President Trump Remarks Visiting Honeywell Manufacturing Plant, Arizona – 4:30pm ET Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump tours the Honeywell manufacturing facility and delivers remarks about mask production in Arizona. Honeywell’s facility is making millions of N95 masks for the U.S. government. Anticipated start time 4:30pm ET
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream
Can anyone tell me if this is new at The Hill? Why do I get the feeling this is part of a huge information operation designed to exploit the “pandemic?”
https://thehill.com/changing-america
The headlines support your theory. Every story is “the sky is falling”
Goosey Loosey said, “The sky is falling, Foxy Loxy.”
“How do you know, Goosey Loosey?”
“Ducky Lucky told me.”
“How do you know, Ducky Lucky?”
“Turkey Lurkey told me.”
“How do you know, Turkey Lurkey?”
“Henny Penny told me.”
“How do you know, Henny Penny?”
“Chicken Little told me.”
“How do you know, Chicken Little?”
“I saw it with my eyes. I heard it with my ears. Some of it fell on my tail.”
Foxy Loxy said, “We will run. We will run into my den, and I will tell the king.”
They ran into Foxy Loxy’s den,
But they did not come out again!
Such is the condition of a great many high IQ “intelligentsia” – they test positive for infection. Not with COVID-19, but with TDS. TDS fatality rates are very low. But the affliction strikes with deadly force against those sections of the brain responsible for critical thinking. Recovery rates are stubbornly low, many victims have been plagued with recurring bouts of tribalism. Headaches and an urge to scream at the sky have also been noted.
Sincere apologies.
Carpenter/Carpenter should and would have been “Felix”. But reset of computer “cleaned” up some “inefficiencies” and I messed up with new log-ins.
Personal responsibility demands that I admit to too much sampling of newest rum bottling. It’s a new hobby and if the Judge had me in court for it (I’m an unlicensed distiller of 5 months), he would preface my surname by “James”. Yessssssss, I always know I’m in trouble or owe taxes when I hear that sound.
You can call me anything you like.
Except “Late for supper”.
Been arguing with leftists all day on _The Hill_ — they really are deplorable!
Yes, they have a holier than thou attitude.
Very dismissive of any logical argument.
I go in sometimes just to yank their chains , for shytes and giggles.
One of the prime rules of a professional politician is to ‘never waste a good crisis’.
so basically someone’s husband dies in war, and the politician consoles her until they end up in bed.
summary.
Please, everyone must watch this and share it.
Half way through and I already have to thank you.
This interview was outstanding. Thank you for posting it, Pat.
I mean assume the worst; as in full scale betrayal by the same forces who already established their existence with the Russian collusion coup and Ukraine backed impeachment attempt.
As tin-foil hat conspiracy as it may sound, I can’t escape the conclusion that we’re a PSYOP attack — that’s forcing us to (effectively) sleep through it. I’m seeing anomalies that can only be explained by massive perfidy; as in “deception through trustingness”. by disloyal globalists (deep state) using the weapons we entrusted to them for our protection — against us.
N.B. The FBI/DOJ is no longer protecting us. It’s a free for all for anyone with the same political bent as the corrupt agencies.
the “mask” is a conditioning!
For the Road to Serfdom.
on the road to forced vaccination
The “mask” is not to protect you, it is to shut you up.
That and to signal the fabulously wonderful, selfless virtue of the wearer.
Just like following directional arrows in the grocery store 😉
the four 4 of KGB subversion picked up by Alinsky and he students that surpassed him (Hllary) are
1 Demoralization; 2 Destabilization; 3 Crisis; 4 Normalization
in this situation were in Normalcy for masks.. a month ago it was unheard of (it was like being called gay in the locker room in the 90s)
the percentage of compliers – gives the manipulator a guage to determine the EFFECTIVENESS of the crisis.
to me it looks like a virus is more effective than a bomb.
as Grandpa said above – a mouth covered is a mouth only TALKING when necessary.
I truly believe that it is also to make a lot of us sick. Wearing one at work all day is NOT healthy, for many reasons. Most of my co-workers have found that half-way through our shifts, it’s like breathing through a wet, soiled snot rag. Our noses are running, and we’re touching our faces a lot. It’s hard to get air, and we’re miserable.
What hasn’t / isn’t President Trump looking into and remedying???
Finally, our US Indian Nations are being truly respected
>Oh, how I do respect and love me MY President Donald J Trump.
https://www.bigfooty.com/forum/attachments/ever-wonder-how-one-little-dog-controls-much-larger-sheep-fear-jpg.868778/
I am not good at posting pictures so I hope this works…
Forced masks are a sign of oppression and shame and he who willingly submits to wearing one is lost. If someone wants to wear one – fine. They can wear a hat with a propeller on it and carry an elephant repellent charm too for all I care, but don’t force your insane virtue signalling ersatz religion on me.
if you wear the mask it helps submit you.. so that 8 cops can hold 800 people behind yellow tape..
its very clever.
That sounds real tough and all, but when the “authorities” pay your place of work a preemptive visit to enforce masks, and your employers inform that no one will be allowed to work without one, you have no choice if you prefer a paycheck.
When it’s a statewide mandate, it’s not like you can just go get another job where you don’t have to wear one, either.
I figured if anyone complained about my liberty loving statement, it would be you. And sure enough. But at least you didn’t, so far anyway, flat instruct and lecture me that I wasn’t allowed to have an opinion on this web site differing from yours, so there is that anyway.
I’ve respectfully shared differing opinions at CTH for years, and liberty is something which I hold very dear. What is your problem?
Respectfully? Double facepalm when one just isn’t enough. . And what’s my problem? My problem???? Quadruple facepalm when one just isn’t nearly enough. It’s certainly not lack of conscious knowledge of one’s own character.
Hmm. My reply to you made a valid point, and directly addressed your subject matter. I didn’t even disagree with you, but pointed out that it is not an option for many of us to “go rogue” and ditch the masks.
Commies are bitching about not being able to exploit Fake FauXi’s BS
I’d like your thoughts on this.
I believe if what she says is factual, everyone in this great nation is a target.
Absolutely everyone needs to watch this video.
I hope she is telling the truth. I think she is telling the truth.
But isn’t it said, too, somewhere….”when the people believe everything they’re being told then we’ll know we’ve succeeded”? I just don’t know who exactly is “we’ll”.
One thing that kept bothering me during this video was Dr. Mikovits’ voice sounds so much like Dr. Birx’ and Christine Blasey Ford’s voices. Is that a “smoker’s voice”?
I do agree about needing to build natural immunity.
Again IMO, everyone should watch this video and share it before it gets taken down.
Need to pray for spiritual discernment.
Why does he engage these buffoons?
I can’t stand Ducey.
Jim Acosta— is this your “mission accomplished”?
No Jim, he didn’t say anything close to that. (but it will be the basis of CNN ‘s next fake story).
President Trump said they are moving on to the NEXT PHASE of safely opening the country back up.
Really weird —someone was on here ( CTH) yesterday using that “mission accomplished” narrative. What a coincidence.
Poster “Right Mover”- beside complaining about everything the president does also used that expression earlier today. Another coincidence.
Good sleuthing, sunny. 👍😎
Good Job sunny. I do not believe in coincidences.
The original “Mission Accomplished” banner on a Navy ship that Bush II visited had nothing to do with Bush’s visit. But, that didn’t stop the MSM from using it for their false narrative.
I recorded that and put it up on YouTube. No commercials.
President Bush Carrier Landing – 2 May 2003
President Bush Carrier Speech
Bush Leaves Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Arrives SD
If FauXi unleashes more WuFlu in the fall, we have the cure.
Hydroxychloroquine, azythromicin, zink.
Our Governor here in Virginia has banned the use of hydroxychloroquine for those with the Covid-19 virus. We live near the border with North Carolina and wonder if this drug is allowed for treatment there? Anyone out there know if a doctor there can proscribe this drug in N.C.?? We’re not sick-but just considering our options just in case.
LikeLike
right, all they have to do now is sell us fake pills, or contaminate them
since this all was an economic weapon with predicted responses.
Or we could just put a face mask on him and ignore.
My strange-working mind (?) went directly to: primer, powder, lead at your first sentence.
I don’t like that guy at all!
Mr President, require the Commie hyenas be the Guinea pigs for Fascist FauXi’s vaccine.
Seems to me, every politician is in CYA mode. This wasn’t necessary if the narrative was handled properly from jump street
21 Jump Street ?
I hope fdat plant be crankin’ out dem maskses. Louisiana’s starting to open up and with Louisiana’s record of following regulations the reopening should be reminiscent of the Grand Teton Dam incident.
The cities have been unable to control the social interactions of certain groups of people, something reflected in the overall infection and death rates, and a reopening will be seen as a release from any restraints for many. I’m waiting for the stats to pop – I hope they won’t but if past is prologue…
The mass Fall festivals that the governor all but cancelled are not dead as far as the NOLA brass is concerned, they’re seeing them as in limbo. The mayor already tried to politically fabricate herv way out of Mardi Gras’ position in spreading the virus and now with a string of internationally-attended Fall festivals – real sorely needed moneymakers for the city – on the gov’s chopping block there’s a real push to allow them to go on.
We’re hearing that a few thousand drunken revelers crammed into a field will wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines….yeah. We can’t stop ’em from urinating on the buildings and generally acting like asses during any festival, what makes anyone think they’ll wear masks, stay 6 feet apart and act responsibly? A few thousand drunken/drug sotted 20s-30s something out looking for fun and licentious good times…what could possibly go wrong?
So make those masks, we gonna be aneedin’ ’em.
Well folks i just watched 2 hrs and several minutes of Congressman Ratcliff’s DNI confirmation hearing and My opinion is i do not like him as much as i did before.
why?
He’s too weak. He will not look to root out politically biased behavior. Gives his word that he will be a boy scout and report whatever the intelligence professionals say. Says when asked abt the Presidents comments that the intelligence community has been run a muck that he disagrees with that assessment and does not see the intelligence community as being run a muck. Either he is giving the answers they want to hear to gain their approval or he’s just another phony political creature. I no longer see him as being strong enough to stand up to the swamp creatures inside the intelligence community or even the swamp creatures in the most corrupt body in all of Congress -the Senate intelligence committee.
Mo I said the same thing to my husband while watching. His voice sounded soft and nervous and his persona was nothing like how he presented during the impeachment hox hearings. IMO he came across kinda weak but what do I know. Cheers!
THINK!!!!!!!
he is being a gentlemen to get through the process.
or he is selling us out and joining the TEAM after being taugh a lesson?
my opinion – he is being a gentlemen and knows they will be negotiating freedom from him.
Time will tell. I hope he’s just putting on a good boy scout act for now. We’ll know after he is confirmed. We had high hopes for Bill Barr and Wyatt Earp, but it looks to be another “administrative review” per Tom Fitton’s opinion. No real criminal prosecutions.
Gotta get confirmed. We know he’s not usually like that. He knows the drill.
Mo says: “He’s too weak. He will not look to root out politically biased behavior. Gives his word that he will be a boy scout and report whatever the intelligence professionals say. Says when asked abt the Presidents comments that the intelligence community has been run a muck that he disagrees with that assessment and does not see the intelligence community as being run a muck.”
Is he, technically, in a position to “know” that they have “run amok”? If he isn’t, then he can’t “truthfully” say they are.
The President is in a position to know that, and can say it.
But if Ratcliff isn’t, then he can’t say it. Instead, he’ll have to “discover” that fact; when and if he is confirmed and takes charge.
Just watch the two hours dude. I said it’s my opinion he’s too weak. My opinion of him before this testimony was the opposite. My opinion of his performance in the future depends on his performance in the future. Judge his performance for yourself By watching the video.
Do tell, Mo…
Because he didn’t give the answers you wanted him to give. That’s what happens in these hearings. You b s to get confirmed.
Give us a break. His job today was to get in / out of the rinochamber.
“Latinos love Trump ”
>Gracias. Yo tambien
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1mrGmQEmLzBGy
It’s just my opinion, but I think President Trump must feel VERY confident that the country will be restored to pre-Wuhan success. With that in mind, he can continue to talk about the efforts of our country to produce PPE, ventilators, tests, etc. We may be tired of hearing it, but he is cementing in people’s minds that he directed a MASSIVE effort. Will it cause those people to vote for him? Maybe a few. Maybe not. But they will at least see that this is a President that GETS STUFF DONE!!!! Don Jr. said it best when he said that “impossible is just a starting point for my Dad”.
Bringing America Back! Only man I would want in charge! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻
He can bring us back even faster than the first time; he’s already been there. Now at least, we are more prepared for medical emergencies AND he got some concessions on the border and immigration. Gotta look for some wins and get back in the game!!
Why does President Trump continue to allow Dr. Fauci to appear on TV news shows especially CNN? Government employees cannot talk to the news media without authorization!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/05/anthony-fauci-checked-on-friend-chris-cuomo-every-day-as-cnn-host-fought-coronavirus-i-was-worried/
I don’t know and I wish I could question that evil Faux Chi Minh. I don’t care if President Trump thinks the sun rises and sets on Fauci, Fauci should be fired, at the least, for listening to that false prophet Neil Ferguson. That goes for the wick Deborah Birx too. Does President Trump ever question these two lying lackeys of Bill Gates? I sincerely want to know because I didn’t vote for Rasputin and Mrs. Rasputin.
At ease, Judicial Watch has got Birx and Fauci; they are prisoners of their own words.
Fauxi is a typical conniving Dim. If there is no end game for him and Birx, PDT has been conned.
