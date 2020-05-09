Saturday May 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Caturday…
Lockdown
Yep, it was all a trap, and I fell for it hook, line & sinker! What a (well meaning) schmuck and easily manipulated mark I turned out to be!
What made me foolishly think that if we willingly gave up our God given Rights (for the Greater Good) that Power Hungry Politicians would ever give them back?
I recall two critical turning points in my “shutdown to contain the virus” thinking. Shortly after the NBA & NCAA abruptly cancelled their seasons (was really looking forward to March Madness!) I read a comment at CTH (oddly enough!) telling me to “Panic!!!, Panic Right Now!!!” accompanied by the letter allegedly written by an ER Doc in Italy describing the Horrific conditions of Italian hospitals (care givers exhausted, infected people dropping like flies, bodies stacked up like cord wood, life or death decisions due to lack of ventilators, etc.) Soon after that there was an article on The Hill, something to the effect that “Why Closing Events Down Is a Good Thing”, which linked to an article with a bunch of infections/hospitalization graphs explaining how we needed to Flatten the Curve to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by shutting things down and social distancing. I thought that the argument made good sense and agreed that we needed to do whatever we could to Flatten the Curve by closing events and businesses, sheltering at home and social distancing. Shortly thereafter the various governments units started tightening down the restrictions (e.g. from 200 people congregating together to 50 then to 20, then to 10 (and then to 1 in Michigan!) and the state wide Shutdown Decrees began (yes, my state too) with identification of essential and Non-Essential businesses and activities and Shazam! We were in Lockdown / under House Arrest!
Now, after having behaved in a socially responsible manner for the last two months, as directed by The Government, I learn that The Government has NO intention of EVER giving me back my God Given Rights! I reckon that the Little Dictator Politicians enjoy their Power Over Us Too Much and their ability to Boss Us Around at will or whim and that they ain’t gonna give us Our Liberties back without a fight (legal and lawful, of course).
OK! We did what the government wanted us to do – we Successfully Flattened the Curve.
The Hospitals were NOT Overwhelmed, they did not run out of anything; Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Respirators, Intubation Equipment, Ventilators, Intensive Care Units (ICU), Hospital Beds, Doctors, Nurses, Infection Test Kits, nothing – there were no shortages of anything.
In fact, thanks to President Trump, the U.S. Navy, the Army Corps of Engineers and Samaritan’s Purse, NYC had more COVID-19 ready Hospital Beds than they ever needed or used.
So, Let’s Get Our Lives Back, Our Rights Back and Get Back to Work!
Fascinating and True article at the Mises Institute titled, “When Governments Switched Their Story from “Flatten the Curve” to “Lockdown until Vaccine”
https://mises.org/wire/when-governments-switched-their-story-flatten-curve-lockdown-until-vaccine
From the movie Falling Down:
“Is that what this is about? You’re angry because you got lied to? Hey, they lie to everybody. They lie to the fish!”
If they kill those noisy cicada’s, they’re alright by me. 😁
“I do not feel the time . . .”
I saw Judy perform this in concert when this came out. I still clearly remember that magical night. I think that’s Steve Stills doing those tasty guitar fills.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
My American friends, I posted here a song from the Israeli Netflix film series “Fauda” (the Arab word for chaos). If you’re on Netflix I highly recommend. It is about a real undercover unit that infiltrates Palestinian terror cells and territories and basically are one of the most effective units in Israel’s fight against terror. What is so special about this series is that the main actor was actually a member of this unit in real life and is the writer of the scripts together along with a friend.The series is partly in Hebrew and Arabic because they are basically spies in Arab territory. This series became a big hit in Arab nations and even Palestinians because it shows objectively both sides. It is very realistic indeed and is an intense action series.
One of the many things I miss from back when the USA still operated under the constitution was going to my favorite buffet Saturday afternoon and sitting down with my loaded plate of food (socially distancing without being under penalty of imprisonment) and putting my android phone on its nifty little phone tripod and reading CTH articles.
I may never be able to do that again. Not in PA at least. How sad.
This is a video with actual footage of the Israeli Counter Terror unit (Duvdevan). I recommended the Netflix series Fauda which is about this unit and the main actor served in this Unit.
