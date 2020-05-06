Wednesday May 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

19 Responses to Wednesday May 6th – Open Thread

  1. Whistling_Past says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:15 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:15 am

  3. Mary Van Deusen says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:16 am

    The art of Pompeii’s Temple of Isis. Music is “Roman Banquet,” an original composition for replica lyre in the ancient Hypophrygian Mode, by Michael Levy. The art was excavated after Pompeii’s destruction in 79 AD. It’s the strangest mix of styles that makes me think of Medieval AND modern art.

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:16 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:17 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:17 am

  7. hawkins6 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:33 am

    IMO of course, this is a great 1985 “Rockabilly” concert with Carl Perkins and “friends. As Carl said, the changing musicians on stage are some of the coolest and “rockenest cats” ever in the rock music business. Time for a much deserved music break perhaps.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      May 6, 2020 at 12:51 am

      🙂

    • hawkins6 says:
      May 6, 2020 at 12:58 am

      Ad Rem:
      I hope the video above doesn’t have copyright issues. I paid Apple I Tunes to download the music from this Live concert months ago for my IPod and then came across this on You Tube. The video’s URL link was allowing easy links to it.

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:38 am

  9. otd says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Good morning everyone.

    An important message for us all.


    A Contagion Of Fear – Message by Dr. Chuck Baldwin on Mar. 15, 2020

  10. Garrison Hall says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:40 am

  12. czarowniczy says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:49 am

    NASA’s let ‘slip’ that Tom Cruise may soon be going to the International Space Station for a visit…no word if they’ll bring him back.

    Considering his Scientology connections I can imagine the hi-5ing at Gold Base. Cruise will be higher (rocket-wise) than any Scientologist since Xenu. Will he bring an e-meter and how will he deal with being sealed into a capsule with a group of potential SPs? How long before the ISS’s crew start looking for a volcano to drop Tom in?

    So many questions, so little real interest.

  13. Phillip Neumann says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:53 am

    And the truth will set you free:

    https://plandemicmovie.com/

  14. citizen817 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 12:58 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    May 6, 2020 at 1:02 am

