SCOTUS Releases Statement on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Condition…

Supreme Court – “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection.”
“The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available.” (link)
Paraphrasing Gen. MacArthur: Evil never dies. It just rots away.
If there just happens to be a Supreme Court vacancy before the election, would President Trump and McConnell pursue a nomination and a confirmation?
Mr Scratch, Death, and Chuck Norris fear RBG. I heard Hillary Clinton is worried RBG will arkancide her. Cancer is afraid of getting RBG. Liberty Mutual is trying to buy RBG out of her life insurance policy. The exorcist gets nervous around RBG. Connor McGregor turned down an RBG title fight. George Patton thought RBG was tougher than Rommel. Hitler kicked RBG out of the bunker for scaring the crap out of him.
From CNN (burp!) back on 02/14/2020, “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday again reiterated his position that the GOP-led Senate would confirm a nominee to any Supreme Court vacancy that occurred this election year…”
If there just happens to be a Supreme Court vacancy before the election, will President Trump and McConnell pursue a nomination and a confirmation?
It would really throw an interesting variable into the mix if President Trump had a SC vacancy opportunity before the election. You think everything is hyper political now, wait until he has that to leverage!
Protocol of past final year of a term of president, vacancies not filled by opposition party.
Now, in the hard ball partisan politics of scorched earth by the democrat communists,
All traditions of party courtesy on nominations and elections now are off, and a successful nomination and election of a new justice is just what the karma ordered for the communists.
The only 87 year old in bad health that is immune from covid 19. Funny how that works. They are dropping like flies. But an 87 year old with 3 cancer episodes, multiple health issues, and repeated surgeries can fight off death like Ric Flair in a battle royal. Please. Now the elites are just rubbing it in our faces. We gotta lockdown all you heathy people because of this pandemic. But ole RGB is made of kryptonite.
She’s like the Michael Meyers of the Supreme Court. Oddly cold with her blank stare – inhumanely patient as she waits for the just the right moment to get you!
Think she will outlast Biden?
I believe in her memoir she happily recounts her therapist saying he was told there was nothing left. No reason, no conscience, no understanding; even the most rudimentary sense of life or death, good or evil, right or wrong. That he met this seventy two year-old woman, with this blank, pale, emotionless face and, the blackest eyes… the *devil’s* eyes. He spent eight years trying to reach her, and then another seven trying to locked her up because he realized what was living behind her eyes was purely and simply…evil. Or was that Dr. Loomis from Halloween?
RBG is a medical miracle. She’s had about every ailment and survived.
The embodiment of hillary’s professional and political career.
Just look at Keith Richards and all of the stuff he has done.
PS: And I didn’t mean to imply that they both look alike.
I see what you did there and I approve.
Richards is pickled. He’s been living on booze, drugs and cigarettes for 60 years. No medical condition can take hold in his body because everything inside is all wrinkled and hard
When he finally does go, they should put him in a big jar of brine and vinegar, throw a guitar in and put him on display at the Rock and Roll Museum
LMAO… TOUCHE’ that was perfect.
Rest assured she’s getting treatment none of us peasants would ever get.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You mean the Farm Animals. That is what they think of us. Baa, Baa We the People are Sheeple to them.
That’s because she was not subject to Obamacare. She gets the best care in the world and we pay for it. Only we the little people had to suffer Obamacare.
Can she beat cv-19?
She’s vehemently pro-abortion.
Probably drinks adrenochrome……
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s stem cells courtesy of PP. Why do think democrats are so pro abortion.
Its Weekend at Ruthie’s at this stage.
You never wish bad ill on anyone, but she’s really been called to step aside.
Is there a part of her that isn’t cancerous or infected?
RBG: Do the country and yourself a great favor and just retire already.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The ol’ girl just won’t give up, will she!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Auntie, I’m afraid she won’t give up either! 😉
The old bat is going to hang on for dear life isn’t she?
Any decent person would have retired by now.
Therefore Ginsberg is NOT a decent person.
Agreed. This tells you all you need to know about RBG. She is the worst type of feminist and her ego has been blown up by all the publicity she’s received. I’m sure she’s a legend in her own mind.
Ginsberg is a damned Marxist.
The best healthcare that the public can provide the ruling class.
She takes a lickin and keeps on tickin.
Mom always says, “If you don’t have anything nice to say…” (I don’t mom…) 😉
My mum used to say that and I used to give her Hell for it.
I do not wish any ill on her, but I just don’t understand anyone (McCain, Ted Kennedy…) who holds onto the position until the very end. I’m sure family members would probably like to have an opportunity to spend those days with their loved one. It is utterly foreign to me.
I am not as nice as you are. The best communists are dead communists and RBG is a Marxist through and through. She was a horrible choice for the supreme court.
Ponce de Leon must have slipped her some magic water.
She WAS his contemporary, right?
Scorched earth body bags and wholesale destruction is why they hold on till the very end.
Oops! Menagerie, will
you please delete those multiple posts!
Heck NO Auntie, may be like Beetlejuice and 3 times is the charm! 🙂
So now we have mail in judgements. Judge ID please!!!
She is amazing notwithstanding the ideological differences. If only true conservative justices can be so resilient!
My cat is jealous. RBG obviously has more than 9 lives.
I’m sure you cat is much better looking though.
😹😹😹
I have renamed my 21 year old incontinent cat RBG. Taking bets on which one dies first. My money is on the cat.
My prayers will be that the cat out lasts her.
How many lives does she have anyway? Is she a Goa’uld or just have Goa’uld sarcophagus technology?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL…I’m votin’ on Goa’uld….
She knows what will happen if she dies before Trump is out of office. She’ll putter on for another 50 years if it means that baby butchering stays “legal”.
Gallstones suck big time. I’ve had my share that got stuck in the duct. Made want to operate on myself without benefit of anesthesia.
The problem is RBG does not seem to be personally a bad person, it’s her positions and ideology. Which she believes in so staunchly that she (and her doctors) will do damn near anything to deny Orange Man Bad another pick that will end the universe as we know it. And worst of all they believe it.
Her contract with Satan well exceeds this lifetime.
I can believe that she had bile duct obstruction, but i bet it is due to pancreatic cancer, and not a stone. Never-the-less, she is like a Timex watch. Takes a lickin, but keeps on tickin.
I may be wrong,but I thought she had her gallbladder removed,is that not where the stones come from.
Given the location of her stone, she needs to see a cardiologist.
Reading between the lines, sounds like Gallbladder stones with infection, treated with a percutaneous Cholecystostomy tube.and antibiotics. But you are right, kinda fishy with a Pancreatic cancer and a stent in her common bile duct. However, expect Prog/Dem/Thug insanity to go to 11 on the 10 point scale.
She is a powerhouse.
And we know she was made in God’s image,
Plenty aware to plot her own course.
We should not excite over such things
We should not get excited over such things
Why do we excite over such things
What is to exicite over such things
What is there to win
What is to lose
Everything
The burned embers remember
You like that?
We. Aren’t. Supposed. To. Live. Or. Die. By. Judge. Appointments,
The words were clear.
It was not supposed to involve how a person thought it should be.
We have judges for their impersonal intellect not their personal opinion.
I have a personal opinion.
Why cannot I be judge.
Their job is to take the mandate consent of the people and apply as ordered.
Even I can wish-cast. Imagine if I was a judge.
Don’t.
Even.
A judge should never post an alternative to a legislative language and in so doing post just his judgement.
A judge should never post his pre-judgment.
DIS-qualified….
When she goes, I hope it’s the end of the Affirmative Action Program for Jews on the Court. They make up a third of the Court now, and only 2% of the U.S. population.
They’re all hard core Liberals, of course. Are Jews the only smart people in the Democratic Party?
Seems so.
Take it back to stormfront.
Tick Tock Run Out The Clock
I will pray for her. God never seems to answer my prayers, so I’ll just have to depend on Him not to start now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Depend is the key word isn’t it.
We can only hope for the best outcome for…
The United States of America.
Touche.
Didn’t she opine it would be ‘time to go to New Zealand” if Donald Trump won?
Doesn’t she believe in stare decisis ?
In any event, she is sincere (despite being wrong), straightforward, consistent and open, which is more than can be said about weasel snivelling congresscritters, lying DOJ/FBI, the FISC judges who sign and maintain fake FISA Warrants and many SES government employees.
I hate to be a negative person but I have no sympathy for this old lady. From what i have seen from the left I feel it would be a really good thing to replace this woman as soon as possible. I don’t wish her a horrible death or anything ,but if she were Nancy Pelsoli I most certainly would have a much harsher tone. She is an Evil woman in my opinion. I guess i do look forward to reading the head line that she won’t be down for breakfast none the less.
Pelsosi is in a different class ,along with the likes of Adam shieve ,and a long list of others I guess, how some these people can even be in Congress or the Senate boggles the mind. they are reprehensible people with absolutely no honor or integrity. This old Judge is snarky and I hate hearing about her confirmation with all this despicable people ushering her in.
I am not going to be happy if The leftist steal this upcoming election because they pulled the wool over trump with this Virus BS that came out of nowhere with the help of their Chicom partners. I do believe they pulled a fast one with the cooked up models straight out of the leftist hot bed universities. I know he was put in a position where he had to make some choices and i think he made some very bad ones with their help or (Guidance, I guess you could say) !
I’m just wondering how the CDC is going to figure out an acurate number of people who died from the bad flu strain we already had going on before this showed up. seems top me the deaths aren’t so out of range right now if this had never happened . When i hear how they have openly said it’s ok to cook the books on the deaths and you have plenty of examples of blatant lies. Like the Conn. gov calling that infant who was smothered as a covid death .even though they know the baby was smothered to death by a caretaker. and the published news stories of them going back and reclassifying deaths as covid deaths. It;s just unbelievable what is going on.
I know there are many things they hope to accomplish under an umbrella of the covid crisis. mail in voting is a big one. but not the only thing. The do hope to do as much damage as they can to all of us is another big one I’m sure.
it would be a nice consolation prize to be reading the head lines soon.
Your wrote 4 paragraphs for being “hope porned”.
She’s fine.
Go home.
I swear I may start an online school just to wrekx the place.
Kenny is cooler.
Go away
“it would be a nice consolation prize to be reading the head lines soon.”
One small slip by this woman would be one giant leap for mankind.
I don’t know about anyone else, but “teleconferencing” anything pertaining to United States Supreme Court proceedings just seems to be wrong. It’s not just about subtleties and nuances, it’s a matter of procedure. It should be on site and in person. Likewise with voting. Everyone should vote in person and provide a proper voter ID. Any votes otherwise should be stringently regulated and viewed with suspicion. Some things, particularly things related to our basic freedoms and the Constitution, do not lend themselves well to modern technologies.
Her time on earth is nearly at the 12th hour, then she will have to face the only real judge as we all will.
Remember, God is in charge. From the beginning of time, he has determined the time for each soul’s passing. Do you dare to think His plan is in error? Do you have a better plan?
In the end you will see that “all is well.” Trust God’s plan.
