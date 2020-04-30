President Trump Delivers Speech on Protecting America’s Seniors – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

Today President Trump is delivers remarks on protecting America’s seniors. The event is scheduled to begin at 4:00pm ET [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream – Fox10 Livestream.
SD never did shut down completely either. Missouri has a Constitutional Amendment saying we can’t run a deficit.
Dear President Donald J.Trump (2017- 2025),
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
C. S. Lewis
P.S. Please terminate Fauci
Spot on.
The main job of government is not to keep us safe, to provide for us. We are not children, vassals, property or slaves.
Their job is to protect our god given rights and liberties and STAY THE HELL OUT OF OUR LIVES.
Actually, I wrote a petition to the White House today, striking at the root of what I perceive as the problem: these guys no longer work the the benefit of the public.
It reads:
“Honesty and Accountability in Congress Act–Ban Lobbying and Introduce Term Limits
Ostensibly, Congress is the legislative branch of the United States government; however, Congress now writes very little law itself. In 2020, laws are written by high-paid lobbyists, representing wealthy special interests, who pass it on to Congress for rubber-stamp approval. These laws ares not promoted by Congress for their wisdom or their value to the average American citizen, but because they put big bucks into the pockets of corrupt officials only too happy to take it.
If you enter Congress with $50,000 in your bank account and leave—sometimes 40 years later—a millionaire, you are decidedly NOT spending your time concentrating on the welfare of the American public, you are are peddling influence, which is criminal. Let’s take the incentive to congressional corruption away.”
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/honesty-and-accountability-congress-act-ban-lobbying-and-introduce-term-limits
I signed it!
You give IL, NY, NJ money, they will be in money trouble 5 minutes later.
100%
booger71, That long🤗😊😁
exactly…how can you give them anything except loan refinancing @2%…the joke is these Dimms don’t want to refinance their debt @2% because their donors are the ones who are getting 12% 10% 8% tax free! Globalists Lords like Mini Mike Madoff and Gates Gates Gates are the ones laughing all the way to the bank…Unions too!
The press just keeps pushing masks. It’s ridiculous POTUS needs to stop stepping into their trap.
The mask issue drives me crazy. Today, we received a letter from our building requiring everyone to wear a mask in public spaces. The management company wrote in the letter that Cuomo is requiring masks in public, so the building will do the same. This is not accurate, as Cuomo’s order requires masks when in public AND not able to maintain social distancing. The Left loves masks because they love being victims. It’s like a victim costume.
They do love a costume.
You would think those costumed Handmaidens would show up outside Creepy Joe’s house.
The wearing of masks is to perpetuate the danger and fear factor it is not about safety. The only thing wearing masks does besides taking away our liberty is to keep the hoax going by spreading fear.
They want to silence any dissention by convincing he masses this is so deadly we have to do what they tell us.
They know this.
It is about vaccinating everyone especially adults who have not been vaccinated with the 75 doses of ‘childhood’ vaccines and to mandate they all (EVERYONE) receive the 16 adult vaccines currently on the CDC’s schedule.
Agree completely! Just went into a couple of local stores and almost everyone was wearing a mask and looking scared. When I got to the check-stand I smiled broadly and asked the cashier how she was doing…she was SO eager to actually have someone to talk to her that she immediately pulled her mask off and started chatting, touching her face repeatedly while trying to keep the mask off of her mouth! (I didn’t have the heart to tell her that it doesn’t actually work that way – LOL!)
Also, I checked the Costco website and it says that if a member has a “medical condition” that would prevent them from wearing a mask they will be excused from doing so…wonder if there is an official term for “Allergic to Bullsh&t”?
I believe that’s ABS. 😉
Yup, puts the brakes on it!
stlowman – Thank you!! I’m going to start using that!! “Sorry – I have ABS so I can’t wear a mask”
And if they challenge me, I will cite HIPPA and tell them they aren’t allowed to ask me any questions!!
Can’t help but love this guy. What an amazing President!
I thought he was great today.
Excellent briefing! Honest, transparent, knowledgeable about the smallest and largest of details on economy, trade, China, COVID-19, the coup attempt, General Flynn, etc. – he towers above them all, politicians and reporters.
Note: The reporters were very respectful today. Deep down, they know he is exceptional.
Excellent press conference.
x1000
What would help this old senior …would be for someone to hold the corrupt accountable..
lock some one up….
I don`t need trusty the plan or ticky -tock..nor Q ..or just wait a little longer…do it now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Great having 45 in Charge! we are blessed!!
as tough as it is, each State Governor must now respond to their constituents…State elections will now take on even more importance…Michigan and Illinois are ruled by stupidity and hypocrisy…NY and California are ruled by Globalists who prefer to wield their power against their own citizens while protecting illegals and INSANE priorities…DC is controlled by fools too…
Here is a list of seniors I would like to see in a locked up situation:
Hillary Clinton
Joe Biden
Nancy Pelosi
Chuck Schumer
James Clapper
Harry Reid
Maxine Waters
Dianne Feinstein
(Not a complete list . . .)
Why are those guys on top of each other? Hmm. Kick them out and let OAN in.
