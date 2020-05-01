May 1st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1198

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Pardon time!
Not at all. Drop all charges time.
oldumb,
Agree, entirely. Once again, PDJT’s unbelievable, inhuman patience pays off.
A pardon would indicate they had committed a crime; something requiring asking for and recieving ‘pardon’.
If indeed this is a result of the ‘sequestration’of fruit of the forbidden tree, i.e. illegal searches run thru the ‘two-hop’ rule, off the now illegal Carter Page FISA warrant,…and if the poison extends INTO the Mueller investigation, as it obviously does,….
This could result in not only exhonerating Flynn, but PapaD, Manafort, Cohen and Stone.
With F.o.t.F.T., it doesn’t even matter that, for instance Manafort may have been actually guilty.
In 2014, the DOJ investigated him, and wrote a declination memo, presumably cause they didn’t have enough evidence to make a case.
And yet in 2016/2017, they have enough evidence to convict. PROBABLY because they were,able to access 702 about queries, due to the two-hop off Carter Page, and thereby get emails, wire transfers, travel records, and other material which enabled them to ‘make a case’.
THATS the textbook for poisonous fruit, and the fact they were,able to prove him ‘guilty’, using illegally obtained evidence means he walks.
And, with the civil rights violations, he CAN sue the,U.S. government for bunches.
The Mueller report is totally discredited at this point, as well.
No PARDONS, or COMMUTATIONS; far better,..EXHONERATIONS.
And, exhoneration for PDJT, as well.
Which is why the MSM is silent on all this; as Nunes points out, the Media, and the ‘Owners’ of the Media, are like unindicted co-conspirators, and are sure acting like corrupted agents of CHINA.
Exactly — a pardon implies guilt. As soon as his case is dismissed with extreme prejudice, unleash the lawsuit kraken!!! Sheesh! SWAT team with armed frogmen in the rear canal to prevent James Bond style escape?????
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Brings May Blessings ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
👉 > > > What a year last month has been! < < < 👈
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The clouds poured down water, the heavens resounded with thunder;
your arrows flashed back and forth.
Your thunder was heard in the whirlwind, your lightning lit up the world;
the earth trembled and quaked.
Your path led through the sea, your way through the mighty waters,
though your footprints were not seen.
You led your people like a flock by the hand of Moses and Aaron."🌟
—Psalm 77:17-20 (we're picking up where we left off on March 14th when the world entered into "Darkness" time)
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump, An American Warrior
✅ Incriminating evidence relating to Gen. Flynn is coming to Sunlight
✅ Roger Stone reporting to prison yesterday (Thurs) has been delayed for 30 days due to Chinese Wuhan virus
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection & safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Camp David (Dep WH 5pm ET ***Arr Camp David 5:30pm)
— for the Patriots attending Orange County Beach Day Rally against Newsom's lock-down orders–for peace and safety today (Fri May 1) OC is being targeted by Craze Newsom.
— for safe reopening of America in certain states
— for the remnant of Evil Chinese Wuhan virus to be wiped off the face of the earth
— for more sunlight into Spygate…the fingers are starting to point to Obama
— Justice be done in Gen Flynn’s case and he be exonerated very soon
— for another good Friday Night Drop News for us all to absorb over the weekend
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— for 27M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— Adam Schiff’s Secret Transcripts be brought to Sunlight
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* We Rise Again *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”The sacrifices our citizens have made in this time of crisis will be remembered, studied, honored, and praised for generations to come. Now the American people are ready to rise to the occasion once again. They are ready to show the world once more that Americans can defeat any challenger.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, May 1, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 186 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Donald’s Bible
TY, Grandma Covfefe.
😁☇
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
Amen!
Amen…but not my will but Yours be done!
And no, I do not type those words lightly, but with the full awareness of exactly what that may mean…
Praying for peace for you, and your mom . . .
AMEN
Amen.
Praying !
AMEN
WHO is fumbling blindly, not knowing they are fumbling blindly. What idiots.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thought I’d interject this YouTube vid of Stefan Molyneux and Dr Shiva MIT PhD talking about Covid19, WHO, Gates Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative and the big Pharma and Vaccine fascists- fascinating interview, densely packed for all the medical treepers and those wondering WTH is going on here and how did we get where we are?
Give it a few minutes and see:
Trump Retweet
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1255976608365674496
Edit:
Hell yeah!
“President Trump says he would be open to bringing General Flynn back to his administration
“It looks to me like Michael Flynn will be exonerated.”
Let’s see how the Main Sewer Media tries to explain away that one when General Flynn goes back to work – as a “Czar” cleaning out BHO embedded corruption.
Matthew 15:14 Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.
The Democrats and their approval line is pathetic.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/30/april-30th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1197/comment-page-1/#comment-8143639)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 4/29/20 – (See link above.)
– Jeff Rainfort Q & A tweet about Project 3.
– Jeff Rainforth tweet w/ video of the Navy’s Thunderbirds and Air Force’s Blue Angels flying over Independence Hall.
– Jeff Rainforth & commenter tweets w/ before/after photos from Project 1.
– General Spalding retweet with article: Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial Wuhan Lab with Millions of U.S. Dollars for Risky Coronavirus Research
– General Spalding retweet of video that was taken down by YT:
Accelerated Urgent Care doctors recommend lifting shelter-in-place order
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 4/30/20
– Tweet with article: EXCLUSIVE: White House to block federal pension fund from expanding China investments
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has the COVID-19 virus.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with article.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And sell any stock in Smithfield pork!!!
LikeLike
Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund Panel – 9/13/18
“Join Joel Salatin, Elizabeth Rich, and Patricia Foreman as they discuss the importance of the Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund (FTCLDF) live at the Mother Earth News Fair – with host Charlotte.”
20:23 – I would just add that I think the basis of this… you were talking about every time the meat and poultry wholesome foods act has been amended, we’ve lost half of our community abattoirs, canneries and things like that.
Well why is that? Well it’s because… this is what you need to understand… that in this sphere, the regulatory environment is highly scale prejudicial.
And I would just throw out here that I think if there’s one litmus test for a bad regulation, a bad regulation is one where it’s much easier to comply if you’re big than if you’re small.
21:42 – But the problem is right now with the food safety regulations is that they’re highly concessionary and favourable toward large producers and discriminatory or prejudicial against small producers. And therein lies the rub.
That’s why every time there is a revamping of the system and tightening of the loopholes, we’re not losing half of our big ones, we’re losing half of our small community abattoirs.
22:33 – And in 1906 when Upton Sinclair wrote “The Jungle”, only on 50% of America’s beef was controlled by 7 companies and they said that was a monopoly.
So in 1906 it was… if I’m not right I’m close… 50% was 7 companies, today 80% is now down to 3 companies, and that’s considered free market.
Hell, in England they’re not afraid of losing their “small community abattoirs”
The ‘Descendents-of-the-Desert'(TM) just rent a family house in a residential neighborhood and set one up there. And in keeping with their so-called ‘religion’, it’s a No-Stun slitting of throats, natch.
Blood flowing down the driveway? What – me worry, dhimmi ?
Police Discover ‘Disturbing Scene’ at Address Used as Suspected Illegal Abattoir in Telford, England
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/04/19/police-uncover-suspected-illegal-abattoir-house-telford-england/
[you’ll just love the photo]
Yea, I’ve read about these “migrant” operations. Quite a bit different that what’s been lost in America over the last 100 years.
Putting this together with Sundances explanation of “exfiltration of wealth” with Widgets or Lemons,…shutting down the small, local operations makes it easier for multinationals to buy up the whole market, and then manipulate the ‘law’of supply and demand, in order to jack up the price, and maximise profits.
It “FITS”.
Great points !
Joel Salatin mentioned something similar in “The Uberization of Food” video I posted a couple days ago.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/29/april-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1196/comment-page-1/#comment-8139363
The following is a quote from a couple days ago.
56:24/57:19 – “The main reason that we have such incredible centralization and the current mergers and acquisitions going on as rapidly as they are in the food system is due to the economies of scale in complying with regulatory overheads. If you take the cost of compliance with regulatory overheads off the table, then suddenly I can sell at Walmart prices and make a great, great living.”
LikeLike
Yeah, he says it a little differently, but what he is,saying dovetails nicely with Sundances MAGANOMICS 101 coarse.
He says as Maganomics is implemented, price of food will go DOWN, even as wages rise.
Which makes sense, as it is reversing whats been happening for at least the last 30 years; stagnant wages, rising food prices.
Praying !
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
I love ‘ya, PDJT, but you gotta let this one go. We, along with many other nations, F’d this thing up horribly. Sweden got it right.
I do have to laugh at all the people who prior to today said we must follow the W.H.O’s guidelines have now turned on them for saying that Sweden got this right. So much for appealing to authority! 😄
LikeLike
Hmmm, somehow my response ended up under the wrong post. 🤔
LikeLike
Norway and Finland are very sparsely populated compared with a much more industrialized and heavily populated Sweden. It’s like comparing Greene County in the Catskills to Queens in New York City.
LikeLike
Notice you conveniently left off Denmark, which has the exact % of urban population (88%) and five and a half times Sweden’s population density.
But I can see why you left it off. Five and a half times less deaths.
Also, even if you doubt me, or want to cling to your Swedish fantasy (which would not have worked in the US), you do realize that PDJT has a great deal more information than either of us?
And he agrees with me. That’s the ultimate in ‘argument from authority’.
LikeLike
‘Argument from authority’, aka ‘appeal to authority’, is a top logical fallacy. As is ‘has more information”
LikeLike
And notice how you cherry picked again. Six U.S. states, not even including New York, have equal or more deaths per state than does Sweden (Michigan, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey). And Denmark has half the population as does Sweden.
Sorry admin, but I have to say it, gda53 is a troll.
LikeLike
New York locked down and its death count dwarfs that of Sweden. The Swedes also now have more freedom than we do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And are, possibly, closer to herd immunity
LikeLiked by 2 people
Although we are closer, much closer, to simply being like cattle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Herd immunity at a very high price. 2462 unnecessary deaths.
LikeLike
New Jersey has 7228 deaths and they have their citizens locked in their homes. Lock downed at a very high price, eh?
LikeLike
Only a high price for those who don’t want to be slaves.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
They need a Trump economic index and a non Trump economic index..
All states that voted tor Trump form the Trump Economic Index (TEI). It would include employment and GDP and such things like consumer confidence and business environment.
All states that did not vote for Trump go into the Blue Index.
Trump can tout the TEI numbers and talk about it at rallies. Left will go insane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 6 people
Biden going to address the allegations of sexual assault soon. His defense? He thought she was an adult.
LikeLike
Or..he didn’t know she was an adult
LikeLike
He just grabbed her by the P!
LikeLike
He forgot he was a senator and thought he was a gynecologist. Easy mistake to make as he so admired Ted Kennedy and Chris Dodd.
LikeLike
He didn’t have a cigar?
LikeLike
Actually, he was acting just LIKE the Senator he was, at the time.
At this point, I’m not sure he CAN respond to the allegation,….or even UNDERSTAND the allegation.
This is what his shadow campaign has been dreading; something where they can’t just put out a statement.
Normal procedure, at this point would be Biden and wife, sitting down for one on one, where he sincerely says,”I did not have sex with that woman!” while his wife supports him.
He’s as likey as not to punch any interveiwer who asks him about it,….or at least to say “C’mon man,…you wanna take it outside?”
Like Hillary in 2015, Joes campaign won’t respond,..they can’t.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
The “Larger pattern” has a LEGAL name; its called CONSPIRACY, and their is simply no way these people acted in concert, WITHOUT co-ordination, as documents already out there (Stroxz/Page texts, etc.) and these new documents coming out will show.
Each affirmative act, that furthers the objective of the Conspiracy, is a seperate crime and charge.
So, had a meeting to discuss framing Flynn. Followed up with a phone call.
Next day, sent email.
Thats 3 charges of Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice, and at 10 years each, potentially 30 years.
With what these idiots did, and documented, see how easy it is to get to life plus sentences? And THATS how you get conspirators to “roll over”, and “flip” on higher ups.
Its been said before,…its gonna be a WILD summer!
LikeLike
In summer of 1973, I spent each evening after coming home from work watching PBS replay of Watergate hearings. That was child’s play compared to the Coup. Reviewing flavored big batch popcorn recipes now.
LikeLike
I sat and watched them, live with my Dad, and yes we got popcorn.
Later, I was schooled personally, in the “school of hard knocks” on the legal intricacies and implications of the “Conspiracy” statutes.
Trust me, you DO NOT want to be on the recieving end of that!
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
R E D R U M
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah, but how frikkiin’ misleading is that photo?
If fish tank cleaner comes in tablet bubble sheets like that, I’ll stand corrected
but I’d guess is comes in a jar or a plastic bag in a cardboard box about the size of baking soda
that photo gives the mis-impression that the guy died from chloroquine medicinal tablets, conflating the fish-tank cleaner with the actual medicine – the caption even says Plaquenil
intentionally, of course
LikeLike
Much better:
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
Kim is still with us?
https://news.yahoo.com/satellite-images-reveal-kim-jong-102229996.html
LikeLike
Why do I find ‘evidence’ like “satellite images showed boats often used by Kim” and “appeared to show that a train similar to Kim’s was parked in the resort” somewhat less than convincing?
Is it just me?
LikeLike
gda53,
Yeah, possibly it IS just you. Its not like Kim has a press conference or is in the habit of announcing his location.
Its called the HERMIT kingdom for a reason. “The reports of my demise, are greatly exagerated.” Kim
There, does THAT reassure you?
LikeLike
The seasonal flu season ended 8 weeks early in Hong Kong because the folks began wearing masks and housing and commercial premises began the disinfection drill learned from past experience. Hong Kong is close to the epicentre of new influenza strains from the PRC. And they know, with Covid-19 the PRC was lying by December.
If you Institute these basic public health measures, Covid is stopped as well as other respiratory infections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m going to answer yes to that question.
This would seem an easy task for some intrepid reporter. Find out the number of death certificates issued each day from the high death toll blue states and match that with how many are labled as WhuFlu deaths. My guess is it would be very disproportionate.
LikeLike
Outrageous! And they want a federal bailout for their mismanagement…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I called this nonsense the day they announced a deal with a manufacturer and non profits to supply masks. They claimed they were using their huge buying power to get a good deal.
LikeLike
ugh. Who the h*ll orders PPE from China right now? Even in the BEST of times, Chinese stuff is suspect. And we/ they are in the worst of times right now.
It’s like he wants to make sure Californians get sick fr/ this virus. If I was in CA. , this would make me NOT buy/use manufactured PPE, once this shipment arrives.
This guy is either stupid or evil. Disgusting move by a State Governor.
LikeLike
And we need to somehow make sure these PPE do not “mysteriously” make their way into other States.
LikeLike
Newsom has already stated he plans on sharing some with other states.
LikeLike
Someone mentioned “masks from China”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need A2 to translate……STAT! 😀
LikeLike
Looks like defective product and someone is just playing a stupid prank or wants to create controversy?
魔都草民
@tyw520
Replying to
@liqunchen
试机材料本来就会当做废品丢掉的。
Translated from Chinese by
@liqunchen The test material will be discarded as waste. https :// t.co/X1JnKyPsCW
LikeLike
The image didn’t make it to the tweet here it is—-
LikeLike
Under wraps??? Stuff you can ONLY get away with in a ONE-PARTY state.
3 million coronavirus masks arrive in California as part of quiet deal with … BYD auto company at Beijing International Automotive Exhibition … Gavin Newsom has said, though details of the deal are under wraps. … April 29, 2020 … of the purchase, a request has not yet been fulfilled by the Governor’s Office …
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-04-29/coronavirus-masks-arrival-california-gavin-newsom-byd
LikeLike
Hey, the Chinese GUARANTEE the masks are good! Every one of them has been worn by a QC inspector, at the factory, to make sure the fit properly, etc prior to shipping them,……
So,..NO WORRIES!
LikeLike
Remember, N95 masks are nothing more than those paper sanding masks you buy at the hardware store, a 3-pack for 2 bucks. Newsom is paying 5 bucks apiece for them. Fake contract. It’s just a money transfer to his China pals papered over as a mask purchase. And he’s going to want the feds to reimburse him for it. Crook.
LikeLike
Texas continues to forge ahead.. the new deepwater LNG port..
Phase I is now complete..
Now on to Phase II..
I know where it is.. it’s being built on hallowed ground.. our former dock facilities.. the former port of a Titan..
Where we parked our construction barges.. parked our cars.. where we embarked into the Gulf.. and where we first set foot upon returning.. like so many hard working Texans before us.. from riggers.. to the elite dive team.. we built the Gulf.. it is Legendary.. I was blessed to have been a part of it all.. and our team.. we were the last ones.. we stayed with them until the very end..
The new Texas LNG Terminal.. on hallowed ground.. it’s the berth of a new Era..
But make no mistake.. it is standing on the shoulders of a Giant..
“the former port of a Titan..”
What do you mean? I looked up Texas LNG and it said Brownsville, but I don’t know anything about Texas.
LikeLike
Sara Carter interview with Papadopoulos. Clear your head and give their story a fresh listen.
LikeLike
Hong Kong Covid-19 update.
Today 1 May marks the fifth day of no new reported infections. That may change as the chartered flights from Pakistan and India bring back Hong Kong residents that were caught under lockdowns in those countries. They will be tested, assessed and appropriately dealt with.
Almost 2/3rds of new cases are imported. Today, as those hospitalised and recovered are 844, and only 188 still in hospital. The death rate remains only four.
The government is resuming public services on 4May.
Caution is of course the watchword. The scheduled Jiao festival has been attenuated on Cheung Chau. Only a few activities will be held. this is the organisers decision, not the government. If you don’t know about the bun festival watch this:
It was held to commemorate the end of a plague.
On another, more relevant note to Treepers, the President’s comments on the Wuhan lab, will be misconstrued by Left and Right never Trumpers.
No matter what he said, the wankerati will spin it the opposite.
Pretty sad commentary on the state of the so-called fourth estate.
LikeLike
Many people are getting fed up with being locked up in their homes by the Democrats who run their City
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good morning everyone. Hope all you are well.
The most pressing issue of our time right now is the proposed “Mandatory Vaccine” backed and pushed by the evil Gates! We must fight very hard against this.
An eye openning video, while it lasts, about “Vaccines”, full of information that just boggles the mind! Fauci and all the rest of corruptocrats.
Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr. Fauci’s Medical Corruption
God Bless
Enough already. Mikovits was fired for cause in 2011, and Fauci had absolutely nothing to do with that. Their only connection is that after she was fired, Fauci helped make sure she got no further research money from NIH. She’s been trying to get back at him for years.
Mikovits stole proprietary research material from her employer, WPI. She’s a ‘former” because she stole, to try and hide the fact that she had faked data in an important study on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. The study results were later retracted by the publisher.
She isn’t a reliable source, and her theories on vaccines, meds and diseases are baloney attempts to garner press since she’s unemployable in her former profession. She’s just trying to restore her reputation, which she voluntarily ruined by unethical choices. No legit research company will hire her, and she just keeps pretending it’s someone else’s fault.
Oh, she’s also only a “doctor” by having a PhD. She has no medical credential. She’s a doctor like “Dr. Phil” is, or “Dr.” Shiva.
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/334/6063/1636.1
http://blogs.nature.com/news/2011/12/institute-claims-victory-in-civil-suit-against-judy-mikovits.html
LikeLike
👍👍
LikeLike
This just in…
“Whitmer signs executive order extending Michigan state of emergency to end of May”
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/495597-whitmer-signs-executive-order-extending-michigan-state-of-emergency-to
Also just in…
“Mr. Piddles signs executive order to boost pantry reserves of popcorn and popcorn-based snack items”
Seems Witless is Politically Suicidal.
Let’s be honest, no matter who is Governor, Churches won’t be opening for until mid June, No sport events till late July, no conventions this Summer, and Las Vegas may not open for another year. All because of fear. No one want to be accused of spawning another Legionnaire disease. I really feel bad for Nevada. Dead man walking state.
LikeLike
If effing Fauci gets his way (and why wouldn’t he, since EVERYBODY treats that fraud’s every word like gospel), there will never be organized sports at any level ever again.
But he’s the only authority. God forbid another medical authority should weigh in.
LikeLike
Fauci and Birx are the ones President Trump chose to back and accept the advice of, so I’m trusting he has his reasons. Seems to me they were hired to be scientists, and that’s what they are being. The President also has economic advisers. He and Congress must choose the correct balance between the competing needs for public safety and reopening things. May God guide all their footsteps.
LikeLike
He once trusted Jeff Sessions too. Just sayin’.
LikeLike
And Jeff sessions was under surveillance from the get go.
So was Michael Flynn.
The President has consistently supported all members of the Corona Task Force. What is there about it you do not understand.
I don’t get it.
LikeLike
Last I heard, GM, Ford, and Chrysler wanted to start production on May 8th.
LikeLike
God Bless and Protect President Trump.
God Bless our Country.
Unite Patriots, we have a Country to save.
LikeLike
Remember the Hong Kong flu?
The Hong Kong flu killed 100,000 Americans and was highly infectious, and vaccine development was hampered because the virus kept mutating. The press wasn’t in a frenzy and there were no shutdowns. It was 1968.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/remember_the_hong_kong_flu.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was called the Hong Kong flu, because that was where it was notified. It was the PRC flu in origin.
It has been ever thus. PRC sneezes, Hong Kong catches it. At that time because of millions of refugees fleeing from China.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hundreds of demonstrators protest Michigan’s stay-at-home orders
https://mol.im/a/8275171
LikeLike
Mr. Trump, why do you never mention hydroxychloroquin anymore?
A month ago you suggested it might be a “gift from God.” But now we are supposed to forget you ever mentioned it.
Because you NEVER talk about it anymore.
But in order for any of us to escape house arrest, we must accept “contact tracing”? That sounds like the most horrific violation of our right to privacy that’s ever been perpetrated on this society.
LikeLike
“Contact tracing”?
They will just say, “if you don’t have anything to hide, you shouldn’t be against it”. But that’s what fascist types always say.
And how about this – What if a woman goes to a divorce lawyer to try to find out if she can get a restraining, hopefully an effective one, on her violent husband before he kills her. What if her husband finds out. Say by being an FBI agent, or her husband has a friend who is an FBI agent, with access to the “contract tracing”.
LikeLike
O.k.,….thats a stretch. Contact tracing is nothing new, it has been done many times, in many countries, as a way of CONTAINING a communicable disease.
If you have the disease, they ask you where you have been, who you have been in contact with, so they can contact those people, to advise them they MAY have been exposed, and suggest they get tested.
If THEY test positive, THEY are asked,…etc. They do it with HIV,…ANY communicable disease with major health consequences.
Nothing new.
LikeLike
Think cell phones and google / facebook. If they don’t have it all automated, they soon will.
LikeLike
I understand the idea, its simply an attempt to automate something thats already done.
I suspect it will go over about as well as automated “self-driving” cars….but lets see what happens.
LikeLike
How are the Commie State Governors going to celebrate May Day?
– tearfully?
– longing for a new Berlin wall?
– reminiscing of the glory days of ICBM truck launcher parades?
– stapling a hammer-and-sickle flag to the wall behind the TV and watching old commie-Bloc videos?
– dreaming up yet more schemes for dispossessing the working class of their wealth to redistribute it to unproductive layabouts?
LikeLike
OK, making book. What are the odds we never see Fauci again at another press briefing, now that he is busy shilling for that drug company? He’s picked his horse, so he has forfeited any claim he had to objectivity. Odds?
LikeLike
He’s a media whore, so he’ll be seen plenty on CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, etc.
And even if Fauci never appears at another briefing, the horse is already out of the barn: State governors and sports commissioners are and will continue to consult with him as the authority on when to open up and how many restrictions will “have to” remain in place forever.
LikeLike
Fauci’s latest recommendation is that if sports do open up, the players be locked up in between games. Much like gladiators (slaves) during Roman times. I would think the NAACP would have something to say on this matter. As well they should.
LikeLike
Questions Reporters Might Ask Liberals If They Didn’t Suck
Kurt Schlichter – Posted: Apr 30, 2020
Take the “Trump lied, people died” notion that the Democrats are trying to make into the “fetch” of Biden 2020 election themes. The idea they want to transmit is that, but for the acts or omissions of Donald J. Trump, tens of thousands of Americans are now unnecessarily dead.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/04/30/questions-reporters-might-ask-liberals-if-they-didnt-suck-n2567837
LikeLike
That was the Hubei study. By prc researchers. They never finished the trial.
LikeLike
