he hand-wrote, “I know these times are difficult, but as you have counseled many times in the past over the years, ‘This too shall pass.'” 🙂 His other comments I will save in my heart.
Happy Mother’s Day. Here’s to the moms who are waiting for us on the other side.
Thank you..missing mine big time.
Me too Norm Jean.
The sweetest words I ever heard was when my mother said to me only a few years before her passing, I don’t know whatever I did to deserve as caring and loving son as you’. And I had never ever thought of that angle. I always thought I was simply reciprocating for all that she had done for me during my youth. That memory of my mother and I returning to her home still lingers after so many years. Thanks again, Mom. And I know there are countless other mothers’ that believe the same of their children.
I have my mom with me at 91. Amazing grace. And now I find out I get to be a grandma. Life is good, praise God.
Congratulations!
Happy Mother’s Day, Ladies. Your hard work, diligence and sacrifice makes this country, and the people it in, a better place. May the Lord bless you and keep you!
Ty Blond!
Happy mothers day, moms, and GOD bless!
Happy Mother’s Day. Going to call mom in California today. She protected me when she was most vulnerable.
One of the best decisions of my life was moving back home to be with mom prior to her passing. After all these years I talk to her and I love her each and every day.
If you’re a Treeper Mother have an especially blessed day.
If your mother’s not with you, call and let her know how much you love her. You can look back later knowing it was the best 30 minutes of your life.
And, all mothers make the choice for life. For this they are blessed.
My personal design (submitted to Postmaster Farley) for a Mother’s Day US Postage stamp…
Amen! My mom wants some KFC for Mother’s Day, so I’ll be the delivery boy! 🙂
And I want a McAlister’s Berry Pecan Salad. My younger daughter will be delivering it later today. My gratitude to her and all the Treepers who have expressed Mother’s Day good wishes, especially Mnagerie!
Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful Treeper moms. God Bless.
Thank you 🙏 Menagerie and a Happy Mother’s Day to you!!
And thank you for making us Treepers part of your family.💕
Happy Mother’s Day to all moms!!🌺
Happy Mother’s Day Everyone!
With my daughter sitting beside me, we did face time with my son, daughter-in-law, 3 yr old grandaughter and 9 mo old grandson! And then, my daughter made Rosetto for our dinner!
It couldn’t have been better! Thank you all for sharing!
I want to send special greetings to all pet moms. Because of them, so many four legged critters are safe, sound, and loved. Foster mom’s included here! I am thankful every single day to that grey tuxedo kitten I found in downtown McAllen, TX back in 1993. Since then there have been many cat and dog rescues and without that First Kitty I wouldn’t have discovered my purpose in life.
