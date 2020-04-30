President Trump Delivers Speech on Protecting America’s Seniors – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on April 30, 2020 by

Today President Trump is delivers remarks on protecting America’s seniors.  The event is scheduled to begin at 4:00pm ET [Livestream Links Below]

White House LivestreamFox News LivestreamRSBN LivestreamFox10 Livestream.

.

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

165 Responses to President Trump Delivers Speech on Protecting America’s Seniors – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. booger71 says:
    April 30, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    SD never did shut down completely either. Missouri has a Constitutional Amendment saying we can’t run a deficit.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. carthoris says:
    April 30, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Dear President Donald J.Trump (2017- 2025),
    Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
    C. S. Lewis

    P.S. Please terminate Fauci

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • trumplandslide says:
      April 30, 2020 at 6:11 pm

      Spot on.

      The main job of government is not to keep us safe, to provide for us. We are not children, vassals, property or slaves.

      Their job is to protect our god given rights and liberties and STAY THE HELL OUT OF OUR LIVES.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ahem says:
      April 30, 2020 at 6:18 pm

      Actually, I wrote a petition to the White House today, striking at the root of what I perceive as the problem: these guys no longer work the the benefit of the public.
      It reads:

      “Honesty and Accountability in Congress Act–Ban Lobbying and Introduce Term Limits

      Ostensibly, Congress is the legislative branch of the United States government; however, Congress now writes very little law itself. In 2020, laws are written by high-paid lobbyists, representing wealthy special interests, who pass it on to Congress for rubber-stamp approval. These laws ares not promoted by Congress for their wisdom or their value to the average American citizen, but because they put big bucks into the pockets of corrupt officials only too happy to take it.

      If you enter Congress with $50,000 in your bank account and leave—sometimes 40 years later—a millionaire, you are decidedly NOT spending your time concentrating on the welfare of the American public, you are are peddling influence, which is criminal. Let’s take the incentive to congressional corruption away.”

      https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/honesty-and-accountability-congress-act-ban-lobbying-and-introduce-term-limits

      Like

      Reply
  3. booger71 says:
    April 30, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    You give IL, NY, NJ money, they will be in money trouble 5 minutes later.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. lorenetn says:
    April 30, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    The press just keeps pushing masks. It’s ridiculous POTUS needs to stop stepping into their trap.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Lady in Red says:
      April 30, 2020 at 5:48 pm

      The mask issue drives me crazy. Today, we received a letter from our building requiring everyone to wear a mask in public spaces. The management company wrote in the letter that Cuomo is requiring masks in public, so the building will do the same. This is not accurate, as Cuomo’s order requires masks when in public AND not able to maintain social distancing. The Left loves masks because they love being victims. It’s like a victim costume.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • sunnyflower5 says:
        April 30, 2020 at 5:51 pm

        They do love a costume.

        Like

        Reply
      • Mist'ears Mom says:
        April 30, 2020 at 6:46 pm

        The wearing of masks is to perpetuate the danger and fear factor it is not about safety. The only thing wearing masks does besides taking away our liberty is to keep the hoax going by spreading fear.
        They want to silence any dissention by convincing he masses this is so deadly we have to do what they tell us.
        They know this.
        It is about vaccinating everyone especially adults who have not been vaccinated with the 75 doses of ‘childhood’ vaccines and to mandate they all (EVERYONE) receive the 16 adult vaccines currently on the CDC’s schedule.

        Like

        Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      April 30, 2020 at 5:56 pm

      Agree completely! Just went into a couple of local stores and almost everyone was wearing a mask and looking scared. When I got to the check-stand I smiled broadly and asked the cashier how she was doing…she was SO eager to actually have someone to talk to her that she immediately pulled her mask off and started chatting, touching her face repeatedly while trying to keep the mask off of her mouth! (I didn’t have the heart to tell her that it doesn’t actually work that way – LOL!)

      Also, I checked the Costco website and it says that if a member has a “medical condition” that would prevent them from wearing a mask they will be excused from doing so…wonder if there is an official term for “Allergic to Bullsh&t”?

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  5. Spectre says:
    April 30, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Can’t help but love this guy. What an amazing President!

    I thought he was great today.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ladyliberty11 says:
      April 30, 2020 at 5:43 pm

      Excellent briefing! Honest, transparent, knowledgeable about the smallest and largest of details on economy, trade, China, COVID-19, the coup attempt, General Flynn, etc. – he towers above them all, politicians and reporters.

      Note: The reporters were very respectful today. Deep down, they know he is exceptional.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 30, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Excellent press conference.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. burnett044 says:
    April 30, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    What would help this old senior …would be for someone to hold the corrupt accountable..
    lock some one up….
    I don`t need trusty the plan or ticky -tock..nor Q ..or just wait a little longer…do it now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    April 30, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    So Great having 45 in Charge! we are blessed!!

    as tough as it is, each State Governor must now respond to their constituents…State elections will now take on even more importance…Michigan and Illinois are ruled by stupidity and hypocrisy…NY and California are ruled by Globalists who prefer to wield their power against their own citizens while protecting illegals and INSANE priorities…DC is controlled by fools too…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Debra says:
    April 30, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Here is a list of seniors I would like to see in a locked up situation:

    Hillary Clinton
    Joe Biden
    Nancy Pelosi
    Chuck Schumer
    James Clapper
    Harry Reid
    Maxine Waters
    Dianne Feinstein

    (Not a complete list . . .)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Father of 3 Gen Zers says:
    April 30, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Why are those guys on top of each other? Hmm. Kick them out and let OAN in.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s