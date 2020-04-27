Monday April 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Not Always So Bad!
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Have you heard the story of Honus? Honus was a wicked old renegade who lived in a small country town. When he died his body lay in the funeral parlor for three days without anyone even taking notice. Finally, on the day of the burial, a few of his old cronies did stop by to at least pay their respects.
As they gathered, the funeral director said: “Now fellows, we can’t bury Honus like a dog. We’ve got to have some kind of service for him. Won’t somebody here take charge?” But the silence was profound, so finally the funeral director himself agreed to take charge.
He began by asking whether there wasn’t someone who had some good word to say for Honus before they buried him. Again there was a deep silence, until finally one old man stood up and said: “Well, I can say this much for Honus; he wasn’t always as bad as he sometimes was.”
To be honest, isn’t this true of all of us? Some people take offense at Rom. 3:22,23, which says: “For there is no difference, for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” They think there is a difference, and that they have not been as sinful as others. Ah, but while there may be a difference in the nature or the degree of our sins, Romans 3 is right when it says that there is no difference in this: that “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” A person may put up a good front, feeling that he is not nearly so great a sinner as others, but whether a bridge is ten feet or a hundred feet short of spanning the chasm, it is still useless, so don’t try crossing it.
This is why we all need “the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of [God’s] grace” (Eph. 1:7). And we may have this by trusting in the Christ who died for our sins (1 Cor. 15:3). “For by grace are ye saved, through faith, and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God” (Eph. 2:8).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/not-always-so-bad/
Romans 3:22 Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference:
23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
A little unfinished 2A business…
Diego Maximo Pujol is an Argentine player and composer who’s work always impresses me for it’s intimacy and lyrical simplicity. Sometimes you come across music that just sounds like it is best herd in your living room. 🙂
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
Cambria, California…
Longmoor Lake, California Country Park, Berkshire, England…
“The Ghosts on Top of My Head” – Banff, Alberta Public Sculpture…
Communing with man’s best friend…
Walt Disney at Disneyland, 1960s…
Have a blessed day!
30 Vintage Baseball Photos
Yesterday Today YouTube Channel
This is a talk, in normal English, by two doctors in California that explains how and why the lockdown is medically crazy. They are very calm, and there are some folks in the room who question them (one guy is emotionally invested in the lockdown, but they handle him like a couple of seasoned handlers at an insane asylum dealing with the schizo: tactfully).
Anyway, it’s a great, and clear, explanation that we now have data and numbers that Prove this is less dangerous than the yearly flu: https://tinyurl.com/ycrjul6a
Please pass the link around. They have a calm, rational demeanor that the resistant might listen to, and they’re both doctors with many years of real-world experience (unlike the Hillary-worshipping Fauci).
Day 1192. Is this when we start draining the swamp? Asking for a friend.
