May 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1202

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Psycho Joe is now getting the “Trump Treatment”. Boom!
And maybe Mika…
https://bwcentral.org/2018/02/john-brennan-the-cia-zbigniew-brzezinski-columbia-university-and-obama/
This might be his best Tweet yet. Seriously.
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in May ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Pay back into the laps of our neighbors seven times
the contempt they have hurled at you, Lord.
Then we your people, the sheep of your pasture,
will praise you forever; from generation to generation
we will proclaim your praise.”🌟 —Psalm 79:12-13
***Praises:
✅ “President Trump Admin is pushing to rip global supply chains from Chi-Na which is what American consumers wants.” Sundance twitter
✅ Update: A total of 252 Federal Judges have been confirmed plus two SC judges
✅ House Repubs announced probe into Chi-Na infiltration of U.S. Colleges/Universities
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Phoenix, AZ Honeywell factory. (Dep WH 10AM ET—Visit/Speak at Honeywell 11:55-2:05pm MT –But Phoenix is same as PT as they don’t do daylight saving-keep this in mind….***Arr at WH 9:30pm ET
— for preservation of our Constitutional rights
— for safe reopening of America
— for truth on source of Chinese Wuhan virus in Wuhan, Chi-Na
— the power of Fake Media break down to nothingness…pouf…poof
— for more sunlight into Spygate and justice be done
— Gen Flynn be exonerated soon
— for 30M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* Investigate The Investigators *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”As history has proven time and time again, Americans always rise to the challenge and overcome adversity.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, May 5, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 182 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Donald’s Bible
I just linked your reposting of the video on the YouTube site. Hopefully, we’ll have new Treepers arriving shortly.
“God is putting together a window…..”
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying !
Amen
Pandemic 2020: Layoff-related deaths exceed covid-19 deaths by 41%
“Our most recent research is on nursing homes, hospices, and hospitals with a NY focus. Covid deaths are exaggerated because of how they are reported and many are reported as covid deaths without being tested. Moreover, there is a financial incentive to exaggerate the numbers. Even the CDC has a much lower covid death count when properly coded and estimated –37,308 as of May 1. This number is much lower than the 60,300 estimated by IMHE researchers on April 20. Number of deaths reported by the CDC are the total number of deaths received and coded as of the date of analysis and do not represent all deaths that occurred in that period. ”
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/pandemic-2020-layoff-related-deaths-increase-covid-19-cordle-cfa/
Plus masks do not work…just part of the globalist strategy to spread fear and subjugate…there must be visual evidence for the fear to continue to be palpable…do not wear a mask…leave that for the automatons and the sheep…
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340570735_Masks_Don't_Work_A_review_of_science_relevant_to_COVID-19_social_policy
Published in NIH’s Virology Journal in 2005
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/
Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread
Martin J Vincent, Eric Bergeron, […], and Stuart T Nichol
Fauci and Birx are trash puppets.
The President has hung these two and others out to dry.
Meanwhile, I have been on a couple of teleconference townhalls in my state with doctors, and they are all taking the cocktail as a prophylactic themselves.
https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/doctors-group-asks-governor-back-off-ban-experimental-covid-19-meds/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=wnd-breaking&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=breaking
It seems like President Trump never lets a good crisis go to waste…
Killin’ it yesterday.
Misleading and overstated covid-19 deaths likely due to miscoding
“Many are missing the larger point of our research findings, Pandemic 2020: Layoff-related deaths exceed covid-19 deaths by 41% which is one part of a much larger study.
Our most recent research is on nursing homes, hospices, and hospitals with a NY focus. The number of covid-19 deaths is exaggerated because of how those deaths are reported, many without being tested and properly coded. Unfortunately, there is a financial incentive to exaggerate the numbers, especially when patients are put on ventilators.
Although we need to be cautious about claiming any certainty, anecdotal evidence strongly supports our criticism of the blue states. Just because it is unethical, unwise or impractical, doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. This is especially true in states that have overspent for years and now have unmanageable debt. ”
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/misleading-overstated-covid-19-deaths-likely-due-vaughn-cordle-cfa/?articleId=6662773859785207808#comments-6662773859785207808&trk=public_profile_article_view
LikeLiked by 5 people
This thing was manufactured in a lab – this guy gets it, and lays out a solid case – if he was any more detailed/blunt, I’d fear for his safety.
I.love.this.man…..
What would be your snark retort back to Lyin’ Dimwit Dan Rather?
Dan Rather is the Brian Williams of Jussie Smollett’s.
I assume you mean Juciey smolette’, right?
askin for a friend…
Following rules one, two, and three…..Shut-up About Memos!!!
Little Known Historical Fact: Lincoln typed the Gettysburg Address on a ’73 Selectric.
Courage.
What the frequency, Kenneth?
Dan, don’t compare yourself to a respectable man.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/04/may-4th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1201/comment-page-1/#comment-8159572)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 5/3/20 – (See link above.)
– Jeff Rainforth retweet of clip of Trump boat parade in south Florida.
– Farm tour at Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farm: 2010 Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense FundRAISER
3 sections: Salad Bar Beef, Pigaerator Pork, Pastured Poultry
– – – – –
Monday night update – 5/4/20
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has the Chinese Wuhan virus.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 5/1/2020
“Well, I tested negative for the coronavirus antibodies. I was sure I had caught it either in China or Cali. Oh well, back to quarantine!”
😭😷🤪😅🙃
Q: Jeffrey L Rainforth, I was told that even if we test negative, we may still have had the virus. That they don’t know yet…but that the antibodies may not stay in the system for that long…for us it would be almost six months since we were sick. The doctor who tested us said he was sick around the same time as us and was certain he had it, but recently tested negative also.
A: Lisa, good to know
Q: You could still have something left over from when you got sick on your big trip. I hope it’s not parasitical. It wouldn’t hurt to do a cleanse.
A: Sharon, I haven’t been sick for a long time. I just wanted to see if I had it so I’d know if I had the antibodies.
Q: They are saying that it is common to get false negatives 30% of the time especially when you are tested when you do not have symptoms… The tests are not that reliable
A: Jeanne, yeah, I’ve been hearing that.
Q: Come to Texas, you can play golf, tennis, go to the mall, movie theaters, restaurants as of today. May 18th more places will open.
A: Pamela, thanks, I think so too! I’ll be able to do daily live-streams on the border, also. Kolfage wants me to be out there filming what’s going on.
Edit: Additional Q & A’s.
Q: Where did you go for the test? My covid was about the 20th… positive
A: Judy, I went to an urgent care facility that got FDA approval to do the antibody test. Congratulations on being immune now! 😀
Q: Oh Geez… so glad you are alright. Stay home and recuperate 🌻
A: Thanks, Anne. I’m not sick. I just wanted to see if I had the virus in the past since I was in China.
Q: Hopefully you feel better soon.
Q: That’s good news, any good news on the next portion of the wall?
A: Kim, as soon as we can move workers around we should start building project 3.
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Apparently, the original tests may not have been accurate.
Good Grief, Senate finally confirmed somebody today.
A man can love liberty or he can be a democrat, but he can’t legally love liberty and be a democrat … except in the usual way: one of the two with the mouth, the other with the heart. The spirit of liberty proclaims the survival of all human rights and the meaning of that has no longer been left to guesswork, but made tremendously definite … the man who loves liberty must fight all who would commit or enable a destruction of the Bill of Rights.. That is the spirit and the natural law of liberty.
The democrats have their beliefs and actions and it is a perfectly definite set, there is no vagueness about it. They command that all people bow to the tyrannical at every turn they do him hurt or threaten his sacred rights with death. Word it as softly as you please, the spirit of the democrats is the spirit of the evil shadowed specter of the Beast of Austria insidiously billowing in and building and building to ever more horrific heights.
The moment there is a question about any matter or some snitch somewhere complaining about anything, see the democrats rise, and see them spit at the liberty loving man from the corner of their twisted forked mouths. The spirit of the democrats being in its nature tyrannical and selfish — it is in their line, it comes natural to them — they can fully work up to the tyranny of a Hitler, Stalin, Mao or Mohammad; for the spirit of liberty, indeed of decency itself, is entirely impossible to them.
“A man can love liberty or he can be a democrat, but he can’t legally love liberty and be a democrat ” Tell that to my friend in Florida who is against the lockdown and had been concerned for our rights, thinks the virus isn’t a threat, and yet is a registered Democrat and does not like POTUS. I did already tell her as such, though.
Democrat AND Republican..and our President did not lock her down. He and deSantis are following guidelines set up by these two frauds:
Have her research Fauci and Birx. Holdovers from prior administrations.
https://truepundit.com/dod-leak-feds-investigated-birx-fabricated-falsified-hiv-aids-vaccine-trials/
https://nationalfile.com/president-trump-vs-bill-gates-on-treatment-fauci-has-a-100-million-conflict-of-interest/
How Could I Possibly Vote For Donald Trump?
Real Life Talk Podcast with Pastor Jack Hibbs – 05-04-20
Next Job for the Senate…a hearing to confirm Nominee Rep. John Ratcliffe for DNI
The question is does Bill Barr know there is a Bill of Rights.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He released a letter confirming so.
Oh, you mean action against those who are taking those rights away?
Gov. Janet Mills of Maine was served, I heard. Not confirmed.
This is Sacramento yesterday, where the Marine/doctor forced these cops to listen to their conscience and they all stood down after listening to him speak 10 min. about the Constitution and American rights.
It was actually a VERY uplifting scene. Started badly, ended wonderfully.
Nobody at that twitter link seems to know what happened. Someone w/ a Twitter account needs to post the vid there!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh my!!!!! On a roll!
Murder Hornets. Wonder how they arrived in Washington state? 🤔
If you guessed China, you win a government monitored trip to a large box store. 😄
Great…and I’m still trying get over “Killer” Bees
A nest probably hitched a ride on a crate or a pallet or possibly even a cargo container. Wasps will build a nest anywhere where there’s food nearby. BTW they aren’t just in China, they’re also in Korea and Japan. We’ve had European Hornets in this country for many years, they’re like super duper Yellow Jackets and have stings proportionate to their size. The biggest threat is to honeybee hives, these critters specifically go after honeybees in their native haunts.
These should be sanitized before moving. Cripes. More Chinese Warfare.
Just as Sundance predicted, today I saw PRIME beef in my local market for first time ever. And the price was just about the same as what I would normally pay for lesser meat. Market would allow only two packages of beef per customer, so I purchased a couple of beautifully marbled Angus Prime boneless strip steaks. Fire up the bbq!
Message to Sean Hannity. Put a mask on and shut up!!!!!
If you don’t like people showing up at freedom rallies with guns, you may want to take a look at the gear the police in CA were wearing to scare off peaceful protestors in Sacramento.
Glad Bongino and the other guest weren’t buying Hannity’s blather.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tic toc alert? Or what?
If they don’t tell you what they mean, it is just marketing. Nothing more, nothing less.
Nice, though!
Good evening everyone. Hope you are all well.
Reading these comments its great that everyone hasn’t been distracted from the national and Int’l., Global, danger of the Agenda being unfolded before our very eyes with this Pandemic CV19.
We all must stay focused and fight extremely hard against the evil diabolical plans of this class of worldwide Psychopaths that want the destruction of the Human Race!
Here is an article I just read that exposes more about the evil agenda and the players involved.
https://medicalveritas.org/top-ten-most-damaging-coronavirus-lies/
Top Ten Most Damaging Coronavirus Lies
By admin – Apr 15, 2020
The Top Ten Most Damaging Coronavirus Lies
by
Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz
“Ye shall know them by their fruit.”
Matthew 7:15–20 (KJV)
Evil incarnate=Bill Gates!
NO MANDATORY TESTING and/or VACCINES!
Good article from gateway pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/check-data-nobel-prize-winning-scientist-says-strict-lockdowns-covid-19-overreaction/#comment-4901667197
The question is what has been REMOVED from the Biden papers. His aides were in the U of D archives some months ‘poring over’ his papers (IMO to find and remove any incriminating documents regarding corruption. They weren’t thinking about sexual harassment or worse).
IMO you find that anything pertaining to those questions was mysteriously removed some months ago when his aides were in the stacks.
Sticky fingers calls coronavirus an “incredible opportunity…to fundamentally transform the country” (Barry redux…Spit)
CNN is more than triggered….
.
Excerpt:
A lawyer for CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia has written a cease-and-desist letter to President Trump’s re-election campaign over the misleading contents of a new campaign ad.
WarnerMedia says the Trump ad is misusing CNN news coverage in a way that’s “false, misleading and deceptive.”
In response to a request for comment from CNN Business, the campaign claimed that the ad is accurate and attacked the network’s editorial decisions.
