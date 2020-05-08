Friday May 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Art of Pompeii. The music is Alison Balsom playing Neruda’s Trumpet Concerto in E Flat and Haydn’s Trump Concern in E Flat. A wide range of styles. This should be the last of the Pompeii art videos.
The Rarity of Charity
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“…speak thou the things which become sound doctrine: That the aged men be… sound in… charity” (Titus 2:1,2).
To adorn the sound doctrine that they profess to believe, the Apostle Paul instructed Titus to tell aged men to be sound in charity. To guide them in this, Paul gives a detailed description of charity in I Corinthians 13:4-7 that serves as a good guide for Christians of all ages. Newer Bibles change “charity” to love here, but charity is love in action, and that’s the kind of charity that all Christians should seek to be sound in! But Paul counsels aged men to be sound in charity because some of the descriptions he gave the Corinthians of charity are harder for aged men to exhibit.
For instance, he says that charity “suffereth long” (I Cor. 13:4). Do you know any aged men who don’t suffer long with others, who get cranky when people vex them instead? Paul says aged men should rather be sound in charity, and “kind” (v. 4) when people tax their longsuffering.
Charity also “envieth not” (I Cor. 13:4). People of all ages are envious, but envy hurts more as you get older. You see, if you spend your life envying the things possessed by others, and not getting them, by the time you get old you realize you’re probably never going to get them. No wonder Paul tells aged men they should be sound in charity instead of being envious.
Paul also says charity “is not puffed up” (I Cor. 13:4). That’s a reference to pride caused by too much knowledge (I Cor. 8;1). And who has more knowledge than aged men? If you don’t believe that, just ask one! But I’ve known older Christian men who were puffed up by their knowledge of the Bible, and that’s not very becoming to sound doctrine.
Charity also doesn’t “behave itself unseemly” (I Cor. 13:5), a word that means inappropriately, or even indecently. The only other time the Bible uses this term is to describe homosexuality (Rom. 1:27). But homosexuality isn’t the only way to behave unseemly. You’ve probably heard the term “dirty old man.” That’s an old man who acts inappropriately toward women.
A few years ago, one of our former presidents was accused of acting unseemly, touching women inappropriately while taking photographs with them. If those accusations were true, he perhaps thought it was innocent because he was so elderly. But that is not a fitting way for a former president to act, and it is surely no way for an aged Christian man to act. Aged men should be sound in charity instead, and charity “doth not behave itself unseemly.”
Paul also wrote that charity “believeth all things” (I Cor. 13:7). That means when something happens that makes you question the integrity of a brother in Christ, don’t be so quick to believe something bad about him. Believe “all things” good about him until you get all the facts.
A man who used to attend the church that I pastor once said to me, “Maybe you’ve noticed that I never put anything in the offering box. That’s because I’m getting over a gambling addiction and I’m paying off all my old gambling debts.” I told him I didn’t make a habit of watching to see who visits our offering box, but even if I noticed that he didn’t, I wouldn’t assume he was unspiritual. I’d give him the benefit of the doubt and believe the best about him.
Now that gets harder as we get older and more cynical. The longer you live, the more you see the bad side of people, so you tend to believe the worst about them. One of my assistant pastors is a former Chicago police lieutenant, and he says it is harder for some policemen to think the best of people, for they spend their lives seeing people at their absolute worst. Because of that, they end up getting cynical about people at a much younger age than the rest of us. But if aged men want to be sound in charity, they have to be willing to believe the best of others.
If we could all live that way, maybe the rarity of charity would become a thing of the past!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-rarity-of-charity/
Titus 2:1 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine:
2 That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.
1 Corinthians 13:4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up,
5 Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil;
6 Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth;
7 Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.
1 Corinthians 8:1 Now as touching things offered unto idols, we know that we all have knowledge. Knowledge puffeth up, but charity edifieth.
Romans 1:27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.
The more they try to divide us, the more they unite us. We are on the same side. If you arrest us for disobeying illegal shutdown orders, you are against us.
Now you do what they told ya
Now you’re under control
Now you do what they told ya
Now you’re under control
Now you do what they told ya
Now you’re under control
Now you do what they told ya
Now you’re under control
F YOU I WON’T DO WHAT YOU TELL ME!
Language alert.
Not what I posted. Put it up or don’t, but this wasn’t it.
Try to stay at least 6 feet from any homeless divers and if you see rats waving you off it’s more than likely a Mickey D’s dumpster…or main dining area.
Making Democracy safe for Moslem invasion.
Lefties who consider themselves our betters, believe we should celebrate the depravity that is Islam…
The Washington Post Wants You to Fast for Ramadan
By Robert Spencer – May 04, 2020
The far-Left anti-Trump propaganda organ masquerading as a news source and operating under the name the Washington Post on Thursday published an inspiring op-ed entitled “As American Muslims fast this Ramadan, maybe the rest of America should consider joining in.” The Post’s articles exhorting people to keep the Lenten fast or the Yom Kippur fast have not yet been published, but I’m sure that they will be when the appropriate times for them roll around again. Won’t they?
https://pjmedia.com/culture/robert-spencer/2020/05/04/the-washington-post-wants-you-to-fast-for-ramadan-n387981
I’ve been saying for a while that the COVID timeline just doesn’t add up, that I’d heard press reports from China well before the December ‘start” date generally now accepted.
Researchers from the University College London and the University of Reunion Island have rewound the virus’s clock back to a starting point and have determined it made its initial jump to humans at some point between October 6th and December 11th of last year. According to the ‘official’ Chinese timeline the first coronavirus patient was feeling sick on December 10th and it was on December 27th that the Wuhan officials were told it was the new coronavirus that was causing the illness.
The Chinese are still playing possum with the truth and there seems to be some hesitancy in widespread US testing top see how widespread the infection really is and establish a timeframe on how long it’s really been here. A database of COVID genomes could be worked backwards as was done by the two universities to get an idea of how many mutations the virus has gone thru and perhaps even where it might go. It is mutating and if it’s really widespread thru the population with many carriers being asymptomatic then what might happen as it mutates in them? I’m not trying to play Tom Clancy but so far we’ve had one Chinese doc who spoke out against the Chinese officials ‘die of coronavirus’ and a Chinese-American researcher whom his peers said was really close to a major breakthrough on the virus get shot by another Chinese-American ‘friend’ who then committed suicide. This virus has become a reality show all of its own.
For America, it was a well-planned tragedy…and we’ve yet to witness the Final Act. 👿
Lovely to see Venice start to re-open…
Live View of Ponte delle Guglie Venice – View from Hotel Filù Venezia
Police Grab Woman and Arrest Her for Praying at Planned Parenthood Abortion Biz
By Micaiah Bilger – May 7, 2020 | 6:16PM COLUMBUS, OHIO
The Ohio-based pro-life organization (Created Equal) released a video showing police grabbing the woman, identified only as Alicia, pulling her off the sidewalk into the parking lot and handcuffing her for allegedly trespassing.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/05/07/police-grab-woman-and-arrest-her-for-praying-at-planned-parenthood-abortion-biz/
https://www.fox29.com/news/gov-tom-wolf-extends-stay-at-home-order-for-red-phase-counties-until-june-4
On deck, eliminating the 4th of July in Pennsylvania…the Cradle of Liberty.
OK, I’m done lengthening the Friday Open Thread. 👿
THE PATIENCE OF FAITH
“Because thou hast kept the word of My patience.” Rev. iii. 10
Patience is more than endurance. A saint’s life is in the hands of God like a bow and arrow in the hands of an archer. God is aiming at something the saint cannot see, and He stretches and strains, and every now and again the saint says – “I cannot stand any more.” God does not heed, He goes on stretching till His purpose is in sight, then He lets fly. Trust yourself in God’s hands. For what have you need of patience just now? Maintain your relationship to Jesus Christ by the patience of faith. “Though He slay me, yet will I wait for Him.”
Faith is not a pathetic sentiment, but robust vigorous confidence built on the fact that God is holy love. You cannot see Him just now, you cannot understand what He is doing, but you know HIM. Shipwreck occurs where there is not that mental poise which comes from being established on the eternal truth that God is holy love. Faith is the heroic effort of your life, you fling yourself in reckless confidence on God.
God has ventured all in Jesus Christ to save us, now He wants us to venture our all in abandoned confidence in Him. There are spots where that faith has not worked in us as yet, places untouched by the life of God. There were none of those spots in Jesus Christ’s life, and there are to be none in ours. “This is life eternal, that they might know Thee.” The real meaning of eternal life is a life that can face anything it has to face without wavering. If we take this view, life becomes one great romance, a glorious opportunity for seeing marvelous things all the time. God is disciplining us to get us into this central place of power.
Oswald Chambers
May 8th Devotional
